Ukraine Urges Restoration Of Black Sea Grain Initiative
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on July 20 called for the Black Sea grain initiative to be restored to meet the challenge of global food insecurity. Kuleba, who is on the first ministerial visit from Kyiv to Islamabad since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1993, said Russia had undermined world food security. His Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari endorsed his comments, saying he planned to take the issue up with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia To Require Most U.K. Diplomats To Give Advance Notice When Traveling
Russia's Foreign Ministry says it has introduced a notification procedure for employees of British diplomatic missions on Russian territory. According to the ministry, British diplomats, with the exception of the ambassador, his/her advisers, and general consuls, must notify Russian authorities at least five days in advance of any trips beyond a 120-kilometer free-movement zone. Two days earlier, London sanctioned 14 Russian officials for what it said was their role in Russia's forced relocation of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Six Iranians Detained For Participating Mixed-Gender Yoga Class
Officials in Iran's Gilan Province have shut down a yoga club and detained one male instructor and five female participants in the city of Rasht because they were practicing the exercise regime together.
The state-run news agency IRNA reported on July 19 that police launched an investigation after receiving a tip about the operation of a mixed-gender yoga club. The raid was initiated after "discreet" investigations confirmed the report, according to IRNA.
Those arrested have been referred to the judiciary and a case file has been formed against them, the agency reported.
Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, men and women in Iran have been prohibited from participating in sports activities together, with no official mixed-gender sports clubs existing in the country. Yoga is a legal activity as long as classes are single-sex and the teacher is licensed.
Anger over the suppression of human rights, and women's rights in particular, has boiled over since last September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody. She was being held for an alleged violation of the hijab law, which makes it compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 to cover their heads when out in public.
While the protests appear to have waned slightly in recent months, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
The wave of government intervention against those violating the law has been met with stiff resistance from women.
The campaign against the compulsory hijab has grown so widespread that Abdolhossein Khosropanah, the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, conceded in June that while women defying the hijab law should technically be arrested, the large numbers of women involved made such a mass arrests unfeasible.
In recent weeks, authorities have broadened their crackdown on the issue, shutting down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to enforce Islamic laws and hijab rules.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Court In Tatarstan Sends Suspected Member Of Freedom Of Russia Legion To Pretrial Detention
A court in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan on July 20 sent to pretrial detention for at least two months a suspected member of the Freedom of Russia legion that is fighting alongside Ukrainian forces against occupying Russian troops. Sergei Novikov was detained a day earlier on suspicion of being a member of a terrorist organization, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Investigators allege Novikov planned a massive arson attack at military equipment near a military school in Tatarstan's capital, Kazan. Russia recognized the Freedom of Russia legion a terrorist organization in March. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
EU Extends Russia Sanctions For Another Six Months
The European Union has prolonged the sanctions regime imposed on Russia for its actions in Ukraine by another half-year, the 27-member bloc's council said in a statement issued on July 20. "The Council today decided to prolong by six months, until 31 January 2024, the restrictive measures targeting specific sectors of the economy of the Russian Federation," the statement said. "These sanctions, first introduced in 2014 in response to Russia's actions destabilizing the situation in Ukraine, were significantly expanded since February 2022, in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine," it said.
Iranian Retirees Protest Living Conditions, Lack Of Pension Increases
Iranian retirees have renewed protests in several major cities across the country, reiterating calls for more social and economic freedoms, as well as regular adjustments to their pensions in line with inflation as the cost of living soars amid international sanctions.
According to reports on social media outlets, the protests took place on July 19 outside the pension fund offices and provincial buildings in cities including Kermanshah, Yazd, Shiraz, Hamedan, Ardabil, Karaj, Qazvin, and Sanandaj.
Images and videos shared online showed protesters holding placards calling for the release of imprisoned trade activists and other political prisoners.
Participants also voiced their frustrations over the failure of the country's leaders to improve living conditions with slogans such as "Incompetent government, shame, shame," "We won't rest until we secure our rights," and "Enough of promises, our tables are empty."
The demonstrations by retirees come after the government recently announced a decision to consolidate 18 different pension funds into one in an attempt to address a shortfall of 3,000,000 billion Iranian Rials ($6 billion) and rising debts.
For more than a decade, the Iranian government has been staving off the crisis in the pension funds through various measures such as allocating shares, transferring factories, and even gifting land to offset debts.
Despite these efforts, official reports indicate that out of the 18 pension funds in Iran, 17 were either bankrupt or teetering on the brink of bankruptcy.
Iran's economy has been ravaged by U.S. sanctions, leading to a surge of protests in several cities. A report from the Labor Ministry indicated a significant increase in Iran's poverty rate, growing 50 percent in 2021 compared to the previous year.
The protests on July 19 weren't limited to pensioners with a series of separate protests occurring across the country, showing the depth of anger following years of what demonstrators say is negligence and corruption in the public sector.
Disabled individuals demonstrated outside Tehran's city administration building, while teachers rallied in Shiraz, and workers from the Haft Tappeh Sugar Cane Complex held a protest outside the Development and Ancillary Industries Company in Ahvaz.
Unrest has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Adding to the dissent, the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belarus Announces Joint Military Maneuvers With Russia's Wagner Mercenaries
Belarus says its soldiers have begun holding joint military maneuvers with fighters from Russia's Wagner mercenary group in the city of Brest, which lies on the border with NATO member Poland.
According to a July 20 statement from the Defense Ministry, "through the course of a week, special operations units, together with representatives of the [Wagner] company, will work out training and military goals on the Brest military training field."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The ministry said more details would be made public later.
The statement comes a day after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led the mercenary group's aborted mutiny last month, appeared in a video in Belarus welcoming his fighters and saying they would help to turn the country's army into the second-best in the world.
The fate of Wagner troops has been unclear since Prigozhin led a short-lived mutiny on June 23-24, the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 23 years in power.
The authoritarian ruler of Belarus and Putin's close ally, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, was involved in talks ending the mutiny by agreeing with Prigozhin and Putin to host the Wagner troops, and their leader, in Belarus.
Days after Lukashenka’s statement, a tent camp began to appear in the eastern village of Tsel, a former garrison for members of a Belarusian missile brigade.
An analysis of satellite images by Skhemy (Schemes), an investigative project run by RFE/RL, estimates there are at least 485 vehicles near the tent camp in total.
The images from the Planet Labs service show almost all the equipment is located near warehouse-like buildings, as well as the parking lot of the military camp. No heavy military equipment can be seen.
The Belaruski Hayun Telegram channel, which monitors the movement of military equipment on the territory of Belarus, said it registered at least six columns of military vehicles and equipment with Wagner and Russian national flags in the country’s eastern region of Mahilyou since July 11.
On July 20, a former leader of Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, Igor Strelkov (aka Girkin), wrote on Telegram, citing a Wagner commander under the nom de guerre Marks, that the total number of Wagner fighters in Belarus may reach 10,000.
Wagner troops played a key role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, helping take main parts of the town of Bakhmut after nearly 10 months of intense fighting. Prigozhin has said he lost 20,000 men during the Bakhmut operation.
Iran Warns Against Unloading Iranian Oil From Seized Tanker
Iran would retaliate against any oil company unloading Iranian oil from a seized tanker, the Revolutionary Guards' navy commander, Alireza Tangsiri, said on July 20, according to state media. In April, the U.S. confiscated Iranian oil on a tanker at sea in a sanctions enforcement operation, according to a maritime security firm. Tangsiri added that Tehran would hold Washington responsible for allowing the unloading of the tanker's content. Sources familiar with the matter who declined to be identified had said Washington took control of the oil cargo aboard the Marshall Islands tanker Suez Rajan after securing an earlier court order. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Tajik Authorities Label Pamir Daily News Website Extremist
Tajik Prosecutor-General's Office said on July 19 the Supreme Court had banned the Pamir Daily News website, which monitors developments in Tajikistan's volatile Gorno-Badakhshan region (GBAO), after labeling it extremist. According to the statement, the decision was made in mid-June. Pamir Daily News is now blocked in the Central Asian nation. The website's editors, who are based out of Tajikistan, issued a statement saying they "will continue the website's operations with even stronger motivation and devotion," calling the court's decision "an attempt to fully disrupt feedback from GBAO residents." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Australia Sanctions More Russian Entities, Individuals In Response To Ukraine Invasion
Australia on July 20 announced targeted sanctions against 35 Russian defense, technology, and energy entities and 10 Russian and Belarusian individuals. Among the individuals sanctioned are Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova; First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Andrei Turchak; First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov; Vladimir Lepin, the head of Russia's arms manufacturer Kalashnikov; and Nikolai Kolesov, the chief of Russia's largest producer of military helicopters. The list also includes Belarusian military officials who represent a threat for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Australia has already sanctioned more than 1,100 individuals and entities supporting the invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Four Pakistan Police Killed In Two Separate Attacks By Taliban
Two police officers were killed and at least 10 others were wounded in northwestern Pakistan on July 20 when two suicide bombers attacked a security and administrative compound in the Bara Tehsil neighborhood of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan.
Zaheer Apredi, a district police spokesman, told RFE/RL that an explosion triggered by one of the suicide bombers when police opened fire tore down part of central building of the compound. One police officer was buried under the rubble, and his body was later retrieved by rescuers.
Another police officer and the second bomber were killed in the gunfight that ensued, authorities said.
The outlawed Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan group (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement. Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif issued a statement condemning the attack. Sharif praised the police officers, who “thwarted the evil intentions of the terrorists by stopping the suspects and risking their lives."
Overnight, two police officers were shot dead and two others were wounded in a separate gun attack at a roadside checkpoint in Peshawar that was also claimed by the TTP.
The attack took place in the Regi Model Town neighborhood, local police official Arshad Khan said.
Security forces launched a search operation to trace and arrest the attackers who fled the scene, Khan said. The TTP claimed responsibility in a statement.
The Pakistani Taliban, an umbrella group of several Sunni militant groups, is separate from Afghanistan's Taliban group.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province has long been a hotbed of militants operating on both sides of the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.
The TTP militants have staged a gradual comeback in the tribal districts of Pakistan following a deadlock with the Islamabad authorities in peace talks launched last year.
The Pakistani military has increased operations in the region, but many local residents have protested against the lack of security following a rash of attacks, including one that killed more than 80 people at a mosque inside the Peshawar police headquarters in January.
With reporting by AP
Russia Targets Cities In Southern Ukraine As U.S. Warns Of Attacks On Black Sea Cargo Ships
Russia on July 20 launched a third consecutive round of air strikes on southern Ukraine, targeting port installations and grain storage facilities as well as civilian infrastructure and killing at least two people, regional officials said.
The attacks came after Russia refused to extend a UN-sponsored deal that had allowed shipments of Ukrainian grain abroad, and warned that it would consider cargo ships on the Black Sea destined for Ukraine as potential military targets.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In Mykolayiv, one person was killed and at least 18 civilians, including children, were wounded in an attack on a three-story residential building in the city center, regional Governor Vitaliy Kim said.
"The Russians hit the city center. A garage and a three-story residential building caught fire.... A total of 18 people were injured. Nine of them were hospitalized, including five children, while two people were rescued from under the rubble. It's a miracle that we managed to save them," Kim said.
In Odesa, at least two civilians, one of them a 21-year-old man, were killed in the strikes that targeted grain and oil terminals, and also caused destruction in the city center, Odesa region Governor Oleh Kiper reported.
"Unfortunately, as a result of the overnight Russian attack, we have one person killed in Odesa. The deceased is a security guard of a civil building, born in 2002," he said, adding that the body of a second victim was pulled from under the rubble.
The Ukrainian Energy Ministry said grain terminals and port infrastructure in the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk were targeted. In Chornomorsk, 60,000 tons of grain were destroyed, the ministry said.
Ukraine's air defense said in an update on July 20 that during the attack, Russia fired 19 cruise missiles and 19 kamikaze drones. It said it shot down 13 Iranian-made drones, two Kalibr cruise missiles, and three Iskander-K missiles.
IN PHOTOS: Moscow targeted the Black Sea port cities of Odesa and Mykolayiv on July 20. It was the third consecutive round of air strikes that targeted Odesa.
Russia's Defense Ministry has said strikes on Odesa and Mykolayiv were retaliation against facilities where it claimed Ukraine was building seaborne drones of the type that Moscow says damaged a bridge in the annexed region of Crimea.
But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on his Telegram channel late on July 19 the Russian strikes had "deliberately" targeted sites in the Odesa region that are used to export grain after Russia refused to extend the grain deal.
"About 1 million tons of food is stored in the ports that were attacked today. Exactly the volume that should have been delivered to consumer countries in Africa and Asia a long time ago," Zelenskiy said in a video message. "Everyone in the world should be interested in holding Russia accountable for terror," he added.
After Ukraine said it would continue to export grain despite Moscow's pullout from the deal, Russia announced that starting from July 20, it would consider international waters in northwestern and southeastern parts of the Black Sea "temporarily dangerous" for shipping and warned that it will consider any incoming vessel as a legitimate target.
The Russian statement prompted the White House to issue a warning that Moscow is preparing for possible attacks on civilian cargo ships in the Black Sea.
"Our information indicates that Russia laid additional sea mines in the approaches to Ukrainian ports," White House National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge said in a statement.
"We believe that this is a coordinated effort to justify any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea and lay blame on Ukraine for these attacks."
On July 19, Washington announced a $1.3 billion military aid package for Ukraine that includes advanced antiaircraft missile systems and other equipment.
The aid package is part of U.S. efforts to meet "Ukraine's pressing requirements" although it will not be part of a drawdown from U.S. stocks and will therefore not arrive soon on the battlefield.
Zelenskiy said the new aid "will help save Ukrainian lives and move closer to our common victory," and expressed gratitude for "the unwavering support of the friendly American people."
The aid includes four additional national advanced antiaircraft missile systems (NASAMS) that Ukraine has used to defend its cities and infrastructure against Russian missile attacks.
In Russian-annexed Crimea, Moscow-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram early on July 20 that a settlement in the northwestern part of the region was hit by Ukrainian drones overnight, and a teenage girl was killed in the attack.
"As a result of an attack by an enemy UAV, four administrative buildings were damaged in one settlement in northwestern Crimea...Unfortunately, it was not without victims -- a teenage girl died,"Aksyonov wrote.
The information could not be independently confirmed.
Aksyonov's claim came a day after he reported an explosion and fire at an ammunition depot in a Russian military facility in Crimea that he said prompted the evacuation of 2,000 civilians and partially closed the nearby Tavrida Highway.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Storm Sweeps Balkans Leaving At Least Six Dead
A powerful storm swept across the Balkans on July 19, killing at least six people and injuring dozens, police and local media said. A Croatian firefighter died, as well as two men in Croatia's capital, Zagreb, after they were hit by falling trees, Croatian police said. In Cernik, Croatia, the driver of a car was killed, also by a falling tree. The other deaths occurred in Bled, Slovenia, and Brcko in northern Bosnia-Herzegovina, where strong winds damaged business and residential buildings. The airport in Banja Luka was closed temporarily, and rail traffic was also interrupted in several places. To read the full story on RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
International Gymnastics Federation Admits Russian, Belarusian Athletes
The International Gymnastics Federation (IGF) has decided to admit Russian and Belarusian athletes to competitions under a neutral team, the organization announced in a press release on July 19. "Athletes granted this status will have the right to participate in IGF-sanctioned competitions from January 1, 2024," the statement says, though the IGF repeated that there will be “strict conditions” to ensure compliance with neutrality requirements. The decision comes amid the recent controversy regarding the International Olympic Committee’s decision to also allow athletes to compete under conditions of neutrality despite protests from Ukraine and several other countries. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Iran Targets Actresses For Hijab Violations With Psychological Punishments Criticized As 'Insulting'
Afsaneh Bayegan has become the latest actress to be convicted for her public opposition to Iran's mandatory hijab law after being sentenced to two years in prison, as well as mandatory psychological treatment for what the court termed an "anti-family personality disorder."
Bayegan's sentence, handed down on July 19, follows similar punishments given to actresses Azadeh Samadi and Leila Bolukat as the Islamic regime cracks down on dissent over the hijab law following nationwide unrest sparked by the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged head scarf violation.
The recent usage of psychological treatment and other controversial punishments such as being made to wash corpses has outraged rights activists, who accuse the judiciary of disregarding human rights.
Azadeh Samadi's sentence, issued by Tehran's Criminal Court on July 18, stipulates that she must visit psychiatric centers "every two weeks" for treatment for an "anti-social disease," culminating in a "certificate of health" to be presented to authorities, according to Iranian media.
Bolukat was sentenced to a one-year prison term for defying the country's dress code by wearing a hat in place of a hijab.
WATCH: Masses of demonstrators are turning out throughout Iran, where some are shouting down police enforcement of strict religious dress codes for women.
Mehdi Kouhian, from the legal and judicial follow-up committee for the Iranian Cinema House, said Bayegan has to make weekly visits to psychiatric centers for her "anti-family personality disorder" and then "present a health certificate at the end of the treatment period."
Bayegan, a veteran cinema and television actress, wore a hat in public.
Kouhian, a filmmaker and attorney, outlined additional penalties for Bayegan in a tweet, including a requirement to read and summarize a book within two months, a two-year travel ban, and a two-year ban on direct or indirect use of cyberspace. Kouhian criticized the Criminal Court for its use of "disgusting and shocking language."
The Iranian Director's Guild and the Producers' Union reacted to the judgments on July 19 by releasing a joint statement calling the punishments an "insult to the intelligence of all cinema professionals." They also pledged full support to all female Iranian cinema actors and filmmakers affected by such rulings.
These verdicts are causing a backlash on social media and among filmmakers, with the country's actresses increasingly appearing in public without observing the mandatory hijab to show their opposition.
Such acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran -- where the law requires women and girls over the age of 9 to wear a head scarf in public -- since Amini's death.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including director Hamid Porazari.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Designates Businessman In North Macedonia For Sanctions, Citing Extensive Corruption
The United States has designated a businessman in North Macedonia for sanctions, saying he has “engaged extensively in corruption,” including money laundering, for more than a decade.
The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on July 19 designated Jordan “Orce” Kamcev for “for being complicit in, or having directly or indirectly engaged in, corruption related to the Western Balkans.”
“Mr. Kamcev abused his position, engaging in corrupt activities and pursuing a self-serving agenda at the expense of North Macedonia’s democratic institutions and citizens,” said Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson. “Treasury remains committed to holding perpetrators of corruption to account.”
Kamcev, a co-owner of a private hospital in Skopje and many other companies, was convicted in 2022 in a money-laundering scheme linked to an illicit land purchase. In a separate trial, he pleaded guilty to aggravated abuse of office after being accused of fraud, money laundering, and other crimes related to his businesses.
Kamcev also used his influence and wealth to manipulate North Macedonia’s judicial system in his favor, according to the OFAC, which cited the testimony of the head prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO), Katica Janeva, who in 2020 was charged with accepting a bribe from Kamcev.
She testified that Kamcev paid money in exchange for favorable arrest conditions and case outcomes, and Kamcev later sued her and others claiming they had extorted him. A Skopje civil court ruled that Kamcev was not a victim and was not entitled to compensatory damage, but in the aftermath of the scandal, the SPO collapsed and as a result many high-level corruption cases that the SPO had been considering remain stagnant and undecided.
As a result of the OFAC’s designation, any property, including bank accounts, that Kamcev owns in the jurisdiction of the United States are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. The designation also blocks U.S. individuals from doing business with him.
Baha'i Educator, Once Imprisoned For Five Years, Taken Into Custody In Iran
Keyvan Rahimian, a member of the Baha'i faith in Iran, has been detained by officers from the Intelligence Ministry and subsequently transferred to Evin Prison.
His daughter, Jina Rahimian, reported the arrest on her Instagram page on July 19, explaining that the intelligence officers had arrived at their Tehran residence and taken her father into custody.
In her post, Rahimian added, "Dad called and said he's in Evin and he's OK."
There was no official information regarding the charges that led to the arrest of Rahimian, who has previously been detained for his role as an educator at the online Baha'i University. He was sentenced in 2011 to a five-year term of punitive imprisonment for his association with the faith. He was released in September 2017.
Iran accuses Baha'is of having links to Israel, where the city of Haifa hosts a center of the Baha'i faith. Baha'i leaders reject the allegations and say they are used as a pretext to persecute members.
There are some 300,000 Baha'i adherents in Iran and an estimated 5 million followers worldwide. In Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized in the constitution, its leaders say they face systematic persecution.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has on several occasions called the Baha'i faith a cult and, in a religious fatwa issued in 2018, he forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Taliban Violently Disperses Protest Against Closure Of Beauty Salons In Afghanistan
Security forces used water cannons and fired guns into the air to disperse a women’s protest in Kabul on July 19 over the Taliban-led government’s decision to close women’s hair and beauty salons.
Dozens of women took part in the rare public protest in the center of the Afghan capital. They held a poster with the slogan: "Don't take away our bread and water."
Beauty salons are a source of livelihood for women in Afghanistan, where the Taliban-led government has curbed the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls in education and most forms of employment.
One female protester told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that Taliban security officers beat some of the demonstrators with batons and used tear gas to break up the demonstration.
"Yes, they were very violent. They fired shots in the air and sprayed water on us. They beat the girls. They took their mobile phones," one woman told Radio Azadi through WhatsApp.
WATCH: Afghan women demonstrated in Kabul on June 19 to demand the Taliban authorities back down from their decree ordering the closure of all beauty salons.
Another demonstrator also described the violence used by security forces against the women.
"They shot around us. They hit us with electric batons. They beat us with rods. We ran from alley to alley,” said the protester. “I am 15 years old, and I want to defend my mother's right, my sister's right, everyone's rights.”
Both women requested anonymity to protect themselves from retribution. Their accounts could not be independently verified.
The office of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) responded on Twitter to reports of the crackdown.
“Reports of the forceful suppression of a peaceful protest by women against the ban on beauty salons -- the latest denial of women’s rights in #Afghanistan -- are deeply concerning. Afghans have the right to express views free from violence. De facto authorities must uphold this,” UNAMA said.
The Taliban government's order to close women's beauty salons was issued last month.
WATCH: Afghan women who work in beauty salons in Kabul gathered on July 12 to protest a Taliban decree that would shut down their businesses.
The Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice issued a letter on June 24 conveying a verbal order from the supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada. On July 4, Mohammad Sidik Akif Mahajar, a spokesman for the ministry, confirmed the contents of the letter, which had been circulating on social media.
The spokesman justified the order, saying the salons charge exorbitant amounts of money for makeup and that some of the procedures performed, such as plucking eyebrows and adding hair extensions, are illegal.
The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice gave women's salons a month to close their doors.
Prigozhin Appears In Video Weeks After Aborted Mutiny, Says Wagner Is Quitting Ukraine
Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led the Russian private Wagner mercenary group's aborted mutiny last month, has appeared in a video purportedly filmed in Belarus welcoming his fighters and saying they would be headed to Africa as the company was halting its involvement in Russia's war with Ukraine for the foreseeable future.
In the dimly lit video, posted by his press people on Telegram on July 19, Prigozhin is shown in front of a large number of armed men, greeting them "on the land of Belarus."
Since the Wagner leader was last seen pulling away in a vehicle in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on June 24, his whereabouts have been a mystery as rumors swirled about the man cast as a traitor by President Vladimir Putin, once a close friend of Prigozhin. What Wagner would do next with its thousands of soldiers was also a question mark.
"You have done a lot for Russia. What is happening now on the front line [in Ukraine] is a shame we do not need to take part in. We need to wait until the moment when we are able to fully express ourselves," Prigozhin says in the video, the date of which remains unknown, adding that "the decision was made that we will stay here in Belarus for some time.
"During that time, we will turn, and I am fully confident about that, the Belarusian Army into the second-best army in the world, and if need be, protect them.... We must get trained further...and then head to a new destination, to Africa, and then, probably, we will get back to the special military operation [in Ukraine] when we are sure that we will not be forced to shame ourselves and our experience," Prigozhin says.
The fate of Wagner troops has been unclear since Prigozhin led a short-lived mutiny on June 23-24, the biggest threat to Putin’s 23 years in power.
The authoritarian ruler of Belarus and Putin's close ally, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, was reportedly involved in talks to end the mutiny by agreeing with Prigozhin and Putin to host the Wagner troops, and their leader, in Belarus.
Days after Lukashenka’s statement, a tent camp began to appear in the eastern village of Tsel, a former garrison for members of a Belarusian missile brigade.
An analysis of satellite images by Schemes (Skhemy), an investigative project run by RFE/RL, estimates there are at least 485 vehicles near the tent camp in total.
The images from Planet Labs show almost all the equipment is located near warehouse-like buildings, as well as the parking lot of the military camp. No heavy military equipment can be seen.
The Belaruski Hayun Telegram channel that monitors the movement of military equipment on the territory of Belarus said it had registered at least six columns of military vehicles and equipment with Wagner and Russian national flags in the country’s eastern region of Mahilyou since July 11.
In the Wagner video released on July 19, Dmitry Utkin, a former Russian military officer known for his ultranationalist stance, is also shown.
"It is not the end; it is just a beginning. It is our new phase. It is the beginning of the biggest work in the world that will be performed very soon," Utkin, who chose the name for the Wagner Group and has been one of its commanders, says, ending his statement in English by adding, "Welcome to hell!"
Wagner troops played a key role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, helping take main parts of the town of Bakhmut after nearly 10 months of intense fighting. Prigozhin said earlier that he lost 20,000 men during the Bakhmut operation.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Belarusian Service
Russian Lawmakers OK Bill On Islamic Banking In Four Mostly Muslim Regions
The State Duma, the Russian parliament's lower chamber, on July 19 approved in its final reading a bill allowing an experiment to introduce the Islamic banking system in the country's four mostly Muslim-populated regions -- Bashkortostan, Chechnya, Daghestan, and Tatarstan. The trial will start on September 1 and last for two years. The experiment, which can be extended depending on the results, will be supervised by the central bank. Among other things, Islamic banking, also known as Shari'a-compliant finance, bans the collection and payment of interest by lenders and investors. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Afghan Professors Say Taliban-Appointed Clerics Taking University Jobs
Several public university professors have complained that Taliban members and those around them have started taking some of the top positions at universities and other educational institutions in Afghanistan as the Taliban-led government's Higher Education Ministry increases its control of the school system.
According to the professors, some of whom spoke to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, Akram Shah Asim has been appointed president at Kandahar University, while Mohammad Yaqub Haqqani has been installed in the same post at Khost University. The social media pages of the state universities now show the two -- both of whom come from the madrasah religious school system -- as presidents of the universities.
Three others who are linked to the Taliban -- Shafiullah Haqqani, Mohammad Sediq Kamal, and Shir Ahmad Abbas -- have been appointed as the head of higher education institutions in Maidan Wardak Province, Nimroz Province, and Paktika Province.
The professors said that most of the vice chancellors of the financial and administrative departments at universities have also been filled with people linked to the Taliban, and that people close to the Taliban have taken the lead in other scientific departments.
Since regaining power following the exit of international troops in August 2021, Taliban militants have moved to assert control over the country's education sector, converting scores of secular schools, public universities, and vocational training centers into Islamic seminaries.
The group also has banned women from attending university and girls above the sixth grade from going to school.
The Taliban's efforts to eradicate secular education and replace it with radical religious instruction has raised fears among observers that the moves are likely to contribute to the spread of extremist ideologies in Afghanistan.
"When I was in the university, they brought many changes. In the university, they identified those who were like-minded [and] brought them to professorships, heads of departments, vice presidents, and presidents of universities," Mohammad Qayyum Sial, a former professor at Paktia University who went to France a year ago to continue his studies, told Radio Azadi from France.
Qayyum Sial said he expects that after the changes in the leadership of the universities, professors will end up experiencing the same fate.
Jandad Jahani, who taught at an Afghan government university before going to Germany after the Taliban came to power, said the Taliban promised in the beginning to only make changes in political positions and not replace professional and academic positions.
But according to Jahani, the Taliban has not kept to its promise and instead brought "nonprofessionals and uneducated people to strategic and academic positions -- those who have not even finished high school," Jahani said from Germany.
Hamed Obaidi, a spokesman for the Higher Education Ministry in the former government, also noted that the Taliban has made many changes in the leadership of public universities and appointed its own people. In his opinion, these appointments will have a negative impact on the educational process and on academic institutions.
According to Article 23 of the Law for Civilian Higher Education in Afghanistan, a university president should be appointed from among a group of professors who have the proper academic qualifications, a guideline Obaidi says needs to be followed to ensure quality education.
"The president of the university is an important position. Without an academic figure, it is very difficult to manage an academic department. It will be the biggest punishment if professional people and professors are removed from their duties and are replaced by people who have no idea about how an academic institution works,” Obaidi said.
Ziaullah Hashemi, the spokesperson of the Higher Education Ministry, declined to comment on the issue of the appointments when contacted by Radio Azadi.
Five European Countries Extend Ban On Imports Of Ukrainian Grain But Agree On Transit
Five European Union countries will extend a ban on Ukrainian grain to protect their farmers’ interests, their agriculture ministers said on July 19, but food can still move through their land to parts of the world in need after Russia pulled out of a deal allowing Black Sea shipments. The ministers of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Romania signed a joint declaration in Warsaw saying they support continuing to allow Ukraine's grain to move through their countries by road, rail, and river to destinations where it is needed but will keep the import ban through 2023. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Nephew Of Chechnya's Authoritarian Ruler Takes Over Danone Subsidiary
GROZNY, Russia -- A nephew of the authoritarian ruler of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has been made the new head of Danone's Russian operations after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree giving the state the right to "temporarily take over" the Paris-based multinational's subsidiary.
Chechnya's state television channel reported late on July 18 that 32-year-old Yakub (Ibragim) Zakriyev, who is Chechnya's agriculture minister, had been appointed as the new chief of Danone Russia.
According to decrees signed by Putin on July 16, the Russian government also "temporarily took over" Baltika breweries, owned by the Danish Carlsberg Group. Baltika will now be led by Taimuraz Bolloyev, a native of the North Caucasus region of North Ossetia.
Bolloyev used to lead Baltika in the early 2000s.
Danone said in a statement that it is "investigating the situation," while emphasizing that it is "preparing to take all necessary measures to protect its rights as shareholder of Danone Russia, and the continuity of the operations of the business in the interest of all stakeholders, in particular its employees."
Danone has said it planned to transfer control of its essential dairy and plant-based business in Russia, retaining only its infant nutrition operations.
Carlsberg Group also issued a statement, saying it had not received any official notification from Russian authorities about the move, calling it "unexpected."
"The Group will assess the legal and operational consequences of this development and take all necessary actions in response," the company's statement said.
Carlsberg Group said in March 2022, weeks after Russia launched its ongoing, full-scale invasion of Ukraine, that it will close its business in Russia. An agreement to sell the business was signed last month.
"Following the presidential decree, the prospects for this sales process are now highly uncertain,” Carlsberg Group added.
More than 1,000 Western companies have left Russia's market since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Yakub Zakriyev is a son of Kadyrov's older sister Zulai. In 2018, when he was 27 years old, Zakriyev was appointed as the mayor of the Chechen capital, Grozny. In February 2020, Zakriyev became chief of the office of the regional leader and the government. Later in November that year he was appointed to the post of a deputy prime minister and agriculture minister of Chechnya.
In September last year, Kadyrov signed a decree on awarding Chechnya’s officials with medals "Centennial Anniversary of the Chechen Republic’s Foundation." At least 12 relatives of Kadyrov who are holding different official posts in the region were awarded with the medal.
There was no immediate comment from Zakriev on his appointment.
With reporting by TASS, ChGRTK, and Reuters
msh/ac
Belarusian Journalist, Wife Go On Trial Over 2020 Anti-Lukashenka Rallies
MINSK -- Noted Belarusian journalist and photographer Zmitser Bayarovich and his wife, Valeria, have gone on trial for taking part in mass rallies against the official results of an August 2020 presidential election that handed victory to authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Judge Yulia Inchyna of Minsk's Lenin district court started the trial on July 19.
Bayarovich and his wife were arrested in March near their apartment building. Human rights groups in Belarus have recognized the couple as political prisoners.
Zmitser Bayarovich worked at the STV state television channel, but resigned in 2020 to protest Lukashenka's brutal dispersal of peaceful demonstrators.
Also on July 19, another judge for the Lenin district court in the Belarusian capital, Maryna Klimchuk, started the trial of a former leading member of the Hurma rock group, Mikita Naydzyonau, who also took part in anti-Lukashenka rallies in August 2020.
Naydzyonau was arrested in late March and charged with taking part in group actions that grossly violate public order. He was also recognized as a political prisoner by Belarusian human right groups.
Many journalists, rights activists, and representatives of democratic institutions have been jailed in Belarus since an August 2020 presidential election that opposition politicians, ordinary Belarusians, and Western governments said were rigged.
Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests over the results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Russian Court Sentences Ukrainian Man To 12 Years In Prison On Terrorism Charge
A military court in Moscow on July 19 sentenced a Ukrainian national, Oleksandr Tsylyk, to 12 years in prison after finding him guilty of plotting a terrorist act. The court ruled that Tsylyk will serve the first three years in a cell and the rest of the punishment in a penal colony. The court also ordered Tsylyk to pay a fine of 500,000 rubles ($5,500). The court said Tsylyk, who was arrested in December 2021 after he came to Russia from Ukraine, had pleaded partially guilty and cooperated with investigators. There is no way to independently verify these assertions. To read the original story by Current Time. click here.
