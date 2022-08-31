News
UN Inspectors Heading To Russian-Held Ukraine Nuclear Plant Amid Radiation Fears
A team of UN nuclear inspectors is heading on August 31 to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in war-torn southern Ukraine amid international concern over a potential accident.
Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said he hoped to establish a permanent mission in Ukraine to monitor Europe’s largest nuclear plant.
“These operations are very complex operations. We are going to a war zone. We are going to occupied territory. And this requires explicit guarantees not only from the Russians, but also from the Republic of Ukraine,” Grossi said in the Ukrainian capital before the mission’s departure.
“We have been able to secure that.... So now we are moving,” Grossi told reporters in Kyiv. "I am really very conscious of the relevance of this moment, but we are ready. The IAEA is ready. We will be reporting back after the mission. We are going to be spending a few days there."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the inspection "probably one of the top-priority questions regarding safety of Ukraine and the world today."
Zelenskiy repeated Kyiv's and the international community's call for the "immediate demilitarization of the plant," which was occupied by Russian forces early in the 6-month-old war.
Zelenskiy also said the Soviet-era nuclear plant should be returned to "full Ukrainian control."
Meeting Grossi on August 30, Zelenskiy said he was "very thankful" for the visit and warned that the situation around the plant was "extremely menacing.”
"The risk of a nuclear catastrophe due to Russian actions is not diminishing for even an hour," Zelenskiy said.
Shelling dangerously close to the reactors, exhausted workers held at gunpoint, and disconnections have intensified fears of a Chernobyl-style disaster that could spread radioactivity far and wide.
The IAEA's experts were set to assess physical damage to the plant, determine the functionality of safety and security systems, evaluate staff conditions, and perform urgent safeguards activities, the agency said.
The United States this week said a “controlled shutdown” of Zaporizhzhya is the “safest option” and urged Moscow to agree to a demilitarized zone around the site, echoing an earlier call from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
With reporting by Reuters, dpa and AFP
Condolences, Criticism Pour In As Last Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev Dead At 91
Leaders and politicians around the world expressed their condolences as news spread that former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, whose reforms led to the collapse of communism in Europe, had died at the age of 91.
Others took to social media to criticize the man they blamed for making Russia a second-rate power.
Gorbachev died late on August 30 "after a serious and prolonged illness," the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow told state media.
In a statement, U.S. President Joe Biden called Gorbachev a "rare leader – one with the imagination to see that a different future was possible and the courage to risk his entire career to achieve it. The result was a safer world and greater freedom for millions of people."
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Gorbachev "changed the course of history," while the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said Gorbachev's was a "legacy...we will not forget."
He was "a trusted and respected leader" who "played a crucial role to end the Cold War and bring down the Iron Curtain" and "opened the way for a free Europe," she added.
Oleg Morozov, a member of Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, representing the ruling United Russia party, called Gorbachev one of the “co-authors” of a new world order that he labeled as “unjust” for Russia.
Morozov described Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine as an attempt to alter the post-Soviet world order. He said he hoped that in his last days Gorbachev felt “remorse” for the consequences of his actions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, through his spokesman Dmitry Peskov, expressed his deepest condolences on Gorbachev's death.
Putin’s office has not yet said what kind of ceremony will be held for Gorbachev.
The former Soviet leader is expected to be buried at Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery alongside his wife, Raisa, who died in 1999, according to state media.
WATCH: Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who has died aged 91, presided over the collapse of the Soviet bloc and the end of the Cold War.
Rise And Fall
Gorbachev took over the Communist Party and Soviet leadership in 1985 and presided over six turbulent years that saw the fall of the Iron Curtain, the reunification of Germany, and ultimately the Soviet demise that Putin has since called "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century."
Gorbachev famously ushered in "glasnost" and "perestroika" in an effort to keep the struggling Soviet Union alive.
He resisted using troops as pro-democracy protests swept across Eastern Bloc nations of Eastern Europe in 1989.
But the developments there helped fuel aspirations for democracy and autonomy among the 15 republics of the Soviet Union, which fell apart, sometimes violently, in the next two years.
Gorbachev was politically debilitated by a hard-line coup in August 1991 that failed in large part due to a popular resistance led by Boris Yeltsin.
A week later, Gorbachev resigned as Communist Party general secretary.
In late December 1991, his resignation as president of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics effectively spelled the end of the Soviet empire.
Over the years, Gorbachev had taken turns praising Putin for returning stability to Russia but decrying his clampdowns on the media and dissent and his tight grip on power.
However, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Gorbachev's assessment of his successor reportedly took a sharp turn downward, according to Aleksei Venediktov, a prominent Russian journalist who kept in touch with the former Soviet leader.
"I can tell you that Gorbachev is upset, of course. He understands. It was his life's work," Venediktov said.
With reporting by Izvestiya, TASS, Interfax, Reuters, Forbes, and The New York Times
Gazprom To 'Totally' Suspend Gas Deliveries To France's Engie
Russian state-run natural gas giant Gazprom said it was completely suspending gas deliveries to French gas and power group Engie, heightening concerns over energy supplies to Europe as the Nord Stream 1 pipeline shuts for maintenance.
Gazprom said late on August 30 that the cutoff of the Engie supplies was because of missed payments.
"Gazprom Export has notified Engie of a total suspension of gas supplies from September 1, 2022, until the full receipt of the financial sums due for the deliveries," Gazprom said in a statement published on Telegram.
Earlier, Engie said it was informed by Gazprom on August 30 that a reduction would occur immediately. It did not any details on the nature of the dispute with Gazprom.
It said that Russian gas supplies had already been reduced substantially since Moscow launched its unprovoked war on Ukraine in late February.
"Very clearly Russia is using gas as a weapon of war and we must prepare for the worst case scenario of a complete interruption of supplies," France's Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told France's Inter radio.
Engie said it had taken action to protect itself.
"Engie had already secured the volumes necessary to meet its commitments towards its customers and its own requirements, and put in place several measures to significantly reduce any direct financial and physical impacts that could result from an interruption to gas supplies by Gazprom," Engie said in its statement.
Europe is already on notice that Gazprom will shut off the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany from August 31 to September 2 for maintenance.
The outage has fueled fears that Russia is curbing supply to put pressure on Western nations and break their unity in sanctioning Russia for its war against Ukraine, a charge Moscow denies.
Russia's disruption and reduction in supply has sent gas prices soaring and forced European governments to scramble for alternative supplies ahead of the winter.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
U.S. Navy Says IRGC Tried And Failed To Seize Unmanned Vessel In Arabian Gulf
The U.S. Navy says it prevented an Iranian naval vessel from seizing one of its unmanned surface vessels in international waters in the Arabian Gulf overnight on August 29-30.
It said the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) ship was trying to "detain" one of the Fifth Fleet's Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel (USV) but disconnected a towing line and left the area about four hours after the USS Thunderbolt responded.
It said there was no further incident.
In a statement, the U.S. Fifth Fleet's commander called the actions of the IRGC support ship, the Shahid Baziar, "flagrant, unwarranted and inconsistent with the behavior of a professional maritime force."
There was initially no confirmation from Iranian officials.
Saildrone-type vessels are generally used for mapping or collecting data, and the U.S. Navy said the USV technology is "available commercially and does not store sensitive or classified information."
Reports of foiled actions are fairly common in the Persian and Arabian gulfs, which are vital shipping routes that are routinely patrolled by U.S. and Iranian military vessels.
Dangerous naval encounters involving Western and Iranian militaries or commercial shippers have eased in recent years despite persistent tensions over sanctions-busting and influence in the region.
Tensions are still high between Iran and the United States over a hobbled nuclear deal and what Washington regards as malign activities by Tehran.
Ukraine Says Europe Should Ban Travel To All Russians Except 'Real' Opponents Of Putin
PRAGUE -- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the European Union to ban all Russians except political dissidents from traveling to the bloc on the grounds that Moscow’s unprovoked invasion enjoys wide support at home.
Speaking to RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service on the sidelines of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Prague on August 30, Kuleba said Europe is deluding itself if it thinks that only Russian President Vladimir Putin is to blame for the ongoing war and not wide swaths of Russian society.
"When interviewed on the streets, most Russians support Putin’s policies...so calling this war a 'Putin problem' and not the problem of the Russian society that mostly supports its president is self-deception," Kuleba said.
WATCH: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Insists EU Drop 'Illusions' About Welcoming Russian Tourists
EU foreign and defense ministers are in the Czech capital to discuss additional punishments against Russia, including a possible blanket ban on Russian travel to the bloc, as well as ways to help Ukraine defend itself six months into the full-scale war.
The push for a visa ban has been gaining steam in recent weeks, especially among Central and Eastern European nations, but has faced pushback from some heavyweight members. The measure needs the approval of all 27 member states.
Hours before the meeting, France and Germany issued a joint paper arguing that limiting visas for Russians would be counterproductive as the EU tries to win the "hearts and minds" of those Russians who don't support the invasion.
Kuleba said "real" Russian opponents of Putin should be allowed to visit the European Union as well as select others on "humanitarian" grounds -- a possible reference to those needing medical attention abroad -- but dismissed the idea that travel to the bloc will influence the views of other Russians toward Putin or the war.
Kuleba argued that since the EU simplified visa requirements for Russians in 2007, Moscow has invaded Georgia and Ukraine, assassinated political opponents in Europe, and used its gas and oil as weapons against the bloc.
"My question is: How's that transformative impact [of eased travel to the EU] working out? Maybe they should see what's really happening and admit that those are just illusions," he said.
Easy travel to Europe "did not help teach Russians to respect others, other countries, and other peoples," he said.
The EU has since February tightened visa restrictions for Russians and banned Russian planes from its airspace, significantly slashing the number of visitors from the country entering the bloc.
Yet Russians, including some officials and their relatives, are still arriving in EU states to vacation and the number of Russians seeking a visa for EU travel has surged.
Images of regime elite like Liza Peskova, the daughter of Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who recently visited Greece, have fed international resentment as Ukrainian casualties and hardships mount.
Russians "must choose," Kuleba said: "If you support Putin then stay in Russia and enjoy it; don't use Europe for your benefit."
He called the issue "a matter of self-respect" for Europeans, saying Putin has unleashed aggression not just against Ukraine but against the West more broadly.
"The only difference is that Putin attacks us with missiles and tanks. He attacks Europeans with energy prices, inflation, propaganda. But the goal is the same: to destroy the democratic world."
During the 30-minute interview, Kuleba also touched on other major topics, including NATO membership, relations with Turkey, and peace talks with Russia.
He said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's administration is working with the West on finding a temporary solution to the country's desire for a security guarantee.
Ukraine has been seeking to join NATO for years, but Washington and Brussels have repeatedly said that Kyiv is not ready and years away, something experts said was an attempt by the West to postpone a decision and avoid provoking Russia.
Kuleba said that following Russia’s invasion, it would be "indecent" if NATO again demanded Ukraine go through "some long endless process" before receiving membership in the alliance.
He said Kyiv welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's efforts to serve as an intermediary but said his call for talks between Zelenskiy and Putin were premature.
WATCH: 'Tourism Is Not A Fundamental Right': Romanian Minister Backs EU Ban On Russian Tourists
"We do not share the opinion that Russia is now ready for negotiations. All Russia's actions demonstrate that it believes in its war and is looking for a military solution to the conflict."
Kuleba reiterated that Ukraine will not compromise its territorial integrity to end the war and rebuked outsiders for trying to pressure Kyiv to do so.
"I'm tired of their skepticism. These are all groups that never believed in Ukraine, who were advocates of semi-measures against Russia," he said.
Kuleba described victory as a three-stage process: restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, prosecution of Russian war criminals and payment of reparations, and Russia's public repentance for its aggression against Ukraine much as Germany had done following World War II.
"I continue to believe that the day will come when a Russian leader will come to Ukraine, kneel in front of the monument to the victims of Russian aggression, and apologize to the Ukrainian people for all the evil done to us. And when this happens, it will be the final victory of Ukraine."
Nonetheless, he said, it could take Ukraine generations to restore relations with Russia.
Zelenskiy Meets With IAEA Team Ahead Of Urgent Mission To Occupied Ukrainian Nuclear Plant
Ukraine's president met in Kyiv on August 30 with a team of UN nuclear inspectors ahead of their planned journey to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in war-torn southern Ukraine, his office said.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi and around a dozen experts reportedly arrived in the Ukrainian capital late on August 29.
They were expected to quickly travel on to Zaporizhzhya but it was not immediately clear if the team would be allowed access to the nuclear site by Russian forces.
According to his office, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Grossi and the inspectors' mission was aimed at vital questions with urgent implications for regional and global safety.
"This is probably one of the top-priority questions regarding safety of Ukraine and the world today," Zelenskiy said, according to his office.
Zelenskiy repeated Kyiv's and the international community's call for the "immediate demilitarization of the plant," which was occupied by Russian forces early in the six-month-old war.
Zelenskiy also said the Soviet-era nuclear plant -- Europe's largest -- should be returned to "full Ukrainian control."
Shelling dangerously close to the reactors, exhausted workers held at gunpoint, and disconnections have intensified fears of a Chernobyl-style disaster that could spread radioactivity far and wide.
The IAEA's experts were set to assess physical damage to the plant, determine the functionality of safety and security systems, evaluate staff conditions and perform urgent safeguards activities, the agency said.
The United States this week said a “controlled shutdown” of Zaporizhzhya is the “safest option” and urged Moscow to agree to a demilitarized zone around the site, echoing an earlier call from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Based on reporting by dpa and AFP
EU Ministers Gather For Contentious Debate On Blanket EU Visa Ban For Russians
A proposal by European Union members to ban tourist visas to Russians over the war in Ukraine appeared to hit a major hurdle as the bloc's ministers gathered in Prague on August 30.
France and Germany issued a joint position paper just ahead of the meeting saying the matter of limiting visas to Russians would be counterproductive as the EU tries to fight for the "hearts and minds" of those Russians who don't support Moscow's unprovoked aggression against Ukraine.
The matter of limiting visas to Russians has gained steam among some EU countries in recent days but an agreement must be reached by all 27 members of the bloc in order for it to become the latest sanction against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
"We should think about smart ways to make use of the important lever of the issuing of visas," the joint paper from Germany and France reads.
WATCH: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Insists EU Drop 'Illusions' About Welcoming Russian Tourists
"While limiting contacts with regime representatives and authorities to areas of vital EU interest, we need to strategically fight for the 'hearts and minds' of the Russian population -- at least the segments not yet completely estranged from 'the West'," it adds, suggesting visas remain open to students, artists, scientists, and other key professionals looking to enter the EU.
Countries that share borders with Russia -- the Baltic states, Poland, and Finland -- have led the drive for more restrictive bans on visas for Russian tourists. With air service barred by the EU on flights from Russia, most travelers are using their land borders to travel to other EU countries.
In an interview with RFE/RL on the sidelines of the Prague meeting, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu urged his 26 EU counterparts to ban tourist visas to Russians because "we have to do everything to pressure Russian society" and failing to take such a strong measure was to compromise "with evil."
A 2007 visa agreement to ease EU entry requirements for Russians was partially suspended in late February, targeting people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, such as Russia's official delegations and holders of diplomatic passports.
But it left so-called ordinary Russians to continue to enjoy EU visa-facilitation benefits such as reduced waiting times and costs and the need to present fewer documents when applying.
Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu told RFE/RL that Bucharest "fully supports" the suspension of the visa-facilitation agreement with Russia and offered its "full availability" to discuss further measures restricting Russians' access to EU territories.
He noted that Romania is not yet part of the Schengen zone so access to many other EU states is not unfettered.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this month called on the EU to cease issuing all visas for Russia citizens to punish Moscow for its attack on his country.
In Prague on August 30, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said all Russians except political dissidents should be banned.
He told RFE/RL in an interview that "calling this war a ‘Putin problem’ and not the problem of the Russian society that mostly supports its president is self-deception.”
“There has already been a partial suspension [of the visa regime]. And I think there's going to be another step further," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told RFE/RL in an interview in Prague on August 29.
"But I cannot tell you if it will be a complete [ban].... I would not be in favor of saying no Russians, never, for any reason could go to Europe.... But it's up to the EU ministers to decide,” the bloc's top diplomat added.
Borrell is also looking to get approval at the informal meeting of ministers in Prague to begin working on an EU military training mission for Ukraine.
With reporting in Prague by RFE/RL's Rikard Jozwiak, dpa, Reuters and AP
Belarusian Prosecutor Seeks Lengthy Prison Terms For U.S. Citizen, Co-Defendants
MINSK -- Prosecutors have asked a court in Minsk to convict and sentence Yuras Zyankovich, a Belarusian-born lawyer who also holds U.S. citizenship, and his five co-defendants to lengthy prison terms for planning to assassinate authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka and his family and seize power.
The Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center said on August 30 that the prosecutor asked the court to sentence Zyankovich, political observer and literary expert Alyaksandr Fyaduta, and the leader of the opposition Belarusian Popular Front, Ryhor Kastusyou, to 12 years in prison each.
Zyankovich and Fyaduta were snatched off a street in Moscow and driven more than 700 kilometers to Belarus in April 2021. Lukashenka claimed at the time that Zyankovich had formed a group that was part of a U.S.-backed assassination plot. Washington has denied the accusation.
Zyankovich did not enter a plea, but he reportedly said during the trial that he had agreed to cooperate with investigators. His wife has claimed that the charges against her husband are ludicrous and that if he confessed it was to save his life.
Kastusyou pleaded not guilty to the charges, while Fyaduta pleaded partially guilty. Krauchuk and Halubovich pleaded guilty.
Five others accused of being members of the group are currently residing abroad.
Lukashenka, who was ruled Belarus for nearly three decades, has frequently accused Western countries of trying to topple him after he claimed victory in the August 2020 presidential election.
Since the election, Belarus has been gripped by unprecedented protest and political turmoil, with opposition groups saying it was a rigged vote.
Belarusian security forces have arrested tens of thousands of people in a crackdown that has led to accusations of beatings and other rights abuses against demonstrators. The United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions against individuals and companies tied to Lukashenka's regime.
Most prominent opposition leaders have left the country.
The West has refused to accept Lukashenka's victory, and few countries aside from Russia acknowledge him as president of Belarus.
Estonian FM Says EU Can't Compromise With 'Evil' On Russian Visas
PRAGUE -- Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu has called on his 26 European Union counterparts to ban tourist visas to Russians over the war in Ukraine, saying failing to take such a strong measure was to compromise "with evil."
Reinsalu and the rest of the bloc's foreign ministers are in the Czech capital from August 30 for an informal two-day meeting where the visa regime for Russians looking to enter the EU will take center stage.
Some members say the matter of limiting visas to Russians would be counterproductive as the EU tries to fight for the "hearts and minds" of those Russians who don't support Moscow's unprovoked aggression against Ukraine.
WATCH: Estonian Foreign Minister Calls For Nuremberg-Style War Crimes Trial For Putin, New Sanctions
But Estonia's top diplomat said that was the wrong way to look at the situation.
"We have to do everything to pressure Russian society.... They also have to wake up. There is also their moral responsibility that their passivity is in a way legitimizing these atrocities that have taken place by the regime against the Ukrainian people," he told RFE/RL in an interview in Prague on August 30.
"We have to act immediately and show our determination to our adversary that our willpower is stronger than Russian willpower.... [Are] we compromising with evil, or with the war in Ukraine?" he added.
Countries that share borders with Russia -- the Baltic states, Poland, and Finland -- have led the drive for more restrictive bans on visas for Russian tourists. With air service barred by the EU on flights from Russia, most travelers are using their land borders to travel to other EU countries.
Reinsalu said that even with several rounds of crippling sanctions against Russia already being imposed, the bloc must "ramp up" its efforts to isolate Moscow and bring the conflict, which is now in its seventh month, to an end.
"These are not just punitive sanctions because Russia did something and let's discipline Russia. No. The aim of sanctions is that the aggressor will [see] that the price tag is too high, and he will avoid further aggression and we stop its war," he said.
"This is actually the end because only one person can stop the war. And it's [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," he added, noting that the length of the war will also depend on the West's willpower to stay united and make the tough choices that are necessary to make Russia halt its attack.
Estonia recently raised Moscow's ire after it removed a Soviet-era monument in a region with a sizable ethnic Russian majority.
A day later, it said it was targeted by "the most extensive cyberattacks since 2007," and Reinsalu said more could be on the way, though the country is ready.
In the end, Reinsalu said that the only acceptable outcome to the entire situation was Russia's complete defeat and Putin facing a war crimes panel.
"We need Russia [to] lose the war," he said.
Serbia's Vucic Insists Belgrade EuroPride Won't Go Ahead Despite Organizers' Defiance
Serbian President Aleskandar Vucic warned on August 30 that his government's decision to block the EuroPride event next month in Belgrade must be respected in the interest of security, a climbdown from his earlier suggestion that the event might be rescheduled.
Vucic was dismissing organizers' pushback after officials in the mostly Orthodox Balkan country bowed to pressure from thousands of religious and other conservatives marching this month to ban the week of European LGBT pride scheduled for September 12-18.
"There will be no fights and no conflicts," said Vucic, whose national populism relies in part on support from the powerful Serbian Orthodox Church.
EuroPride promotes lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex pride at the pan-European level and is hosted by a different European city each year.
This year, it is slated for Belgrade and its 1.4 million or so residents.
It includes a Pride Parade, scheduled for September 17.
Vucic suggested Serbian authorities could not ensure security for the event.
The leadership of the European Pride Organizers Association that licenses EuroPride has vowed that the events will go ahead as planned in Belgrade.
A 2010 pride rally in Belgrade descended into violence that injured dozens of police and civilians when anti-LGBT mobs attacked participants.
But annual pride events have continued since 2014 -- aside from the 2020 event during the pandemic emergency -- without major incidents.
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, a Vucic ally, became the Balkans' first openly lesbian leader when she took office in 2017.
Brnabic attended the 2017 Pride rally.
Kremlin Critic Navalny Sent Back To Solitary Confinement For Saying He's 'Too Political'
Aleksei Navalny, the imprisoned Russian opposition politician, says he has been sent to solitary confinement for the third time this month as a punishment for his political activities.
Navalny, who is being held at a facility about 260 kilometers east of Moscow, made the statement on Instagram on August 30 most likely via his team members.
"The thing is, I'm too politically active for an inmate. They are very irritated by the labor union I have created.... And what really drives the Kremlin mad is [our team's] work on pushing the list of 6,000 oligarchs, corrupt officials, and warmongers who will be slapped with [international] sanctions," Navalny wrote.
The punishment comes a day after Navalny's team published its latest list of Russian officials, journalists, and celebrities, who, according to the group, are "directly responsible" for Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in late February.
"One must pay a price for the truth and independence, and I am paying mine. And I am doing better than many as I do not have bombs falling here. I hate this war [in Ukraine] and with my colleagues...we are trying to do our best to expedite its end," Navalny wrote on Instagram.
He is serving an 11.5-year sentence after being convicted of fraud in a case that has been condemned by his supporters and by officials outside of Russia who say it is an attempt to silence one of the Kremlin's most-vocal opponents.
Navalny said on August 24 that he was sent to solitary confinement for five days for failing to quickly follow a guard’s command to put his hands behind his back. Before that, he was ordered to an isolation cell for failing to button the top button on his prison uniform, which he said was too small for him.
Navalny recently announced a plan to establish a labor union at the prison, which he said angered the authorities.
In 2020, Navalny nearly died after falling suddenly ill while traveling in Siberia. Doctors in Germany later determined he had been exposed a Soviet-era nerve agent known as Novichok.
Last year, after recovering, he voluntarily returned to Russia, and he was arrested and prosecuted again.
He blames the Kremlin for the poison attack. Russian officials have denied trying to kill him.
In Prague, EU Defense Chiefs Agree To Work Toward Military Assistance Mission For Ukraine
EU defense ministers meeting in the Czech capital have agreed to begin work on the blueprints for an EU military assistance mission for Ukraine amid broader debate on added weapons and training to help Ukraine defend itself from the current Russian invasion, according to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Borrell is chairing two days of talks in Prague among defense and foreign ministers from all 27 EU member states.
"There are many training initiatives on the way, but the needs are enormous and we need to ensure the coherence of these efforts," Borrell said after the defense ministers met.
The ministers are examining roles their countries might play in training new Ukrainian recruits on EU territory, with reports suggesting tens of thousands of casualties so far on each side and fewer experienced officers free to train new recruits.
"I can say that all member states agree clearly on that and on launching the work necessary to define parameters for a EU military assistance mission for Ukraine," Borrell said.
He also said the EU defense chiefs had debated ways to boost weapons production as the West feeds Ukrainian military and civilian defense efforts in the war, now in its seventh month.
“We are depleting our [military] stocks," Borrell said. "We are providing so many capacities to Ukraine that we have to refill our stocks."
Some disagreements appear to remain between countries that want a more structured approach to the training, like Ireland, and those like Luxembourg and Austria that might want to preserve flexibility to help Kyiv repel Europe's biggest full-scale invasion since World War II.
Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks said his Baltic country was ready to help but that any EU-wide mission "must be practical."
Later on August 30, EU foreign ministers are expected to debate contentious proposals to impose tight visa restrictions on Russians hoping to travel to the European Union.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Iran Using Surveillance Cameras To Identify Women Breaking Hijab Rule
An Iranian official says footage from surveillance cameras in public places such as subways will be used to help identify and fine women who fail to adhere to the country's mandatory hijab rule.
In a video published on social media, Mohammad Saleh Hashemi Golpayegani said this measure is based on the July 5 order by President Ebrahim Raisi to enforce the so-called hijab and chastity law. It is the first time that an official in Iran has publicly admitted the presence of facial recognition technology in public surveillance cameras.
Golpayegani is the secretary of Iran's Headquarters for Enjoining Right and Forbidding Evil, which is responsible for determining and enforcing behavioral models in society.
Golpayegani has previously said that women who publish their pictures without a hijab on the Internet will be deprived of some social rights for a period of six months to one year.
Authorities in Iran are increasingly cracking down on women deemed to be in violation of wearing the hijab, which is mandatory in public in Iran.
In recent weeks, women judged not to be in compliance have been barred from entering government offices, banks, or riding on public transportation.
The notorious Guidance Patrols, or morality police, have become increasingly active and violent. Videos have emerged on social media appearing to show officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.
The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Opposition Politician Handed 15-Day Jail Term For Equating Soviet And Nazi Regimes
Russian opposition politician Leonid Gozman has been handed a 15-day jail term on a charge of equating Soviet-era Russia with Nazi Germany.
The Tver district court in Moscow handed down the ruling on August 30, a day after police detained the politician.
The charge against Gozman stemmed from his October 2020 posts on Facebook in which he compared Soviet dictator Josef Stalin and his regime with that of Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany.
The law criminalizing equating the Soviet and Nazi regimes was adopted in 2021.
The 72-year-old politician is an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin. He has openly protested Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Gozman was formerly a co-chairman of the now defunct Union of Right Forces political party and a top manager of the OAO Unified Energy System of Russia company and the Rusnano Group.
After Russia launched its war against Ukraine in late February, Gozman left for Israel but returned to Moscow in mid-June.
Gozman was previously investigated on a charge of not reporting his second citizenship. He holds both Russian and Israeli passports. Under Russian law citizens are required to report other citizenships immediately after obtaining them.
Prosecutor Seeks 24 Years In Prison For Russian Journalist Charged With Treason
The prosecution has asked a Moscow court to convict and sentence Ivan Safronov, a prominent former journalist, to 24 years in prison in a high-profile treason case that is widely considered to be politically motivated.
The prosecutor's request was pronounced at the trial in the Moscow City Court on August 30, a day after the Russian investigative group Proyekt (Project) concluded that high treason charges against Safronov are "baseless."
A verdict in the case is expected soon.
Proyekt's conclusion was based on official accusation papers against Safronov that the group published on August 29.
Investigators accuse Safronov of handing secret materials to Czech secret-service agent Martin Laris about Russian arms sales in the Middle East to NATO member the Czech Republic in 2017, and of handing unspecified classified information to German secret-service agent Dmitry Voronin.
Safronov has repeatedly denied the accusations and his supporters have held protests in Moscow and other cities demanding his release.
Proyekt studied the accusation papers from investigators and concluded that they had not found a single Russian official who could have handed Safronov any materials or information that could be defined as classified. Furthermore, Proyekt said it also could not find any evidence proving that Czech journalist Laris and German political analyst Voronin have any links to the secret services of the two European Union nations.
Even if Laris and Voronin were secret service agents, there is no proof that Safronov could be aware of that, Proyekt said, adding that investigators failed to prove that Safronov had received money from the two named persons while the information mentioned by investigators as secret is publicly available online.
Safronov, who was arrested in July 2020, went on trial behind closed doors in early April.
The 32-year-old journalist, who covered the defense industry for the newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti, is also a former adviser to the head of Russia's space agency, Roskosmos.
Human rights organizations have issued statements demanding Safronov’s release and expressing concerns over an intensifying crackdown on dissent in Russia.
Iranian Hijab Protester Rashno Released On Bail After Being Held For Over Two Months
Sepideh Rashno, a 28-year-old writer and artist who has been detained for more than two months for refusing to wear a mandatory hijab while on public transit, has been released on temporary bail.
Rashno's lawyer and her brother posted pictures on social media on August 30 showing her on a street in Tehran after being released on bail of 8 billion Iranian rials ($27,000).
Rashno's release from prison occurred one day after the first hearing of her trial.
Rashno was arrested on June 15 after a video of her arguing with another woman who was enforcing rules on wearing a head scarf on a bus in Tehran went viral.
The other woman threatened to send the video -- which showed Rashno riding the bus without a hijab -- to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.
After she disappeared for several days, Iranian state television aired a "confession" by Rashno in a video report on July 30 where she appeared to be in a poor physical state and was reportedly rushed to hospital after the video was recorded.
The ISNA news agency, quoting the head of a branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Court in Tehran, said Rashno is accused of "assembly and collusion with the intention of committing a crime against the security of the country" by communicating with foreigners and through her "propaganda activity against the Islamic republic and encouraging people to corruption and prostitution."
Recent reports show that authorities in Iran are increasingly cracking down on women deemed to be in violation of wearing the hijab, which is mandatory in public in Iran.
The hijab first became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukrainian Forces Press Offensive in South As Zelenskiy Tells Russians To 'Go Home'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Russian troops to flee from an offensive launched by his forces near the strategic southern city of Kherson occupied by Moscow since early in the war, saying Ukraine's military were taking back their territory.
Speaking in his nightly address late on August 29, Zelenskiy vowed that Ukrainian troops would chase the Russian Army "to the border."
"If they want to survive -- it's time for the Russian military to run away. Go home," he said.
"Ukraine is taking back its own," Zelenskiy said.
Earlier, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video address that Ukrainian forces were shelling ferries that Russian forces were using to supply a section of Russian-occupied territory on the west bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region.
Ukraine's presidency said on August 30 that there was "heavy fighting" in "almost the entire territory" of the Kherson region.
"Powerful explosions continued throughout the day and throughout the night in the Kherson region," the president's office said in a morning update.
In an intelligence note, Britain's Defense Ministry said on August 30 that, although it was "not yet possible to confirm the extent of Ukrainian advances" its army had increased "artillery fire in front line sectors across southern Ukraine."
It added that it was using "long-range precision strikes to disrupt Russian resupply" lines.
U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Ukraine's move was already having an impact on Russian military capabilities as it forced them to reposition forces and deplete some units in the east.
"Because the Russians have had to pull resources from the east simply because of reports that the Ukrainians might be going more on the offence in the south," Kirby told reporters on August 29.
The Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged that a Ukrainian offensive had been launched but insisted it had failed, with its forces inflicting heavy Ukrainian casualties.
The claims could not be verified independently.
In Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, at least five people were killed on August 30 as Russian shelling hit the center of town, Mayor Igor Terekhov said.
Russian shelling of the port city of Mykolayiv, which has remained under Ukrainian control despite repeated Russian bombardments, killed at least two people, wounded 24, and wiped out homes, city officials and witnesses said.
The fresh fighting came as students across Ukraine prepared to return to classrooms on September 1 after schools were shut by the Russian invasion. Only those schools with air raid bunkers will be permitted to reopen, with the rest reverting to online learning.
Meanwhile, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were on route to inspect the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in the south of Ukraine.
The team is meant to assess the damage to the facilities and determine the functionality of the main and backup safety and security systems, the IAEA said.
Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement on August 30 that the radiation situation at the Zaporizhzhya plant remains normal.
The ministry said Ukrainian forces had fired two artillery shells into the territory of the nuclear power plant. The claim could not be confirmed, and Kyiv has consistently denied it has fired upon the plant, Europe's largest nuclear power station.
Ukraine and Russia have in past weeks blamed each other for shelling in the area.
The European Commission said on August 30 that the European Union has donated more than 5 million potassium iodide tablets to Ukraine to protect against the risk of radiation.
With shelling ongoing near the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, the tablets are a preemptive delivery to protect citizens, Janez Lenarcic, EU commissioner for crisis management, said in a statement.
Potassium iodide tablets can prevent the accumulation of radioactive iodine in the thyroid in the event of a nuclear accident.
On the diplomatic front, EU defense ministers are meeting in the Czech capital, Prague, on August 30 to hold talks focused on setting up a military training program for Ukrainian soldiers.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Reuters, dpa, and AFP
Navalny's Team Publishes Names Of 200 'Warmongers' It Says Should Be Sanctioned
The team of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has published a list of Russian officials, journalists, and celebrities it says should be sanctioned immediately for pushing the Kremlin's narrative in its ongoing unprovoked war against.
The list of 200 persons was made at request of Britain's Foreign Office, Navalny's team, known as the International Anti-Corruption Foundation (MFBK), said.
The list includes Russian military officials, federal ministers, lawmakers, law enforcement officials, oligarchs, and Kremlin's propagandists who have yet to be slapped with the unprecedented economic and financial sanctions with which many senior leaders in the country, including President Vladimir Putin, have been targeted.
The MFBK emphasized six names on the list -- Finance Minister and Security Council member Anton Siluanov, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, Central Bank Chairwoman Elvira Nabiullina, businessman Iskandar Makhmudov, and television journalists Yekaterina Andreyeva and Tina Kandelaki.
Among others included on the list are actor Marat Basharov; singers Nikolai Baskov, Yulia Chicherina, and Filipp Kirkorov; philosopher Aleksandr Dugin; lawmaker Adam Delimkhanov; and businesswoman Svetlana Krivonogikh, who is believed to be a former partner of Putin.
Dugin's daughter, Darya Dugina, a 29-year-old commentator with a nationalist Russian TV channel, was killed on August 20 when a device attached to her car blew up.
Navalny's team says the listed individuals are "directly responsible for the aggressive war launched against Ukraine."
The list does not include Putin or his close associates because they have been under sanctions over the war in Ukraine for some time.
The 200 persons in the list were included in a wider list made by Navalny's team earlier that included 6,000 people the group wanted to be sanctioned by the West over the war in Ukraine.
Moscow Court Again Fines Twitch For Failing To Delete 'False' Content About War In Ukraine
A court in Moscow has fined the interactive livestreaming application Twitch for failing to delete content from its platform that the Russian government deems illegal as the Kremlin continues to ramp up pressure on social media networks.
The Magistrate Court of the Taganka district ruled on August 30 that Twitch must pay 3 million rubles ($49,170) for failing to take down materials related to Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Two weeks earlier, the court ordered Twitch to pay a 2 million ruble ($32,800) fine for its failure to remove materials related to the war in Ukraine.
President Vladimir Putin has accused social media platforms and other foreign-based tech companies of flouting the country's Internet laws. He has been pushing ways to force foreign firms to open offices in Russia and to store users' personal data locally.
Many critics have accused the Russian authorities of trying to quell dissent by imposing stricter regulations on Internet companies.
Twitch did not immediately comment on the Taganka decision, but in recent months, Russian courts have fined Google, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok over the personal-data issue, as well as for refusing to delete content deemed to be banned by Russian laws.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Iran Jails Two Swedish Citizens For Drug Trafficking
Iran’s judiciary says a court has sentenced two Swedish men for drug trafficking to lengthy prison terms, highlighting tense relations between the two countries.
Iranian Judiciary spokesman Massud Setayeshi told reporters that the pair, Stephen Kevin Gilbert and Simon Kasper Brown, were arrested in July 2020 at an airport in Tehran as they were about to leave the country.
"Simon Kasper Brown, a Swedish citizen, was sentenced to five years in prison and fined for transporting more than 21,000 illegal pills of tramadol," an opioid painkiller, Setayeshi said.
"Stephen Kevin Gilbert, another citizen of this country, was sentenced to eight years in prison, 60 lashes and a fine, for being in possession of 9.8 kilograms of opium resin," he added.
Iran is a key smuggling route for opium and heroin from neighboring Afghanistan.
The trial of the men -- accused of being part of an "international drug trafficking gang" -- opened in September 2021.
Setayeshi said the two convicts "had nothing to do" with another Swede whose arrest was announced in July days after a court in Stockholm sentenced a former Iranian prison official to life in prison for war crimes.
The identity of the Swedish citizen who faces allegations of "espionage” has not been made public.
Iran has been repeatedly accused of arresting foreign and dual nationals to use them to win concessions from Western countries.
With reporting by ISNA and AFP
First UN Aid Ship With Ukrainian Grain Reaches Ethiopia
A UN ship carrying Ukrainian grain to Ethiopia, where millions are at risk of starvation, has reached the port of Djibouti.
The ship, the Brave Commander, is the first vessel to make its way from Ukraine since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion in late February, effectively blocking all of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, one of the world's most important supply routes for grains, cereals, and fertilizers.
"We have officially docked! The first WFP ship to carry Ukrainian grain since February has just arrived in Djibouti. Now, let’s get this wheat offloaded and on to Ethiopia," the head of the UN's World Food Program, David Beasley, said in a tweet on August 30.
The Lebanese-flagged Brave Commander departed from the Ukrainian port of Yuzhne, east of Odesa, on August 16 with 23,000 tons of grain.
Ukraine and Russia reached a deal with Turkey on July 22 to restart Black Sea grain deliveries after a five-month stoppage triggered by Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor.
The blockade of Ukraine's ports sparked fears of a global food shortage and caused prices of grain to skyrocket, hitting impoverished nations hard.
Ethiopia is one of five countries that the UN considers at risk of starvation.
- By Current Time
Belarusian Olympian Tsimanouskaya Gets Polish Citizenship After Defection
A Belarusian sprinter who appealed for international help to avoid being forced home prematurely from the Tokyo Olympic Games has obtained citizenship from Poland, the country where she defected with her husband last year as she fled Japan.
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, also known as Kryscina Cimanouska, wrote on Instagram on August 29 that she had participated in an athletics meeting in Poland and "for the first time was representing my club as a Pole, not as a Belarusian."
"I am incredibly happy to represent my club and at last take part in meets without any obstacles, unfortunately not as a Belarusian, but sometimes you must sacrifice something to stay again on the podium," Tsimanouskaya wrote.
The 25-year-old sprinter also placed a document on Instagram showing her Polish citizenship paper signed by by the country's president, Andrzej Duda, on June 28.
In early August last year, Tsimanouskaya took refuge in the Polish Embassy in Tokyo as Belarusian team officials tried to force her onto a flight back to Minsk after she criticized them. Two days later she boarded a plane to Europe, reaching Warsaw via a stopover in Vienna.
Poland then granted the sprinter and her husband, who fled to Poland via Ukraine, humanitarian visas.
Tsimanouskaya's plight became a major story from the Tokyo Games and refocused international attention on repression in Belarus a year after protests erupted when authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka claimed victory in a disputed presidential election in August 2020.
Several protesters have been killed and thousands arrested during mass demonstrations demanding Lukashenka's resignation. There have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Last year, Lukashenka's son Viktar took over leadership of the Belarusian National Olympic Committee from his father in a move that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) refused to recognize.
Also in August last year, a coach of the Vitsyaz handball club in Minsk, Kanstantsin Yakauleu, fled to Ukraine weeks after he served 15 days in jail for taking part in an unsanctioned anti-government rally.
Belarusian heptathlete Yana Maksimava and her Olympic-medalist husband, decathlete Andrey Krauchanka, also announced at the time that they had decided to stay in Germany with their child due to the ongoing crackdown in Belarus.
Belarus has been banned from competing at most internationally sanctioned sports events around the world for its support of Russia and its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Belarus has not directly participated in the war, but it has allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to stage its attacks.
Swiss Police Briefly Detain Pussy Riot Group Members For Attempt To Paint Anti-War Graffiti
Police in Switzerland briefly detained three members of Russia's Pussy Riot protest group as they tried to paint anti-war graffiti on the curb of a road.
Pussy Riot producer Aleksandr Cheparukhin said on August 30 that Maria Alyokhina, Lyusya Shtein, and Taso Pletner were handcuffed and detained a day earlier in the city of Bern.
During the arrest, a police officer said the three activists may be deported from the country. However, the trio was released several hours later.
In August 2021, Alyokhina and Shtein were handed parole like sentences in Russia for calling on people to participate in unsanctioned rallies to support jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny after he was arrested at a Moscow airport upon his return from Germany, where he was convalescing from a poison attack.
In April this year, the two cut off electronic bracelets they were forced to wear and managed to flee Russia. Alyokhina, Shtein, and other members of the protest group have been known as ardent critics of Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Last week, the Russian Embassy in Switzerland published a statement saying that Pussy Riot's actions criticizing the Kremlin are illegal both in Switzerland and Russia.
Pussy Riot came to prominence in 2012 after three of its members were convicted of "hooliganism motivated by religious hatred" for a stunt in which they burst into Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral and sang a "punk prayer" against Vladimir Putin, who was prime minister at the time and campaigning for his subsequent return to the Kremlin.
Alyokhina and bandmate Nadezhda Tolokonnikova had almost completed serving their two-year prison sentences when they were freed in December 2013 under an amnesty. The two have dismissed the move as a propaganda stunt by Putin to improve his image ahead of the 2014 Winter Olympics, which were held in the Russian resort city of Sochi.
With reporting by Meduza
U.S. Defense Official: Russia Struggling To Recruit New Soldiers, Turning To Prisons, Older Recruits
A senior U.S. defense official told reporters that Russia is struggling to find more soldiers to fight in Ukraine and said many recruits are older, in bad shape, and are receiving little training.
The defense official, who briefed reporters on August 29 on condition of anonymity, said Kremlin military recruiters are often looking to Russian prisons for new recruits to join the fight.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on August 25 to increase the size of the country's army by some 10 percent, to 1.15 million servicemen, beginning in January 2023.
The U.S. official noted that Russia has experienced significant troop losses in six months following its invasion of Ukraine.
The official said the Pentagon believes that the effort to recruit significant new numbers of troops “is unlikely to succeed, as Russia has historically not met personnel and strength targets."
"Russia has already begun trying to expand recruitment efforts," the official said.
"They've done this in part by eliminating the upper age limit for new recruits, and also by recruiting of prisoners."
"Many of these new recruits have been observed as older, unfit, and ill-trained," the official said.
Earlier this month, U.S. Under-Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl estimated that 70,000-80,000 Russians had been killed or wounded in Ukraine since the invasion began on February 24.
Based on reporting by AFP
U.S. Calls For 'Controlled Shutdown' Of Zaporizhzhya Plant As IAEA Inspectors Seek Access
The United States said a "controlled shutdown" of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine was the "safest option" and urged Moscow to agree to a demilitarized zone around the site, where increased fighting is sparking fears of a possible massive radiation leak.
"As we've said many times, a nuclear power plant is not the appropriate location for combat operations," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on August 29.
"We continue to believe that a controlled shutdown of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear reactors would be the safest and least risky option in the near term," he added.
His comments come as a mission from the UN nuclear safety agency is due to arrive in Kyiv late on August 29 and quickly travel on to the Russian-occupied nuclear plant.
It was not immediately clear if the team would be allowed access to the nuclear site by occupying Russian forces.
Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in a post on Twitter that the "day has come" and a team of IAEA experts was "now on its way" to the nuclear power plant, which Russian invading forces have controlled since shortly after the Russian invasion began on February 24.
"We must protect the safety and security of #Ukraine's and Europe's biggest nuclear facility. Proud to lead this mission which will be in #ZNPP later this week."
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said the IAEA mission was due to reach Kyiv on August 29 and "start work at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in the coming days."
The IAEA's experts were set to assess physical damage to the plant, determine the functionality of safety and security systems, evaluate staff conditions, and perform urgent safeguards activities, the agency said.
Neither he nor the agency specified when they would arrive at Zaporizhzhya.
Ukraine's Energy Ministry said it would not comment on the IAEA mission trip "for security reasons."
Ukraine's energy ministry said it would not comment on the IAEA mission "for security reasons."
The United Nations and Ukraine have called for a withdrawal of military equipment and personnel from the plant to ensure it is not a target in the conflict.
That message was reiterated on August 29 by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, adding in comments on a visit to Stockholm that Russia was putting the world at risk of a nuclear accident.
Kuleba said that the IAEA mission will be the agency's "hardest in its history" due to the active combat activities by Russian armed forces and Moscow’s "very blatant" way of trying to legitimize its presence at the facility.
The G7's Non-Proliferation Directors' Group welcomed news of the IAEA's trip and again voiced concerns about the safety of the plant under the control of Russian armed forces.
"We reaffirm that the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and the electricity that it produces rightly belong to Ukraine and stress that attempts by Russia to disconnect the plant from the Ukrainian power grid would be unacceptable," it said in a statement issued on August 29.
Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said Moscow welcomed the IAEA mission and said Russia had made a significant contribution to the visit, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.
Safety fears at the facility have escalated in recent weeks as Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame for rocket strikes around the facility in the southern Ukrainian city of Enerhodar.
Attacks were reported over the weekend not only in Russian-controlled territory adjacent to the plant along the left bank of the Dnieper River, but along the Ukraine-controlled right bank, including the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, each about 10 kilometers from the facility.
Ukraine’s atomic energy agency, Enerhoatom, issued on August 28 a map forecasting where radiation could spread from the power plant in the event of an accident, showing that based on wind forecasts for August 29 a nuclear cloud could spread across southern Ukraine and southwestern Russia.
Authorities last week began distributing iodine tablets to residents who live near the Zaporizhzhya plant in case of radiation exposure.
Much of the concern centers on the cooling systems for the plant’s nuclear reactors. The systems require electricity, and the plant was temporarily knocked offline on August 25 because of what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line. A cooling system failure could cause a nuclear meltdown.
Periodic shelling has damaged the power station’s infrastructure, Enerhoatom said on August 27.
The IAEA reported on August 28 that radiation levels were normal, that two of the Zaporizhzhya plant's six reactors were operating, and that while no complete assessment had yet been made, recent fighting had damaged a water pipeline, since repaired.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Subscribe