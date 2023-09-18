Accessibility links

Thousands Of Ukrainian Civilians Reportedly Imprisoned By Russia

International monitoring organizations estimate thousands of Ukrainians have been illegally held prisoner and deported by Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale attack on Ukraine in February 2022. Their families fight for scraps of information while first-hand witnesses recount how civilians with no military role were arrested on the street while going about daily routines: shopping, going to work, or visiting relatives.

