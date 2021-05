The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Mortar fire from Russia-backed separatists hit a hospital in Krasnohorovka, eastern Ukraine, on May 4-5, according to the Ukrainian military. Ukrainian authorities said that the shells fired included 120-millimeter mortar rounds, which are forbidden under the so-called Minsk Agreements, aimed at reaching a durable cease-fire in eastern Ukraine.