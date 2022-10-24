News
Ukraine 'Increasingly Successful' In Shooting Down Iranian-Made Drones, U.K. Says
Ukrainian efforts to shoot down the Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are “increasingly successful” as Russia continues to use the Iranian-made drones against targets across Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry said on October 24.
In its regular updates, the ministry said the UAVs are slow, noisy, and fly at low altitudes, making lone aircraft easy to target by conventional air defenses.
The bulletin cited official Ukrainian sources, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who claimed that "up to 85 percent of attacks are being intercepted."
Ukraine says Russia has struck its infrastructure with Shahed-136 drones that cruise toward their target and explode on impact. Both Iran and Russia have denied the accusations.
Tehran on October 22 criticized a call by France, Germany, and Britain for the United Nations to investigate claims that Russia has used Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine.
British intelligence, however, said Russia is likely expending a high number of Shahed-136 UAVs in order to penetrate increasingly effective Ukrainian air defenses.
The bulletin suggested that Russia is likely using them as a substitute for Russian-manufactured long-range precision weapons, which are becoming increasingly scarce.
Vladivostok Lawmaker Who Fled Russia Following Invasion Receives U.S. Asylum
A lawmaker from Vladivostok who fled Russia after it invaded Ukraine has received asylum in the United States.
Viktor Kamenshchikov, who represented the Communist Party in the city’s legislature, said in a social media post on October 22 that his request for political asylum has been approved and he has been released from detention.
“I am free, I have received asylum, and now I can be a full member of American society. Was it a long process? Yes, but I don't regret it at all,” he said in a Telegram post.
Kamenshchikov was detained by U.S. border officials in May as he tried to cross into the country from Mexico. Thousands of Russians have made the same trek since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Kamenshchikov immediately came out against the invasion and stopped attending parliament. He soon filed an application to leave the Communist Party, which backed the unprovoked invasion.
Anatoly Dolgachyov, the first secretary of Primorsk branch of the Communist Party and the head of the party’s faction in the Primorsk regional parliament, said Kamenshchikov had “tarnished the honor” and “discredited” the party."
He called Kamenshchikov a "traitor."
In an interview in March with RFE/RL’s Siberian.Realities, Kamenshchikov criticized those who were fleeing Russia without denouncing the war.
“To flee and not express your opinion means to flee with the status of an occupier,” he said. “If a person has not expressed his opinion today and if a person has not said today that he is against the invasion, it means that he is in favor."
Many Russian men who supported the war or did not oppose it fled the country after President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial” mobilization. Such individuals may struggle to receive asylum in the West, experts have said.
Kamenshchikov said he is currently living in Miami but did not state his future plans.
Russian State TV Presenter Suspended After 'Disgusting' Call To Drown Ukrainian Children
A presenter on Russian state-controlled RT media has been suspended after he said Ukrainian children who saw Russians as occupiers under the Soviet Union should have been drowned.
The broadcaster’s editor in chief, Margarita Simonyan, tweeted on October 23 that she had suspended the presenter, Anton Krasovsky, because of his "disgusting" comments, adding that no one at RT shared his views.
In a show broadcast last week, RT presenter Anton Krasovsky said children who criticized Russia should have been "thrown straight into a river with a strong current."
Krasovsky -- a pro-war commentator who has been sanctioned by the European Union -- was responding to an account by Russian science fiction author Sergei Lukyanenko about how, when he first visited Ukraine in the 1980s, children told him they would live better lives were it not for Moscow occupying their country.
"They should have been drowned in the Tysyna (River)," Krasovsky said in response. "Just drown those children, drown them." Alternatively, he said, they could be shoved into huts and burned.”
In a short segment of the interview, which was shared on social media, Krasovsky also laughed at reports that Russian soldiers had raped elderly Ukrainian women during the invasion.
Krasovsky's comment sparked outrage in Ukraine and the West, feeding allegations that Russia is intent on eradicating Ukrainians as a race.
"Governments which have still not banned RT must watch this excerpt," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet that linked to a clip of the interview.
"Aggressive genocide incitement (we will put this person on trial for it), which has nothing to do with freedom of speech. Ban RT worldwide," Kuleba said. "This is what you side with if you allow RT to operate in your countries."
Early on October 24, Krasovsky apologized for the comments, saying he was "embarrassed" by them.
Krasovsky gained some Western recognition when he announced live on Russian TV in 2013 that he was gay to protest against Kremlin-backed legislation imposing harsh fines and jail terms for the distribution of homosexual "propaganda" to minors.
Krasovsky’s public announcement brought his soaring career as a Russian television journalist to a temporary end as he was barred from state media. He returned as a presenter for the Russian state-controlled broadcaster in 2020.
In stark contrast to his comments regarding Ukrainians last week, in 2013 -- when a 22-year-old man from the southern Russian town of Volgograd was brutally murdered by neighbors for being gay -- Krasovsky penned an opinion piece in The Guardian criticizing the Kremlin for targeting a select group of people.
“How did it come about that today in Russia a good gay person is a dead gay person?.… As far as the [Russian] deputies are concerned I am scum by the fact of my birth, and it was criminal negligence not to have made a note of that in my birth certificate. What seemed like a bad dream only a couple of years ago has now become reality. And it is terrifying to imagine what could happen tomorrow,” he wrote.
With reporting by Reuters
Kyrgyz Police Search Homes Of More Than A Dozen Activists, Politicians Over Opposition To Uzbek Border Agreement
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz police have searched the homes of more than a dozen Kyrgyz civil activists and oppositionists over their objecting to a draft border agreement with Uzbekistan.
Several of the individuals have been arrested for 48 hours, according to a human rights defender, Aziza Abdirasulova.
The police haven't given the exact number of detainees.
Earlier, the Interior Ministry said it was carrying out an investigation into alleged preparations for an organized mass riot.
The searches come as Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are expected to sign a border-delimitation agreement to resolve all land disputes between the two countries.
According to a draft of the agreement, Kyrgyzstan will hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir covering 4,485 hectares to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
The reservoir, which was built in 1983, is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source.
Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses the majority of the water.
The two Central Asian countries share a border that is more than 1,300-kilometers long.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam are against the deal.
They say Uzbekistan could continue using the dam's water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan's border.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water.
Kyrgyz politician Ravshan Jeenbekov announced on October 22 that he and others opposed to the deal had created a committee to protect Kempir-Abad.
That same day, Japarov called opponents of the deal "provocateurs" who are misleading the public.
He claimed that 99 percent of the population supports the agreement. He noted that he knows who is behind the rallies and processions.
Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Holds Calls With U.S., Other NATO Counterparts Amid Escalation Fears
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and three other counterparts from leading NATO members on October 23 amid growing concern that the Kremlin could escalate its war in Ukraine as it suffers defeats.
Shoigu’s call with Austin was his second in three days. The two had gone months without speaking and have now had just three calls since Russia unleashed a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Shoigu also held phone calls with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, and French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu.
In those three calls, Shoigu conveyed "concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a 'dirty bomb,'" the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. The ministry provided no evidence to support its alleged concerns and the statements did not provide further details.
Western defense officials rejected Shoigu’s comments as a Russian pretext for escalation.
A dirty bomb is a mix of explosives, such as dynamite, with radioactive powder or pellets. When the dynamite or other explosives are set off, the blast carries radioactive material into the surrounding area.
At the same time, the Kremlin-controlled RIA Novosti news agency claimed without citing any sources that Ukraine could detonate a low-yield nuclear bomb on its own territory in order to blame it on Russia and thereby damage Moscow’s global standing.
Russia has already seriously undermined its own international image, especially in the West, with its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, atrocities against Ukrainian civilians that some have called war crimes, the indiscriminate bombing of Ukrainian energy infrastructure, and its mismanagement of its military campaign from day one.
Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in the 1990s in exchange for a guarantee from Russia that its borders would remain sacrosanct, which Moscow violated in 2014 and again with its invasion in February. Thus, Russia is indirectly accusing Western nations of potentially supplying Ukraine with dirty bombs or low-yield nuclear bombs.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sharply denounced Shoigu's statement, calling the allegation a Russian pretext for just such an attack.
"The world should react as harshly as possible," he said.
US National Security Council Spokeswoman Adrienne Watson called Shoigu's statement "transparently false" and said "the world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation."
The United Kingdom’s Ben Wallace “refuted" Russia's claims and warned that such allegations "should not be used as a pretext for greater escalation," Britain's Ministry of Defense said in a statement, noting that Moscow had requested the conversation.
Dara Massicot, a military expert at the Washington-based think tank RAND Corp, said the Russian Defense Ministry’s statement was disconcerting.
“This reads like Russian false flag groundwork. Troubling that it’s happening at the defense minister level,” she said in a tweet.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he would use any available means to defend territory he claims to have annexed from Ukraine. Experts have interpreted that to mean nuclear weapons.
Ukrainian forces are carrying out a counteroffensive that is pushing Russian forces out of the regions its forces occupied in the first months of the invasion.
Military experts say Ukraine, backed by Western conventional weapons and training, could win the war as Russian forces are stretched.
A Ukrainian victory could undermine Putin’s 23-year hold on power.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Iran's Atomic Energy Agency Says Its E-Mail Server Was Hacked
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization has said that an e-mail server belonging to one of its subsidiaries was hacked from a foreign country, state media reported on October 23. The agency said the hackers published some information online.
It came a day after an Iranian hacking group, Black Reward, claimed on social media that it had hacked the internal e-mail system of Iran’s Nuclear Power Production and Development Company.
The group declared support for ongoing protests in Iran sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran’s morality police.
It said the information released included "management and operational schedules of different parts of the Bushehr power plant," and "atomic development contracts and agreements with domestic and foreign partners."
The Atomic Energy Organization said “the move was made with the aim of attracting public attention."
"It should be noted that the content in users' emails contains technical messages and routine and current everyday exchanges," state media reported.
Talks between world powers and Iran aimed at restoring a 2015 nuclear deal are at standstill, with the United States recently saying Tehran had shown little interest in reviving the pact.
Iran accused the United States of seeking to gain concessions in nuclear talks by supporting protests over Amini's death.
Based on reporting by Reuters and farsnews.ir
Another Russian Military Plane Crashes Into Residential Building, Killing Both Pilots
A Russian military plane crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on October 23, killing both of its pilots, Russian authorities said.
Russia's Emergency Ministry said there were no casualties among the population.
The Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet crashed during a test flight and was not carrying weapons, limiting the damage done to the surrounding area, officials said. The plane is produced at the nearby Irkutsk Aviation Plant.
The incident comes just days after a Su-34, a supersonic fighter-bomber, crashed near an apartment building in the Sea of Azov port of Yeysk, killing 15 people and injuring 19 others. That plane was loaded with weapons, creating a large fireball upon impact.
Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev said the SU-30 on a two-story house in the city, causing a fire.
Video of the aftermath showed smoke billowing against a dark sky and firefighters working at the scene.
Kobzev said that 150 homes were left without electricity.
Local media said the Su-30 lost contact with ground command shortly after takeoff.
Russia's state Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case.
Based on reporting by Interfax, AP, Reuters, and AFP
'Wide-Scale' Russian Attacks Target Ukraine's Energy Grid, Leaving Millions Without Electricity
Russia has launched new, “wide scale” missile strikes on Ukraine’s civilian energy sites, causing power outages nationwide, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his regular video address late on October 22.
Moscow says its forces continued to launch attacks against Ukraine's energy and military infrastructure over the last 24 hours.
Ukrainian authorities say nearly 1.5 million households across the country have been left without electricity.
But Zelenskiy said most of the Russian missiles and drones were being shot down, reiterating an earlier statement by the Ukrainian military that it had downed 18 out of 33 cruise missiles launched from the air and sea on October 22.
“Of course we don't yet have the technical ability to knock down 100 percent of the Russian missiles and strike drones. I am sure that, gradually, we will achieve that, with help from our partners," Zelenskiy said.
Russia has intensified its strikes on Ukraine's power stations, water supply systems, and other key infrastructure over the past two weeks.
The areas targeted by the latest strikes include Khmelnytskiy and Lutsk in the country’s west and the central city of Uman.
Khmelnytskiy, which was home to some 275,000 people before the war, was left with no electricity, shortly after local media reported several loud explosions on October 22, regional officials said.
Uman, which had some 100,000 residents before the war, was also plunged into darkness after a rocket hit a nearby power station.
In Lutsk, a city of 215,000, electricity had been partially knocked out after Russian missiles slammed into local energy facilities, according to local officials.
Authorities in Khmelnytskiy and Lutsk urged residents to store water, “in case it’s also gone.”
Air strikes and power disruptions were also reported from Odesa in the south, the central city of Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhya in the country’s southeast.
The national energy company, Ukrenerho, continued to urge all Ukrainians to conserve energy.
In his address later on October 22, Zelenskiy said authorities had managed to restore power in multiple regions where electricity had been cut off as a result of the attack.
"The main target of the terrorists is energy," he said.
In the capital, Kyiv, and surrounding regions rolling blackouts came into effect on October 22 in response to the reduced power supplies.
Ukrainian officials said about 40 percent of the country's electric power system has been severely damaged since Russia increased attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.
Zelenskiy had earlier said 30 percent of Ukraine's power stations have been destroyed by Russian strikes since October 10.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal warned that the intensifying missile and drone strikes will create a new wave of refugees from Ukraine.
"If there is no more electricity, no more heating, no more water in Ukraine, this can trigger a new migration tsunami," he told the October 23 edition of Germany's broadsheet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
Russia's Defense Ministry said on October 23 that it destroyed a large ammunition depot in Ukraine's central Cherkasy region that according to the ministry was storing over 100,000 tons of aviation fuel for the Ukrainian Air Force.
The ministry also said in a daily briefing that Russian forces had repelled Ukrainian counteroffensives along the frontlines in southern and eastern Ukraine.
The claims cannot be independently verified.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow had concerns Ukraine could use a "dirty bomb" in the conflict, without providing evidence to support his suggestion.
Shoigu made the comment during a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Sebastien Lecornu, on October 23, according to Russian news agencies.
Shoigu was quoted as saying that the situation in Ukraine was rapidly deteriorating and trending toward "uncontrolled escalation.”
With reporting by AP, dpa, and the BBC
Two Russians Seeking Asylum In Alaska Are Indigenous Siberians Fleeing Mobilization, Senator Says
Two Russian men who sought asylum in the United States after landing on a remote Alaskan island by boat earlier this month to avoid conscription to fight in Ukraine are indigenous Siberians, Alaska’s U.S. senator said.
“They feared for their lives because of Russia, who is targeting minority populations for conscription into service in Ukraine,” Lisa Murkowski said on October 22.
Murkowski said she met with the two Siberians recently but didn’t give further details about when or where the meeting took place or where their asylum process stood.
The pair landed at a beach near Gambell, a remote settlement of about 600 people on St. Lawrence Island, some 58 kilometers from Siberia’s Chukotka peninsula on October 4.
Two days later, Murkowski’s office announced their request for asylum, saying the men reportedly fled one of the coastal communities on Russia’s east coast.
The incident prompted lawmakers from the state to ask the federal government for extra support in case more Russians flee to Alaska amid President Vladimir Putin's military call-up.
Thousands of Russian men fled the country after Putin announced a mobilization in September to call up about 300,000 men to bolster Russia’s depleting forces in Ukraine.
Based on reporting by AP
Global Ski Federation Maintains Ban On Athletes From Russia, Belarus
The International Ski Federation (FIS) has agreed to maintain a ban on athletes from Russia and Belarus from all competitions following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and Minsk’s support for the action.
"The FIS Council decided, with due regard to the integrity of FIS competitions and for the safety of all participants, and in line with IOC (International Olympic Committee) recommendations, to continue its policy to not allow Russian and Belarusian teams and athletes, to participate in all FIS competition," the FIS said on October 22.
With the ban, athletes from the two countries will be barred from competing in alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, freestyle, and snowboard events.
The International Biathlon Union (IBU) has barred athletes from the countries from competing in its events.
Russia is a traditional power in cross-country skiing, having won a third of all medals available at the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing in February.
The head of the Russian Freestyle Skiing Federation Aleksei Kurashov condemned the decision as “unfair.”
“It is unpleasant, because everything that is unfair is unpleasant. Especially in sports, which should be honest and open,” Kurashov said.
The FIS said the decision was in line with recommendations made by the IOC.
Since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian athletes and cultural performers have been banned or restricted from numerous events worldwide. Belarusians have also faced bans in response to that country’s assistance to Russia in staging the invasion.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
'We Are Fighting For Our Lives' In Ukraine, Says Olena Zelenska
Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said the people of her besieged nation “are fighting for our lives” as they battle against the Russian invasion.
"We are fighting for our lives...Our planning horizon is maybe a day or two -- we don't know what tomorrow is or the day after tomorrow," she told the audience on October 22 at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany.
Zelenska noted that there was renewed Russian shelling on the Ukrainian capital overnight.
She said such shelling and other effects of war have led to a daily search for normalcy, mentioning concerns for her children and the dangers facing her husband.
"We are constantly in other places -- the children have rarely seen their father, but they talk on the phone every day."
Her husband spoke to the same book fair through a video address on October 20 and urged authors to write about the "terror" unleashed by Russia's invasion of his country.
Ukraine is in the spotlight at this year's book fair, with numerous authors and industry figures appearing throughout the week at the country's large exhibition kiosk.
"Instead of importing culture, Russia imports death," Zelenskiy told the fair in his video address.
Based on reporting by dpa and AFP
Spain To Deploy Fighter Jets To Bulgaria, Romania To Bolster Air Defenses
Spain said it would deploy 14 fighter jets to Bulgaria and Romania as NATO continues to bolster its eastern flank in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions in the region.
The move announced by the Spanish Defense Ministry on October 22 follows remarks by Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov two days earlier that Madrid was set to deploy up to eight jets to his nation in the coming days.
Spain said six Eurofighter jets and 130 soldiers would be sent to Bulgaria between mid-November and early December to train forces there.
Stoyanov told a news conference on October 20 that the Spanish Eurofighter jets were expected to arrive in Bulgaria on November 1 and would perform airspace protection operations together with the Bulgarian Air Force through December 23.
"This is yet another mission on enhanced air policing. It will be a joint airspace security duty," Stoyanov told reporters.
Bulgaria, a NATO member since 2004, is already hosting some 1,000 alliance troops under Italian command.
In its announcement, Spain said a deployment of eight F18M fighter jets and 130 air force personnel would operate in Romania between December and March 2023 as part of NATO's "reaction and deterrence" strategy.
The Spanish statement said a long-range aerial surveillance radar has been deployed to Romania since October 17 and could remain there until late June 2023.
The country previously sent 12 fighter jets to eastern NATO members Bulgaria, Lithuania, and Estonia following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
German Defense, Foreign Ministers Urge Major Increase In Financial Aid For Ukraine's Military
The German defense and foreign ministers have called for significantly higher financial aid for Ukraine’s military in its effort to defend the country against Russia's invasion.
Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urged in a letter to Finance Minister Christian Lindner that the $697 million already planned for the 2023 German budget to aid Ukraine’s military be increased to about $2.17 billion.
The letter was seen by the German dpa news agency on October 22.
Berlin has received some criticism by officials in Ukraine and within Germany itself for its refusal to send heavy weapons, such as battle tanks, to Ukraine. Berlin says it wants to coordinate any such moves with its allies.
In a Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung report on October 22, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal asked Germany for further military aid as soon as possible.
Shmyhal said Kyiv is "impatiently" waiting delivery of new ammunition, which is needed "right now."
He also said jammers were needed to counter the "20 to 30 Iranian kamikaze drones" Russia was launching against Ukraine on a daily basis.
The Ukrainian prime minister praised the newly delivered German Iris-T air defense missile system, saying it was in use and has "already saved many, many lives."
He said Russian assets frozen abroad should be used for reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, adding that damage from Moscow's attack so far has come to "more than $750 billion."
Shmyhal is scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on October 24 to open a German-Ukrainian economic forum.
Based on reporting by dpa and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
Biden Congratulates Italy's New PM, Eyes Continued Efforts To Support Ukraine
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after she was sworn in as the European nation’s first female premier and said he was looking forward to working with her on efforts to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.
“I congratulate Giorgia Meloni on becoming the new prime minister of Italy,” Biden said in a White House statement on October 22.
“Italy is a vital NATO Ally and close partner as our nations together address shared global challenges.
“As leaders in the G7, I look forward to continuing to advance our support for Ukraine, hold Russia accountable for its aggression, ensure respect for human rights and democratic values, and build sustainable economic growth,” he added.
The 45-year-old Meloni, whose nationalist Brothers of Italy party has neo-fascist roots, led a right-wing coalition to victory in Italy's national elections on September 26.
She succeeds Mario Draghi, who led a national unity government that was vocal in European Union efforts to sanction Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Amid some concerns that her right-wing government would ease its backing of Ukraine, Meloni has pledged continued support for Kyiv, despite some opposition from members of the far-right coalition.
On Twitter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also congratulated Meloni, saying, "I look forward to continued fruitful cooperation to ensure peace and prosperity in Ukraine, Italy and the world!"
Iranians Stage Solidarity Strikes As Nationwide Protests Enter Sixth Week
Iranian factory workers and shopkeepers went on strike on October 22 as nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, arrested for "improperly" wearing a head scarf entered a sixth week, activists said.
The death of 22-year-old Amini has fueled the biggest protests seen in the Islamic republic in years.
Young women have led the charge, removing their head scarves, chanting anti-government slogans, and confronting the security forces on the streets, despite a crackdown that rights groups say has killed at least 215 people, including 27 children.
Activists issued a call for fresh demonstrations as the Iranian working week got under way on October 22, but it was difficult to immediately assess the turnout due to curbs on Internet access.
"On Saturday... We will be together for freedom," activist Atena Daemi said in a Twitter post that bore an image of a bare-headed woman with her fist raised in the air.
The 1500tasvir social media channel said that there were "strikes in a couple of cities including Sanandaj, Bukan, and Saqez" but added that it was difficult to see evidence of them online as "the internet connection is too slow."
Saqez, in the western province of Kurdistan, is Amini's home town, where angry protests broke out at her burial last month, sparking the nationwide demonstrations.
The Norway-based Hengaw rights group also said that shopkeepers were on strike in Bukan, Sanandaj, Saqez, and Marivan.
At Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran, dozens of students were seen in a video tweeted by 1500tasvir clapping and chanting during a protest on October 22.
Dozens of workers were seen gathering outside the Aidin chocolate factory in Tabriz, the capital of East Azerbaijan province, in other footage it shared.
The videos have not been independently verified.
People were also gathering abroad for rallies in solidarity with the Iranian protest movement.
Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Berlin to show support. Iranian activist Hamed Esmaeilion -- whose wife and daughter were killed when a Ukrainian passenger plane was shot down near Tehran in 2020 --is expected to be the main speaker in the German capital.
An online petition promoted by Esmaeilion asking the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations to expel the Islamic republic's diplomats has so far garnered nearly 657,000 signatures.
In Tokyo, demonstrators held up portraits of Amini and others who have been killed in the crackdown, as well as a banner bearing the protest slogan, "Women, life, freedom."
A teachers' union in Iran has called for a nationwide strike on October 23 and 24.
The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates said the "sit-in" would be in response to "systematic oppression" by the security forces at schools.
The council identified in a statement four teenagers who had been killed in the crackdown -- Nika Shahkarami, Sarina Esmailzadeh, Abolfazl Adinezadeh, and Asra Panahi -- and said a large number of teachers had been arrested without charge.
"Iran's teachers do not tolerate these atrocities and tyranny and proclaims that we are for the people, and these bullets and pellets you shoot at the people target our lives and souls," it said.
Meanwhile Reza Pahlavi, the exiled former crown prince of Iran, stressed in a speech on October 20 to the protesters that there is a need to form a "pluralist provisional government" for the transition from Iran's Islamic republic.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian accused the United States of supporting the protests in an effort to win concessions in talks aimed at restarting the nuclear 2015 agreement.
"The Americans continue to exchange messages with us, but they are trying to fan the flames of what has been going on inside Iran in recent days," Amir-Abdollahian said during a visit to Armenia.
U.S. officials have dismissed Tehran’s accusations that the weeks-long mass protests in Iran have been orchestrated by the United States or Israel
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Montenegrin Parliament Dismisses Two Pro-Western Ministers
The parliament of Montenegro has voted out two pro-Western ministers from Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic's caretaker government.
The 41 pro-Serbian deputies of the 81-seat parliament voted late on October 21 to dismiss Foreign Minister Ranko Krivokapic and Defense Minister Rasko Konjevic.
Abazovic accused the two members of the pro-Western Social Democratic party of working against the interests of the government.
The pro-Serbian and pro-Russian camps in Montenegro are trying to oust pro-Western President Milo Djukanovic from office and bring him to court for alleged corruption.
Djukanovic led Montenegro to independence from Serbia in 2006 and into NATO in 2017.
Abazovic's government is only in office on a caretaker basis after parliament withdrew its confidence in August.
Abazovic, the head of the small eco-liberal party URA, had originally adopted a pro-Western stance but started pursuing a more pro-Serbian policy once he acceded to power through a change of coalition in April.
In August, Abazovic signed an an agreement with the Belgrade-led Serbian Orthodox Church, which does not recognize Montenegro's identity as a separate state, arguing that the deal would help heal deep internal divisions.
The move was heavily criticized by Montenegro's pro-European political forces.
New elections have not yet been called because there was no majority in parliament for the move.
Local elections will be held in 14 municipalities on October 23, including in the capital Podgorica.
A possible consensus for new elections, probably in January, is expected to emerge after the polls.
A report by the European Commission earlier this month said Montenegro's lawmakers have failed to demonstrate a commitment to enacting the reforms needed to bring it closer to the European Union, despite the country's candidate status.
With reporting by dpa
Iran Rejects Call For UN Probe Into Russian Use Of Its Drones In Ukraine War
Iran has criticized a call by France, Germany, and Britain for the United Nations to investigate accusations that Russia has used Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on October 22 the initiative announced the previous day by the so-called E-3 group of countries was "false and baseless" and that it was "strongly rejected and condemned."
Ukraine says Russia has struck its infrastructure with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that cruise toward their target and explode on impact.
Both Iran and Russia have denied the accusations.
"The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in its pursuit to protect its national interest and to secure the rights of the noble Iranian people, reserves the right to respond to any irresponsible action," the Iranian foreign ministry website quoted Kanaani as saying.
"It will not hesitate to defend the interests of the Iranian people," he said, without elaborating.
In a letter signed by their UN envoys and seen by Reuters, the three European countries backed Ukraine's call on October 17 for a UN probe, arguing that the drone use breached a UN Security Council resolution (UNSCR) 2231 endorsing the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers.
With reporting by Reuters
Blast At Uzbek Ammo Depot Injures 16 People
An explosion at the weapons and ammunition depot of a military facility in central Uzbekistan has injured several people and caused material damage.
It was not immediately clear what caused the blast at the facility in Syr Darya region, some 70 kilometers west of the capital, Tashkent.
The Uzbek Health Ministry said 16 people were hospitalized after being injured in the explosion, which occurred early on October 22.
The Ministry of Defense said those hospitalized had suffered “non-life-threatening injuries.”
Surrounding houses and shops were damaged. The Defense Ministry said an investigation has been launched into the incident.
Japanese PM Says Russian Use Of Nuclear Weapons Would Be 'Act Of Hostility Against Humanity'
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says the use of a nuclear weapon by Russia in the war in Ukraine would be considered an "act of hostility against humanity."
"Russia's act of threatening the use of nuclear weapons is a serious threat to the peace and security of the international community and absolutely unacceptable," Kishida said on October 22 during a visit to Australia.
In May next year, Kishida is expected to host leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations in Hiroshima, where a U.S. nuclear bomb was dropped on August 6, 1945, resulting in the deaths of 140,000 people.
The Japanese city of Nagasaki was hit three days later.
Japan remains the only country to have ever been hit with a nuclear bomb.
Kishida said the 77-year period of no nuclear weapons use "must not be ended."
"If nuclear weapons were ever used, that would be an act of hostility against humanity...the international community will never allow such an act," he said, adding that President Vladimir Putin's nuclear allusions are "deeply disturbing."
Putin has made several thinly veiled threats about his willingness to deploy tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
'Massive' Russian Strikes Leave Millions In Ukraine Without Power; Russia Orders Kherson Evacuation
KYIV -- Ukrainian officials said “vile” Russian missile strikes on civilian energy sites have caused power outages nationwide, leaving more than a million households without electricity, while Russian authorities ordered residents to leave Kherson "immediately" ahead of an expected effort by Kyiv’s forces to retake the crucial southern city.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram on October 22 that Russia carried out a "massive attack" on Ukraine overnight and that "the aggressor continues to terrorize our country."
"At night, the enemy launched a massive attack: 36 rockets, most of which were shot down...These are vile strikes on critical objects. Typical tactics of terrorists," he wrote. "The world can and must stop this terror."
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Zelenskiy’s office, said Ukrainian air defense forces had shot down 18 of the missiles.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a number of missiles had been shot down on the approach to the capital.
"Several rockets flying toward Kyiv were shot down in the region by air defense forces. Thanks to our defenders!" Klitschko said.
There was no immediate word on deaths related to the missile attacks, but officials said several people had been injured.
It was not possible to verify the reports on either side.
In the face of continued Russian strikes, Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba again urged Ukraine's Western allies to speed up the delivery of modern air defense systems.
"We intercepted some, others hit the targets. Air defense saves lives. In [Western] capitals, there should not be a single minute of delay in the decision regarding air defense systems for Ukraine," Kuleba said.
Local officials said power stations were hit in the regions of Odesa, Kirovohrad, and Lutsk, while other regions reported problems with electricity.
"Another rocket attack from terrorists who are fighting against civilian infrastructure and people," the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on the Telegram app.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told a government meeting that from October 10 to October 20, Russian strikes damaged more than 400 facilities in 16 regions of Ukraine, including dozens of energy facilities.
"The Russian Army has identified our energy sector as one of the key targets for its attacks," Shmyhal said on October 21.
"Russian propagandists and officials speak openly about the purpose of all these attacks: Ukraine, according to them, should be left without water, without light, without heat," he said.
Meanwhile, Russian-appointed authorities in the occupied and illegally seized southern Kherson region on October 22 ordered the estimated 60,000 residents of the region's eponymous main city to leave "immediately" in the face of Kyiv's advancing counteroffensive.
"Due to the tense situation on the front, the increased danger of mass shelling of the city and the threat of terrorist attacks, all civilians must immediately leave the city and cross to the left bank of the Dnieper River," the region's Russia-backed authorities said on social media.
Russina-installed officials are moving people out of the strategic city in what they are calling an evacuation but which Ukrainian officials label as deportations.
The order came in spite of a claim by Russia's Defense Ministry on October 22 that its forces had prevented an attempt by Ukraine to break through its line of control in Kherson.
"All attacks were repulsed, the enemy was pushed back to their initial positions," the Defense Ministry said, adding that Ukraine's offensive was launched toward the settlements of Piatykhatky, Suhanove, Sablukivka and Bezvodne, on the west side of the Dnieper River.
The ministry's statement said Russian forces had also repelled attacks in the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.
Kherson city, which had a prewar population of 280,000, is one of the first urban areas occupied by Russia at the start of the invasion.
Zelenskiy’s office said 88 settlements in the southern Kherson region and 551 settlements in the northeastern Kharkiv region have been “de-occupied,” while the Ukrainian forces' counteroffensive in the Kherson region moves ahead.
Ukraine is trying to drive Russian forces in Kherson back east across the Dnieper. Russian soldiers on the western bank, where the city of Kherson is located, are reportedly close to being cut off from supply lines and reinforcements.
Natalya Humenyuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine’s southern operational command, said the Ukrainian military struck the Antonivskiy Bridge over the Dnieper in the city of Kherson during an overnight curfew Russia-installed officials put in place to avoid civilian casualties.
“We do not attack civilians and settlements," Humenyuk told Ukrainian television.
Ukrainian strikes made the Antonivskiy Bridge inoperable, prompting Russian authorities to set up ferry crossings and pontoon bridges to relocate civilians and transport supplies.
Russia has sent in thousands of recently mobilized troops to reinforce the defense of Kherson, the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said on October 21.
Zelenskiy again on October 21 urged the West to warn Russia not to blow up a dam at the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant on the Dnieper River as this could flood settlements toward Kherson.
Zelenskiy said Russian forces had planted explosives inside the dam, which holds back an enormous reservoir, and were planning to blow it up.
"Now everyone in the world must act powerfully and quickly to prevent a new Russian terrorist attack. Destroying the dam would mean a large-scale disaster," he said in his nightly address.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and the BBC
Defense Minister Says 90 Percent Of Moldova's Military Equipment Is Outdated
A large part of Moldova's military equipment dates back to Soviet times and is in urgent need of replacement, Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii told RFE/RL, adding that the money allocated by the government for defense amounts to a small sum but is still important for its badly underfunded and underequipped army.
Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, was part of the Soviet Union until 1991, when it declared independence. It has a long border with Ukraine and has been hosting hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees since the start of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has some 1,500 troops in Moldova's Moscow-backed separatist region of Transdniester, a sliver of land sandwiched between Moldova proper and Ukraine.
"Some 90 percent [of our military equipment] is of Soviet origin and dates back to the 1960s to the 1980s.... You cannot modernize a ZIL-131 [military truck] or an antiaircraft system made in the 1970s," Nosatii said.
The pro-European government of President Maia Sandu accelerated its EU bid after Russia invaded Ukraine and in June was given candidate status alongside Ukraine.
Moldova's armed forces consists of 6,500 professional personnel, while 2,000 conscripts are being recruited annually for compulsory military service. The military also employs 2,000 civilians as auxiliary personnel.
Nosatii told RFE/RL that the 0.5 percent of the gross domestic product allocated for defense by the government -- roughly $25.5 million -- while small, is still very important for the implementation of modernization projects.
Nosatii also spoke about the equipment shortages that the Moldovan military faces because of insufficient funding.
The Defense Ministry covers only partially the contents of the so-called "emergency backpack" that contract soldiers, who account for the bulk of Moldova's armed forces, must have at the ready for unexpected situations, Nosatii said.
Nosatii, who was appointed in August last year as defense minister in Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita's reformist government, told RFE/RL that his ministry's current priority is to provide every member of the armed forces with one of these individual first-aid medical kits.
Moldova has been cooperating with foreign partners, including NATO, in its efforts to supply the first-aid kits to its military personnel, Nosatii said.
Besides the first-aid kit, the emergency backpack must also include personal items such as underwear, socks, gloves, a woolly hat, food, and a flashlight, Nosatii said, adding that the state can only partially cover the cost of such equipment.
"For example," Nosatii told RFE/RL, "if the state provides four T-shirts [for daily usage] but the backpack has to cover seven days of deployment, the remainder of three or more T-shirts must be bought by the soldier."
Nosatii said that supplying Moldova's small military with equipment has been a permanent underlying problem but that the ministry has obtained aid from Moldova's external partners.
"You can't demand that a soldier perform his duties when he doesn't have what he needs, when he's cold, lacks military equipment, or is forced to buy it himself," Nosatii said.
Military equipment donated by Moldova's Western partners this year consists of protective gear such as helmets, flak jackets, and waterproof and winter clothing.
Earlier this month, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht visited Moldova and said Berlin is prepared to provide drones and other military equipment to Chisinau.
Lambrecht also said the German Army is ready to provide military training to Moldova.
She said Berlin also realizes the importance of supporting Moldova in the wake of energy shortages stemming from the war in Ukraine.
Five 'Pocket' Candidates Line Up Against Toqaev In Kazakh Presidential Vote
Incumbent Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev will face off against five relatively unknown candidates -- including, for the first time, two women -- in an early presidential election slated for next month.
The Central Election Commission said that the six candidates had officially registered for the November 20 vote by the deadline on October 21.
The five candidates that will face Toqaev -- Nurlan Auesbaev, Meiram Qazhyken, Zhiguli Dairabaev, Qaraqat Abden, and Saltanat Tursynbekova -- are relatively unknown to the public, with many critics calling them "pocket candidates" who pose little threat to Toqaev's victory.
Most noteworthy among the candidates are Abden and Tursynbekova, who follow in the footsteps of Daniya Yespayeva, who became the first female to run for president with her bid in 2019.
Tursynbekova is a human rights activist who focuses on women’s and children’s rights. Abden is a member of the National Commission for Women's Affairs, Family, and Demographic Policy, a nonstaff adviser to Astana’s mayor on social issues, and a member of the capital’s public council.
Toqaev, who has tried to position himself as reform-minded, called the early presidential election on September 1 while also proposing to change the presidential term to seven years from five years. Under the new system, future presidents will be barred from seeking more than one term.
Critics say Toqaev's initiatives have been mainly cosmetic and do not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Nursultan Nazarbaev, who had run the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, chose Toqaev as his successor when he stepped down in 2019.
Though he was no longer president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of “elbasy,” or leader of the nation.
Many citizens, however, remained upset by the oppression felt during Nazarbaev's reign.
Those feelings came to a head in January when unprecedented anti-government nationwide protests. Those protests started over a fuel price hike and then exploded into countrywide deadly unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to share in the oil-rich Central Asian nation's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
In June, a Toqaev-initiated referendum removed Nazarbaev's name from the constitution and annulled his status as “elbasy.”
With reporting by zakon.kz and Tengrinews
Bosnian Court Convicts Seven Former Soldiers In War Crimes Case
A court in Bosnia-Herzegovina has convicted seven former soldiers and acquitted their commander for war crimes in the kidnapping and execution of 20 civilians during the war in Bosnia nearly 30 years ago.
The 20 civilians -- mostly Muslim men -- were tortured and killed by Serb paramilitaries after being removed from a train during the 1990s war.
The Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina on October 21 found the seven former members of a Republika Srpska army infantry brigade guilty and sentenced each to 13 years in prison for committing a war crime.
The incident started at the Strpci train station near the border with Bosnia on February 27, 1993. Armed Serbs stopped a train there and took off 20 passengers, mostly Muslims, and brought the men to Visegrad in eastern Bosnia, where they tortured and killed all of them, dumping their bodies in the Drina River.
All the victims were from the Muslim-dominated Sandzak area in western Serbia, which borders Bosnia.
The remains of only four victims have been found to date. A search for the remains of the others continues.
The seven former soldiers -- Obrad Poluga, Novak Poluga, Radojica Ristic, Petko Indic, Miodrag Mitasinovic, Dragan Sekovic, and Oliver Krsmanovic -- were found guilty of complicity in the crime.
Luka Dragicevic, the former commander of the infantry brigade the men belonged to, was acquitted.
Judge Vesna Jesenkovic said that the Bosnian Prosecutor-General’s Office did not prove that Dragicevic issued an order to torture and kill civilians.
"The prosecution proved that Dragicevic received reports or orders but did not prove how he later acted on those orders. No witness said that he informed Dragicevic about the event -- that is, about the killings of civilians," said the judge.
Bakira Hasecic, president of Women Victims of War, told RFE/RL that she was shocked when she heard that Dragicevic had been acquitted.
“Everything that happened happened under his command,” Hasecic told RFE/RL.
She also said that 13 years in prison for “such brutal murders of Serbian citizens” was “no punishment at all."
Miodrag Stojanovic, the lawyer who represented Dragicevic, said that justice had been served in his case but expressed “mixed feelings” about the 13-year sentences handed to the former soldiers, calling them “inappropriate” because it had not been confirmed that any of them did the shooting, though they did participate at some point in the transfer of the men.
Bosnia's 1992-95 war between its Croats, Muslims, and Serbs claimed around 100,000 lives.
Influential Kazakh Businessman In Hot Water Over Comment About Kazakh Language
ALMATY, Kazakhstan-- One of the most influential businessmen in Kazakhstan, Ramil Mukhoryapov, has found himself in the center of a controversy over a public comment that has been interpreted as an insult to the Kazakh language.
Mukhoryapov's statement at a meeting with Russian citizens who fled their homeland for Kazakhstan to evade the ongoing military mobilization sparked online protests in the Central Asian country, with calls for a boycott of his businesses and for him to offer a public apology.
The protests stemmed from Mukhoryapov's statement earlier this week when he said that people in Kazakhstan who speak to Russians in Kazakh, even though they can speak Russian, are "some kind nationalists" and "uncultured."
The online protests that followed included demands to delete his businesses’ applications from mobile phones. These include online shopping, food delivery, hairdressing, and travel apps linked to Mukhoryapov's Chocofamily holding group.
Some Internet users noted that only two of five websites for Mukhoryapov's companies offer services in Kazakh and Russian.
The 37-year-old Mukhoryapov, cited by Forbes as one of 50 most influential businesspeople in Kazakhstan in 2021, issued a video statement on October 20 offering apologies to "all who were affected by my words" and promising to improve his stumbling Kazakh.
His company also issued a statement saying that Kazakh will be added to all of its websites.
However, many Internet users in Kazakhstan refused to accept the businessman's apologies, demanding an investigation.
Language has been a sensitive issue for many years in Kazakhstan, where Russian continues to dominate in many spheres of everyday life more than three decades after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
While Kazakh is the state language, Russian is allowed to be used in official entities and organizations.
As Russia continues its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in February, the language issue in Kazakhstan has become even more sensitive. Russian propaganda has baselessly accused the Ukrainian government of "a genocide against Russian-speakers” as one of the justifications of its full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
U.S., Russian Defense Ministers Discuss Ukraine Invasion In Rare Phone Call
The U.S. and Russian defense ministers -- Lloyd Austin and Sergei Shoigu -- discussed the current situation in Ukraine in a phone call on October 21 that the Pentagon said was aimed at keeping the lines of communication open.
"Secretary Austin emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid the ongoing war against Ukraine," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement following the phone call.
Austin spoke separately with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksiy Reznikov, "to reiterate the unwavering U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine's ability to counter Russia's aggression," Ryder said in another statement later on October 21.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Defense said Austin initiated the call with Shoigu and said October 21 offered the best opportunity for the two sides to speak but did not explain why that was the case. She did not say whether any additional talks were scheduled between the two.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Telegram that "actual topics on international security, including the situation in Ukraine, were discussed."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States would maintain contacts with Russia but said that any broader diplomacy depended on President Vladimir Putin showing an interest in stopping the aggression.
"We have seen no evidence of that in this moment. On the contrary, we see Russia doubling and tripling down on its aggression," Blinken told a joint news conference with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.
Blinken pointed to Russia's recent attacks on power stations and other civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and the mobilization of troops who Blinken said were being treated as "cannon fodder that Putin is trying to throw into the war."
The fundamental difference in the war is Ukrainians are "fighting for their country, their land, their future. Russia is not and the sooner President Putin understands that and comes to that conclusion, the sooner we will be able to end this war," Blinken said.
The call was the second between Shoigu and Austin since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Their last call took place on May 13, a few days before a phone call between the chief of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, and his U.S. counterpart, General Mark Milley.
Relations between Moscow and Washington have sunk to new lows since the start of the invasion, with Russia accusing the United States of seeking to prolong the conflict by providing financial and military aid and with Washington imposing broad sanctions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that he saw "no need" for an in-person meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
