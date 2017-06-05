Former Head Of Greek Catholic Church In Ukraine Buried

The former head of the Greek Catholic church in Ukraine was buried after a funeral mass in Kyiv. Cardinal Lubomyr Husar served as head of the church, the Major Archbishop of Kyiv, from 2005 to 2011. He was responsible for the move of the church's headquarters from Lviv to Kyiv in 2005. His funeral on June 5 was held at the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection, which was constructed as the main church of the faith in Ukraine after the move from Lviv. (RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, natural sound, no subtitles)