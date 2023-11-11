News
IMF Staff, Ukraine Reach Agreement On $900 Million In Funding Disbursement
Staff from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Ukrainian officials reached agreement on an updated set of economic and financial policies for the second review of the four-year Extended Fund Facility to allow disbursement of $900 million in funding, subject to approval by the IMF board. The IMF on November 10 said performance criteria for end-June and indicative targets for end-September were met. “The Ukrainian economy continues to show remarkable resilience, and recent economic developments point to a stronger-than-expected economic recovery in 2023, with continued, albeit softer growth in 2024. However, the outlook remains extremely uncertain as exceptionally high war-related uncertainty persists,” it said.
Security High As Israeli National Soccer Team Arrives In Kosovo
The Israeli national soccer team is set to play a qualifying match for the European Championship on November 12 in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo. It will be the first international match for the team since Israel was attacked by Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the European Union and the United States, on October 7. The team arrived in Kosovo late on November 10 amid tight security. Police had earlier rejected a request by a pro-Palestinian group to hold a gathering ahead of the match. The Kosovo-Israel match was originally scheduled for October 15. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
U.S. Treasury Chief Warns Beijing: Chinese Firms Aiding Russia Face 'Significant Consequences'
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on November 10 that the U.S. government had seen evidence that Chinese firms may be aiding in the flow of equipment to Russia's war effort despite Western sanctions, and said she had urged China to crack down. Yellen said she raised the issue during two days of meetings with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, expressing concern that equipment "helpful to Russia's military" was evading sanctions and getting to Moscow to aid its war against Ukraine. "I stressed that companies must not provide material support to Russia's defense industrial sector and that they will face significant consequences if they do," Yellen told reporters.
Ukrainian Drones Intercepted Over Moscow and Smolensk Regions, Russian Military Claims
The Russian Defense Ministry said late on November 10 that air-defense forces had intercepted two Ukrainian drones over the territories of the Moscow and Smolensk regions just before midnight. Details remained scarce and it was not possible to immediately confirm the report. Ukraine generally does not comment on reported attacks inside of Russia.
Air-Raid Warnings Heard In Kyiv As Ukraine Marks Anniversary Of Kherson Liberation
Air-raid warnings sounded in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, amid several strong explosions, as Ukraine marked the first anniversary of the liberation of Kherson on November 11.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The Ukrainian Air Force overnight issued a warning of drone attacks, reporting that defense forces had destroyed five unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolayiv, Poltava, and Kyiv regions.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram that air-defense forces had been activated and civilians should take shelter.
The alarms came as Ukraine marked the first anniversary of the liberation of the southern city of Kherson, the only regional administrative center captured by Russian forces during the massive invasion launched in February 2022. Amid a lightning counteroffensive by Ukraine in the late autumn of 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered troops to withdraw from the city on November 9. Kyiv announced the liberation of the city two days later.
During the months of occupation, Russian forces caused considerable destruction to the city’s infrastructure and looted its two main museums.
During its daily briefing on November 11, the Ukrainian General Staff reported some 87 clashes over the previous 24 hours, saying that Russia has launched numerous missile strikes, artillery salvos, and air strikes targeting “the positions of our troops and populated areas.”
RFE/RL is unable to confirm reports from areas of heavy fighting.
The General Staff reported Ukrainian forces were “continuing assault operations” near the eastern city of Bakhmut and in other parts of the Donetsk region, including around Maryinka and Novomykhaylivka.
The Kremlin reported that President Vladimir Putin visited Russian military headquarters in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on November 10 for an update on military operations against Ukraine. He was reportedly accompanied by Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov, the chief of Russia’s General Staff.
It was the fifth time Putin, 71, has visited the southern military district in the 20 months since Moscow invaded its neighbor.
Lawyer For Iranian Education Activist Summoned To Prosecutor's Office
Iranian lawyer Erfan Karamveisi says he and his client, Jafar Ebrahimi, a teacher and union activist, have been summoned to Tehran's Evin Prosecutor's Office.
“I’m required to appear within five days to address allegations of propaganda activity and spreading lies,” Karamveisi said in a post on social media on November 9.
Karamveisi noted that Ebrahimi, the spokesman of the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council, who has been serving a prison sentence since early last year, has been summoned as an informant in the case.
He gave no further details. Ebrahimi was temporarily released from Qezelhesar prison on October 31 for medical treatment.
The summonses come amid heightened pressure from the Islamic republic's judiciary on independent lawyers handling the cases of civil and union activists, particularly since the start of the "Women, life, freedom" protests in Iran in September 2022.
A report by a coalition of Iranian human rights activists in early June this year stated that since the nationwide protests began, at least 129 lawyers in Iran have faced judicial harassment.
Meanwhile, a wave of repression against educators has seen numerous teachers arrested, summoned for questioning, and imprisoned for their involvement in union activities and protests over the past year in support of the Women, Life, Freedom movement, which was triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in custody for an alleged hijab infraction.
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Amini's death added impetus to the protests, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Current Time
Canada Sanctions Individuals, Media Entities For Spreading 'Disinformation And War Propaganda'
Canada said it is imposing fresh Russian-related sanctions against nine individuals and six entities for their roles “in the Kremlin-backed orchestration of disinformation and war propaganda” and directly promoting “Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.” Included in the entities sanctioned are Izvestia, Parlamentskaya Gazeta, and the REN TV channel. "These organizations [and individuals] are part of an organized network that aims to spread false narratives and propaganda that is passed off as expert opinion, in an attempt to legitimize Russia's unjustified violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Teenager Taken To Russia Last Year Will Be Returned To Ukraine
Bohdan Yermokhin, a 17-year-old Ukrainian who was taken to Russia last year from the southern city of Mariupol, will be returned to Ukraine following an agreement between the two countries, a top official in Kyiv said on November 10.
"Bohdan Yermokhin will soon be in Ukraine! I officially confirm that there are agreements on Bohdan's return to Ukraine and his reunification with [family]," Ukrainian Ombudsman Bohdan Lubinets said on social media.
Aleksei Venediktov, a prominent and well-connected Russian journalist, quoted Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova as saying an agreement was reached to allow Yermokhin to meet his cousin in a third country on November 19, the day he turns 18.
Earlier this week, Yermokhin's lawyer and his guardian in Russia said a Military Commissariat had sent a letter to Yermokhin informing him he must register for military service.
According to Russian law, Yermokhin -- who takes a pro-Ukrainian position and has stated he wants to go home -- may be subject to conscription into the army after he turns 18.
But it was not clear he would be required to serve because he is a college student and has a deferment.
Lvova-Belova told RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service earlier that Yermokhin was not in danger of being drafted because of the deferment.
However, Yermokhin's Ukrainian lawyer, Kateryna Bobrovska, said Yermokhin met with Lvova-Belova in late August and was forced to write a statement saying he wants to stay in Russia until he comes of age.
On November 10, Bobrovska posted a video on Facebook in which Yermokhin asks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to "help me to return home."
Yermokhin, who lost both parents a few years ago, lived with a foster family in Mariupol, where he studied at the Mariupol Higher Metallurgical Vocational School.
Shortly after the city was occupied by Russian troops in 2022, Yermokhin was taken to Russia and transferred to a foster family in the Moscow region.
Ukraine views Yermokhin as a Ukrainian citizen and maintains that any attempt to draft him by the Russian Military Commissariat is illegal.
In March, he tried to escape to Ukraine through Belarus but was caught by Russian security forces near the border and detained. Russian authorities said that as a minor he could not decide for himself where to live.
Lvova-Belova, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court in the Hague along with Russian President Vladimir Putin for their roles in the deportation of Ukrainian children, insisted that what happened was a provocation and that Yermokhin was lured to the territory of Ukraine “with the help of manipulation and threats."
He has not commented on the incident but has expressed his support for Ukraine on social media.
“I just want to go home…. When a shell flies, my hatred for the enemy flies in response. And with every tear of Ukrainians, it intensifies.”
- By AFP
Bulgarians Face Russia Spy Plot Trial In Britain
Five Bulgarian nationals in custody in Britain will face trial next year on charges they spied for Russia, a judge ruled on November 10. Orlin Roussev, Bizer Dzhambazov, Katrin Ivanova, Ivan Stoyanov, and Vanya Gaberova are alleged to have been part of a "network" conducting surveillance for Russia "with another person known as Jan Marsalek and others unknown." Marsalek is the Austrian former chief operating officer of payments firm Wirecard, who became a wanted man in Germany over fraud allegations. He hasn't been charged in the British case. Judge Jeremy Baker set a trial date for October 28 next year.
Iranian-Born Norwegian Man Charged Over Deadly Oslo Pride Attack In 2022
A Norwegian citizen originally from Iran was on November 10 charged with aggravated terrorism for the 2022 deadly shooting ahead of an LGBT festival in the capital, Oslo. Two people were killed and nine seriously wounded in the shooting at three locations, chiefly outside a popular gay bar on June 25, 2022. Prosecutor Sturla Henriksbo said Zainar Matapour, 44, fired 10 rounds with a machine gun and eight shots with a handgun into a crowd at a street corner. Before that, he took “an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State group." Matapour was detained by bystanders and has refused to speak to investigators.
French Court Rejects Appeal To Extradite Ukrainian Billionaire Zhevago
A French court rejected an appeal from the Ukrainian government and ruled that Ukrainian billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago shouldn't be extradited over accusations of embezzlement, a court spokesperson said on November 10. Zhevago, who controls London-listed iron pellet producer Ferrexpo, was arrested at a French ski resort in December 2022 at the request of Ukraine, which wants him for alleged embezzlement involving a now-collapsed bank. Zhevago has denied any wrongdoing. "[The court] concludes that the petitioning state is unable to guarantee that Mr. Zhevago will be tried by a court that can ensure fundamental procedural guarantees and protection of the defense rights," a court verdict read.
Almaty Court Rejects Appeals Of Kazakh Activists Convicted In 2022 Airport Unrest
The Almaty City Court on November 10 rejected the appeals of five activists against prison terms they were handed in July after a lower court found them guilty of "organizing mass unrest at Almaty airport" during unprecedented anti-government protests in January 2022 that turned deadly. Noted civil rights activist Aigerim Tileuzhanova was sentenced to four years in prison, while the other activists, all men, received eight years in prison each. Some were also charged with storming a building, vehicle hijacking, and robbery. All have denied wrongdoing, saying they did not commit any crimes while taking part in the demonstration. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Under Intense Pressure, Iranian Family Of Slain Child Moves Up Memorial
The family of Kian Pirfalak, a 9-year-old boy killed in last year's protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody, commemorated the first anniversary of his death a week earlier than planned after coming under intense pressure from security forces.
The slain child's father, Meysam Pirfalak, revealed the event through an Instagram post on November 9 featuring videos of mourners at Kian's graveside, including Kian's mother, Mahmonir Molaei Rad, who has become a vocal advocate for justice since her son's death in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh.
Fateme Heydari, the sister of Javad Heydari, another protester killed, reported on social media that the memorial was conducted "seven days early under the most intense security pressures." Concurrently, the "atmosphere in the city of Izeh" was said by residents to be extremely tense.
She also confirmed reports of threats against the family of Milad Saeidianjoo, another victim of the crackdown by government forces on protesters in Izeh, as they returned from Kian's memorial service. Security forces reportedly attacked Saeidianjoo's mother and sisters with weapons, detaining two of their companions and impounding their vehicle.
Fateme Heydari said this is the third instance of severe violence and threats against Saeidianjoo's family.
Kian Pirfalak became a symbol of Iran's brutal crackdown on protesters when he was killed last year in Izeh when government forces opened fire on the evening of November 16, 2022. Kian's father was severely injured in the violence and hospitalized for two months, unaware of his son's death for weeks.
Government officials labeled the Izeh massacre as a "terrorist" act and attributed it to government opponents. However, Pirfalak's mother refuted the claims at her son's funeral, stating government forces had fired a barrage of bullets at their family car.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Pakistan Extends Repatriation Campaign To Afghans Living Legally In The Country
Pakistan has announced the expansion of its ongoing drive to expel undocumented refugees, saying it will soon also begin deporting millions of Afghans living legally in the country back to Afghanistan.
More than 300,000 primarily undocumented Afghans have left Pakistan after Islamabad announced last month that more than 1.7 million undocumented foreigners should leave by November 1 or face arrests and deportations.
They are among the 4.4 million Afghans Islamabad estimates to be living in the country. However, the UN says some 3.7 million Afghans fleeing conflict and poverty live in Pakistan.
“Soon we will begin repatriating all the registered [Afghan] refugees,” Jan Achakzai, the caretaker information minister in the southwestern Balochistan Province, told journalists on November 9.
Achakzai did not give a date for when the new repatriations will begin but said the effort will start after Islamabad completes deporting undocumented Afghans.
“The Afghan leaders should prepare to look after their citizens,” he said. “We are under no contractual obligation to look after these refugees.”
This is one of the first public announcements about extending Islamabad's expulsion policy to Afghan refugees legally living in the country. Earlier, Pakistani officials had insisted they were only seeking to expel Afghans and other foreigners living illegally in the country.
The announcement follows the November 8 statement by Pakistan's caretaker prime minister, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar. He said Islamabad was deporting Afghans in response to Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers’ reluctance to cooperate with Islamabad over the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
Islamabad blames the TTP, which it says is sheltered by the Taliban, for rising terrorist attacks.
WATCH: Thousands of Afghans forced to return to Afghanistan after a crackdown in neighboring Pakistan say they now face life in makeshift camps without proper sanitation or water.
The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, however, has said the TTP is an internal security issue for Pakistan that it cannot resolve.
The Afghan exodus from Pakistan continues at a steady pace. Taliban border officials say several hundred Afghan refugee families are still arriving daily.
Meanwhile, the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have appealed to Islamabad to continue its protection of all vulnerable Afghans.
“Afghanistan is going through a severe humanitarian crisis with several human rights challenges, particularly for women and girls,” a statement by the two UN organizations said on October 7.
“Such plans would have serious implications for all who have been forced to leave the country and may face serious protection risks upon return,” the statement added.
Invoking Stalin-Era Phrase, Kremlin Admits To Recruiting Inmates For Ukraine War
The Kremlin has admitted for the first time to recruiting inmates to fight in the war against Ukraine, saying the recruits "are atoning for their guilt with blood," a phrase first used by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin during World War II.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the admission on November 10 when a journalist asked him about comments by a Siberian family this week that questioned how it was possible that a man convicted of their daughter's murder was now being treated as a hero in his hometown after receiving a pardon from President Vladimir Putin.
Peskov responded by saying a presidential pardon is possible when a convict accepts his or her guilt, asks the president for a pardon, and goes through a procedure approved by the Penitentiary Service, the regional or federal authorities, and the Central Commission on Clemency.
A second path to receiving a pardon, Peskov added, is for a convict to "atone for their crimes with blood on battlefields, in military units, under flying bullets and shells."
The phrase "to atone for guilt with blood" was first used by Soviet Stalin during World War II in his decree on the creation of so-called shtrafbats (punitive battalions) by recruiting inmates from penitentiaries. However, mostly inmates sentenced for politically motivated crimes, not violent ones, joined such military units at the time.
Earlier this week, the Agentstvo (Agency) Telegram channel said that in 2022-2023 Putin pardoned at least 17 people convicted of murder, all of whom were recruited to fight in the war in Ukraine and returned home to freedom. Some have since been convicted of committing new crimes after their return.
The issue of using prisoners as soldiers was an open secret for much of the early months of the war.
The late founder and leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was suspected of recruiting inmates from prisons across Russia. After months of avoiding commenting on the issue, Prigozhin finally admitted to offering inmates full exoneration and sealed criminal records if they served six months in Wagner’s ranks.
After Prigozhin died in a mysterious plane crash in August following a short-lived mutiny aimed at Russia's military leadership in June, the Defense Ministry started recruiting inmates to fight in the war in Ukraine.
NATO Member Romania Says To Buy 54 Abrams Tanks From U.S.
Romania's Defense Ministry on November 10 welcomed the approval of the potential sale of 54 Abrams M1A2 SEPv3 tanks to Bucharest announced by the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) a day earlier and the subsequent notification by U.S. Congress of the deal. The sale of the tanks, ammunition, and training simulators was estimated by the ministry at $1.07 billion, but Congress was notified of a higher value -- $2.5 billion -- by the DSCA. The reason for the difference in price was not immediately clear. NATO member Romania shares a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine.
Kyrgyzstan Blocks Independent Kloop Website's Kyrgyz Segment
The independent Kloop website's Kyrgyz-language pages (ky.kloop.asia) have been blocked in Kyrgyzstan after its Russian site was blocked in September amid ongoing pressure on the owner, the Kloop Media Public Foundation.
The Central Asian nation's Culture Ministry blocked Kloop's Kyrgyz site after the State Committee of National Security (UKMK) again claimed the media outlet distributed false information, Kloop said on November 9.
The claim was about a report that appeared on Kloop's website in September about jailed opposition politician Ravshan Jeenbekov and a statement he made saying that he was tortured while in custody.
Several Internet providers in the former Soviet republic blocked Kloop's site in Russian before the story ran. The Bishkek city Prosecutor's Office then initiated legal proceedings against the Kloop Media Public Foundation to suspend its work in Kyrgyzstan because of the critical coverage of the government by its media outlet.
The Culture Ministry also demanded Kloop remove an article about the alleged torture of Jeenbekov from its site in Russian.
On September 12, Kloop published an article refusing to remove the material, saying the story in question attributed all information about the situation faced by Jeenbekov while in custody to actual individuals and sources.
Kloop said at the time that it was officially informed of the lawsuit against it and the move followed an audit by the UKMK that determined its "published materials are aimed at sharply criticizing the policies of the current government" and that "most of the publications are purely negative, aimed at discrediting representatives of state and municipal bodies."
Established in June 2007, Kloop is a Kyrgyz news website (kloop.kg) most of whose contributors are students and graduates of the Kloop Media Public Foundation School of Journalism. As an independent media entity, it is known for publishing reports on corruption within various governmental bodies and providing training to Central Asian journalists in fact-checking and investigative techniques.
RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known as Radio Azattyk, Kloop, and the Center for Corruption and Organized Crime Research (OCCRP) have collaborated on a series of investigations concerning corruption in Kyrgyzstan.
Kyrgyzstan's civil society and free press have traditionally been the most vibrant in Central Asia. But that has changed amid a deepening government crackdown.
Kyrgyz authorities blocked Radio Azattyk's websites in Kyrgyz and Russian in late October 2022 after it refused to take down a video, which was produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America.
Officials of the Central Asian state claimed that the authors of the video "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side. RFE/RL rejected the accusation saying the broadcaster "takes our commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found.
In July, the Bishkek court annulled the decision that shut down RFE/RL's operations in Kyrgyzstan.
Uzbek, Italian Presidents Adopt Joint Statement On Bilateral Partnership
Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoev of Uzbekistan and Sergio Mattarella of Italy issued a joint statement in Tashkent on the development of a partnership and cooperation between the two nations, the Uzbek presidential press service said on November 10. The presidents also signed agreements on cooperation in such spheres as education, science, technologies, innovations, and sports, as well as an intergovernmental agreement of visa waiving for holders of diplomatic passports. Mattarella started his three-day visit to Central Asia's most-populous nation of 35 million on November 9. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Father Of Self-Exiled Belarusian Writer Jailed For Reposting Article
Self-exiled Belarusian writer Sasha Filipenka told RFE/RL on November 10 that a Minsk court sentenced his father to 13 days in jail for reposting an article by the Zerkalo (Mirror) website that the government has labeled as extremist. Filipenka wrote on Facebook earlier that police detained his father on November 9 and that it is "obvious that they are putting pressure on me and want me to stop talking to the European media." The 39-year-old writer is the author of several books for which he has received literary prizes. He fled Belarus after he took part in anti-government protests in 2020. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Hungary's Orban Says Talks On Ukraine's EU Membership Should Not Move Forward
Hungary's prime minister said he does not support moving forward on negotiations on Ukraine's future membership in the European Union, signaling again that his country could pose a major roadblock to Kyiv's accession ambitions. EU leaders are to decide in mid-December whether Ukraine should be formally invited to begin membership talks, with Hungary seen as a potential obstacle. Unanimity among member states is required to admit a new country, giving Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, a powerful veto. The EU’s executive branch this week recommended that Ukraine should be permitted to open membership talks once it has addressed some shortfalls.
Former Kazakh Economy Minister Detained After Deadly Brawl
ASTANA -- Former Kazakh Economy Minister Quandyq Bishimbaev was detained in Astana late on November 9 after a deadly brawl in a restaurant.
The Central Asian nation's Deputy Interior Minister Saken Sarsenov told reporters in the Kazakh capital on November 10 that a probe has been launched against Bishimbaev and confirmed media reports that Bishimbaev was detained.
"I cannot provide you with any additional information as the investigation is under way. More information will be provided as the investigation proceeds further," Sarsenov said.
Astana city police said late on November 9 that a man was detained after a brawl erupted in a restaurant that left a woman dead.
"All necessary forensic works are being conducted. Operative groups of the police department and the Esil district police unit are working at the crime scene. Investigations are under way," police officials said.
Media reports said that the deadly incident took place in Astana's Bau restaurant and identified the detained person as the 43-year-old Bishimbaev and the deceased woman as his 31-year-old wife, Saltanat.
Bishimbaev's relatives and lawyers have yet to make statements regarding the reports.
In 2018, Bishimbaev and 22 others faced a high-profile corruption trial that ended with Bishimbaev’s conviction on charges of bribery and embezzlement while leading a state-controlled holding company.
A court in Astana sentenced him to 10 years in prison, but Bishimbaev subsequently was granted an early release through the government's mass amnesty decree after serving about 18 months of his term.
A product of an elite education program backed by then-President Nursultan Nazarbaev, Bishimbaev rose quickly through the ranks in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
He served as deputy industry and trade minister and deputy chairman of Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund before becoming economy minister in May 2016.
With reporting by KazTAG, Tengrinews, Nur.kz, and Altyn Orda
Kazakh-Chinese Agreement On Visa-Free Travel Comes Into Force
The Kazakh-Chinese agreement on visa-free travel, signed in May, took force on November 10. According to the agreement, citizens of both countries are exempt from visa requirements for tourism, medical treatment, and business trips. The document grants Kazakh and Chinese citizens visa-free access for up to 30 days with a cumulative total of 90 calendar days within 180 days. Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation department said on November 10 that it had increased the number of flights from Almaty and Astana to Beijing and Urumqi, adding that new flights connecting Kazakhstan with Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Chengdu will be added. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
EU Has 'Plan B' If Hungary Vetoes 50 Billion Euro Aid For Ukraine
The European Union will be able work around any Hungarian veto and give Ukraine 50 billion euros ($53.4 billion) in aid, officials in the bloc said. The bloc's executive has proposed expanding budget support to help Ukraine pay salaries and meet other expenses as the war against Russia grinds on, and the EU's 27 member states are due to vote on the package at a December 14-15 summit. "Hungary risks overstretching its luck. We'd prefer to have them on board, but there comes a point when people get fed up with Budapest holding everyone hostage," one EU official said.
France Blames Russia For Effort To Whip Up Online Controversy Over Stars Of David Graffiti
France says it has been the target of a Russian online destabilization campaign that used bots to whip up controversy and confusion about spray-painted Stars of David that appeared on Paris streets and fed alarm about surging anti-Semitism in France during the war in Gaza. The 250 or so quickly erased blue stars are now the subject of French police investigations seeking to determine whether the graffiti were anti-Semitic and if they were organized outside France. The stars' stenciling on walls last month quickly fomented debate and alarm on social media and fears about the safety of France's Jewish community.
Siberian Court Sentences Buryat Anti-War Activist To Seven Years In Prison In Absentia
A court in Russia's Siberian region of Buryatia on November 10 sentenced Aleksandra Garmazhapova, the founder of A Free Buryatia foundation, to seven years in prison in absentia on a charge of distributing "fake news" about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Garmazhapova’s foundation has openly condemned the invasion and assists in the return of men mobilized to the war from their native Siberian region of Buryatia. The group also promotes wide autonomy for Buryatia and Russia's other ethnic regions. Russian authorities labeled Garmazhapova a "foreign agent" last fall. She is currently living outside of Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
