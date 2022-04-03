Russian Tanks, Ukrainian Cargo Plane Found Among Wreckage At Hostomel Airport

Hostomel airport, which lies north of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, lies in ruins with dozens of destroyed Russian military vehicles littering the tarmac. It was the site of ferocious fighting and changed hands several times as Ukrainian troops battled to retake the airfield from Russian forces, who eventually withdrew. RFE/RL Ukrainian Service reporter Levko Stek visited the airport on April 2 and surveyed the wreckage of the world's biggest cargo plane, Ukraine's An-225 Mriya ("Dream") aircraft, which was once a symbol of national pride.