News
IMF Head Says New Lending To Ukraine Could Be 'Sizable'
Ukraine could secure "sizable support" from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under a new, longer-term program, and its economy should see a gradual recovery over the course of this year, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on February 21. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this week that Kyiv hopes to agree a $15 billion multiyear program with the fund in what could be the largest loan package for the country since Russia's full-scale invasion a year ago. "Based on the performance of the Ukrainian authorities, we are confident that it could be a sizable support from us," Georgieva said during a call with media a day after a one-day visit to Kyiv. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
More News
Roskosmos Says Russian Spacecraft Leak Caused By External Impact
A coolant leak from an uncrewed Russian supply ship docked at the International Space Station resulted from an external impact and not a manufacturing flaw, Russia's space corporation said on February 21. The leak from the Progress MS-21 cargo ship was spotted on February 2 and followed a similar leak from a Soyuz crew capsule in December. Russian space officials said that the earlier leak was caused by a tiny meteoroid, but the new leak from another ship raised doubts about that theory. NASA said its specialists were assisting their Russian counterparts in the troubleshooting of the leak.
Visiting Italian PM Says Ukraine Surrender 'Cannot Be Real Peace' But Jets 'Not On The Table'
Any peace that entails the surrender of Ukraine to invading Russian forces "cannot be a real peace" but the supply of military planes to Ukraine "is not on the table," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on February 21 after talks in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Speaking in a news conference alongside Zelenskiy, Meloni said Italy was considering sending more air-defense systems beyond the SAMP/T-MAMBA on which it has worked with France. She also said that the defeat of Ukraine risks leading to the invasion of other European states.
Investigations By Denmark, Sweden, And Germany Into Nord Stream Blasts Are Ongoing
Investigations into explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year are ongoing and it remains unclear when they will conclude, the Danish, Swedish, and German foreign ministries said on February 21 in a letter sent to the UN Security Council. The Security Council is meeting later in the day to discuss "sabotage" after Moscow asked for an independent inquiry into the September attacks on the pipelines that spewed gas into the Baltic Sea. Sweden and Denmark, in whose exclusive economic zones the explosions occurred, have concluded that the pipelines carrying natural gas from Russia to Germany were blown up deliberately.
Kyrgyz Court Orders Ministry To Reveal Materials Of Probe That Led To Freezing Of RFE/RL Accounts
BISHKEK -- A court in Kyrgyzstan has ordered the Interior Ministry to provide materials related to a probe that led to the freezing of the bank accounts of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk.
The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek handed down the decision on February 21 as the preliminary hearing into RFE/RL's appeal against the move to freeze its bank accounts resumed.
Judge Tilek Turdukulov said there may have been legal violations in the actions of the Interior Ministry's investigator Ulan Japekov, who initiated the move to freeze the bank accounts and added that RFE/RL's lawyers have a right to get acquainted with case materials.
In mid-November, the State Financial Intelligence (FChK) informed RFE/RL that its bank accounts were frozen in accordance with the law on countering money laundering after "a flag was raised" by security services. In December, the FChK told RFE/RL that, after a special inspection, the media outlet was excluded from the registry of potential money launderers. However, RFE/RL's bank accounts remain frozen.
Weeks before the move, the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policies blocked Radio Azattyk's websites in Kyrgyz and Russian saying RFE/RL was refusing to remove a video about deadly clashes along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in September. The ministry has said the authors of the video "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
The video in question was produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America.
In response, RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly said the broadcaster "takes our commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found.
Last month, the ministry told RFE/RL that it had asked a court in Bishkek to halt Radio Azattyk's media operations in the country over its refusal to remove the video from the Internet.
The preliminary hearing into RFE/RL's appeal against the blocking of Radio Azattyk's websites is expected to resume on March 2.
Earlier in February, Fly met with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek as part of his efforts to have Radio Azattyk's websites unblocked.
Dozens of media organizations, domestic and international rights groups, Kyrgyz politicians, and lawmakers have urged the government to unblock Radio Azattyk’s websites.
In early February, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the Kyrgyz authorities’ move to seek Radio Azattyk’s closure, saying the case poses “a major new obstacle to press freedom,” which it said is “under growing pressure” in Kyrgyzstan.
Missing Chechen Opposition Blogger Squashes Rumors Of His Death In Video Statement
A noted self-exiled Chechen opposition blogger who has been missing amid rumors that he was killed by people close to the Kremlin-backed authoritarian leader of Russia's Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, has announced that he is alive. In a video statement late on February 20, Tumso Abdurakhmanov said he was happy to get back to his blogging activities after two and a half months of being silent. He did not elaborate on why he had not been heard from during that period. Abdurakhmanov who is currently in Sweden, has been known for his open criticism of Kadyrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Lawyer Of Iranian Protester Sentenced To Death Says State's Case Lacked Evidence And Witnesses
The lawyer of Iranian protester Javad Ruhi, who has been handed three death sentences after being charged with "corruption on Earth," says the cases against his client lacked evidence and witnesses.
In an interview with the Tehran-based Shargh newspaper, lawyer Majid Kaveh reasserted that his client has denied the accusations "repeatedly and clearly" in interrogations as well as in court hearings.
Ruhi, 35, was arrested in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr on December 11 for participating in ongoing nationwide protests sparked by the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, while in police custody in September.
Kaveh says his client only danced in the city square and threw some head scarves on a fire.
The court's indictment, which was obtained by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, appears to back up the claims.
Soleiman Vatandoust, the public defender for Ruhi, said in court that a review of video from the scene only proves Ruhi's presence at the protests.
"There is no evidence regarding the accusations, including corruption on Earth," he said.
Still, Ruhi did confess to the crime. But the rights group HRANA has quoted a source close to Ruhi’s family as saying the confession was "made under duress."
Iranian authorities are accused by many former inmates of using torture and other methods to forcibly extract false confessions during the protests.
The court also referred to a video in which a person sets fire to a Koran. But the source said that "in the video, the face of the person who sets fire to the book is not clear, still the court identified the person as Javad Ruhi."
The same court has also sentenced to death two teenagers -- Mehdi Mohammadifard and Arshia Takdastan -- who were arrested during demonstrations for allegedly helping to organize and lead a September 21 rally in Nowshahr.
Authorities said Mohammadifard's and Takdastan's actions constituted "corruption on Earth," a charge often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government and which the courts have taken to using in recent months against protesters angered over student Mahsa Amini's death in custody over an alleged dress-code violation in September.
Iranians have flooded the streets across the country in protest since Amini's death, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen thousands of people arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Some lawmakers have demanded an even harsher response, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Four convicted protesters have already been executed while two others, Mohammad Ghobadlou and Mohammad Broghani, had their sentences upheld by the country's Supreme Court.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest.
Human rights groups say the crackdown has left more than 500 people dead and hundreds more injured. Several people have been executed.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
WADA Appeals 'Wrong' Exoneration Of Russian Teen Figure Skater Valieva
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced on February 21 that it plans to appeal to the international Court of Arbitration for Sport against Russian anti-doping officials' exoneration last month of a teen Russian Olympic gold medalist ice skater for a positive doping test.
It emerged during the Tokyo Olympics that the then-15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva had tested positive before the games for trimetazidine, a banned substance that boosts endurance.
WADA said it disagreed with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) disciplinary commission's decision last month not to punish Valieva over the sample, which was taken at the 2021 Russian National Figure Skating Championships.
The Russian body said Valieva bore "no fault or negligence" in the matter.
WADA called that decision "wrong under the terms of the World Anti-Doping Code in this case."
"Within the appeal, WADA is seeking a four-year period of ineligibility and disqualification of all the athlete’s results from the date of the sample collection on 25 December 2021," the international anti-doping authority said on its website. "As it has sought to do throughout this process, WADA will continue to push for this matter to proceed without further undue delay."
The back-dating would necessarily deny Valieva qualification -- and thus any medal -- for competition in the Tokyo Olympics.
Although she won gold in the team event, Valieva's emotional flameout after she was controversially allowed to skate in the individual finals despite the doping disclosure was a signal image from the Tokyo Winter Olympics, which were delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Russian athletes have competed at Olympics and other international events under a neutral flag since competitors and Russian authorities were found to have conspired in a massive and "systematic" state doping conspiracy.
Foreign Ministers Say G7 Will Keep Up Economic Pressure Over Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations said on February 21 that their countries would continue to impose economic costs on Russia and urged the broader international community to reject what they described as Moscow's "brutal expansionism."
"We will impose further economic costs on Russia, and on individuals and entities – inside and outside of Russia – that provide political or economic support to these violations of international law," the ministers said in a joint statement.
Report: Chinese Leader Preparing To Visit Moscow For A Summit With Putin
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is preparing to visit Moscow for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming months, The Wall Street Journal reported on February 21, citing people familiar with the plan. Xi's meeting with Putin will be part of a push for multiparty peace talks and allow China to reiterate its calls that nuclear weapons not be used, the report added.
Belarusian Lawmakers Approve Bill On Death Penalty For High Treason
The Belarusian parliament's lower chamber, the House of Representatives, approved the second and final reading of a bill on February 21 that envisages the death penalty for high treason for civil servants and members of the military. The bill must still be approved by the parliament's upper chamber, the Council of the Republic, before authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka signs it into law. Belarus is the only country in Europe that practices capital punishment. Since Lukashenka came to power in 1994, more than 400 executions have been carried out in the country. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
West Warns Of Instability As Putin Suspends Russian Participation In Nuclear Treaty
President Vladimir Putin says Russia is suspending its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the last remaining nuclear arms accord with the United States, further raising concerns over global security during Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking at his state-of-the-nation address in Moscow on February 21, Putin accused the West of trying to destroy Russia and, given the situation, he was halting the country's participation in the treaty. He added that Russia needed to be ready to resume nuclear weapons tests in case the United States does the same.
Russia's Foreign Ministry later said that it had "concluded that the United States was in violation" of the treaty. It also said that despite the suspension, the Russian side would stay below limits specified in the treaty on the number of nuclear warheads it could deploy.
The 2010 treaty restricts each nation to 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads and 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles and strategic bombers. Nuclear weapons testing has been banned since the Cold War era.
The United States late last month accused Russia of failing to comply with its obligation under New START to allow inspection activities on its territory, after Moscow reportedly postponed new talks on inspections slated for last November.
Washington and its Western allies reacted immediately with derision to Putin's announcement.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Athens that such a move was "deeply unfortunate and irresponsible."
"We'll be watching carefully to see what Russia actually does. We’ll of course make sure that, in any event, we are postured appropriately for the security of our own country and that of our allies," he added, noting that Washington also remained ready to resume negotiations with Moscow.
Talks between Moscow and Washington on the New START treaty were scheduled for last November but were called off at the last moment.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg expressed his disappointment with Russia's announcement by saying he regretted the move, which he hopes the Kremlin will reconsider.
"Over the last years, Russia has violated and walked away from key arms control agreements," Stoltenberg said in Brussels.
"With today’s decision on New START, the whole arms control architecture has been dismantled," he added.
A spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said "We hope Putin reconsiders his rash decision to suspend Russia's participation in the New START treaty."
"Arms control is vital to the security of our planet," he added.
France's Foreign Ministry also said through a spokesperson that it regretted the Russian decision.
New START, which was extended for five years in 2021, does not just put a limit on the size of Russian and American nuclear warheads and delivery systems. It also spells out a strictly defined set of inspections in which each side can travel to the other’s country, and use flashlights, tape measures, cameras, and other equipment to check and verify compliance with the treaty.
Each country gets 18 on-site inspections each year, and the two exchange information like declarations of the number of deployed warheads or deployed delivery vehicles -- things like submarines, trucks, and strategic bombers -- as well as telemetry data and notifications of when a test launch occurs.
Putin and other Russian officials, notably former President Dmitry Medvedev, have issued thinly veiled threats to potentially use nuclear weapons in connection with the war in Ukraine.
These threats have been worded in ways that seem designed to provide deniability and to keep the West guessing about Moscow’s intentions. But while U.S. officials have said they see no signs that would indicate preparations to use nuclear weapons, and analysts point out that any such use would be extremely risky for Russia, few in the West are entirely ruling out the possibility.
Jon Wolfsthal, a special assistant for national-security affairs under President Barack Obama, said that, while the United States still has "many more" nuclear weapons than it needs to deter Russian nuclear use, there could be "hard times ahead for stability and nuclear restraint."
"U.S. still has extensive ability to monitor Russian nuclear forces even without a treaty in place. But the loss of agreements will increase uncertainty and chances of misunderstanding, inflate threat perception and fuel accelerating arms race," he said in a tweet.
"Putin’s move is political, not military. He seeks to unsettle NATO allies and stoke fears of broader war because he is losing in Ukraine. Does not mean we have to take the bait but allied coordination more important than ever," he added.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Prosecutors Allege Murder, Torture As Hague War-Crimes Trial Opens Of Former Kosovo Fighter
Prosecutors accused former Kosovo Liberation Army fighter Pjeter Shala of the murder of one person and the illegal captivity and torture of nearly 20 others during Kosovo's war of independence from Serbia, as his war crimes trial began in The Hague on February 21. Shala, arrested two years ago in Belgium, has pleaded not guilty at the EU-backed Kosovo Specialist Chambers, which is based in the Netherlands but is part of Kosovo's legal system. The U.S. attorney who heads the prosecutor's office argued to the three-judge panel that there was sufficient evidence to convict Shala despite what he called a climate of witness intimidation in Kosovo. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Jailed Azerbaijani Activist's Health Said To Be Critical Due To Hunger Strike
BAKU -- Jailed Azerbaijani activist Baxtiyar Haciyev’s health has dramatically worsened due to his hunger strike and he could fall into a coma if he is not provided with urgent medical assistance, his lawyer Rovsana Rahimli told RFE/RL on February 21.
Rahimli added that for the first time in a few days, her client had sipped some water. Still, she says Haciyev has lost 20 kilograms since he started his hunger strike 44 days ago.
On February 20, a court of appeals rejected Haciyev's request to be transferred to house arrest.
Two of Haciyev's supporters who were detained near the court building on February 20 were handed 30-day jail terms each on charges of hooliganism and failing to obey police orders.
Haciyev, who was born in 1982, was arrested on December 9 on charges of hooliganism and contempt of court. He previously was convicted on slander charges and had been detained during human rights protests in recent years.
Haciyev was sent to pretrial detention for one month, but his detention was extended in early January, then again on January 21.
The activist was given a two-year prison sentence in 2011 on charges of evading military duty but was released nine months early on the eve of U.S. State Secretary Hillary Clinton's visit to Baku.
He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
Earlier this month, the U.S. State Department expressed concerns over Haciyev's arrest and his state of health, stressing that the charges against him are “understood as politically motivated.”
Critics of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's government say authorities in the oil-rich Caspian Sea state frequently seek to silence dissent by jailing opposition activists, journalists, and civil society advocates on trumped-up charges.
Aliyev has ruled Azerbaijan with an iron fist since 2003, taking over for his father, Heydar Aliyev, who served as president for a decade.
Moscow Teenage Activist Detained After Interview With RFE/RL's Russian Service
Police in Moscow have detained 18-year-old activist Maksim Lypkan after searching his and his father’s apartments for giving an interview to RFE/RL's Russian Service. According to Lypkan’s lawyer, his client is charged with distributing false information about Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. A day earlier, Moscow's city administration refused to permit Lypkan to hold an anti-war gathering in Moscow to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine launched on February 24, 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
More Than 8,000 Civilians Killed In Ukraine Since Start Of War, UN Says
The United Nations says the Russia's war in Ukraine has caused more than 21,000 civilian casualties since its start on February 24, 2022, with 8,006 people killed and 13,287 wounded. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement on February 21 that the most affected were the very young and the very old, cautioning that the UN figures are "only the tip of the iceberg." Turk said some 14 million people were displaced from their homes by the conflict.
Iranian-German National Jamshid Sharmahd Sentenced To Death In Tehran
Iran's judiciary has sentenced Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd to death on charges of "corruption on Earth," the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on February 21. Sharmahd, who also has U.S. residency, is accused by Iran of heading a pro-monarchist group that Tehran believes was behind a deadly 2008 bombing and of planning other attacks in the country. The verdict can be appealed. Sharmahd's arrest was announced in 2020 through an Intelligence Ministry statement that described him as "the ringleader of the terrorist Tondar group, who directed armed and terrorist acts in Iran from America." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Another Belarusian Journalist Gets Prison Term Amid Crackdown
Belarusian journalist Yury Hladchuk has been sentenced in Minsk to 30 months in prison, according to the deputy chairman of the Belarusian Association of Journalists, Barys Haretski. He did not specify when Hladchuk had been sentenced. Hladchuk was detained last summer and charged with the organization of actions that disrupt social order. In total, 34 journalists are currently behind bars in Belarus, most of whom were jailed following a disputed presidential election in August 2020 that handed a sixth term in office to strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Opposition and Western governments have said the poll was rigged. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Russia Suspends Its Participation In New START Deal
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual address on February 21 that Moscow “is halting its participation in the New START deal” with the United States. The treaty restricts each nation to 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads and 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles and strategic bombers. Putin stressed that Russia was not leaving the accord, just halting its participation as he said Russia must stand ready to resume nuclear weapons tests if the United States does. Washington said in January that Russia was not complying with its obligation under the treaty to allow inspection activities on its territory.
Iranian Foundation Praises Rushdie's Alleged Attacker, Offers Gift Of Farmland
An Iranian foundation close to the country's Islamic government has praised the man who is accused of violently attacking novelist Salman Rushdie last year, leaving the writer severely injured, and said it was offering him a reward of farmland.
The Foundation to Implement Imam Khomeini's Fatwas, according to local Iranian media on February 21, made the offer to 24-year-old Hadi Matar, a Shi'ite Muslim American from New Jersey who is accused of jumping on stage last year to attack Rushdie during a literary event held at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state.
The attack, which left Rushdie blind in one eye and without the use of one hand, was "the brave act of a young American trying to carry out a historic verdict," the foundation said.
The Satanic Verses, which Rushdie wrote, was banned in Iran. A year after it was published in 1988, Iran’s leader at the time, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa calling for the author’s death.
Rushdie, who was forced into hiding for many years because of the fatwa, dismissed the threat at the time, saying there was no evidence of people being interested in the reward.
Still, a Japanese translator of the book was stabbed to death in 1991, while an Italian translator survived a knife attack. In 1993, the book’s Norwegian publisher was shot three times and survived.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has never issued a fatwa of his own withdrawing the earlier edict, though Iran in recent years hasn’t focused on the 75-year-old writer.
The foundation, however, remains active in supporting the fatwa and says that "the same amount of farmland" -- 1,000 square meters -- will also be handed over to those who eventually take Rushdie's life.
The Iranian entity 15 Khordad Foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie in 2012 to $3.3 million from $2.8 million.
In October 2022, the United States sanctioned the 15 Khordad Foundation "for providing financial support for an act of terrorism."
Matar, who has been in custody since the attack, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a “preplanned” crime.
NBC News quoted a law enforcement official as saying that Matar's social media accounts showed him to be sympathetic to Shi'ite extremism and the causes of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
Matar praised Khomeini in an interview with The New York Post after his arrest. He also spoke of his dislike for Rushdie.
Born in Mumbai, India, Rushdie holds British and U.S. citizenship and has lived in New York since 2000.
Matar was born in the United States to parents who emigrated from Yaroun in southern Lebanon.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Thousands Of Trucks Stuck At Afghan-Pakistan Border Crossing
A key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan remained closed for a third day, with thousands of trucks stuck and businesses facing losses as officials from both sides try to broker a solution. Taliban authorities on February 19 closed Torkham, the main point of transit for travelers and goods between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan. Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, director of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said up to 6,000 trucks loaded with goods had been stuck on both sides since February 19. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Gunmen Kill Two Police Officers In Attack In Southwestern Pakistan
Gunmen attacked a police post in Pakistan’s insurgency-hit southwestern Balochistan Province on February 21, triggering a shootout that killed two officers, police said, the latest sign of increasing violence in the country. Barkat Baloch, a government administrator, said a search was under way for the assailants who fled after the attack in Mastung, a district in Balochistan. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting, but previous such attacks have been blamed on Baluch separatists and Islamic militants who have a strong presence in the province and elsewhere in Pakistan. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russia Committed 'Apparent War Crime' In Ukraine's Kramatorsk, Rights Report Concludes
Strong evidence indicates that an April 8 missile attack on the train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine that killed 58 fleeing civilians and wounded 100 was launched from Russia-controlled territory and represents an "apparent war crime," New York-based Human Rights Watch said in a joint report with the SITU Research group. The February 21 report said the ballistic missile that targeted the station was filled with banned cluster munitions that dispersed dozens of small bomblets. Russia has denied involvement in the attack, one of the deadliest involving civilians since its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
Russian Attacks Kill More Ukrainian Civilians As Zelenskiy Vows To Do 'Everything' For Victory
Ukrainian forces were confronted by a fresh wave of Russian attacks across the front line in the east over the past 24 hours as Moscow struck civilian and infrastructure targets, killing at least six civilians, Kyiv said, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to do "everything" to defeat Russia's aggression this year.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukrainian forces repelled 11 attacks in three eastern regions -- Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv -- the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily report on February 21, adding that the main targets of Russia's offensive remain the Donetsk towns of Bakhmut, Lyman, and Avdiyivka, and Kupyansk in Kharkiv.
In Kupyansk, a missile strike damaged a hospital, a factory, and residential buildings.
The Russians carried out six missile and 28 air strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Donetsk, Zaporizhzya, and Kherson regions and executed 86 attacks from rocket-launcher systems, Kyiv said.
Russian shelling of residential areas in Kherson killed six civilians and wounded 12 others, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram on February 21.
"Kherson is under fire, probably Grad [missiles]. About 20 explosions, Prokudin wrote. "At the moment, we know of six dead and 12 wounded. The data is being verified," he wrote, adding several apartment buildings had sustained significant damage.
In Donetsk, regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said Russian forces used air power against frontline cities. A total of 15 cities and villages have been shelled over the past 24 hours, Kyrylenko said.
In the Kharkiv region, some settlements close to the Russian border came under fire. As a result of shelling, civilian residential buildings, schools, and shops were destroyed and damaged, and there are dead and wounded, the General Staff said.
The British Defense Ministry noted in its daily intelligence bulletin that last month saw an escalation of Russian bombardments that indiscriminately targeted schools and hospitals.
"Throughout January 2023, there was a very high intensity, and worsening trend, of damage being inflicted on both medical and educational facilities," British intelligence said on February 21.
"These incidents, and continued civilian casualties are likely largely due to Russia’s lack of discrimination in the use of artillery and other area weapon systems," it said.
As the one-year mark of Russia's ongoing invasion approached, Zelenskiy told Ukrainians in his regular evening video address that he and U.S. President Joe Biden -- who made a morale-boosting visit to Kyiv on February 20 -- discussed what was needed to defeat Russia's invasion this year.
"Right now, and precisely in Ukraine, the fate of the world order, which is based on rules, humanity, and predictability, is being decided," Zelenskiy said. "Today, President Biden and I talked, in particular, about how to do everything this year for our victory in the war started by Russia. [A war] started nine years ago [that turned] full-scale last February.
"We must do everything so that this year we can put an end to Russian aggression, free our occupied territories, and provide reliable guarantees of security both to our state and to all the peoples of Europe who want to live freely and in peace," he said.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Russia Says Space Cargo Ship Likely Damaged By External Impact; Stranded Crew To Land In September
Russia's Progress MS-21 cargo ship that was undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and sank in the Pacific was likely damaged by an external impact, Russia's Roskosmos space agency said on February 21.
"Such conclusions are made on the basis of images that show changes on the outer surface of the ship," Roskosmos said on the Telegram messaging platform.
Roskosmos published a photograph that it said showed a hole of around 12 millimeters in a thermal control system's radiator. It said solar panels were also damaged.
Meanwhile, Russia says three astronauts left stranded on the ISS by a leak on their return capsule last year will land back on Earth in a Soyuz MS-23 replacement capsule in September.
Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, and U.S. astronaut Francisco Rubio, who had been due to end their mission in March, were left stuck in space after the cooling system of their Soyuz MS-22 capsule started leaking two months ago.
The Soyuz MS-23 replacement capsule will launch on February 24.
The damaged MS-22 spacecraft is planned to land without a crew in March.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
What To Watch For In Putin's Address To The Nation2
Another Russian Official Found Dead After Apparent Plunge From High-Rise Apartment3
What Happened In Vuhledar? A Battle Points To Major Russian Military Problems4
How Did Everybody Get The Ukraine Invasion Predictions So Wrong?5
Biden Arrives In Poland After Historic Visit To Kyiv, Unveils New Military Aid6
Ukrainian Team Sends Drones Deep Into Russian-Controlled Territory By Night7
Russian Strikes Kill Several In Ukraine; Zelenskiy Challenges Filmmakers To Stand Up To Evil8
The Week In Russia: 'Into The Abyss'9
After Putin Blames West For War, Biden Says Ukraine Will 'Never Be Victory For Russia'10
Putin Using Special Train, Secret Railway Network, Investigative Reports Say
Subscribe