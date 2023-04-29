Deal Reached In Principle To Resume Ukraine Grain Transit With Five EU Countries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appealed for modern air-defense systems following one of the deadliest Russian strikes on civilian targets in recent months.

In eastern Ukraine, defenders continued to hold their ground in Bakhmut despite relentless attacks by Russian forces on the eastern city that has been the epicenter of a protracted battle for control of Donetsk region, the military said on April 29.

Russian forces kept up the pressure over the past day on the Bakhmut-Adviyivka-Maryinka frontline in Donetsk, launching 48 unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions, the General Staff of said in its daily update.

Russia has been besieging Bakhmut since last summer, making only incremental gains at enormous cost in lives and equipment.

Zelenskiy meanwhile called on Ukraine's allies and partners to supply Ukraine with better air defenses after at least 25 people, including several children, were killed in a wave of Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, early on April 28.

The worst-hit was Uman, a city in central Ukraine's Cherkasy region, where at least 23 people, including four children, were killed when a Russian missile hit a nine-story apartment building, according to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

As many as 109 people are believed to have been residing in the part of the building that was hit.

The Uman city council announced a three-day mourning period, and prosecutors have opened a war-crimes investigation into the strike, authorities said.

In Dnipro, a large city on th Dnieper River in central Ukraine, a woman and a little girl were killed in the Russian attack, despite Ukrainian air defenses managing to shoot down seven missiles.

One person was killed by Russian shelling in the town of Bilozerka, in the southern Kherson region.

"Air defense, modern aircraft, without which there is no fully effective air defense -- artillery, armored vehicles. Everything that is necessary to provide security to our cities, to our villages, both in the hinterland and on the front lines," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address late on April 28.

Earlier, Zelenskiy condemned the strikes as "a night of Russian terror."

"Russian evil can be stopped by weapons -- our defenders are doing it. And it can be stopped by sanctions -- global sanctions must be enhanced."

Russia, with the help of third countries, has been evading some of the sanctions, reducing the anticipated impact on its budget and ability to finance the war.

The attack also targeted Kyiv but the Ukrainian air defense shot down most of the missiles coming toward the capital.

Ukraine's Air Force Command later reported that the multipronged attack on Ukrainian cities was executed from strategic Tu-195 Russian bomberso coming from the Caspian Sea region.

The command said that Ukrainian air defense destroyed 21 out of 23 cruise missiles and two drones in central, eastern, and southern Ukraine.

In Moscow, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that its strategic bombers had targeted Ukrainian Army reserve units with high-precision strikes overnight to prevent them from reaching the front line.

"Russia's Air Force carried out a collective missile strike using long-range high-precision weapons overnight targeting temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian army reserve units," ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said at a news briefing.

Since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has denied targeting civilians, despite the abundant evidence to the contrary.

With reporting by AP and Reuters