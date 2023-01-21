Hundreds Bid Farewell To Key Ukrainian Officials Killed In Helicopter Crash

Ukraine held an emotional memorial ceremony in Kyiv on January 21 to honor the late Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy and the 13 other victims killed when a helicopter crashed into a kindergarten and the surrounding residential area of Brovary, close to the capital, on January 18. Monastyrskiy's first deputy minister, Yevhen Yenin, and State Secretary Yuriy Lubkovych were among the victims. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and first lady Olena Zelenska attended the ceremony. Hundreds also waited in a silent line outside to pay their respects. The Ukrainian cabinet has ordered an investigation into the crash, which officials are calling a tragedy brought about by Russia's invasion.