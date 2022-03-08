Ukrainians' Arduous Escape From Irpin After Russian Attacks

The city of Irpin, a short distance from the Ukrainian capital, has come under heavy attack from Russian forces massed nearby. Residential areas have been devastated, driving out the residents, with many hoping to reach Kyiv. To get there, Ukrainians, young and old, some in wheelchairs, had to traverse an arduous path under a broken bridge and across a river. Current Time reporter Roman Sukhan and camera operator Ivan Lyubish-Kirdey were on the ground with those trying to escape the attacks and filed this report.