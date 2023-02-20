News
Ukraine Eyes $15 Billion Program After Meeting With IMF Chief
Ukraine is hoping to clinch a multiyear support program of at least $15 billion, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on February 20 after meeting the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The talks in Kyiv between IMF Director-General Kristalina Georgieva and Ukrainian officials took place three days after the IMF said it had reached a staff-level agreement with Ukraine, setting the stage for talks on a full loan program. Shmyhal said the program would be made up of two parts -- immediate financial assistance and support for structural reforms to underpin efforts at post-conflict rebuilding. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Welcomes Move By Kyrgyzstan To Repatriate Women, Children From Syrian Displaced Persons Camps
The United States has welcomed the efforts of the Kyrgyz government to repatriate 18 women and 41 children from displaced persons camps in northeast Syria, where the Islamic State extremist group remains a “persistent threat.”
“We are grateful to Kyrgyzstan and to our local partners, the Syrian Democratic Forces, for working with us to help resolve the ongoing humanitarian and security challenges” in the camps, the State Department said in a statement on February 20.
“We urge all governments to follow Kyrgyzstan’s example and repatriate their nationals, especially women and children,” it added.
London Says More Than 30 Countries Vow Support For Ban On Russian, Belarusian Athletes
More than 30 countries, including the United States, Britain and France, have pledged their support for banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in international sporting events, a British government statement said on February 20. The statement follows recent proposals from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that suggest a pathway is being explored to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to competition, including the 2024 Olympic Games, the government added. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
German Foreign Minister Says No Legal Grounds To Declare Iran's Revolutionary Guards A Terrorist Entity
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said that German experts have found no legal grounds to list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, echoing remarks made last month by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Baerbock told reporters following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on February 20 that "as of now, we don't have legal grounds in the EU to list the Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organization." The European Parliament and others have called on the EU to list the IRGC as a terrorist entity, blaming it for the repression of domestic protests. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Six Russian Soldiers Killed In Fire At Military Site In Kursk Region
Six Russian soldiers were killed in the country’s Kursk region in a fire blamed on a “gross violation” of safety rules, Russian state media reported on February 20, citing the Defense Ministry. The reports said the blaze ignited ammunition that was stored in a military dugout. The Baza Telegram channel reported that the servicemen were conscripts. Russia often uses bases in the Kursk region as a staging area for deployment to the war in Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
China's Top Diplomat Urges End To Hostilities Ahead Of Moscow Visit
China's top diplomat Wang Yi, who is to visit Russia this week on the one-year anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine, called on February 20 for negotiations and peace for the sake of the world. "We would like a political solution to provide a peaceful and sustainable framework to Europe," Wang said during a stopover in Hungary. China regards Russia as an ally, counterbalancing U.S. global power, and has so far refrained from condemning the invasion of Ukraine while repeatedly urging for peace. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Britain Summons Iranian Diplomat Over Journalist Threats, Sets New Sanctions
The British government summoned Iran's most senior diplomat in London on February 20 to protest what it said were serious threats against journalists living in the United Kingdom, as ministers launched a new security review into Iranian activities. On February 18, a London-based television station critical of the Iranian government said it was moving its live broadcasting studios to the United States after threats it faced in Britain. Earlier, the U.K. government imposed sanctions on three Iranian judges, three members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, and two regional governors over what it said were human rights violations. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Officials Are Denying Ammunition To Wagner Fighters, Says Prigozhin
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's mercenary Wagner Group, has accused unspecified officials of deliberately denying his fighters sufficient ammunition as part of an ongoing rivalry between himself and parts of the Russian elite. A onetime catering entrepreneur, Progozhin has assumed an increasingly public role in Russian politics since the start of the war in Ukraine, with his Wagner Group spearheading Russia's long battle for the town of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region. In an audio message released on February 20 by his press service, Prigozhin said he was required to "apologize and obey" in order to secure ammunition for his troops. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Policeman Arrested Over Death Of Young Kurdish Man
Iranian authorities say they have arrested a police officer over the killing of a Kurdish youth in a rare move against security forces who have been leading a brutal crackdown against anti-government protesters.
The first official reports on February 18 said Mokhtar Fathi was killed by direct fire from police in the city of Saghez, the hometown of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman whose death after her detention by Iran's morality police triggered nationwide protests.
Fathi's death was first attributed to police after he was found writing slogans against the Islamic republic on the walls of the city. The Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, confirmed Fathi's death by a police bullet.
However, the Hengaw human rights group, quoting sources, reported that Fathi was shot by security forces while he was sitting in a car with two other friends near his parents' house.
The human rights group added that "the government institutions had threatened the Fathi family not to inform the public about this matter."
Hossein Hosseini, the chief justice of Kurdistan Province, acknowledged that officials received a complaint from the victim's family and that "a case has been filed against those accused and a police officer has been arrested."
Iran has been roiled by unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- since the September 16 death of Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has held several counterrallies to try and quell the dissent but people continue to take to the streets across the country.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across Iran, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said that as of January 29, at least 527 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces muzzle dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By dpa
German Defense Minister Visits Tank Training For Ukrainian Crews
The training of Ukrainian tank crews in Germany on how to operate advanced German-made tanks is on schedule, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said while visiting a military training ground in northwest Germany on February 20. "The goal is for the tanks, both Leopards and Marders, to be delivered [to Ukraine] by the end of March and military training to be completed by then as well," Pistorius said. Ukrainians are scheduled to receive five weeks of training on the Leopard 2A6, an advanced German-made tank that will be shipped to Ukraine.
Pakistan Hikes Tax On Luxury Goods And Services To Get IMF Deal
Pakistan's parliament gave the go-ahead on February 20 for the government to raise taxes on a raft of luxury imports and services in a bid to unlock the next tranche of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan. Faced with critically low foreign-exchange reserves, the government has already halted most imports -- apart from food and pharmaceuticals -- but hopes to boost revenue with the tax hike. Years of financial mismanagement and political instability have pushed Pakistan's economy to the brink of collapse, exacerbated by a global energy crisis and devastating floods that submerged a third of the country in 2022.
Central African Troops, Russians Inflicted Abuse In Central Africa, Says UN Expert
Government forces and Russian allies in the Central African Republic have abused civilians, and Russian operatives have hampered peacekeeping operations there, a UN rights expert said on February 20. "Government forces were responsible for arbitrary arrests and detentions, violations of the right to life, physical and mental integrity, " UN expert Yao Agbetse said after a 10-day visit. He said Russian forces -- which have been in the impoverished country since 2018 -- "continue to inflict cruel, inhuman, humiliating, and degrading treatment on the civilian population." The former French colony spiraled into civil war following a 2013 coup.
Swedish Military Intelligence Says Threat From Russia Has Increased
Russia poses a clear military threat in Sweden's immediate area but its forces are largely tied up in the war in Ukraine, the Swedish Military Intelligence and Security Service (MUST) said on February 20. "The European Security Order as we know it has ceased to exist...and with that the risks for Swedish security have also increased," Lena Hallin, head of MUST, told a news conference. Hallin also said she expected Russia to strengthen its military capability in Sweden's immediate area when it was possible, in response to Sweden and Finland applying for NATO membership. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Judge Orders Closed-Door Trial Of Belarusian Activist Belavus
A court in Minsk has granted a prosecution request to hold a closed-door trial of journalist Paval Belavus on charges related to his participation in anti-government protests.
Judge Zhanna Brisina of the Moscow district court in the Belarusian capital handed down the ruling on February 20.
Initially, the court hearing was open to the public, but at the beginning of the session, the state prosecutor made a request for a closed hearing "in order to prevent the disclosure of information posted in sources recognized as extremist."
Belavus, the founder of the Symbal.by Internet store and manager of the Belarusian Council of Culture who has been held behind bars for more than a year, is charged with treason, spreading ideas of Belarusian nationalism, conducting anti-state activities, and violating public order.
The Belarusian Council of Culture, a nongovernmental organization that says it promotes Belarusian culture policies, was deemed an extremist organization last year.
Belavus has already been found guilty of taking part in an unsanctioned rally and hooliganism.
If convicted of the new charges, Belavus faces from seven to 15 years in prison.
Tensions have been running high in Belarus since strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka, in power since 1994, was declared the winner of a presidential election in August 2020 that opponents and the West say was rigged.
Many Western nations have since refused to recognize Lukashenka as the legitimate leader of Belarus, leaving him more reliant than ever on Russia, which analysts say is using his weakened position to strengthen its hold over its smaller neighbor.
Tens of thousands of people have been detained, and human rights activists say hundreds of others are now in jail as political prisoners.
Independent media and opposition social media channels have been targeted as well.
Belarus Expels Three Polish Diplomats As Tensions Mount
Belarus has expelled three Polish diplomats, the Polish Foreign Ministry confirmed on February 20, according to the Onet.pl news service. The service reported that those being expelled were a Polish border-guard liaison official and two members of the Polish Consulate in the city of Hrodna near the border. Tensions have soared between NATO and EU member Poland and strong Russian ally Belarus over the war in Ukraine and border issues. Polish authorities have accused Belarus's authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka of pushing thousands of migrants into Poland and by extension destabilizing the EU. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Iranians Stage Fresh Anti-Government Protests Despite Security Crackdown
Iranian protesters have staged new anti-government protests in several neighborhoods of the capital, Tehran, in a continued show of defiance amid unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Protesters in Tehran's Jannat Abad neighborhood showed the depth of their anger toward the government's infringement of their civil liberties with chants from windows and rooftops of “Freedom, freedom!” and "Death to the dictator," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In Tehran’s Ekbatan neighborhood, which has been one of the epicenters of protests in the Iranian capital for the last four months, protesters once again chanted anti-government slogans amid reports that security forces have set up checkpoints at the entrances to the area while also continuing widespread arrests of residents.
Similar scenes were repeated in other neighborhoods of Tehran, as well as in parts areas of the country, including Yasuj, Rasht, and Bandar Abbas.
Several videos published on social media showed people setting fire to government propaganda banners in Yasuj in the southwest of the country.
Images published from the northern city of Rasht also show anti-government slogans written on the walls in several neighborhoods.
The unrest was sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16. The 22-year-old died while in custody after being arrested by the notorious morality police for improperly wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kremlin Warns Moldova As Tensions Rise Following Coup Plot Allegations
The Kremlin has urged Moldova to exercise caution in its statements about Russian forces stationed in the breakaway Transdniester region just days after a new pro-Western government led by Prime Minister Dorin Recean was sworn in.
Speaking one week after President Maia Sandu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made public comments about an alleged Russian plan to organize a coup in Moldova, masked by opposition protests in Chisinau, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia remains a "responsible party" in Transdniester and continues to perform its "respective tasks" as a peacekeeping force.
Mostly-Russian-speaking Transdniester declared independence from Moldova in 1990 over fears Chisinau could seek reunification with neighboring Romania, with which it shares a common history and language.
The two sides fought a short but bloody war in the spring of 1992 that ended when Russian troops stationed in Transdniester intervened on the separatists' side. They have have claimed to be acting as peacekeepers since.
Some analysts have said that if Russia's war against Ukraine spreads, Moldova is likely one of the next targets for Moscow.
Newly appointed Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean last week called for the demilitarization of Transdniester and the withdrawal of the remaining 1,100 Russian troops from the region.
"We would recommend our Moldovan interlocutors to be very cautious about such statements," Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow on February 20, adding that relations between the two countries were "very tense."
Sandu has repeatedly accused Russia of trying to destabilize Moldova and called for the withdrawal of Russian forces from the region.
Last week she said she had received documents from Ukrainian security services that outlined a Moscow-orchestrated plot with the help of foreign saboteurs allegedly aimed at toppling the country's leadership, preventing it from joining the European Union, and using it in the war against Ukraine.
Zelenskiy previously told a European Union summit on February 9 that Kyiv had "intercepted the plan for the destruction of Moldova by Russian intelligence."
The U.S. State Department said that, while reports about the plot had not been independently confirmed, it is "certainly not outside the bounds of Russian behavior, and we absolutely stand with the Moldovan government and the Moldovan people."
Russia has denied it is plotting to destabilize Moldova, calling the claims “completely unfounded and unsubstantiated."
Several thousand people protested in Chisinau against Sandu and the country's pro-Western government on February 19, with many in the crowd linked to the Russia-friendly Shor Party, which is led by politician and businessman Ilan Shor, who fled Moldova in 2019 after Sandu’s election.
On February 10, a Russian sea-launched cruise missile crossed through Moldovan airspace before it landed in Ukraine as part of a mass missile attack. Following the incident, Moldova summoned the Russian ambassador.
Japan To Give Ukraine $5.5 Billion, Host Online G7 Summit With Zelenskiy
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced a new $5.5 billion financial aid package for Ukraine and will mark the first anniversary of the war on February 24 by hosting an online Group of Seven summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Kishida, speaking at a global forum in Tokyo organized by a Japanese think tank, said Ukraine still suffers under the Russian invasion and its people need help to rebuild their daily lives and infrastructure that's been badly damaged by Russian attacks. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Bulgarian Police Find 43 Migrants In Van
Bulgarian police have found a van carrying 43 migrants near the town of Ihtiman, 55 kilometers southeast of the capital, Sofia. Sofia District Prosecutor Natalia Nikolova told the media that 10 of the migrants were children. She said all of the migrants appeared to be healthy. The discovery comes after 18 migrants were found dead on February 17 in an abandoned truck near Sofia. Another 34 people were found in serious condition. Five people have been charged in that case. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Russia Sells Weapons At Abu Dhabi Arms Fair Despite Sanctions Over Ukraine War
Russia offered weapons for sale on February 20 at a biennial arms fair in the United Arab Emirates, ranging from Kalashnikov assault rifles to missile systems -- despite facing sanctions from the West over its war on Ukraine. The event, known as the International Defense Exhibition and Conference and held in Abu Dhabi, underscores how the Gulf Arab federation has sought to embrace Moscow while balancing ties to the West. As Russia's war on Ukraine approaches its first anniversary, Russian money continues to flood into Dubai's red-hot real estate market. To read the original story from AP, click here.
'Most Urgent Issue': Borrell Urges EU To Boost Ammunition Output To Help Ukraine Fight Russia
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called on the 27-member bloc to speed up production and delivery of ammunition for Ukraine, saying that the outcome of the war with Russia could be determined by it.
"It is the most urgent issue," Borrell said on February 20 as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.
"If we fail on that, the result of the war is in danger," he added, noting that Russian forces fire about 50,000 rounds a day.
"Ukraine needs to be at the same level of capacity. They have artillery, but they lack ammunition," Borrell said.
Borrell also told reporters in Brussels that he expects EU approval of a new round of sanctions against Moscow to come soon.
"It is going to be approved in the next hours, in the next hours. Before the 24th [of February] in any case," he said.
During the Munich Security Conference, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas outlined a proposed procedure for the European Union to purchase ammunition for Ukrainian defense on behalf of member states.
Under the proposal, member states would make money available to the EU, which would award large contracts to munitions producers, enabling them to ramp up production. A similar program was created during the COVID-19 pandemic to facilitate vaccine production.
“Russia uses daily [what] the European Union produces per month, and in the current military industry capabilities, we can reach the need of Ukraine [in] around six years, so this is fully unacceptable,” Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu told reporters in Brussels on February 20 ahead of the meeting.
Borrell, who was also present in Munich, endorsed the proposal and said the bloc was “working” on the idea.
The meeting in Brussels, which is also being attended by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, is due to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as a fresh package of punitive measures against Moscow.
EU foreign ministers are also due to meet with Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu.
Borrell also said that he told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that supplying weapons to Russia would be a "red line" in the bloc's relationship with Beijing.
"He told me that they are not going to do it, that they don't plan to do it. But we will remain vigilant," Borrell said.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier warned China that delivering weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine would draw “serious consequences.”
With reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and AFP
'Ukraine Stands. Democracy Stands': Biden Makes Unannounced Visit To Kyiv As War Rages
KYIV -- U.S. President Joe Biden has left Kyiv after spending more than five hours in the Ukrainian capital in a visit to underscore Washington's support for Ukraine just days ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of its neighbor, a move that has rattled global security.
Biden met his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, at the Mariyinskiy Palace in the center of the Ukrainian capital on February 20 and promised $500 million in new arms deliveries at a time when Western allies are looking to project a united front against Russia, which is expected to launch a new offensive in the war in the coming weeks.
“One year later, Kyiv stands,” Biden said as he spoke from a podium decorated with the U.S. and Ukrainian flags. “And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you.”
In an earlier statement announcing the visit, Biden said he was making the unannounced visit to reaffirm Washington's "unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity."
"[Russian President Vladimir Putin] is counting on us not sticking together.... He thought he could outlast us. I don’t think he’s thinking that right now. God knows what he’s thinking, but I don’t think he’s thinking that. But he’s just been plain wrong. Plain wrong,” Biden added.
Zelenskiy called the visit an "extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians" as they near the one-year anniversary of the invasion on February 24.
“Right now, in Ukraine, the destiny of the international order...is being decided,” Zelenskiy said through an interpreter to Biden.
On the ground, the effects of Biden's visit to a population that has had to endure a year of attacks were palpable.
Yulia Payevska, a 54-year-old Ukrainian paramedic and founder of a volunteer ambulance corps called Taira's Angels, said the U.S. president's visit to St. Michael's Cathedral in Kyiv was key because it "showed respect for our struggle and lost ones."
It also had broader implications, she said.
"I think this is, first of all, a demonstration to the Russians that nobody is afraid of them; the free world has finally realized that they are not as scary as they would like it to believe," she said.
Olena Shkarinska, a 45-year-old housewife in Kyiv said the U.S. president's visit "shows that his [Biden's] support is serious."
Russian officials downplayed the Biden visit -- with Vladimir Rogov, a Moscow-installed official in the occupied Zaporizhzhya region, saying that Zelenskiy “looked like a servant next to Biden.”
The German government called the visit a "good signal," while Poland said it welcomed it as an indication of Washington’s commitment to Kyiv in its war against Russia.
Biden stopped in Kyiv as he traveled from the United States to neighboring Poland for a visit. Speculation he'd make such a stop had been rampant, but many thought that it wouldn't happen given that neither Ukraine nor its allies have control over the airspace where Biden needed to fly.
WATCH: U.S. President Joe Biden said "Kyiv stands and Ukraine stands" during a surprise visit to the country on February 20, days before the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. Speaking alongside his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, he added: "Americans stand with you and the world stands with you."
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that Russia had been informed in advance about Biden's visit to Kyiv.
"Because of the sensitive nature of those communications, I won't get into how they responded or what the precise nature of our message was, but I can confirm we provided notification," he said, adding that the information was provided a few hours ahead of Biden's trip.
Washington has so far not provided details on how Biden reached Kyiv. Biden's delegation said details of the itinerary would be provided later once the information had been released by security services.
The New York Times reported that the U.S. president took a 10-hour train ride to Kyiv from Poland.
During his Kyiv visit, Biden announced another delivery of $500 million worth of "critical equipment" to Ukraine, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect Ukrainians from aerial bombardments.
The Pentagon later released details of the new aid package.
Later this week, he said Washington would announce additional sanctions against elites and companies "that are trying to evade or backfill Russia’s war machine."
The visit comes as Russian forces continue to pound military positions and civilian settlements in eastern and southern Ukraine, despite what Zelenskiy called "extraordinarily significant" Russian losses in key disputed areas of the Donetsk region.
Russia carried out 10 missile strikes and 25 air strikes in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions as well as the southern Zaporizhzhya region, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report, adding that 62 attacks from multiple rocket launchers were also registered along the front line.
"The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtar directions," it said.
The General Staff said civilians were wounded and killed in the shelling, without offering details. It warned that the threat of Russian strikes remained high across Ukraine.
Zelenskiy said on February 19 that his forces had inflicted “extraordinarily significant” losses on Russia’s military in the fighting in Donetsk around Bakhmut and Vuhledar, a town that is close to the dividing line between the eastern and the southern theaters of the war.
“The situation is very difficult,” Zelenskiy said in a video address on February 19.
“We are breaking the occupier and are inflicting extremely significant losses on Russia. I repeat again and again: The more Russia loses there, the faster we will be able to end this war with the victory of Ukraine.”
Ukrainian military drone footage posted last week appeared to show Russian lost nearly 30 armored vehicles, including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, in fighting around Vuhledar, which had a population of about 14,000 before the war.
Ukraine reportedly has also suffered heavy losses, but neither side has provided casualty figures for its forces, and battlefield claims are difficult to independently verify.
With reporting by Aleksander Palikot in Kyiv, AFP, Reuters, and dpa
- By Current Time
'Navalny' Wins BAFTA Award For Best Documentary
The documentary Navalny, directed by Canadian director Daniel Roer, has won the BAFTA, Britain's premier film award, for best documentary. The film, which won the award at a ceremony in London on February 19, follows the events surrounding the poisoning of the Russian opposition politician in August 2020, including his treatment and rehabilitation in Germany, his attempts to investigate the incident, and the Kremlin critic's arrest and imprisonment upon his return to Moscow. The film has not been shown publicly in Russia. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Jailed Activist Pivovarov Finally Located In Notorious Russian Penal Colony
Associates of Andrei Pivovarov say the jailed activist has been located in a cell-type room (PKT) at the notorious IK-7 penal colony in Segezha after relatives and rights groups demanded information about his current whereabouts following what they called his "forced disappearance."
Pivovarov, the former executive director of the now-defunct pro-democracy Open Russia movement, was detained in May 2021 after being taken off a Warsaw-bound plane just before takeoff from St. Petersburg and sentenced to four years in prison in July 2022 on a charge of heading an "undesirable organization."
His family and lawyers had complained that he had been incommunicado since January 18.
"At first, Andrei was hidden from everyone for 30 days, without his relatives being told where he was, and then they sent him to a PKT, where calls and visits are prohibited," Tatyana Usmanova, the former head of Pivovarov's campaign headquarters, told Novaya Gazeta Europe on February 20.
"Andrei Pivovarov continues to be kept in complete isolation. He has been imprisoned for almost two years. During this time, he has had only one meeting with his mother for an hour and a half and a few phone calls. We all expected that from the moment he was transferred to the colony, life would become a little easier. But no, this isn't the case," she added.
In late December, Russian authorities said Pivovarov was transferred from a detention center in the southwestern region of Krasnodar to a transit prison in St. Petersburg, from which he was to be sent to an unspecified prison, which turned out to be the IK-7 penal colony in Segezha, an institution in the Karelia region that has a reputation as being a place where prisoners have been subjected to torture.
The process of transferring convicts in Russia and many other former Soviet republics, known as "etap," involves trains specifically designed for prisoners. Prisoners who travel in such trains are crowded into caged compartments with little fresh air, no showers, and only limited access to food or a toilet.
The transfers can take days, weeks, or even months as the trains stop and convicts spend time in transit prisons.
On February 17, Amnesty International issued a statement calling for the Russian authorities to "immediately reveal Andrei Pivovarov's whereabouts, and immediately and without any conditions release him."
The group also called for reforms to the system of transportation of convicts in the country to bring it in line with international standards of human rights.
The "undesirable organizations" law, adopted in 2015, was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that squeezed many nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations that received funding from foreign sources -- mainly from Europe and the United States.
NATO Accession For Sweden, Finland 'Is Not A Bilateral Issue,' Blinken Says In Ankara
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on February 20 that Washington strongly supports Sweden and Finland's quick NATO accession given the steps they have already taken, even as his Turkish counterpart stressed the need for more concrete steps. "The United States has strong support for the Nordic accession as quickly as possible.... Sweden and Finland's NATO expansion is not a bilateral issue," Blinken told a joint news conference with Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara. Cavusoglu said all parties in the aliance must convince Sweden, in particular, to take more action to address Ankara's concerns. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
