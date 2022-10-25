News
U.S. Officials Say Washington Is Mulling HAWK Air Defense Equipment For Ukraine
The United States is considering sending older HAWK air-defense systems from storage to Ukraine to help it shoot down Russian drone and cruise missile attacks, according to two U.S. officials.
The HAWK medium-range surface-to-air missile interceptor would be an upgrade to the Stinger missile systems -- a smaller, shorter range air defense system -- that the United States has already provided Ukraine.
The HAWK equipment is based on Vietnam-era technology, but has been upgraded several times.
The HAWK system is the predecessor to the PATRIOT missile defense system made by Raytheon Technologies which remains off the table for Ukraine, the U.S. officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Washington would provide Ukraine with advanced air systems after successive devastating missile raids by Russia on Ukrainian civilian and infrastructure targets earlier this month.
Since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the United States has sent around $17.6 billion worth of security assistance to Kyiv.
Based on reporting by Reuters
EU Energy Ministers Meet To Discuss Gas Price Cap
European Union energy ministers are meeting in Luxembourg on October 25 to discuss a bloc-wide gas price cap and to map out their next moves, although it is likely to be weeks before any final decisions are made.
The 27-member bloc has been looking into ways to tamp down high energy prices after Moscow reduced gas supplies following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, prompting a record rise in power prices in August.
Ministers meeting in Luxembourg are expected to debate the principles of how an EU gas price limit could work, as well as possible drawbacks.
Gas prices have dropped in recent days, amid mild weather and as countries have filled storage tanks.
But some EU officials said a cap was still needed to guard against potential price spikes as Europe heads into winter.
Based on reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AFP
Zelenskiy Says Russia Has Destroyed More Than One-Third Of Ukraine's Energy Sector
Russian rockets and Iranian-made drones have destroyed more than one-third of Ukraine's energy sector, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a conference on Ukraine reconstruction on October 25.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
"Russia is destroying everything so that it is harder for us to get through the winter," Zelenskiy said via video link to the Berlin conference, which was attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and other senior politicians and officials.
Addressing the gathering, Von der Leyen said the attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure amounted to "pure acts of terrorism" and called the scale of destruction in Ukraine "staggering," with the World Bank estimating the toll of the damage at 350 billion euros ($345 billion).
Von der Leyen said a coordination platform for Ukraine's reconstruction needed to be launched "as soon as possible, preferable before the end of the year or early at the beginning of next year."
Scholz told the conference that Russia's sustained drone attacks represent a new low point in its war against Ukraine but are also a sign of Moscow's desperation.
Scholz said rebuilding Ukraine was a "generational task" that must start immediately, even as Russia's invasion rages on.
"What is at stake here is nothing less than creating a new Marshall Plan for the 21st century -- a generational task that must begin now," Scholz said.
However, Zelenskiy told the conference that Ukraine had yet to receive "a single cent" toward a fast recovery plan worth a total $17 billion.
He also asked the international community to cover an expected budget deficit of $38 billion next year for his war-torn country.
And the Ukrainian Minister for Communities and Territories Development, Oleksiy Chernyshov, said the reconstruction of Ukraine must begin even while the fighting continues.
"It is very important to understand that given the fact the war is still going on, the initial recovery should start right now," Chernyshov told German news agency dpa ahead of the start of the conference.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
UN Atomic Agency To Visit Ukraine Nuclear Sites As Kyiv And The West Reject Russia's 'Dirty Bomb' Claims
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is preparing to send inspectors to two Ukrainian sites in reaction to Ukraine's request for an inspection following Russian claims that Ukraine could deploy a so-called dirty bomb, which Kyiv denies.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Ukraine and its allies have adamantly rejected Russia's claims that Kyiv is developing a "dirty bomb" to use against Moscow's forces, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba invited the IAEA to "urgently send experts to peaceful facilities in Ukraine which Russia deceitfully claims to be developing a dirty bomb."
Kuleba said Ukraine has always been transparent and has "nothing to hide."
In response to Kuleba’s request, the IAEA said in a statement on October 24 that it was preparing to send inspectors to two Ukrainian sites.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi confirmed in the statement that both locations are under IAEA safeguards and have been visited regularly by IAEA inspectors. The IAEA "is aware of statements made by the Russian Federation on [October 23] about alleged activities at two nuclear locations in Ukraine," Grossi said, adding that both were already subject to its inspections and one was inspected a month ago and no undeclared nuclear activities or material were found.
"The IAEA is preparing to visit the locations in the coming days," the statement added.
Russia's claims that Kyiv is planning to deploy a "dirty bomb" -- a conventional warhead laced with radioactive, biological, or chemical materials -- came in a series of calls between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his counterparts from several NATO countries.
'Transparently False Allegations'
Britain, France, and the United States issued a joint statement on October 23 dismissing the claim after Shoigu's calls with their defense ministers in which the Russian minister presented no evidence for his accusations.
"Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia's transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory," according to the statement.
But Moscow doubled down on its assertions, which come after weeks of military defeats for Russia in southern and eastern Ukraine.
"According to the information we have, two organizations in Ukraine have specific instructions to create a so-called 'dirty bomb'. This work is in its final stage," Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said on October 24.
Later the same day, the chief of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, spoke by phone with British Chief of Defense Staff Tony Radakin, who rejected Russia's allegations that Ukraine is planning actions to escalate the conflict.
Gerasimov also held a phone call with his U.S. counterpart, General Mark Milley, who reiterated Washington's steady support for Ukraine.
“The Chairman [of the Joint Chiefs of Staff] reaffirmed unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the readout of the call said.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg weighed in on Moscow's repeated allegations on October 24, saying the alliance also rejects the claims.
"NATO Allies reject this allegation. Russia must not use it as a pretext for escalation. We remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine," he said on Twitter.
Moscow's claims that Ukraine could employ a dirty bomb raised concern that Russia could use such a device and blame Kyiv.
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the United States has not seen any indication that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon but said there would be consequences for Moscow if it used a dirty bomb or any other atomic device.
"It would certainly be another example of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin's brutality, if he were to use a so-called 'dirty bomb.' There would be consequences for Russia whether it uses a 'dirty bomb' or a nuclear bomb. We've been very clear about that," Price told reporters.
Meanwhile, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Kyiv on a surprise visit early on October 25, his spokesperson said.
Steinmeier, who arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train, was set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later in the day.
This is Steinmeier's first visit since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
German President Steinmeier Makes Surprise Visit To Kyiv
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Kyiv in a surprise visit early on October 25, his spokesperson said.
Steinmeier, who arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train, was set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later in the day.
This is Steinmeier's first visit since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, but his third attempt to travel to Kyiv.
Last week, Steinmeier put off a planned trip to Ukraine at short notice, due to security reasons.
The German president had also planned to visit Kyiv together with the presidents of Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, and Estonia in mid-April, but was told not to come at short notice.
Kyiv's decision at that time came amid sustained criticism of Steinmeier's ties to Moscow and his failure while he was Germany's foreign minister to heed warnings from his country's Eastern European neighbors about the threat of Russian aggression.
Steinmeier also angered Kyiv in the days following the Russian invasion by offering only to provide 5,000 helmets as military aid.
Steinmeier previously advocated a policy of “detente” toward Russia, but admitted in the wake of Moscow’s invasion that the policy was a mistake.
Germany has since begun giving Ukraine significant heavy weaponry.
Based on reporting by dpa and AFP
30 U.S. House Democrats Urge Biden To Seek Negotiated Settlement To War In Ukraine
Thirty members of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Progressive Caucus have urged President Joe Biden to “pursue direct diplomacy” to seek a negotiated settlement to end the war in Ukraine.
The 30 lawmakers who signed a letter dated October 24 backing the pursuit of talks to end the war are members of Biden's Democratic Party.
The letter said they were under no illusions regarding the difficulties involved in engaging Russia given its "outrageous and illegal" invasion of Ukraine and its decision to make additional illegal annexations of Ukrainian territory.
"However, if there is a way to end the war while preserving a free and independent Ukraine, it is America’s responsibility to pursue every diplomatic avenue to support such a solution that is acceptable to the people of Ukraine," the letter said.
The letter noted the destruction the war has already caused in Ukraine and the world and the risk of catastrophic escalation.
“In recent weeks, the risk of nuclear war has increased, fighting escalated, and global economic insecurity deepened. Thousands of people are dead and tens of millions more impacted,” they added.
Citing their duty to approve the spending of billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars on military assistance, they said they believe such involvement creates a responsibility “for the United States to seriously explore all possible avenues."
They urged Biden "to pair the military and economic support the United States has provided to Ukraine with a proactive diplomatic push" that redoubles efforts to seek a realistic framework for a cease-fire.
"The alternative to diplomacy is protracted war, with both its attendant certainties and catastrophic and unknowable risks," they said.
Asked about the letter, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States has been supporting Ukraine militarily to ensure the country “will be in the strongest possible position” when negotiations take place.
"We don't know when it will transpire, principally and solely because we have not seen any indication from the Russians that they are prepared to engage in that diplomacy and dialogue," he told reporters.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said separately: "We've been very clear: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this month that Moscow remains "open for talks" with Kyiv, stressing that the "goals of the special military operation" in Ukraine's east "remain unchanged."
The lawmakers’ letter noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in May reiterated that the war “will only definitively end through diplomacy.”
But earlier this month after Russia launched drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and its energy infrastructure, Zelenskiy rejected direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Russia's 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist In 400-Meter Hurdles Disqualified For Doping
Russian athlete Natalya Antyukh has been stripped of her 400-meter hurdles gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics for doping under a ruling issued on October 24 by track and field's Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).
Antyukh, 41, won the gold at the London Olympics in August 2012, beating Lashinda Demus of the United States, who will be upgraded to the gold if the International Olympic Committee (IOC) acts on the AIU ruling.
Antyukh was banned for "the use of a prohibited substance/method," the AIU said, adding that this disqualified her results from July 15, 2012, through June 29, 2013.
Antyukh is currently serving a four-year ban lasting until 2025 in a previous case judged by the Court or Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that stripped her of her results from 2013 to 2015.
Demus finished 0.07 seconds behind Antyukh in the event, which took place on August 8, 2012. The upgrade to gold would make Demus, 39, an Olympic champion for the first time. She won the world title won in 2011.
The new ruling, which can be appealed, was based on historical evidence recovered from a Moscow testing laboratory database. The AIU did not specify evidence against Antyukh found in connection with the database, which was part of a years-long standoff between the World Anti-Doping Agency and Russian authorities.
Antyukh won a silver medal in the 4X400-meter relay in the 2012 Olympics, but lost it when team mate Antonina Krivoshapka was found guilty of doping.
Several other Russian athletes have had their medals from the 2012 Olympics stripped due to anti-doping rule violations.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Deliberately Delaying Black Sea Grain Exports
Kyiv has accused Russia of delaying more than 165 cargo ships heading to Ukrainian Black Sea ports to load up with grain under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.
Russian inspectors "have been significantly prolonging the inspection of vessels," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on October 24. "As a result, more than 165 vessels have been stuck in a queue near the Bosphorus Strait, and this number continues to grow daily."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Cargo ships carrying grain and other foodstuffs to and from Ukrainian ports must be inspected by teams organized by the four-party Joint Coordination Center (JCC), a group set up under the UN-Turkey brokered deal with Ukraine and Russia that was signed in July amid concerns that the blockage of Ukrainian grain exports was contributing to a global food crisis.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said it had reason to believe the delays were politically motivated and were once again threatening food security for millions of people.
"Russia's actions undermine global food security, in particular in the Global South," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry statement added. "The inspection delays have already prevented Ukraine from exporting an additional 3 million tons of grain. Ten million people across the world have not received food in time because of Russia's political agenda."
Russia has previously threatened to pull out of the deal, which also gave Moscow guarantees for its own grain and fertilizer exports. The deal is up for renewal next month.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on October 24 that Moscow has asked the United Nations for data on the destination and end-consumers for Ukrainian grain exports. Lavrov said "corrections" needed to unblock shipments would depend on Russia receiving this information.
UN spokeswoman for the Black Sea Grain Initiative Ismini Palla said urgent steps were needed to relieve the backlog.
The delays "have the potential to cause disruptions to the supply chain and port operations," Palla said.
The deal freed up exports from three of Ukraine's ports -- Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenniy -- which had been blockaded since Russia launched the invasion of Ukraine in late February. The first grain shipments left Ukraine in August.
The four parties to the deal -- Russia, Ukraine, and brokers Turkey and the UN -- are currently negotiating a possible extension and expansion beyond its November 19 deadline.
Palla said the UN convenes the parties daily "and has urged full and good faith participation in the [deal] and the need for additional urgent measures to be taken so the supply chain does not get disrupted and the initiative continues to deliver more and much needed food to the world."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
More Than 200 Indicted In Iranian Province Amid Crackdown On Protesters
Iran's judiciary says it has issued indictments for 201 people over their participation in antigovernment protests in the central province of Alborz.
Hossein Fazeli Harikandi, the chief justice of the province, said on October 24 that those indicted are the "main and active agents," mainly because they invited people to protest on social media.
He did not give an exact number for how many people were detained, but he said around two-thirds of those taken into custody had already been released on bail, indicating more than 600 people in total had been rounded up.
The latest wave of dissent was sparked by the death on September 16 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei recently said the protesters "are either agents of the enemy, or if they are not agents, they are in the same direction as the enemy."
Fazeli Harikandi said Khamenei's statement is "the road map of the judicial system."
Since Amini's death, protests have been held across the country in one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic republic's leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Tehran Prosecutor Ali Salehi said 315 defendants have been indicted and convicted for their involvement in the "recent riots" in the capital, with the official IRNA news agency quoting him as saying four of the protesters were accused of "waging war against God," which in Iran may be punishable by death.
The prosecutor of Tehran accused the arrested protesters of gathering and colluding with the intention of acting against the security of the country, propaganda activity against the system, and the disruption of public order.
The government has met the protests with a brutal crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 215 people, including 27 children.
So far, no official authority in Iran has announced the exact number of detainees.
Recently, lawmaker Ahmed Alireza Beigi said that during the protests, only 3,000 of the people who were arrested in Tehran Province were transferred to Fashafouyeh prison.
Meanwhile, in a show of anger over government policies, students at various universities across the country had a group lunch, flouting rules on the compulsory gender segregation in the cafeteria. In response, security forces moved in and beat some of the students while threatening to arrest them.
Videos published on social networks show security forces attacking protesting students who gathered at the Sharif University of Tehran.
The authorities at the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran subsequently closed the cafeteria and served food outside to prevent male and female students from eating together.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Toqaev Approves New Doctrine As Part Of Kazakh Military Modernization
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has approved an updated military doctrine for Kazakhstan that officials say reflects modern conditions having an impact on military threats and the security of the Central Asian nation.
According to Kazakh Defense Ministry, which announced the approval on October 24, the new doctrine "provides for the development of special operations forces to increase the combat potential of the armed forces and to expand their interaction with special-purpose units of other state bodies."
The doctrine notes that Kazakhstan does not consider any other states as an adversary.
Toqaev, who is standing for reelection next month, first talked about updating the doctrine in September 2021, saying it needed to be updated to help a reorganized armed forces to adapt to new conditions, including cyberattacks launched by external forces.
The move comes nine months after Toqaev invited peacekeepers from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to help stabilize the country after an unprecedented wave of deadly unrest in the oil-rich nation that was sparked by a fuel price hike.
It also comes amid a war in Ukraine following Russia's invasion of its neighbor in late February.
CSTO members have largely withheld support for Moscow's invasion, analysts say, because of risks to their own sovereignty. They are also trying to avoid getting caught up in Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Three Iranian Labor Activists Sentenced To Prison For May Day Protests
Three prominent Iranian labor activists have been found guilty of charges related to their union activities and handed prison sentences.
The Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran sentenced teachers union activists Jafar Ebrahimi, Rasul Bodaghi, and Mohammad Habibi to cumulative prison sentences of four years for illegal assembly and collusion and one year for propaganda against Iran.
The three were arrested by security agents on April 30, just ahead of demonstrations that were held in several cities on May Day, which coincided with Teachers' Day in Iran.
They were also accused of coordinating the protests with French teachers' union official Cecile Kohler and her partner, Jacques Paris, whom Tehran has tried to link to protesting Iranian teachers.
The arrests were largely seen as an attempt to discredit the rallies and increase pressure on the Iranian teachers' union to stop the protests.
Iranian officials have accused the two French nationals of "entering the country to sow chaos and destabilize society."
Iranian teachers -- along with pensioners and workers from other sectors -- took to the streets across the country over the summer to demand better pay and working conditions.
The verdict comes at a time when security forces are trying to suppress widespread anti-government protests in cities across the country sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for "improperly" wearing a head scarf.
UN human rights experts have expressed concern about the "violent repression" of civil society in Iran, including union members and teachers arrested for protesting low or unpaid wages and poor working conditions.
At the same time, pensioners and other groups have been protesting against the poor economic situation in the country, blaming the government for spiraling inflation, high unemployment, and failing to deliver on pledges to increase wages and improve living conditions.
The government's response to the protests has been arrests, violence, and repression of demonstrators.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Pope, Macron Meet To Discuss Ukraine, Other International Issues
Pope Francis and French President Emmanuel Macron have met at the Vatican to discuss the situation in Ukraine and other international matters.
The Vatican said in a statement on October 24 that the two men, holding their third private meeting, "focused on matters of an international nature, starting from the conflict in Ukraine, with special attention to the humanitarian situation."
The statement added that during the talks, "particular consideration was given to the region of the Caucasus, the Middle East, and Africa.”
Macron was in Rome for an interfaith summit on peace organized by the Catholic Sant'Egidio association. He previously met with Pope Francis at the Vatican in June 2018 and less than a year ago, in November 2021.
Kyrgyz Protesters Demand Release Of Border Deal Critics
BISHKEK – Protesters have gathered in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, to demand the release of politicians and activists accused of planning riots over the government’s border demarcation deal with neighboring Uzbekistan.
The Kylym Chamy rights group said 21 people had been detained on October 23 over their opposition to the draft agreement that Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are expected to sign to resolve all land disputes between the two countries.
According to the deal, Kyrgyzstan will hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, covering 4,485 hectares, to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
Protesters in Bishkek on October 24 carried banners saying "Kempir-Abad Belongs In Kyrgyzstan" and "Free All of the Jailed Politicians and Bloggers."
The Interior Ministry said on October 23 that it was carrying out an investigation into alleged preparations for an organized mass riot. The police haven't given the exact number of detainees.
Kylym Chamy said that the people detained across several towns and cities include a military general, a former member of the constitutional court, a former public prosecutor, journalists, and activists. Their homes were searched by police, it said.
The reservoir, which was built in 1983, is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses the majority of the water.
The two Central Asian countries share a border of more than 1,300 kilometers.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam are against the deal.
They say Uzbekistan could continue using the dam's water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan's border.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water.
Kyrgyz politician Ravshan Jeenbekov announced on October 22 that he and others opposed to the deal had created a committee to protect Kempir-Abad.
That same day, Japarov called opponents of the deal "provocateurs" who are misleading the public.
He claimed that 99 percent of the population supports the agreement. Japarov said he knows who is behind the rallies and processions.
With reporting by AFP
Ukraine Says Former Chief Of Central Bank Wanted In Embezzlement Case
Ukraine has declared former central bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko a wanted man, along with two high-ranking employees of lender Ukrgasbank, on suspicion of embezzling more than $5.42 million.
Shevchenko abruptly resigned on October 4, citing health problems. But two days later, Shevchenko said he had been identified as a suspect in an investigation into "illegal activities" at Ukrgasbank, which he led before his central bank role.
Shevchenko has denied any wrongdoing.
He was appointed the head of the central bank in July 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, promising to maintain the bank's independence and to cooperate with the International Monetary Fund.
In resigning, Shevchenko noted what he described as the bank's successes -- despite the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine this year -- including the uninterrupted operation of the financial system and preventing panic on the foreign exchange market or large-scale capital outflows to protect reserves.
With reporting by Reuters and unian.net
Iran Says It Has Arrested 10 Agents Working For Israel
Iran says it has arrested 10 people who were working for Israel as "Mossad-related agents" in the province of West Azerbaijan.
The Islamic republic's judiciary announced the arrests on October 24 but did not give details, including who the people were or the day of their apprehension.
The judiciary said four of the 10 were accused of "corruption on Earth," a charge that carries the death penalty.
"Under the direct guidance of Mossad spy officers, [the group's members] were identifying forces that cooperated with the country's security departments and intended to release their personal information by kidnapping, threatening, and beating them," the judiciary said.
Israel neither denied nor confirmed the report, in line with its standard practice on such matters.
In early August, the Ministry of Information claimed to have identified a network of Mossad agents operating in the country and said that it had neutralized all of its operational elements.
Iran has been roiled by protests in recent weeks after the death of a young woman while in police custody after she was apprehended for allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly.
Tehran has blamed the unrest on the United States, Israel, and other Western actors looking to destabilize the country.
Romanian Defense Minister Resigns Over Comments On Ukraine Needing To Negotiate On War
Romanian Defense Minister Vasile Dincu has resigned after being criticized by the president and prime minister for a statement he made that Ukraine's only chance to end the war was to negotiate with Russia.
"This morning I submitted my resignation from the position of Minister of National Defense to the Prime Minister of Romania, Nicolae Ciuca," Dincu, a former deputy prime minister, said in a post on his Facebook page on October 24.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Earlier this month, Dincu said negotiations -- with the help of international allies -- are the only way to achieve a lasting peace in the unprovoked war against Ukraine by Russia, which Moscow launched in late February.
The comments immediately sparked a rebuke from President Klaus Iohannis and leaders of the ruling governing coalition, including Ciuca.
Iohannis said that since Ukrainians were paying for the war with their own blood, only they could say when and what could be negotiated. He also noted that this was the position of Romania, a member of the NATO security alliance, and the European Union, of which it is also a member.
"My gesture (resignation) comes as it is impossible to cooperate with the Romanian president, the army's commander-in-chief," Dincu said in the post. "I think my withdrawal from the post is necessary so as to not harm decisions and programs which require fluid command chains and to not block a series of projects which are absolutely necessary for...the ministry and the army."
With reporting by Reuters
Moscow-Imposed Officials Offer Men Remaining In Kherson 'Opportunity' To Join Local Units
Moscow-installed administrators in the Ukrainian region of Kherson have announced the formation of a local militia, saying that all men remaining in the city, which is currently under evacuation orders, could join if they are not leaving after Russia launched another wave of missile and drone attacks on the nearby city of Mykolayiv.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
In a notice on the Telegram social media application on October 24, the occupation authorities said men had the "opportunity" to join Kherson city's territorial defense units if they chose to remain.
The Russia-imposed administrators have been urging residents of the area for several days to leave Kherson, one of four Ukrainian regions Russia said it had annexed last month despite significant military gains by Ukrainian forces in the area over recent weeks.
The call for men to join the units appears to differ from other Ukrainian regions controlled by Russian forces, where men had been compelled to join up and fight -- and which some legal analysts say is a breach of the Geneva Conventions on conduct in war. The call came on the heels of attacks on Mykolayiv, including a strike that destroyed the top floor of a residential apartment block.
"After the first blast, I tried to get out, but the door was stuck," said Oleksandr Mezinov, 50. "After a minute or two, there was a second loud blast. Our door was blown into the corridor.”
The civilians are being relocated -- Ukrainian officials have called the moves "deportations" -- deeper into Russian-held territory before an expected battle for Kherson, the regional capital on the west bank of the Dnieper River.
Kherson is a gateway to Ukraine’s Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.
About 25,000 people have left the region since October 18, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency.
With reporting by Reuters, Interfax, and UNIAN
Western Allies Reject Russia's Claim That Ukraine Plans To Use 'Dirty Bomb' To Escalate War
Ukraine and its allies have adamantly rejected Russia's claims that Kyiv is developing a "dirty bomb" to use against Moscow's forces, and Ukraine's foreign minister says he has invited experts to visit Ukrainian facilities to see for themselves that Ukraine has nothing to hide.
Russia's claims that Kyiv is planning to deploy a so-called dirty bomb -- a conventional warhead laced with radioactive, biological, or chemical materials -- came in a series of calls between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his counterparts from several NATO countries.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Britain, France, and the United States issued a joint statement on October 23 dismissing the claim after Shoigu's calls with their defense ministers in which the Russian minister presented no evidence for the claim.
"Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia's transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory," according to the statement.
But Russia doubled down on its assertions, which come after weeks of military defeats for Russia in southern and eastern Ukraine.
"According to the information we have, two organizations in Ukraine have specific instructions to create a so-called dirty bomb. This work is in its final stage," Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said on October 24.
Later the same day, the chief of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, spoke by phone with British Chief of Defense Staff Tony Radakin, who rejected Russia's allegations that Ukraine is planning actions to escalate the conflict.
"The military leaders both agreed on the importance of maintaining open channels of communication between the U.K. and Russia to manage the risk of miscalculation and to facilitate de-escalation," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Gerasimov also held a phone call with his U.S. counterpart, General Mark Milley, to discuss the risks of the use of a dirty bomb in Ukraine, according to the Kremlin-controlled RIA Novosti news agency.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg weighed in on Moscow's repeated allegation on October 24 , saying NATO also rejects it.
Stoltenberg said he had spoken with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace "about Russia's false claim that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory."
"NATO Allies reject this allegation. Russia must not use it as a pretext for escalation. We remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine," he said on Twitter.
Moscow's claims that Ukraine could employ a dirty bomb raised concern that Russia could use such a device and blame Kyiv.
A senior U.S. military official said the United States has seen no indication that Russia has decided to use nuclear, chemical, or biological weapons in Ukraine, including a dirty bomb.
The official, who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity, also said the Ukrainians are not building a dirty bomb.
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price also said the United States has not seen any indication that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon but said there would be consequences for Russia whether it used a dirty bomb or any other nuclear weapon.
"It would certainly be another example of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin's brutality, if he were to use a so called 'dirty bomb.' There would be consequences for Russia whether it uses a 'dirty bomb' or a nuclear bomb. We've been very clear about that," Price told reporters.
He did not provide details about those consequences.
Ukraine earlier called the accusation that Kyiv was building a dirty bomb absurd, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog accepted his request to send experts to Ukraine to refute Moscow's claim.
Kuleba said he invited the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to "urgently send experts to peaceful facilities in Ukraine which Russia deceitfully claims to be developing a dirty bomb."
Kuleba said Ukraine has always been transparent and has "nothing to hide."
The IAEA said later on October 24 that it was preparing to send inspectors to two Ukrainian sites.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi confirmed in a statement that both locations are under IAEA safeguards and have been visited regularly by the agency's inspectors.
The IAEA "is aware of statements made by the Russian Federation on [October 23] about alleged activities at two nuclear locations in Ukraine," Grossi said, adding that both were already subject to its inspections and one was inspected a month ago and no undeclared nuclear activities or material were found.
"The IAEA is preparing to visit the locations in the coming days," it added.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Kuleba in a phone call on October 23 that the world would "see through any attempt by Russia to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation [of the war]."
Blinken and Kuleba discussed the U.S. and international commitment to continue supporting Ukraine with "unprecedented security, economic and humanitarian assistance for as long as it takes, as we hold Russia accountable," the State Department's call readout said.
They further noted ongoing efforts to manage the broader implications of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, it added.
With reporting by AFP
Ukraine 'Increasingly Successful' In Shooting Down Iranian-Made Drones, U.K. Says
Ukrainian efforts to shoot down the Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are “increasingly successful” as Russia continues to use the Iranian-made drones against targets across Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry said on October 24.
In its regular updates, the ministry said the UAVs are slow, noisy, and fly at low altitudes, making lone aircraft easy to target by conventional air defenses.
The bulletin cited official Ukrainian sources, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who claimed that "up to 85 percent of attacks are being intercepted."
Ukraine says Russia has struck its infrastructure with Shahed-136 drones that cruise toward their target and explode on impact. Both Iran and Russia have denied the accusations.
Tehran on October 22 criticized a call by France, Germany, and Britain for the United Nations to investigate claims that Russia has used Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine.
British intelligence, however, said Russia is likely expending a high number of Shahed-136 UAVs in order to penetrate increasingly effective Ukrainian air defenses.
The bulletin suggested that Russia is likely using them as a substitute for Russian-manufactured long-range precision weapons, which are becoming increasingly scarce.
Vladivostok Lawmaker Who Fled Russia Following Invasion Receives U.S. Asylum
A lawmaker from Vladivostok who fled Russia after it invaded Ukraine has received asylum in the United States.
Viktor Kamenshchikov, who represented the Communist Party in the city’s legislature, said in a social media post on October 22 that his request for political asylum has been approved and he has been released from detention.
“I am free, I have received asylum, and now I can be a full member of American society. Was it a long process? Yes, but I don't regret it at all,” he said in a Telegram post.
Kamenshchikov was detained by U.S. border officials in May as he tried to cross into the country from Mexico. Thousands of Russians have made the same trek since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Kamenshchikov immediately came out against the invasion and stopped attending parliament. He soon filed an application to leave the Communist Party, which backed the unprovoked invasion.
Anatoly Dolgachyov, the first secretary of Primorsk branch of the Communist Party and the head of the party’s faction in the Primorsk regional parliament, said Kamenshchikov had “tarnished the honor” and “discredited” the party."
He called Kamenshchikov a "traitor."
In an interview in March with RFE/RL’s Siberian.Realities, Kamenshchikov criticized those who were fleeing Russia without denouncing the war.
“To flee and not express your opinion means to flee with the status of an occupier,” he said. “If a person has not expressed his opinion today and if a person has not said today that he is against the invasion, it means that he is in favor."
Many Russian men who supported the war or did not oppose it fled the country after President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial” mobilization. Such individuals may struggle to receive asylum in the West, experts have said.
Kamenshchikov said he is currently living in Miami but did not state his future plans.
Russian State TV Presenter Suspended After 'Disgusting' Call To Drown Ukrainian Children
A presenter on Russian state-controlled RT media has been suspended after he said Ukrainian children who saw Russians as occupiers under the Soviet Union should have been drowned.
"For now, I'm stopping our collaboration as neither I nor the rest of the RT team can afford to even think that any of us are capable of sharing such a view," the broadcaster’s editor in chief, Margarita Simonyan, tweeted late on October 23 in announcing the suspension of presenter Anton Krasovsky.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
In a show broadcast last week, RT presenter Anton Krasovsky said children who criticized Russia should have been "thrown straight into a river with a strong current."
Krasovsky -- a pro-war commentator who has been sanctioned by the European Union -- was responding to an account by Russian science fiction author Sergei Lukyanenko about how, when he first visited Ukraine in the 1980s, children told him they would live better lives were it not for Moscow occupying their country.
"They should have been drowned in the Tysyna (River)," Krasovsky said in response. "Just drown those children, drown them." Alternatively, he said, "they could be shoved into huts and burned.”
In a short segment of the interview, which was shared on social media, Krasovsky also laughed at reports that Russian soldiers had raped elderly Ukrainian women during the invasion.
"Anton Krasovsky's statement is wild and disgusting.... It is hard to believe that Krasovsky sincerely believed that children should be drowned," Simonyan added.
Krasovsky's comment also sparked outrage in Ukraine and the West, feeding allegations that Russia is intent on eradicating Ukrainians on the whole.
"Governments which have still not banned RT must watch this excerpt," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet that linked to a clip of the interview.
"Aggressive genocide incitement (we will put this person on trial for it), which has nothing to do with freedom of speech. Ban RT worldwide," Kuleba said. "This is what you side with if you allow RT to operate in your countries."
Early on October 24, Krasovsky apologized for the comments, saying he was "embarrassed" by them.
WATCH: Anton Krasovsky's soaring career as a Russian television journalist came to an abrupt end in 2013, when he announced live on air that he was gay. Now barred from Russian screens, Krasovsky has nonetheless chosen to stay in Russia -- a society he says is doomed to ruin. (Originally published in 2015)
Krasovsky gained some Western recognition when he announced live on Russian TV in 2013 that he was gay to protest against Kremlin-backed legislation imposing harsh fines and jail terms for the distribution of homosexual "propaganda" to minors.
Krasovsky’s public announcement brought his soaring career as a Russian television journalist to a temporary end as he was barred from state media. He returned as a presenter for the Russian state-controlled broadcaster in 2020.
In stark contrast to his comments regarding Ukrainians last week, in 2013 -- when a 22-year-old man from the southern Russian town of Volgograd was brutally murdered by neighbors for being gay -- Krasovsky penned an opinion piece in The Guardian criticizing the Kremlin for targeting a select group of people.
“How did it come about that today in Russia a good gay person is a dead gay person?.… As far as the [Russian] deputies are concerned I am scum by the fact of my birth, and it was criminal negligence not to have made a note of that in my birth certificate. What seemed like a bad dream only a couple of years ago has now become reality. And it is terrifying to imagine what could happen tomorrow,” he wrote.
With reporting by Reuters
Kyrgyz Police Search Homes Of More Than A Dozen Activists, Politicians Over Opposition To Uzbek Border Agreement
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz police have searched the homes of more than a dozen Kyrgyz civil activists and oppositionists over their objecting to a draft border agreement with Uzbekistan.
Several of the individuals have been arrested for 48 hours, according to a human rights defender, Aziza Abdirasulova.
The police haven't given the exact number of detainees.
Earlier, the Interior Ministry said it was carrying out an investigation into alleged preparations for an organized mass riot.
The searches come as Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are expected to sign a border-delimitation agreement to resolve all land disputes between the two countries.
According to a draft of the agreement, Kyrgyzstan will hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir covering 4,485 hectares to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
The reservoir, which was built in 1983, is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source.
Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses the majority of the water.
The two Central Asian countries share a border that is more than 1,300-kilometers long.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam are against the deal.
They say Uzbekistan could continue using the dam's water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan's border.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water.
Kyrgyz politician Ravshan Jeenbekov announced on October 22 that he and others opposed to the deal had created a committee to protect Kempir-Abad.
That same day, Japarov called opponents of the deal "provocateurs" who are misleading the public.
He claimed that 99 percent of the population supports the agreement. He noted that he knows who is behind the rallies and processions.
Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Holds Calls With U.S., Other NATO Counterparts Amid Escalation Fears
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and three other counterparts from leading NATO members on October 23 amid growing concern that the Kremlin could escalate its war in Ukraine as it suffers defeats.
Shoigu’s call with Austin was his second in three days. The two had gone months without speaking and have now had just three calls since Russia unleashed a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Shoigu also held phone calls with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, and French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu.
In those three calls, Shoigu conveyed "concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a 'dirty bomb,'" the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. The ministry provided no evidence to support its alleged concerns and the statements did not provide further details.
Western defense officials rejected Shoigu’s comments as a Russian pretext for escalation.
A dirty bomb is a mix of explosives, such as dynamite, with radioactive powder or pellets. When the dynamite or other explosives are set off, the blast carries radioactive material into the surrounding area.
At the same time, the Kremlin-controlled RIA Novosti news agency claimed without citing any sources that Ukraine could detonate a low-yield nuclear bomb on its own territory in order to blame it on Russia and thereby damage Moscow’s global standing.
Russia has already seriously undermined its own international image, especially in the West, with its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, atrocities against Ukrainian civilians that some have called war crimes, the indiscriminate bombing of Ukrainian energy infrastructure, and its mismanagement of its military campaign from day one.
Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in the 1990s in exchange for a guarantee from Russia that its borders would remain sacrosanct, which Moscow violated in 2014 and again with its invasion in February. Thus, Russia is indirectly accusing Western nations of potentially supplying Ukraine with dirty bombs or low-yield nuclear bombs.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sharply denounced Shoigu's statement, calling the allegation a Russian pretext for just such an attack.
"The world should react as harshly as possible," he said.
US National Security Council Spokeswoman Adrienne Watson called Shoigu's statement "transparently false" and said "the world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation."
The United Kingdom’s Ben Wallace “refuted" Russia's claims and warned that such allegations "should not be used as a pretext for greater escalation," Britain's Ministry of Defense said in a statement, noting that Moscow had requested the conversation.
Dara Massicot, a military expert at the Washington-based think tank RAND Corp, said the Russian Defense Ministry’s statement was disconcerting.
“This reads like Russian false flag groundwork. Troubling that it’s happening at the defense minister level,” she said in a tweet.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he would use any available means to defend territory he claims to have annexed from Ukraine. Experts have interpreted that to mean nuclear weapons.
Ukrainian forces are carrying out a counteroffensive that is pushing Russian forces out of the regions its forces occupied in the first months of the invasion.
Military experts say Ukraine, backed by Western conventional weapons and training, could win the war as Russian forces are stretched.
A Ukrainian victory could undermine Putin’s 23-year hold on power.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Iran's Atomic Energy Agency Says Its E-Mail Server Was Hacked
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization has said that an e-mail server belonging to one of its subsidiaries was hacked from a foreign country, state media reported on October 23. The agency said the hackers published some information online.
It came a day after an Iranian hacking group, Black Reward, claimed on social media that it had hacked the internal e-mail system of Iran’s Nuclear Power Production and Development Company.
The group declared support for ongoing protests in Iran sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran’s morality police.
It said the information released included "management and operational schedules of different parts of the Bushehr power plant," and "atomic development contracts and agreements with domestic and foreign partners."
The Atomic Energy Organization said “the move was made with the aim of attracting public attention."
"It should be noted that the content in users' emails contains technical messages and routine and current everyday exchanges," state media reported.
Talks between world powers and Iran aimed at restoring a 2015 nuclear deal are at standstill, with the United States recently saying Tehran had shown little interest in reviving the pact.
Iran accused the United States of seeking to gain concessions in nuclear talks by supporting protests over Amini's death.
Based on reporting by Reuters and farsnews.ir
Another Russian Military Plane Crashes Into Residential Building, Killing Both Pilots
A Russian military plane crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on October 23, killing both of its pilots, Russian authorities said.
Russia's Emergency Ministry said there were no casualties among the population.
The Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet crashed during a test flight and was not carrying weapons, limiting the damage done to the surrounding area, officials said. The plane is produced at the nearby Irkutsk Aviation Plant.
The incident comes just days after a Su-34, a supersonic fighter-bomber, crashed near an apartment building in the Sea of Azov port of Yeysk, killing 15 people and injuring 19 others. That plane was loaded with weapons, creating a large fireball upon impact.
Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev said the SU-30 on a two-story house in the city, causing a fire.
Video of the aftermath showed smoke billowing against a dark sky and firefighters working at the scene.
Kobzev said that 150 homes were left without electricity.
Local media said the Su-30 lost contact with ground command shortly after takeoff.
Russia's state Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case.
Based on reporting by Interfax, AP, Reuters, and AFP
