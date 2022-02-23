This is edited throughout. I wasn't sure about "fire-who-can" situation, so I changed it to "who-can-fire situation."

Ukrainian soldiers whom Current Time caught up with on February 23 in the Donetsk city of Horlivka -- a town on the front line with Russia-backed separatists -- said they have noticed a change since Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the separatist entities as independent states. Although separatist fighters have so far not attempted to move the line of contact itself, the intensity of the shelling has increased and it has become qualitatively better, they say. In the words of one Ukrainian soldier, the shells no longer come from “crash-course” shooters.