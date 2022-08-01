Turkey Says First Shipment Of Ukrainian Grain Expected To Leave Odesa As Russia Bombs Southern Ukraine

The first shipment of Ukrainian grain was expected to leave the port of Odesa on the morning of August 1, Ukraine and Turkey said, amid reports of intensified Russian bombardments in southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the shipment was due to leave Odesa at 0615 GMT, while the joint coordination center in Istanbul said the Razoni cargo ship, flying the flag of Sierra Leone, would arrive in Turkish waters on August 2 and would continue to Lebanon's Tripoli port after an inspection.

Turkey's Defense Ministry said in a statement on August 1 that the Razoni had already left Odesa, but the Ukrainian side had yet to confirm the departure.

Ukraine and Russia signed agreements with Turkey and the United nations on July 22 to free up three of Ukraine's ports -- Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne -- which had been blockaded since Russia launched the invasion of Ukraine in late February.

The deal cleared the way for millions of tons of grain and fertilizer to be shipped as much of the world teeters on the brink of a major food crisis.

On July 31, a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said there was a "high possibility" that the first grain-exporting ship would leave Ukraine on August 1.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week that Ukraine is ready to start shipping millions of tons of grain sitting at its southern ports and is waiting for Turkey and the UN, which have agreed to oversee the shipments, to start the operation.



Ukraine and Russia are two of the world's largest grain exporters.

News of the expected resumption of grain shipments came as Russian missiles pounded the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolayiv on July 31, killing the owner of a major grain exporter, while a drone strike hit Russia's Black Sea naval base in Sevastopol.

Oleksiy Vadaturskiy, 74, founder and owner of agriculture company Nibulon, and his wife were killed when a missile hit their home, Mykolayiv Governor Vitaliy Kim announced on Telegram.

Headquartered in Mykolayiv, a strategically important city that borders the Russia-occupied Kherson region, Nibulon specializes in the production and export of wheat, barley, and corn. The company maintains its own fleet and shipyard.

Zelenskiy described the death of Vadaturskiy, who had received the "Hero of Ukraine" award, as a great loss.

The southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol also came under heavy attack, the governor of Dnipro, Valentyn Reznichenko, wrote on Telegram.

He said up to 50 Grad rockets had hit residential areas in Nikopol on July 31, wounding one man and damaging homes and gas and water pipes.

In eastern Ukraine, Russia continued to attempt tactical assaults on the Bakhmut axis, northeast of Donetsk, Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily bulletin on August 1, adding that the Russians only managed to make slow progress.

British intelligence suggested that Russia is probably adjusting its offensive in the Donbas after failing to make a decisive operational breakthrough under the plan it had been following since April.

Zelenskiy has called on the remaining residents of the Donetsk region to urgently evacuate in what he called a "government decision."

"Everything is being organized. Full support, full assistance -- both logistical and payments. We only need a decision from the people themselves, who have not yet made it for themselves," he said in his nightly address on July 31.

"The sooner it is done, the more people leave Donetsk region now, the fewer people the Russian Army will have time to kill," Zelenskiy said.

In Russia-occupied Sevastopol, five Russian Navy staff members were wounded by an explosion after a presumed drone flew into the courtyard of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, the Crimean port city's Moscow-appointed governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, told Russian media.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and BBC