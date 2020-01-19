Ukraine Receives Bodies From Plane Downed In Iran

The remains of 11 Ukrainians killed when Iran's military mistakenly shot down a passenger airliner after takeoff from Tehran international airport arrived in Kyiv on January 19. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other senior Ukrainian officials participated in a solemn ceremony after flag-draped coffins arrived in the Ukrainian capital carrying the bodies of nine Ukrainian International Airlines crew members and two passengers killed along with 165 other people when Flight PS752 went down on January 8.