First UN Aid Ship With Ukrainian Grain Reaches Ethiopia
A UN ship carrying Ukrainian grain to Ethiopia, where millions are at risk of starvation, has reached the port of Djibouti.
The ship, the Brave Commander, is the first vessel to make its way from Ukraine since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion in late February, effectively blocking all of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, one of the world's most important supply routes for grains, cereals, and fertilizers.
"We have officially docked! The first WFP ship to carry Ukrainian grain since February has just arrived in Djibouti. Now, let’s get this wheat offloaded and on to Ethiopia," the head of the UN's World Food Program, David Beasley, said in a tweet on August 30.
The Lebanese-flagged Brave Commander departed from the Ukrainian port of Yuzhne, east of Odesa, on August 16 with 23,000 tons of grain.
Ukraine and Russia reached a deal with Turkey on July 22 to restart Black Sea grain deliveries after a five-month stoppage triggered by Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor.
The blockade of Ukraine's ports sparked fears of a global food shortage and caused prices of grain to skyrocket, hitting impoverished nations hard.
Ethiopia is one of five countries that the UN considers at risk of starvation.
Belarusian Olympian Tsimanouskaya Gets Polish Citizenship After Defection
A Belarusian sprinter who appealed for international help to avoid being forced home prematurely from the Tokyo Olympic Games has obtained citizenship from Poland, the country where she defected with her husband last year as she fled Japan.
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, also known as Kryscina Cimanouska, wrote on Instagram on August 29 that she had participated in an athletics meeting in Poland and "for the first time was representing my club as a Pole, not as a Belarusian."
"I am incredibly happy to represent my club and at last take part in meets without any obstacles, unfortunately not as a Belarusian, but sometimes you must sacrifice something to stay again on the podium," Tsimanouskaya wrote.
The 25-year-old sprinter also placed a document on Instagram showing her Polish citizenship paper signed by by the country's president, Andrzej Duda, on June 28.
In early August last year, Tsimanouskaya took refuge in the Polish Embassy in Tokyo as Belarusian team officials tried to force her onto a flight back to Minsk after she criticized them. Two days later she boarded a plane to Europe, reaching Warsaw via a stopover in Vienna.
Poland then granted the sprinter and her husband, who fled to Poland via Ukraine, humanitarian visas.
Tsimanouskaya's plight became a major story from the Tokyo Games and refocused international attention on repression in Belarus a year after protests erupted when authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka claimed victory in a disputed presidential election in August 2020.
Several protesters have been killed and thousands arrested during mass demonstrations demanding Lukashenka's resignation. There have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Last year, Lukashenka's son Viktar took over leadership of the Belarusian National Olympic Committee from his father in a move that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) refused to recognize.
Also in August last year, a coach of the Vitsyaz handball club in Minsk, Kanstantsin Yakauleu, fled to Ukraine weeks after he served 15 days in jail for taking part in an unsanctioned anti-government rally.
Belarusian heptathlete Yana Maksimava and her Olympic-medalist husband, decathlete Andrey Krauchanka, also announced at the time that they had decided to stay in Germany with their child due to the ongoing crackdown in Belarus.
Belarus has been banned from competing at most internationally sanctioned sports events around the world for its support of Russia and its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Belarus has not directly participated in the war, but it has allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to stage its attacks.
Swiss Police Briefly Detain Pussy Riot Group Members For Attempt To Paint Anti-War Graffiti
Police in Switzerland briefly detained three members of Russia's Pussy Riot protest group as they tried to paint anti-war graffiti on the curb of a road.
Pussy Riot producer Aleksandr Cheparukhin said on August 30 that Maria Alyokhina, Lyusya Shtein, and Taso Pletner were handcuffed and detained a day earlier in the city of Bern.
During the arrest, a police officer said the three activists may be deported from the country. However, the trio was released several hours later.
In August 2021, Alyokhina and Shtein were handed parole like sentences in Russia for calling on people to participate in unsanctioned rallies to support jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny after he was arrested at a Moscow airport upon his return from Germany, where he was convalescing from a poison attack.
In April this year, the two cut off electronic bracelets they were forced to wear and managed to flee Russia. Alyokhina, Shtein, and other members of the protest group have been known as ardent critics of Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Last week, the Russian Embassy in Switzerland published a statement saying that Pussy Riot's actions criticizing the Kremlin are illegal both in Switzerland and Russia.
Pussy Riot came to prominence in 2012 after three of its members were convicted of "hooliganism motivated by religious hatred" for a stunt in which they burst into Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral and sang a "punk prayer" against Vladimir Putin, who was prime minister at the time and campaigning for his subsequent return to the Kremlin.
Alyokhina and bandmate Nadezhda Tolokonnikova had almost completed serving their two-year prison sentences when they were freed in December 2013 under an amnesty. The two have dismissed the move as a propaganda stunt by Putin to improve his image ahead of the 2014 Winter Olympics, which were held in the Russian resort city of Sochi.
With reporting by Meduza
Gazprom To Further Reduce Gas Deliveries To France's Engie
Russian state-run natural gas giant Gazprom is further reducing gas deliveries to French gas and power group Engie, heightening concerns over energy supplies to Europe as the Nord Stream 1 pipeline shuts for maintenance.
Engie said it was informed by Gazprom on August 30 that the reduction will occur immediately. It did not provide any details about the nature of the dispute with Gazprom.
It said that Russian gas supplies had already been reduced substantially since Moscow launched its unprovoked war on Ukraine in late February.
"Very clearly Russia is using gas as a weapon of war and we must prepare for the worst case scenario of a complete interruption of supplies," France's Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told France's Inter radio.
Engie said it had taken action to protect itself.
"Engie had already secured the volumes necessary to meet its commitments towards its customers and its own requirements, and put in place several measures to significantly reduce any direct financial and physical impacts that could result from an interruption to gas supplies by Gazprom," Engie said in its statement.
Europe is already on notice that Gazprom will shut off the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany from August 31 to September 2 for maintenance.
The outage has fueled fears that Russia is curbing supply to put pressure on Western nations and break their unity in sanctioning Russia for its war against Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation."
Russia's disruption and reduction of supplies has sent gas prices soaring and forced European governments to scramble for alternative energy sources ahead of the winter.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Germany, France Signal Opposition To Blanket EU Visa Ban For Russians
A proposal by European Union members to ban tourist visas to Russians over the war in Ukraine appears to be hitting a major hurdle as the bloc's ministers prepare to meet on August 30 in Prague.
France and Germany issued a joint position paper just ahead of the meeting, saying that limiting visas for Russians would be counterproductive as the EU tries to fight for the "hearts and minds" of those Russians who don't support Moscow's unprovoked aggression against Ukraine.
The matter of restricting visas for Russians has gained steam among some EU countries in recent days but an agreement must be reached by all 27 members of the bloc in order for it to become the latest sanction against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
"We should think about smart ways to make use of the important lever of the issuing of visas," the joint paper from Germany and France reads.
"While limiting contacts with regime representatives and authorities to areas of vital EU interest, we need to strategically fight for the 'hearts and minds' of the Russian population -- at least the segments not yet completely estranged from 'the West'," it adds, suggesting that visas remain open to students, artists, scientists, and other key professionals looking to enter the EU.
Countries that share borders with Russia -- the Baltic states, Poland, and Finland -- have led the drive for more restrictive bans on visas for Russian tourists. With air service barred by the EU on flights from Russia, most travelers are using their land borders to travel on to other EU countries.
A 2007 visa agreement to ease EU entry requirements for Russians was partially suspended in late February, targeting people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, such as Russia's official delegations and holders of diplomatic passports.
But it left so-called “ordinary Russians” to continue to enjoy EU visa-facilitation benefits, such as reduced waiting times and costs and the need to present fewer documents when applying.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this month called on the EU to cease issuing all visas for Russia citizens to punish Moscow for its attack on his country.
“There has already been a partial suspension [of the visa regime]. And I think there's going to be another step further," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told RFE/RL in an interview in Prague on August 29.
"But I cannot tell you if it will be a complete [ban]...I would not be in favor of saying no Russians, never, for any reason could go to Europe...But it's up to the EU ministers to decide,” the bloc's top diplomat added.
Borrell is also looking to get approval at the informal meeting of ministers in Prague to begin working on an EU military training mission for Ukraine.
With reporting in Prague by RFE/RL's Rikard Jozwiak, dpa, Reuters and AP
U.S. Defense Official: Russia Struggling To Recruit New Soldiers, Turning To Prisons, Elderly
A senior U.S. defense official told reporters that Russia is struggling to find more soldiers to fight in Ukraine and said many recruits are older, in bad shape, and are receiving little training.
The defense official, who briefed reporters on August 29 on condition of anonymity, said Kremlin military recruiters are often looking to Russian prisons for new recruits to join the fight.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on August 25 to increase the size of the country's army by some 10 percent, to 1.15 million servicemen, beginning in January 2023.
The U.S. official noted that Russia has experienced significant troop losses in six months following its invasion of Ukraine.
The official said the Pentagon believes that the effort to recruit significant new numbers of troops “is unlikely to succeed, as Russia has historically not met personnel and strength targets."
"Russia has already begun trying to expand recruitment efforts," the official said.
"They've done this in part by eliminating the upper age limit for new recruits, and also by recruiting of prisoners."
"Many of these new recruits have been observed as older, unfit, and ill-trained," the official said.
Earlier this month, U.S. Under-Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl estimated that 70,000-80,000 Russians had been killed or wounded in Ukraine since the invasion began on February 24.
Based on reporting by AFP
Zelenskiy Tells Russians To 'Go Home' As Ukrainian Forces Press Offensive In South
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Russian troops to flee from an offensive launched by his forces near the strategic southern city of Kherson occupied by Moscow since early in the war, saying Ukraine's military were taking back their territory.
Speaking in his nightly address late on August 29, Zelenskiy vowed that Ukrainian troops would chase the Russian Army "to the border.”
"If they want to survive -- it's time for the Russian military to run away. Go home," he said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"Ukraine is taking back its own," Zelenskiy said.
Earlier, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video address that Ukrainian forces were shelling ferries that Russian forces were using to supply a section of Russian-occupied territory on the west bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region.
Ukraine's presidency said on August 30 that there was "heavy fighting" in "almost the entire territory" of the Kherson region.
"Powerful explosions continued throughout the day and throughout the night in the Kherson region," the president's office said in a morning update.
In an intelligence note, Britain's Defense Ministry said on August 30 that, although it was "not yet possible to confirm the extent of Ukrainian advances" its army had increased "artillery fire in front line sectors across southern Ukraine".
It added that it was using "long-range precision strikes to disrupt Russian resupply" lines.
U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Ukraine's move was already having an impact on Russian military capabilities as it forced them to reposition forces and deplete some units in the east.
"Because the Russians have had to pull resources from the east simply because of reports that the Ukrainians might be going more on the offence in the south," Kirby told reporters on August 29.
The Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged that a Ukrainian offensive had been launched, but it insisted it had failed, with its forces inflicting heavy Ukrainian casualties.
The claims could not be verified independently.
Russian shelling of the port city of Mykolayiv, which has remained under Ukrainian control despite repeated Russian bombardments, killed at least two people, wounded 24, and wiped out homes, city officials and witnesses said.
Meanwhile, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were on route to inspect the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in the south of Ukraine.
The team is meant to assess the damage to the facilities and determine the functionality of the main and backup safety and security systems, the IAEA said.
On the diplomatic front, EU Defense ministers are meeting in the Czech capital, Prague, on August 30 to hold talks focused on setting up a military training program for Ukrainian soldiers.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Reuters, dpa, and AFP
U.S. Calls For 'Controlled Shutdown' Of Zaporizhzhya Plant As IAEA Inspectors Seek Access
The United States said a "controlled shutdown" of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine was the "safest option" and urged Moscow to agree to a demilitarized zone around the site, where increased fighting is sparking fears of a possible massive radiation leak.
"As we've said many times, a nuclear power plant is not the appropriate location for combat operations," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on August 29.
"We continue to believe that a controlled shutdown of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear reactors would be the safest and least risky option in the near term," he added.
His comments come as a mission from the UN nuclear safety agency is due to arrive in Kyiv late on August 29 and quickly travel on to the Russian-occupied nuclear plant.
It was not immediately clear if the team would be allowed access to the nuclear site by occupying Russian forces.
Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in a post on Twitter that the "day has come" and a team of IAEA experts was "now on its way" to the nuclear power plant, which Russian invading forces have controlled since shortly after the Russian invasion began on February 24.
"We must protect the safety and security of #Ukraine's and Europe's biggest nuclear facility. Proud to lead this mission which will be in #ZNPP later this week."
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said the IAEA mission was due to reach Kyiv on August 29 and "start work at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in the coming days."
The IAEA's experts were set to assess physical damage to the plant, determine the functionality of safety and security systems, evaluate staff conditions, and perform urgent safeguards activities, the agency said.
Neither he nor the agency specified when they would arrive at Zaporizhzhya.
Ukraine's Energy Ministry said it would not comment on the IAEA mission trip "for security reasons."
Ukraine's energy ministry said it would not comment on the IAEA mission "for security reasons."
The United Nations and Ukraine have called for a withdrawal of military equipment and personnel from the plant to ensure it is not a target in the conflict.
That message was reiterated on August 29 by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, adding in comments on a visit to Stockholm that Russia was putting the world at risk of a nuclear accident.
Kuleba said that the IAEA mission will be the agency's "hardest in its history" due to the active combat activities by Russian armed forces and Moscow’s "very blatant" way of trying to legitimize its presence at the facility.
The G7's Non-Proliferation Directors' Group welcomed news of the IAEA's trip and again voiced concerns about the safety of the plant under the control of Russian armed forces.
"We reaffirm that the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and the electricity that it produces rightly belong to Ukraine and stress that attempts by Russia to disconnect the plant from the Ukrainian power grid would be unacceptable," it said in a statement issued on August 29.
Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said Moscow welcomed the IAEA mission and said Russia had made a significant contribution to the visit, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.
Safety fears at the facility have escalated in recent weeks as Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame for rocket strikes around the facility in the southern Ukrainian city of Enerhodar.
Attacks were reported over the weekend not only in Russian-controlled territory adjacent to the plant along the left bank of the Dnieper River, but along the Ukraine-controlled right bank, including the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, each about 10 kilometers from the facility.
Ukraine’s atomic energy agency, Enerhoatom, issued on August 28 a map forecasting where radiation could spread from the power plant in the event of an accident, showing that based on wind forecasts for August 29 a nuclear cloud could spread across southern Ukraine and southwestern Russia.
Authorities last week began distributing iodine tablets to residents who live near the Zaporizhzhya plant in case of radiation exposure.
Much of the concern centers on the cooling systems for the plant’s nuclear reactors. The systems require electricity, and the plant was temporarily knocked offline on August 25 because of what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line. A cooling system failure could cause a nuclear meltdown.
Periodic shelling has damaged the power station’s infrastructure, Enerhoatom said on August 27.
The IAEA reported on August 28 that radiation levels were normal, that two of the Zaporizhzhya plant's six reactors were operating, and that while no complete assessment had yet been made, recent fighting had damaged a water pipeline, since repaired.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Ukraine Claims Breakthroughs Made Against Russian Forces In Southern Offensive
A senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces had broken through Russian defensive lines in several fronts as part of Kyiv’s newly launched southern offensive near the strategic city of Kherson, which has been occupied by Russian forces since early in the war.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych in a video address late on August 29 also said that Ukrainian forces were shelling ferries that Russian forces were using to supply a section of Russian-occupied territory on the west bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region
The claims, like many on both sides of the conflict, could not immediately be independently verified.
Ukraine’s armed forces earlier on August 29 announced that they had started offensive action on several fronts in the south, launching a much-anticipated counteroffensive to regain the Kherson region from Russian invading forces.
"Today we started offensive actions in various directions, including in the Kherson region," Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne on August 29 cited southern command spokeswoman Natalya Humenyuk as saying. She confirmed the news minutes later at a briefing.
Moscow’s Defense Ministry acknowledged that a Ukrainian offensive had been launched, but it insisted it had failed, with its forces inflicting heavy Ukrainian casualties.
"Enemy's offensive attempt failed miserably," it said.
The claims could not be independently verified.
Russia captured swathes of southern Ukraine in the first phase of its February 24 invasion. Ukraine has been pledging for weeks to launch a major counteroffensive to retake land and has used Western-made long-range weapons to hit Russian supply lines.
Humenyuk said Ukraine's recent strikes on Russia's southern logistical routes had "unquestionably weakened the enemy," adding that more than 10 Russian ammunition dumps had been hit over the past week.
However, she declined to disclose more details about the new offensive.
"Any military operation needs silence," she said, adding that Russia's forces in the south are "rather powerful" and have been built up over a long time.
Ukrainska Pravda and Suspilne quoted Ukrainian official Volodymyr Litvinov as saying Ukrainian forces hit the Beryslav Machine-Building Plant in the Kherson region, where Russian troops had concentrated equipment and manpower.
Litvinov did not provide details but said a fire had broken out at the site. The report could not immediately be verified.
Russian-installed officials in the region on August 29 announced the evacuation of residents of nearby Nova Kakhovka, a city frequently targeted by Kyiv's forces, to bomb shelters from their workplaces. The officials citied Ukrainian rocket strikes on the city.
The Moscow-appointed regional leader of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, dismissed the Ukrainian assertion of a counteroffensive in the Kherson region as false, claiming the Ukrainian forces have suffered heavy losses in the south and elsewhere.
In Mykolayiv, regional military administration chief Vitaliy Kim said Russian troops had shelled the center of the strategic southern city about 60 kilometers northwest of Kherson.
"They are shelling the city center…. Missile launches are still occurring," he said.
“There are dead passersby and civilians in the houses. Stay in shelters," Kim urged, without providing casualty figures.
A Reuters journalist in Mykolayiv said a Russian missile struck a private home located next to a school in a residential district, killing one woman.
Both houses on the property were destroyed in the missile strike, the journalist said.
Mykolayiv, which hosts major Ukrainian shipbuilding facilities, has been regularly shelled by Russian forces throughout the conflict, although Moscow has denied it targets civilian areas.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Reuters, dpa, and AFP
At Least 23 Dead In Clashes Between Rival Shi'ite Groups In Baghdad
At least 23 people were killed as violence broke out in Baghdad's Green Zone when followers of Iraq's influential cleric Muqtada al-Sadr stormed government buildings amid soaring tensions with rival Iran-backed Shi’ite groups.
At least 23 people were killed as violence broke out in Baghdad's Green Zone when followers of Iraq's influential cleric Muqtada al-Sadr stormed government buildings amid soaring tensions with rival Iran-backed Shi’ite groups.
At least 380 others were wounded in the unrest on August 29 that erupted following Sadr’s announcement that he would resign from politics.
Iran closed its land borders to Iraq on August 30 as flights to the country were halted amid the violence.
The decision came as millions of Iranians were preparing to visit Iraq for an annual pilgrimage to Shi’ite sites.
Iranian state television cited “unrests” and “curfew” in Iraqi cities as the reason for the border closures. It urged Iranians to avoid any travel to Iraq while calling on Iran's pilgrims in Iraq to avoid further travel between cities.
Meanwhile, Kuwait urged its citizens in Iraq to leave the country. The state-run KUNA news agency also encouraged those hoping to travel to Iraq to delay their plans because of the eruption of violent street clashes between rival groups in the country.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI) called the unrest "an extremely dangerous escalation" and also urged all sides to "refrain from acts that could lead to an unstoppable chain of events."
Based on reporting by AFP, AP and Reuters
Interview: EU Foreign Policy Chief Expects Brussels To Further Restrict Visas For Russians
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says he expects a further tightening of measures to punish Moscow for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine but he is not in favor of completely banning visas for Russians.
The matter of limiting visas to Russians has gained steam following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine that started in February.
However, the 27-member bloc has so far failed to reach the necessary unanimity on the issue, with some countries -- notably Germany -- reluctant to severely restrict all Russians' access to the EU.
“There has already been a partial suspension [of the visa regime]. And I think there's going to be another step further," Borrell told RFE/RL in an interview ahead of an informal gathering of EU defense and foreign ministers in Prague on August 30-31.
WATCH: EU Foreign Policy Chief Urges Bloc Not To 'Close The Door' To All Russians
"But I cannot tell you if it will be a complete [ban].... I would not be in favor of saying no Russians, never, for any reason could go to Europe.... But it's up to the EU ministers to decide," the bloc's top diplomat added.
Countries that share borders with Russia -- the Baltic states, Poland, and Finland -- have led the drive for more restrictive bans on visas for Russian tourists. With air service barred by the EU on flights from Russia, most travelers are using their land borders to travel on to other EU countries.
A 2007 visa agreement to ease EU entry requirements for Russians was partially suspended in late February, targeting people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, such as Russia's official delegations and holders of diplomatic passports.
But it left so-called ordinary Russians to continue to enjoy EU visa-facilitation benefits, such as reduced waiting times and costs and the need to present fewer documents when applying.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this month called on the EU to cease issuing all visas for Russia citizens to punish Moscow for its attack on his country.
Borrell speculated that a compromise among EU nations could be reached by tightening the visa-facilitation regime.
"I think it is going to be about modifying the visa-facilitation process. Not just abolishing another part of it, but modifying the structure of the visa facilitation and then taking some specific measures for specific people."
"I think that we have to be more selective.... Not all Russians [should be] banned.
"A lot of people want to leave Russia. More than 300,000 have left since the beginning of the war. And most of them are professional, highly educated people who don't want to stay in Russia anymore," he said.
"They don't want to go to the war. They don't support the war. They don't want to continue living under Putin’s regime and they leave. So, I don't think we have to close the door to these people."
Lithuania Finishes Building Wall On Belarusian Border To Stem Flow Of Illegal Migrants
Lithuania says it has completed a steel wall stretching along the border with Belarus to stop the flow of illegal migrants after tens of thousands, mostly from the Middle East, tried to enter the country and fellow EU-member states Poland and Latvia, from Belarusian territory last year.
Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on August 29 that EPSO-G construction, the company involved in the building of the 502-kilometer steel wall topped with barbed wire, had informed the government it had completed the work.
The rest of the Lithuanian-Belarusian border, namely more that a 100-kilometer segment, lies along rivers and lakes.
Lithuania and other European Union states say Belarusian authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka orchestrated the migrant crisis along with his ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in retaliation for sanctions imposed on him and his regime for its brutal crackdown on dissent after mass protests over a disputed August 2020 presidential election handed Lukashenka a sixth term in power.
In late June, Poland completed a similar wall along its 186-kilometer border with Belarus.
Meanwhile Finland announced in June plans to start building a wall along its border with Russia to prevent Moscow's possible use of migrants to create "a hybrid influence" on the country.
With reporting by BNS
U.S. Ambassador Vows West 'Won't Leave Bosnia To Russia'
The U.S. ambassador to Bosnia-Herzegovina says Washington's commitment to that Balkan state is "enduring" and it is committed along with its European allies to Bosnia's "territorial integrity, sovereignty and security, and multiethnic character."
In a recent interview with RFE/RL's Balkan Service, Ambassador Michael Murphy accused Russia of seeking instability in the region but said a recent reinforcement of EU peacekeepers amid that challenge was indicative of transatlantic resolve.
"I think you did see from the United States and the Europeans a response, and it should signal that we are not going to leave [Bosnia-Herzegovina] to Russia," Murphy said. "That is not going to be the outcome here."
Earlier this month, Germany deployed about 30 of its troops to rejoin Europe's EUFOR peacekeeping mission to ensure civilian order and compliance with a 26-year-old peace deal that organizes the country along ethnic lines, with a high representative for the international community who holds sweeping powers.
The international response to Russia's war in Ukraine has tested the governments of aspiring EU members like Bosnia and Serbia, and their willingness to join Western sanctions and other measures to punish Russian aggression as well as to speed up reforms aimed at compatibility with Western institutions.
Tensions have meanwhile increased in the Balkans amid a potentially violent standoff over mutual recognition of documents between Serbia and its former province Kosovo, a culture-and-language spat between Bulgaria and North Macedonia, and public support from Moscow and EU member Hungary for ethnic Serb grievances around the region.
But Bosnia still routinely faces many of the same questions that dogged it in the early years after the Dayton Agreement ended three years of bloody fighting among Bosniaks, Serbs, and Croats in 1995.
"It's not a secret, it's readily apparent, that Bosnia-Herzegovina is not moving in the right direction and it hasn't been for some time," Murphy said.
He cited "terrible rhetoric" from political leaders in postwar Bosnia, "threats of secession, threats to reorganize the territory of the country, or just plain warmongering" but said Washington remains committed to Bosnian statehood.
"We want to ensure that we protect this country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and multiethnic character, and we're prepared to use the tools at our disposal to defend this country's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and multi-ethnic character," Murphy said. "That includes sanctions where appropriate."
Around half of Bosnia's 4 million people are Bosniak, and centralized authorities are facing increasing pressure from secessionists in its majority Serb entity known as Republika Srpska and from ethnic Croats unhappy with perceived electoral inequalities.
Murphy suggested domestic politicians have "ignored" many of Bosnia's problems, including withholding funding for elections under threat of boycott but also things like inflation, approximating EU laws, or preparing for possible energy shortages.
"Part of the good news story...is that the commitment of the United States [to Bosnia] is enduring," Murphy said.
Echoing previous statements by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, he added: "We are not leaving, we're not going to go away. We're going to sustain our international presence here and our international military presence. And I think that's very important when making an assessment about the security situation here."
Murphy also expressed support for the current high representative, German Christian Schmidt, and his use of the so-called Bonn mandate to ensure smooth functioning of key civilian institutions, including to clear a path to planned Bosnian general elections in October.
Schmidt has hinted at his willingness to use that mandate to impose electoral reforms ahead of the voting if Bosnia's ethnically based leaders prove unable or unwilling to do it themselves.
Murphy criticized powerful domestic politicians' "all-or-nothing approach" when he said they should be achieving through compromise in the ex-Yugoslav republic.
He placed the blame "squarely, squarely on the shoulders" of unnamed political leaders who have put "their own narrow ethno-nationalist and corrupt interests above" the needs of ordinary Bosnians.
"Politicians [in Bosnia] have taken an all-or-nothing approach when engaging on these issue sets," Murphy said. "They have concluded that compromise is a dirty word or a sign of weakness as opposed to success. And of course the exact opposite is the truth; in a democracy, compromise is how things get done."
He acknowledged that some of Bosnia's leaders "are on blacklists" and are running for office when in Washington's view "they shouldn't be."
"But the voters of Bosnia have an opportunity to pass judgment on their performance this October," he said.
In January, the United States imposed sanctions on secessionist Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for alleged "destabilizing and corrupt activity."
Dodik has established parallel institutions in Republika Srpska and held high-profile meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov since the war in Ukraine began, sparking massive international sanctions and other measures to punish Moscow.
There have been reports of intensified correspondence and consultation recently between NATO and Bosnian officials including Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic and Defense Minister Sifet Podzic.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg recently cited a perceived threat to European security from Russia and said, "NATO is developing a set of measures especially tailored for Bosnia and Herzegovina."
Bosnia became a NATO partner in 2006, but many ethnic Serbs regard the alliance with suspicion since its bombing campaign targeted Serb-led rump Yugoslav forces during the Kosovo War in 1999.
Dodik, who is the Serb member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, responded by saying Bosnia had sought no special measures from the Western alliance and that "NATO has no role in [Bosnia-Herzegovina] and is not the guardian of its territorial integrity and sovereignty."
The Russian Embassy in Bosnia complained that the United States and Britain were "preparing the ground for the creeping NATOization of Bosnia."
Murphy accused Moscow of acting "against the goals" of Bosnia's citizenry and of issuing "irresponsible" statements about Bosnia.
Murphy suggested Moscow "doesn't want to see stability, security, peace, and prosperity, [or] a prosperous Bosnia-Herzegovina."
"Russia doesn't have a say in the decisions that Bosnia-Herzegovina makes about its treaty relationships, whether that's joining the European Union or joining NATO -- those decisions are for a sovereign [Bosnia-Herzegovina] to make." Murphy said.
Hundreds Of Iranians Sign Protest Letter Over 'Decades' Of Oppression Of Women
Over 1,000 Iranian citizens and civil activists have signed a statement protesting "four decades of oppression of Iranian women."
The signatories of the letter were sparked by the recent arrest and suspected torture of a woman for protesting against mandatory head-scarf rules.
The letter says Sepideh Rashno's "forced confessions" on state television were a continuation of the government's systematic efforts to exclude women from public spaces over the past four decades.
"We are neither criminals nor offenders, we are the ones who, seeing the bruised eye of Sepideh Rashno, not only do not step back, but we shout together that liberation is our right, and our strength is in our banding together," the letter says.
Rashno, a 28-year-old writer and artist, was arrested on June 15 after a video of her arguing with another woman who was enforcing rules on wearing a head scarf on a bus in Tehran went viral.
The other woman threatened to send the video -- which showed Rashno riding the bus without a hijab -- to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.
After she disappeared for several days, Iranian state television aired a "confession" by Rashno in a video report on July 30 where she appeared to be in a poor physical state and was reportedly rushed to hospital after the video was recorded.
The signatories of the statement also expressed their objection to the financial penalty for inappropriate hijab and what they called the monetization of freedom.
On August 29, Reshno's brother announced the first hearing of his sister's case was held.
The ISNA news agency, quoting the head of a branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Court in Tehran, said Rashno is accused of "assembly and collusion with the intention of committing a crime against the security of the country" by communicating with foreigners and through her "propaganda activity against the Islamic Republic and encouraging people to corruption and prostitution."
Recent reports show that authorities in Iran are increasingly cracking down on women deemed to be in violation of wearing the hijab, which is mandatory in public in Iran.
The hijab first became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Former Ukrainian Lawmaker Who Became Russia-Appointed Official In Kherson Region Found Dead
Former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Kovalyov, who joined the Russia-imposed Kherson regional government after Russian armed forces took over parts of Ukraine's southeast, has been found dead.
An adviser to the Kyiv-controlled regional administration, Serhiy Khlan, said on August 29 that Kovalyov was found dead a day earlier in his house in the town of Hola Prystan.
Ukrainian media reports said Kovalyov was found with a gunshot wound to his head and a Mossberg pump firearm that was officially registered to the former member of Ukraine's ruling Servant of the People party. The reports also said Kovalyov's girlfriend sustained a stabbing wound and was hospitalized.
Russia-imposed authorities did not comment on the reports, but pro-Russian Telegram channels confirmed them.
Several officials appointed by Moscow to areas of Ukraine have died in recent weeks after being attacked.
Last week, Russia-imposed authorities in parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region said the Moscow-appointed mayor of the Russia-occupied town of Mykhaylivka, Ivan Sushko, was killed by a car bomb.
On August 6, Vitaliy Hura, a Russia-appointed deputy mayor of the Ukrainian city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, was shot dead by an unidentified assailant while leaving his home while a car bomb in Kherson killed the Russia-appointed head of the directorate for youth policies at the Kherson region's administration, Dmytro Savluchenko, in late June.
Iran Approves Cryptocurrency Regulations, Raising Fears Of Skirting Sanctions
Iran's government has approved a set of regulations for trading with cryptocurrencies, a move that potentially allows the country to skirt some U.S. financial sanctions imposed over Tehran's nuclear program.
This news was announced on August 29, just weeks after Iran's Trade Development Organization approved its first official import order -- worth $10 million for the import of cars -- using cryptocurrency.
Trade Minister Seyed Reza Fatemi Amin said the resolution "specifies all issues related to cryptocurrencies, including how to provide fuel and energy for mining them, and how to grant licenses."
The new regulations allow for the import of any goods to the country, a move that could enable Iran to circumvent U.S. sanctions that have crippled the economy and severely weakened the national currency, giving rise to demand in cryptocurrencies, which are less regulated and can be used in transactions by Iranians where Western currencies are banned.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are created through a process known as mining, where powerful computers compete to solve complex mathematical formulas or puzzles. The process requires vast amounts of electricity.
Last year, a Reuters report suggested 4.5 percent of global bitcoin mining was taking place in Iran, partly as a result of the country's cheap electricity, where it is heavily subsidized. U.S. sanctions that bar Iran from accessing the international financial system reportedly have contributed further to the increase in mining activities and the use of cryptocurrencies.
The blockchain technology used in digital currencies allows financial transactions to be made quickly and securely while avoiding large banks.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Group Concludes Treason Charges Against Journalist Safronov 'Baseless'
The Russian investigative group Proyekt (Project) has concluded that high treason charges against Ivan Safronov, a prominent former journalist on trial for allegedly giving secret materials to foreign agents, are "baseless."
Proyekt's conclusion was based on official accusation papers against Safronov, who faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted, that the group published on August 29.
Investigators accuse Safronov of handing secret materials to Czech secret-service agent Martin Laris about Russian arms sales in the Middle East to the Czech Republic, a NATO member, in 2017, and of handing unspecified classified information to German secret-service agent Dmitry Voronin.
Safronov has repeatedly denied the accusations and his supporters have held pickets in Moscow and other cities demanding his release.
Proyekt studied the accusation papers from investigators and concluded that they had not found a single Russian official who could have handed Safronov any materials or information that could be defined as classified. Furthermore, Proyekt said it also could not find any evidence proving Czech journalist Laris and German political analyst Voronin have any links to the secret services of the two European Union nations.
Even if Laris and Voronin were secret-service agents, there is no proof that Safronov could be aware of that, Proyekt said, adding that investigators failed to prove Safronov had received money from the two named persons while the information mentioned by investigators as secret is publicly available online.
Safronov, who was arrested in July 2020, went on trial behind closed doors in early April and faces a penalty of up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
The 32-year-old journalist, who covered the defense industry for the newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti, is also a former adviser to the head of Russia's space agency, Roskosmos.
Human rights organizations have issued statements demanding Safronov’s release and expressing concerns over an intensifying crackdown on dissent in Russia.
Activists In Four Kazakh Cities Protest Government's Move To Raise Retirement Age For Women
Female activists in four major cities in Kazakhstan have taken to the streets to protest the government’s ongoing program to gradually raise the retirement age for women in the Central Asian nation.
Dozens of activists in Nur-Sultan, the capital; Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty; as well in the northwestern city of Aqtobe and southern city of Shymkent rallied on August 29, holding posters saying: "Targeting Women's Retirement Age Only Violates The Constitution," "Get Back To 58 As The Retirement Age For Women," andm "You Raise The Retirement Age, What About Jobs?"
The Kazakh government is moving to gradually raise the age of retirement for women from 58 to 63 -- which is the retirement age for men – by 2027.
Right now, the retirement age for women has been bumped up from 58 to 60 1/2.
In Nur-Sultan, where an estimated 100 gathered for what was the largest of the rallies, representatives of the Aq Zhol (Bright Path) party and The People's Party of Kazakhstan met with protesters and promised to raise the issue at an upcoming session of parliament.
The rallies, organized by the Women's Movement of Kazakhstan, were officially sanctioned by local authorities. Similar actions were held earlier this year in several other cities across the country.
The government’s 2018 move to gradually bring the retirement age of women to that of men's has been extremely unpopular in Kazakh society.
In May, amid growing protests over the move, Deputy Prime Minister Eraly Toqzhanov said publicly that the government was working on lowering the retirement age for women working in specific sectors of the economy.
Tajik Biochemist In Australia Handed 42-Month Prison Term On Charge Of Inciting Terrorism Abroad
A Tajikistan-born former researcher at the University of Western Australia has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to inciting terrorism abroad.
Australian news agencies reported over the weekend that Abdusalom Odinazoda, officially known in Australia as Abdussalam Adina-Zada and considered by the authorities in Western Australia to be one of the state’s most dangerous people, will be eligible for release on parole in August 2023.
The 54-year-old biological chemist was arrested in December 2020 and charged with advocating the commission of a terrorist act overseas.
Earlier this month, Odinazoda admitted at a court hearing to inciting extremist attacks in Tajikistan.
Odinazoda was due to stand trial on three charges in 2023. However, prosecutors said earlier this month that they had dropped two of the charges after Odinazoda agreed to plead guilty to one count of inciting terrorism. The charge stems from his online activities between January and March 2019.
Odinazoda, who worked at the University of Western Australia from 2009 to 2012 as a research associate, has been in custody since his arrest.
With reporting by Perthnews and The West Australian
Germany's Scholz Backs EU Expansion To Include Western Balkans, As 'Center Of Europe Is Moving Eastwards'
PRAGUE -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he is “committed” to the enlargement of the European Union to include the six countries of the Western Balkans, as well as Ukraine, Moldova, and ultimately Georgia, declaring that the “center of Europe is moving eastwards.”
“Their EU accession is in our interest,” Scholz said on August 29 in a speech at Charles University in the Czech capital in which he laid out his future vision of an expanded Europe.
Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia are all seeking EU membership but have voiced frustration over their stalled bids, especially after the bloc’s expedited decision to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status in late June.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Faced with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Scholz urged the EU's 27 members to "close ranks, resolve old conflicts, and find new solutions," adding that Germany would keep up its support for Kyiv "for as long as it takes."
However, "in this expanded union, the differences between the member states will grow as far as political interests, economic clout, and social security systems are concerned," he said.
"Where unanimity is required today, the risk of an individual country using its veto and preventing all the others from forging ahead increases with each additional member state," Scholz added.
"I have therefore proposed a gradual transition to majority voting in common foreign policy, but also in other areas, such as tax policy -- knowing full well that this would also have repercussions for Germany," he said.
European Union countries Croatia, Romania, and Bulgaria all meet the requirements to become full members of the bloc's passport-free Schengen area, Scholz said in Prague.
"Schengen is one of the greatest achievements of the European Union, and we should protect and develop it. This means, incidentally, closing the remaining gaps," he said.
Scholz accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of seeking “to redraw boundaries with violence” and said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was “an attack on Europe’s security order.”
“We will not stand idly by and watch women, men, and children being killed or free countries being rubbed off the map and disappearing behind walls or iron curtains. We don’t want to go back to the 19th or 20th century with their wars of occupation and totalitarian excesses,” Scholz declared.
“It is precisely this united Europe that is such anathema to Putin. Because it doesn’t fit into his worldview, in which smaller countries are forced to submit to a handful of major European powers,” the German leader added.
Germany will send weapons to Kyiv in the coming weeks, Scholz announced.
“In the coming weeks and months, we will, moreover, be sending Ukraine new, state-of-the-art weapons -- such as air-defense and radar systems and reconnaissance drones. Our most recent package of arms deliveries alone is worth 600 million euros. Our objective are modern Ukrainian armed forces that are able to defend their country on a permanent basis,” Scholz said.
Germany could assume special responsibility in terms of building up Ukraine's artillery and air-defense capacities, Scholz added.
With reporting from Reuters
Iran's Raisi Sees No New Nuclear Pact If Probe By UN Inspectors Isn't Abandoned
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says there can be no revival of a nuclear deal with global superpowers unless the UN's nuclear watchdog drops its probe into the origins of nuclear material found at three undeclared Iranian sites.
In a news conference in Tehran to mark his first year in power on August 29, Raisi also said that he still sees no reason to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden, even though the two will be at the UN General Assembly next month.
“Without the settlement of the safeguards issue, speaking about an agreement [on a revamped nuclear pact] has no meaning,” Raisi said.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has referred to the traces of nuclear materials as a "safeguards" issue.
Raisi succeeded two-term president Hassan Rohani after winning an election in August 2021.
Upon his election, Raisi responded to a question on whether he would meet Biden, who succeeded Donald Trump, the U.S. president who unilaterally pulled his country out of the 2015 nuclear deal, by simply answering, "No."
Asked the same question on August 29, Raisi added a few more words to his answer, though the bottom line remained the same.
“There is no benefit for a meeting between us and him,” Raisi said. “Neither for the Iranian nation nor for the interests of our great nation.”
Since the United States withdrew from the pact in 2018 and started reimposing crippling sanctions on Iran, Tehran has progressively rolled back its own commitments to the deal.
The deal was designed to prevent Iran from building a nuclear bomb. Tehran insists its nuclear program is for civilian purposes only.
With reporting by ISNA and IRNA
Sweden Promises More Military Aid To Kyiv During Visit By Ukrainian Foreign Minister
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has promised to provide a further 500 million crowns ($46.75 million) in military assistance to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's ongoing invasion.
Speaking to journalists after meeting in Stockholm with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on August 29, Andersson said that a total additional aid package to Ukraine will reach about 1 billion crowns ($94 million), when funds for the armed forces and the reconstruction of the country are combined.
"Borders must never be changed by force or war," Andersson said.
Kuleba thanked Sweden for its support since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February, adding that the best way to save Ukrainian lives is to supply it with weapons such as howitzers and shells.
"As long as the war continues, we will be asking for more weapons"," Kuleba said at the press conference.
Based on reporting by Reuters, Goteborg-Posten, and Svenska Dagbladet
Bulgarian Police Detain 141 Afghan Migrants Near Burgas
Bulgarian authorities said police detained 141 migrants attempting to enter the country without permission, all of them believed to be men originating in Afghanistan.
Police on August 28 said they would boost security along the Eastern European EU nation’s border with Turkey because of rising illegal migrant crossings.
Authorities said a group of 88 Afghan migrants was traveling by bus registered in North Macedonia when it was stopped in the Black Sea port city of Burgas.
Burgas police said the driver of the truck was a 60-year-old man from North Macedonia who will be charged with trafficking in migrants.
A second group of 53 Afghans was found while apparently awaiting transport in a forest area near Burgas.
The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan a year ago stoked fears of a repeat of Europe's 2015 migration crisis, when more than 1 million people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East arrived in the European Union. Many migrants crossed from Turkey and took the so-called Balkan route to wealthier EU countries.
Based on reporting by dpa and Novinite
U.S. Says Non-Proliferation Treaty Strong Despite Russia's 'Cynical Obstructionism'
WASHINGTON -- The United States said the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) remains strong despite Russia’s “cynical obstructionism” after Moscow blocked the adoption of the final document of a monthlong review of the UN pact, complaining it was “blatantly political in nature.”
“After weeks of intensive but productive negotiations, the Russian Federation alone decided to block consensus on a final document at the conclusion of the Tenth Review Conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty,” the State Department said in a statement on August 28.
“Russia did so in order to block language that merely acknowledged the grave radiological risk at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, the very kind of challenge the conference is called upon to address,” the statement added.
Concerns have been raised around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear facility, with Moscow and Kyiv both accusing the other side of shelling the plant, increasing the possibility of a nuclear disaster.
The West and Ukraine have demanded that Russian authorities allow UN inspectors into the site. Russia has said it will allow inspections but has not yet set a time frame.
The UN’s nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, said it has assembled a team and is waiting for clearance to visit the plant.
The NPT document blocked by Moscow included criticism of Russia’s occupation of the Zaporizhzhya plant, the largest in Europe.
The 191 signatories of the 50-year-old treaty, which aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and promote complete disarmament, must review the pact every five years. The current review was postponed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The draft statement referred to Zaporizhzhya four times and expressed “grave concern for the military activities” near the plant. It also lamented the IAEA’s inability to ensure security there and prevent the possible diversion of nuclear materials.
The State Department said that “for the Russian Federation to not accept such language in the face of overwhelming international consensus underscores the need for the United States and others to continue urging Russia to end its military activity near [the plant] and return control of the plant to Ukraine.”
“The NPT remains and will remain the fundamental cornerstone of the nuclear nonproliferation regime and essential to advancing nuclear disarmament and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy,” the statement said.
“Russia’s actions reflect only on Russia. It is clear that the rest of the NPT’s States Parties recognize the Treaty’s role as an essential pillar of the international rules-based order.”
Opposition Party, Rights Groups Assail Serbian Government's Move To Cancel EuroPride Event
Opposition parties and global rights groups on August 28 blasted the Serbian government’s decision to cancel an international LGBTQ EuroPride event scheduled for next month.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on August 27 acknowledged that the rights of sexual minorities are threatened in Serbia but said the government had come under intense pressure from right-wing groups and representatives of the Serbian Orthodox Church to cancel the event.
“It is not a question of whether [those pressures] are stronger,” Vucic said. “It’s just that at some point you can’t achieve everything, and that’s it.”
Vucic allowed for the possibility that the event could be held at a later date.
EuroPride promotes lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex pride at the pan-European level and is hosted by a different European city each year. The event includes a Pride Parade.
The UN’s Belgrade office said it was concerned about the cancellation, saying it would jeopardize “the right to freedom of assembly as guaranteed by the Serbian Constitution.”
“The EuroPride is also an opportunity to celebrate the foundations of a strong and progressive society based on social equity, equality of all rights, solidarity, friendship, and love,” UN Resident Coordinator in Serbia Francoise Jacob said.
The Civic Democratic Forum opposition party accused Vucic of “playing dictator” and modeling himself after Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Forum leader Zoran Vuletic said Vucic “cannot cancel an event that he did not schedule and he cannot, according to the constitution, prohibit the gathering of people.”
Kristine Garina, president of the European Pride Organizers Association which licenses EuroPride, issued a statement saying the event would not be canceled despite Vucic’s remarks.
“The right to hold Pride has been ruled by the European Court of Human Rights to be a fundamental human right,” Garina said.
European Pride Organizers Association three years ago chose Belgrade to host the annual event, hoping it would represent a major breakthrough for a Slavic country that is traditionally conservative and under strong influence from the Orthodox Church.
Also on August 28, right-wing groups and political parties, church representatives, and others gathered in Belgrade in support of the cancellation of the EuroPride parade.
Many carried crosses, icons, and church symbols, with some displaying banners supporting Putin and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
On the same day that Vucic announced the cancellation of the parade, he also proposed extending the term of Serbia’s prime minister, Ana Brnabic, who is a lesbian but who has been accused by Serbia’s gay rights groups of not doing enough to help their status in the country. She joined Vucic in supporting the canceling of the EuroPride event.
“No matter how you turn it, from any angle you look at it, the first inviolable thing is to ensure peace and stability in the country,” Brnabic said.
Serbia held its first gay-pride parade in 2001 and the event was met by violence and angry counterprotests by far-right and nationalist groups. At the next Belgrade pride parade, in 2010, more than 100 people were injured.
However, a third gay-pride parade was organized in 2014 and the event passed without serious incident. Since then, annual pride parades have been held peacefully in Belgrade each year, except for 2020 when the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Balkan Service and AP
