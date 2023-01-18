News
Aircraft Crashes Into Social Facility Outside Kyiv, Presidential Aide Says
An aircraft crashed into a building in Brovary, a town near Kyiv, on January 18, and emergency services rushed to the scene, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote on Telegram. Tymoshenko said checks were being made on casualties. A spokeswoman for the Kyiv region police told Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne that a helicopter fell near a kindergarten in Brovary and a fire broke out. Videos shared on social media showed a burning building. No further details were immediately available. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russia Keeps Up Pressure In East As Ukraine Eyes More Advanced Weaponry
Russian forces kept focusing their offensive efforts on Bakhmut in the eastern region of Donetsk, Ukraine's military has said, as Kyiv again urged its Western allies to speed up approval for the delivery of advanced heavy weaponry including modern tanks.
The Ukrainian military General Staff said in its daily report that Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, where heavy fighting has been going on for months, remained Moscow's main targets in Donetsk, while the settlement of Bilohoryvka in the neighboring Luhansk region had also come under intensified attacks over the past 24 hours.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Russian troops carried out six missile strikes over the same interval, three of which hit civilian infrastructure targets in the cities of Kupyansk and Kramatorsk, as well as 14 air strikes and 95 rocket salvos, the General Staff said.
It also warned that the threat of Russian air and missile strikes on civilian objects remains high throughout Ukraine.
Russia over the past several months has relentlessly targeted civilian settlements and energy infrastructure that plunge millions of Ukrainians into dark and cold in the middle of winter.
The latest attacks came after a Russian missile strike on an apartment building that housed around 1,700 people in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed at least 45 people.
More than 9,000 civilians, including 453 children, have been killed since the war began last February, Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, told the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos on January 17. The United Nations has put the civilian toll at more than 7,000.
Top U.S. and Ukrainian military officers met for the first time at a secret location in southeastern Poland on January 17 as Kyiv pressed the need for increased supplies of Western arms.
A spokesman said U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, Ukraine's military chief, at a base near Poland's border with Ukraine.
The Washington Post and other news outlets reported that the U.S. contingent included five other military officers, along with an interpreter and security personnel. Because of safety precautions, news of the gathering was not disclosed until it concluded.
"They both thought it was important," U.S. military spokesman Colonel David Butler said.
"It's important that two very important military officials look at each other in the eye when they talk about very important topics. It makes a difference," he added.
The two have spoken often since Russia's February 24, 2022, invasion, but this was the first face-to-face meeting of the generals.
Zaluzhniy confirmed the meeting, writing on Twitter: "My first personal meeting with #GenMilley, Chairman of @thejointstaff happened in Poland."
He said he "extended my gratitude for the unwavering support & assistance" provided by the United States and other allies. He added that he "outlined the urgent needs" of the Ukrainian military that "will accelerate our Victory."
The meeting came as Western allies prepared to gather in Germany to discuss giving Ukraine offensive armaments such as tanks, a major request of leaders in Kyiv.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is due in Berlin on January 19 and then will host a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group the following day at the U.S. military base in Ramstein to discuss further support -- including military aid -- for Ukraine with allies.
Kyiv has long pushed for tanks and armored vehicles that will help it break through Russia's front lines.
Britain confirmed on January 16 that it was going to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks and other military equipment, including hundreds of armored vehicles and advanced air-defense systems.
Poland and Finland have already pledged to send some of their Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Analysts say the Leopard 2 is superior to the tanks Russia has deployed and would give Kyiv a decisive advantage.
Poland has ratcheted up pressure on Germany to follow suit and provide more weapons to Ukraine, including Leopard 2 battle tanks, but Berlin says such weapons should be supplied only if there is agreement among Kyiv's main allies, particularly the United States.
On the diplomatic front, Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, told the Davos forum that the international community had to do more to help end the war, adding that she would deliver a letter from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the Chinese delegation setting out Ukraine's proposed peace formula.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and The Washington Post
UN's Top Woman In Afghanistan For Talks On Taliban Crackdown
The highest-ranking woman in the UN arrived in Kabul on January 17 at the head of a delegation promoting the rights of women and girls, a response to the recent crackdown by Afghanistan's Taliban rulers. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, a former Nigerian cabinet minister and a Muslim, was joined by Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, and Assistant Secretary-General for political affairs Khaled Khiari, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said. Haq said he could not disclose their schedule for security reasons. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Four Arrested In Moscow At Spontaneous Memorial To Dnipro Apartment Strike
Moscow police detained four people at a spontaneous memorial to the victims of the January 14 Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, according to OVD-Info, which monitors cases of persecution of journalists and activists. The group said law enforcement officers detained two people who were laying flowers and two others nearby. Flowers and toys have been brought to the unauthorized memorial site, with a photo placed depicting the destroyed apartment complex in Dnipro, where at least 45 people died. Russian denies it targeted the Dnipro site. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Pakistan PM Sharif Makes Conditional Offer Of Talks With Archrival India
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made a conditional offer to his Indian counterpart for talks on all outstanding issues, including disputed Kashmir. Sharif said in a TV interview on January 17 that his message to his counterpart would be "Let's sit down at the table and have serious and sincere talks" on all issues. However, a statement by Sharif's office later added that such talks would only be possible if India restored the autonomous status in the part of Kashmir it rules that was revoked in 2019. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
France Concerned For Health Of French-Irish Citizen Held In Iran
France is "extremely worried" about the health of a French-Irish citizen held in Iran, the Foreign Ministry said on January 17. The comments came as an Iranian newspaper said authorities had arrested a German for allegedly photographing oil facilities in the southwestern province of Khuzestan. Around two dozen foreigners and dual nationals are detained in Iran. Tehran does not recognize dual citizenship among is nationals. Paris is "extremely worried" about the poor health of Bernard Phelan, which "requires appropriate medical monitoring," the ministry said. Phelan, a Paris-based travel consultant, 64, was arrested in October and is being held in Mashhad in northeastern Iran, according to Irish media reports.
Henry Kissinger says Russia War Validates Ukraine's NATO Bid
U.S. elder statesman Henry Kissinger on January 17 said Russia's invasion shows there is no longer a point to keeping Ukraine out of NATO, the long-held aspiration of Kyiv that he once opposed. The 99-year-old former secretary of state and apostle of realpolitik has for months advocated a cease-fire in the Ukraine war that would in effect accept some military gains by Russia. But speaking virtually to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Kissinger said that NATO membership for Ukraine would be an "appropriate outcome." "The idea of a neutral Ukraine under these conditions is no longer meaningful," he said.
Finnish PM: EU Should Have Been 'Much Harder' On Russia After 2014
Sanna Marin, the prime minister of NATO aspirant Finland, says she hopes the West has learned its lessons on how to deal with Russia. If Ukraine had been a NATO member, there would not be a war in the country now, Marin said on January 17 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. She said this was why Finland and Sweden had applied for alliance membership. "We want to become a member of NATO because we don't ever again want war in Finland. We have been at war with Russia before," Marin told the journalist Fareed Zakaria.
Hungary Looks To Remove Nine People From EU Sanctions List Imposed In Wake Or Russia Invasion Of Ukraine
Hungary is once again threatening to water down the European Union's sanctions regime against Russia by insisting that nine people be removed from a list of restrictive measures imposed on more than 1,300 individuals and 170 entities during several rounds of action in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Budapest once again wants to see the removal from the visa-ban and asset-freeze list of Alisher Usmanov, Pyotr Aven, and Viktor Rashnikov, several diplomatic sources with knowledge of the matter who aren't authorized to speak on the record said on January 17.
Hungary attempted to remove the trio from the sanctions the last time the bloc's restrictive measures were up for removal in September but quickly backtracked after political pressure.
Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, has long been critical of the EU's stance toward Moscow during the conflict, saying the sanctions have hurt the bloc without weakening Russia or helping Ukraine.
The sanctions list must receive unanimous approval to be rolled over as the new renewal deadline approaches on March 15.
Hungary is also looking to remove Usmanov's sister, Gulbahor Ismailova; Aven's business partner, Mikhail Fridman; Belarusian-Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin; his son Nikita Mazepin; and Russian oligarchs Grygory Berezkin and Viatcheslav Moshe Kantor.
The EU's official journal calls Usmanov a "pro-Kremlin oligarch with particularly close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin."
He has been referred to as one of "Putin's favorite oligarchs" and is seen as a fixer for the president's business matters.
The sanctions have already led to the seizure of a $600 million yacht -- the largest in the world -- linked to Usmanov, who has unsuccessfully challenged the measures in the European Court of Justice. Sister Ismailova was also sanctioned after investigations revealed that Usmanov indirectly had transferred his assets to her.
The EU says Aven "is one of approximately 50 wealthy Russian businessmen who regularly meet with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. He does not operate independently of the president's demands."
Rashnikov, meanwhile, was added to the list in March, with Brussels describing him as "a leading Russian oligarch who is owner and chairman of the board of directors of the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) company. MMK is one of Russia's largest taxpayers."
Mazepin, who is the owner and CEO of mineral fertilizer company Uralchem, is according to the EU "a member of the closest circle of Vladimir Putin" and "one of the leading businesspersons involved in economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the government of Russia."
His racing-driving son, Nikita, was before being sanctioned by the EU in March a member of the Haas Formula 1 Team and was listed due to his close association with his father.
Kantor, sanctioned in April, heads Acron Group -- one of Russia's largest fertilizer producers. According to Brussels, Kantor has "openly declared his support to and friendship for President Putin on numerous occasions, and enjoys good relations with the Kremlin."
Berezkin was sanctioned at the same time and was referred to in the EU official journal as "a leading Russian businessperson and considered to be the 'henchman' of President Vladimir Putin."
Afghan Taliban Lashes Nine Convicted Prisoners In Public
Nine convicted prisoners were publicly lashed on January 17 in Afghanistan’s southern province of Kandahar for alleged homosexuality and theft. In a statement, the Taliban’s Supreme Court said the punishment was carried out at the Ahmad Shahi sports stadium. Local authorities and Kandahar residents were in attendance during the lashing. The spokesman for the provincial governor, Haji Zaid, said the convicts were lashed 35-39 times. Despite international condemnation, the Taliban has resumed the flogging and the public execution of criminals following a decree by the hard-liners' supreme leader.
NATO Surveillance Planes Temporarily Deployed To Romania
Two of three NATO surveillance planes deployed temporarily to Romania have arrived at an air base near Bucharest, from where they will fly missions to monitor Russian military activity near the borders of the 30-nation military alliance. The Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) planes landed at Otopeni air base on January 17, with one more expected later. They are due to be based there for several weeks. The AWACS aircraft belong to a fleet of 14 usually based in western Germany. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Kazakhstan Tightens Entrance Regulations Amid Influx Of Russians Amid Ukraine War
Kazakhstan has tightened entrance regulations for citizens of Eurasian Economic Union (EAES) member states as the number of Russian citizens arriving increases amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and its mobilization to boost troops in the ongoing war.
As of January 27, citizens from the group -- Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, and Armenia -- will be unable to stay in Kazakhstan for more than 90 days within 180 days, according to the government's resolution adopted on January 16.
Previously, citizens from EAES countries could stay in Kazakhstan for as long as they wanted on the condition that they registered in Kazakhstan within 30 days of their entrance and leave the country within each 90 days, even if they re-enter immediately.
EAES citizens could also obtain a one-year visa to stay in Kazakhstan without leaving every 90 days with only basic IDs and not a passport. Under the new rules, such visas can be obtained only with passports.
Hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens, mostly men, entered Kazakhstan in September and October after President Vladimir Putin announced a military mobilization to support Moscow’s ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, launched in February last year.
The Kazakh Interior Ministry has said that around 2.9 million Russian nationals entered Kazakhstan in 2022, of whom 146,000 obtained Kazakh identification numbers that allow them to open bank accounts and apply for jobs in the oil-rich country.
According to Kazakhs officials, 36,000 Russian citizens obtained permanent residence in 2022, while decisions on other applications are pending.
In November, as Russian citizens continued to enter Kazakhstan en mass, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smaiylov announced that his government had prepared a bill under which knowledge of the Kazakh language, the country's history, and legislation will be mandatory for individuals seeking naturalization.
Iranian Detained At Protests Handed Three Death Sentences
Javad Ruhi, an Iranian protester detained by state security forces last month, has been handed three death sentences by a court on charges his public defender says were laid without evidence.
According to the court's indictment obtained by RFERL's Radio Farda, Soleiman Vatandoust, the public defender of Javad Ruhi, told the court that a review of the video from the scene only proves Ruhi's presence at the protests, but that "there is no evidence regarding the accusations, including corruption on Earth."
Ruhi, 35, was arrested in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr on December 11 for participating in ongoing nationwide protests sparked by the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, while in police custody in September.
Last week, the Mazandaran Province Judicial Department's communications arm said Ruhi was accused of three crimes: apostasy and insulting the Koran, burning and destroying public property, and inciting citizens to create insecurity and collusion to commit a crime against the security of the country.
However, the public defender said Ruhi did not participate in the burning of public property, there is no evidence he incites citizens to create insecurity, and the charge of insulting the Koran is also not correct.
Still, the court handed Ruhi a death sentence for each of the charges.
"The client had fundamental and important objections to the preliminary investigations, which certainly in the coming days will be reflected in his appeal to the Supreme Court," Majid Kaveh, Ruhi's court-appointed lawyer, who was allowed to meet his client only after the death sentences were issued, said on Twitter.
Mehdi (Shayan) Mohammadifar, who was also accused in the case, was handed two death sentences for "corruption on Earth," and "inciting citizens to create insecurity and collusion to commit a crime against the security of the country."
Iranians have flooded streets across the country in protest since Amini's death, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen several thousand people arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Some lawmakers have demanded a harsh response to the unrest, saying heavy penalties, including death sentences, are warranted for protesters.
Four convicted protesters have already been executed, while two others, Mohammad Ghobadlou and Mohammad Broghani, had their sentences upheld by the country's Supreme Court and remain in prison on death row.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest.
Human rights groups say the crackdown has left nearly 500 people dead and hundreds more injured, in addition to the arrests.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
EU's Von Der Leyen Backs Listing Iran's Guards As A Terrorist Group
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on January 17 she backed listing Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist organization to respond to the "trampling" of "fundamental human rights" in the country. Ties between the EU member states and Tehran have deteriorated in recent months as efforts to revive nuclear talks have stalled. Tehran has detained several European nationals and the bloc has become increasingly critical of a continuing violent crackdown on protesters, including executions. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Gas Supply To Nagorno-Karabakh Restored, Regional Authorities Say
Authorities in Armenian-populated Nagorno-Karabakh say a pipeline supplying natural gas from Armenia and passing through Azerbaijani-controlled territory has resumed operations about six hours after it was blocked. Local gas operator Artsakhgas said it is making technical preparations to resume supplies to households in the region. Authorities in the breakaway region earlier accused Baku of blocking gas supplies for the third time in recent months, accusations Baku denies. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, click here.
Iranians In Sanandaj Renew Call For Regime Change At Gathering To Mark Protester's Death
Iranian in the western city of Sanandaj have marked the end of a 40-day mourning period for Homan Abdullahi, a protester killed by security forces in ongoing nationwide protests that have rocked the country since the death of Mahsa Amini, with renewed calls for regime change.
Videos published on social networks showed a large gathering at the grave of Abdullahi with people chanting "The martyr never dies!" and "Death to the dictator!," a reference to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Homan Abdullahi, 21, was shot and killed by the security forces during the December 7 protests in Sanandaj.
Hengaw, a Norway-based group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, quoted eyewitnesses as saying Abdullahi was shot in the chest and died an hour later in a hospital.
Public anger erupted after the September 16 death of 22-year-old Amini, who was in custody after being detained by morality police in Tehran for "improperly" wearing a hijab.
Since Amini's death, Iranians have flooded streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
The activist HRANA news agency said that as of January 15 at least 522 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces muzzle dissent.
In recent weeks, protesters have turned the end of the traditional 40-day mourning period following a protester's death into a stage for antigovernment demonstrations.
Sanandaj is the capital of the western Iranian province of Kurdistan. Amini was from Saqez, a town near Sanandaj.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Norway Wants To Talk To Asylum Seeker From Vagner Group
The Norwegian police unit that investigates war crimes said on January 17 it wants to talk to a Russian asylum seeker who reportedly is a former high-ranking member of the private Russian military contractor Vagner Group. Norway's National Criminal Investigation Service, which takes part in the investigation of war crimes in Ukraine with the International Criminal Court, said it was in contact with Andrei Medvedev and his Norwegian lawyer and "would like to conduct an interrogation of him in the near future. Medvedev has the status of a witness." To read the original story by AP, click here.
Aid Groups Begin Return To Afghanistan Amid Assurances For Female Workers
Several international groups say they are returning to Afghanistan -- mired in one of the planet's worst humanitarian crises -- to administer aid after receiving assurances from Taliban officials that female workers would be allowed to carry out their duties.
CARE, Save the Children, and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said they were returning to the country after suspending operations late last year after the Taliban authorities sharply curtailed women's rights, effectively banning women from working for NGOs operating in Afghanistan.
"CARE will be resuming its health and nutrition operations in Afghanistan after obtaining the necessary assurances from the Ministry of Public Health that our female staff will be able to carry out their work safely and unfettered, both in community-based and support roles," the organization, which focuses on working alongside women and girls to lift them out of poverty, said in a statement.
CARE, which has been working in Afghanistan since 1961 and operates 30 Mobile Health Teams in seven provinces, said it is "hopeful that the ban will be reversed, but in the meantime [we] will continue to look for ways to move forward that will allow both female and male workers to provide life-saving work –especially to Afghan women and girls – in all sectors."
Despite pledging to back away from the brutal rule it employed during its first stint in power from 1996-2001, the Taliban has moved to restrict freedoms for women since retaking control of the country in August 2021 as international troops withdrew.
Most recently, Taliban authorities on December 20 ordered public and private universities to close their doors to women immediately until further notice.
A few days later the country's rulers ordered all domestic and international nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) to prevent female employees from working at their jobs.
Save The Children said earlier this week it was restarting some of its activities "where reliable assurances had been given for a full and safe return to work for its female staff."
The IRC said last week that it had restarted health and nutrition services in four provinces and was in talks with officials to return to more areas of the country "while also engaging to secure the assurances required to allow our female staff to safely return to work in other sectors."
Self-Exiled Former Kyrgyz President's Wife Dies Aged 47
Nazgul Tolomushova, the wife of self-exiled former Kyrgyz President Kurmanbek Bakiev, has died of heart failure at the age of 47 in Belarus and will be buried in Kyrgyzstan. Tolomushova's relatives told RFE/RL that her body was repatriated on January 17. Bakiev, 73, fled Kyrgyzstan for Belarus with members of his family following anti-government protests in 2010. A Bishkek court sentenced him in absentia to life in prison after convicting him of involvement in the killing of almost 100 protesters during the unrest. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Georgia's National Bank Says More Than $2 Billion Was Transferred From Russia Last Year
More than $2 billion was transferred from Russia to Georgia last year as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February prompted some 112,000 Russians to relocate to the Caucasus country, giving an unexpected boost to its economy. Georgia's Central Bank says that, in May alone, it received $314 million -- ten times more than in the first three months of 2022. The peak was in December, when Georgia received more than $317 million after a second wave of Russians moved there following Moscow declaration of a partial mobilization in September. Georgia's gross domestic product grew by 10 percent from January to November, official figures show. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Echo of the Caucasus, click here.
Adviser To Ukraine's Presidential Office Steps Down Over Comments On Deadly Russian Air Strike
Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukraine's presidential office, has tendered his resignation after comments he made on a deadly Russian air strike sparked a public outcry. Arestovych announced the move on January 17, three days after he said on YouTube that a residential building in Ukraine’s eastern city of Dnipro was likely hit by debris from a Russian missile after it was struck in the sky by Ukrainian air defenses. Russian media seized on Arestovych's statement, angering Ukrainian authorities who have said the building was hit by a Russian cruise missile. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Arrested Son Of Russian Region's Governor Asks Italian Court To Extradite Him To Russia
Artyom Uss, the son of the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai region, has asked an Italian court to extradite him to Russia, not the United States, where he faces up to 30 years in prison on charges of sanctions evasion and money laundering.
Italian media reported on January 16 that Uss, who was arrested in October at the request of the United States, asked a court in Milan to hand him over to the Russian authorities. The court postponed the decision on extradition after lawyers defending Uss and others in the case requested information from U.S. officials regarding the exact charges against their clients and information about the conditions he will face in U.S. custody.
Shortly after he was detained in mid-October at Milan's Malpensa airport, a court in Moscow issued an arrest warrant for Uss, accusing him of money laundering. The move appeared aimed at heading off Uss's extradition to the United States.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said in October that another suspect in the case against Uss, Yury Orekhov, was arrested in Germany.
A 12-count indictment was unsealed on October 19 in a federal court in Brooklyn, New York, charging the two men along with three other Russian nationals -- Svetlana Kuzurgasheva, Timofei Telegin, and Sergei Tulyakov. In addition, two Venezuelan nationals -- Juan Fernando Serrano Ponce and Juan Carlos Soto -- were charged with brokering illicit oil deals for a Venezuelan energy company.
According to the statement, Uss and Orekhov owned Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau GmbH (NDA GmbH) in Germany, which bought military technologies and dual-use technologies in the United States, including semiconductors and microchips that are used in military jets, missile systems, modern ammunition, radars, and satellites. Kuzurgasheva served as the company's executive director.
The items bought in the United States by the company in question were then passed on to Russian firms -- Radioavtomatika, Radioexport, and Abtronix -- owned by Telegin and Tulyakov.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says the items were discovered in Russian military vehicles and equipment captured by Ukrainian forces during Moscow's ongoing full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
According to the indictment papers, Uss and Orekhov also used NDA GmbH to illegally smuggle hundreds of millions of tons of oil from Venezuela to companies in China and Russia, including one that might be linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who is under U.S. and EU sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine.
Aleksandr Uss, Artyom's father, has served as the governor of the Krasnoyarsk Krai region since 2018.
Russian Historian's Appeal Against 15-Year Prison Term Denied
A court in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, has rejected the appeal of noted historian Yury Dmitriyev against a 15-year prison he was handed in a disputed case stemming from pictures of his foster daughter.
The Third Court of Cassations ruled on January 17 that Dmitriyev's conviction was correct and his sentence remains unchanged.
The high-profile case against Dmitriyev dates back to 2016, when the historian, who has spent decades researching extrajudicial executions carried out in Karelia under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, was arrested after investigators found pictures of his foster daughter on his computer.
The authorities said the images were pornographic. Dmitriyev, however, says social workers asked him to take the photos because they said they were concerned about the child’s physical development.
He was acquitted in April 2018, but the Karelia Supreme Court upheld an appeal by prosecutors and ordered a new trial. He was rearrested in June 2018 and then charged with a more serious crime of sexual assault against a minor.
In July 2020, Dmitriyev was sentenced to 3 1/2 years on a conviction for “violent acts of a sexual nature committed against a person under 14 years of age.” He has rejected the case, insisting that he is being targeted because of his research into the crimes of Stalin's regime.
Prosecutors, who had asked for 15 years in prison in the high-profile case, said the original sentence was "too lenient" and appealed it. Dmitriyev's defense team, meanwhile, also appealed the case insisting its client was innocent.
In September 2020, weeks before he was due to be released because of time served, the Supreme Court of Karelia accepted the prosecutors' appeal and added another 9 1/2 years onto Dmitriyev's sentence.
In December last year, a court in Karelia added two more years to Dmitriyev's sentence after finding him guilty of fabricating pornographic materials and illegally possessing a firearm.
Dozens of Russian and international scholars, historians, writers, poets, and others have issued statements in support of the scholar, while the European Union has called for Dmitriyev to be released.
Dmitriyev’s research has been viewed with hostility by the government of President Vladimir Putin. Under Putin, Stalin has undergone a gradual rehabilitation, and the Russian government has emphasized his leadership of the Soviet Union while downplaying his crimes against the Soviet citizens.
Under Stalin, millions of people were executed, sent to labor camps, or starved to death in famines caused by forced collectivization. During World War II, entire ethnic groups were deported to remote areas as collective punishment for alleged collaboration with the Nazis.
Dmitriyev is serving his term at a penal colony in Mordovia -- an area historically associated with some of Russia’s most-brutal prisons, including Soviet-era labor camps for political prisoners.
Two Years Behind Bars, Unbroken Navalny Says Russia's 'Murk Will Disappear'
Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, marking the second anniversary of his incarceration on charges widely believed to be politically motivated, says he remains hopeful the "thieves" trying to steal the country from its citizens will fail and be dislodged from power.
Navalny posted a statement on his social network accounts on January 17, exactly two years after he was arrested on his arrival from Germany where he was treated for poisoning with what European labs concluded was a Novichok-like Soviet-style nerve agent, saying "our poor Motherland needs to be saved."
"She is robbed, wounded, dragged into an aggressive war [against Ukraine], and turned into a prison led by the most dishonest and deceitful villains. Any stance against this gang, even a symbolic one that is possible for me in my current limited situation, is important," Navalny's post said.
"As I said two years ago, and I am saying now -- Russia is my country...I am not going to give them my country and I believe that the murk will disappear... And there are many of us, for sure, much more than the corrupt judges, lying propagandists, and the Kremlin thieves."
Navalny, who suffered a near-fatal poisoning in August 2020 that he blames on Russian security operatives acting at the behest of President Vladimir Putin, was arrested on January 17, 2021, and later handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.
The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
Then in March last year, Navalny was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and his network of regional offices have been designated "extremist" organizations and banned after his arrest.
A day before the anniversary, a group of Russian lawyers demanded an end to the "blatant torture" of the Kremlin critic, who is being held in punitive solitary confinement in a prison in Russia’s Vladimir region.
The appeal, published in the form of a letter on a Telegram channel, joined recent calls by a group of Russian medical professionals for the government to stop “bullying” Navalny, who is feared to be in a state of worsening health.
- By RFE/RL
Social-Democrat Boris Pistorius Appointed New German Defense Chief
Boris Pistorius, a Social-Democrat politician who is currently interior minister for the state of Lower Saxony, will become Germany's new defense minister, the government announced in a statement on January 17. "I am very pleased to have won an outstanding politician from our country for the post of defense minister in Boris Pistorius," Chancellor Olaf Scholz was quoted as saying in the statement issued by spokesman Steffen Seibert. Pistorius's appointment follows the resignation of Christine Lambrecht at a moment when Germany is under intense pressure to send battle tanks to Ukraine.
