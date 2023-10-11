News
About 1,000 Ukrainians Seek Evacuation From Israel, Ambassador Says
Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel says about 1,000 Ukrainian citizens have turned to the Ukrainian Embassy in Tel Aviv asking for help to be evacuated to Ukraine to escape the war between Hamas and Israel.
Yevhen Korniychuk told RFE/RL on October 11 that the number of Ukrainians seeking to leave is rising and that this has created a complex problem.
"We do not have anywhere to evacuate the people. We will not transport people from one war to another war,” he said. “Our major goal is to take out as many people as possible in a short period of time."
Of the whole Russian-speaking population of Israel, about half a million people are of Ukrainian origin.
“And these people either are Ukrainian passport holders or those who have a right to obtain Ukrainian passports," Korniychuk said, adding that as Ukraine continues to fight to repel the ongoing Russian invasion, Kyiv cannot afford to pay for the flights.
There are 15,000 Ukrainian citizens registered at the consulate, Korniychuk said, noting that those are just the people who chose to be registered. The embassy also has a temporary consular registration list with a certain number of people registered.
In addition, there are many Ukrainian citizens residing in the Gaza Strip, Korniychuk said.
According to Korniychuk, it is more complicated to evacuate Ukrainians from Gaza, the narrow sliver of land home to 2.3 million Palestinians that is currently under heavy Israeli missile attack and a blockade.
The ambassador added that about 160 Ukrainian citizens registered with a Ukrainian consul are currently working in Gaza.
Korneychuk said the most probable way to evacuate Ukrainians from Gaza is via Egypt, where the United States promised to open additional checkpoints.
The embassy gives priority to Ukrainian citizens who are in Israel as tourists or are there to visit their relatives or religious sites, he said.
Answering RFE/RL's question about the possible involvement of Iran and Russia in masterminding the ongoing violence, Korniychuk said Israeli officials are confident that Iran was behind the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli villages that left hundreds dead and caused Israel's ongoing offensive against the Gaza-based militant organization.
Iran has denied involvement.
"As for Russia, Israeli government's position toward Russia has always been cautious," Korniychuk said, adding that he is confident that evidence proving Russia's involvement will come up gradually and the Israeli government will have to change its policies toward Moscow.
"Today there are huge portraits of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and Arab terrorists hanging all around [Gaza]. What else can we talk about here?" the ambassador said.
French Court Hands Russian Artist A Suspended Sentence Over Leaked Sex Video
A court in Paris has handed suspended six-month prison terms to Russian performance artist Pyotr Pavlensky and his girlfriend for their roles in leaking a sex video that helped upend the Paris mayoral race and bring down a close ally of President Emmanuel Macron in 2020.
French media reports said on October 11 that Pavlensky and Alexandra de Taddeo will be wearing electronic bracelets for half a year.
The couple was shortly detained in February 2020 and charged with invasion of privacy and publishing images of a sexual nature without consent over the leaking of the video that forced Benjamin Griveaux to end his mayoral campaign.
Griveaux, a married father of three and member of Macron’s centrist La Republique En Marche (LREM) party, pulled out of the race after the scandal broke.
French media reports said at the time the videos were believed to have been sent in May 2018 by Griveaux, then the government spokesman, to de Taddeo before she became Pavlensky's girlfriend.
Pavlensky has claimed responsibility for posting the video online, saying he was “glad to have done this” to denounce “hypocrisy" and "lies” by Griveaux.
Pavlensky is known for attention-grabbing protests aimed at breaking through public indifference to perceived oppression.
In 2019, a French court handed Pavlensky a prison sentence for setting fire to the facade of a French central bank building in 2018 but allowed him to walk free for time served in pretrial detention.
In an interview with RFE/RL in February 2018, Pavlensky said he targeted the Bank of France because it "remains a symbol of occupation for Paris" and "a firm symbol for suppression of all revolutionary beginnings."
The stunt echoed one Pavlensky carried out in Moscow in November 2015, when he set fire to a door of the headquarters of the Russian Federal Security Service. He spent six months in pretrial detention in that case before he was convicted and fined about $8,000.
In the past, he has nailed his scrotum to Moscow's Red Square, sewn his lips together, wrapped himself naked in barbed wire, and chopped off part of his ear.
Pavlensky fled Russia in 2017 and was granted political asylum in France.
With reporting by Le Figaro
Veteran Russian Rights Defender Oleg Orlov Fined For 'Discrediting Armed Forces'
A Moscow court on October 11 ordered veteran human rights defender Oleg Orlov to pay a 150,000 ruble ($1,500) fine for the "repetitive discrediting of Russia's armed forces" involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The court did not heed the prosecutor's request to place Orlov in a psychiatric clinic for having "an abnormally heightened sense of justice and lack of self-preservation instinct." Orlov pleaded not guilty and said, "I refuse to repent." The charge against Orlov stemmed from his interview with the French magazine Mediapart, in which he condemned Russia's war against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Bulgarian Prosecutors Charge Five Foreigners With Illegal Exports To Russian Units In Ukraine
Bulgarian prosecutors said on October 11 that five foreign citizens – three Russian nationals, a Belarusian national, and an Albanian national -- have been charged with participating in a criminal group that was illegally exporting goods for Russian units fighting in Ukraine.
The announcement comes a day after Bulgarian authorities said they had arrested 12 people who purportedly participated in an organized crime group that had allegedly exported “dual-use goods” to Russia -- products intended for civilian use that can also be used for military purposes -- in violation of the sanctions imposed by the EU on Moscow because of its war against Ukraine.
Plovdiv District Prosecutor Vanya Hristeva told state broadcaster BNT on October 11 that the five people were charged with criminal responsibility in the scheme and that the district prosecutor’s office has submitted a request for their permanent detention.
Hristeva said that the activities of the criminal group went through a company registered in Plovdiv, a city located about 130 kilometers east of the capital, Sofia, which purchased the goods from abroad and then repackaged them in an apartment in the city.
The goods were then transported in suitcases and bags to the Sofia airport, where an attempt was made to export them. However, a special operation conducted by the police and the national-security agency prevented them from being shipped.
The goods included optical sights, binoculars, aviation radios, and computer software worth about 4 million leva ($2.2 million).
They “were intended for Russian units involved in the war in Ukraine,” including Wagner mercenaries, and for the regular Russian army, according to the head of the State Agency for National Security (DANS) Plamen Tonchev.
Tonchev also said that the criminal group has been operating in other EU member states, as well as in the United Kingdom, Serbia, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates, and that it has been active since 2021.
Even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the European Union had imposed sanctions on Russia following its annexation of Crimea in 2014. Among the 2014 sanctions is a ban on exporting “dual-use goods and technology” intended for military end-users.
In Bulgaria, dual-use goods can only be exported with a permit issued by a commission under the auspices of the Economy Ministry. The national-security agency said the alleged criminal group acted without the necessary permission.
In the recent months, Bulgarian intelligence agencies have come under fire from the newly formed government over their lack of action in countering Russian influence. This led to a conflict between the government and President Rumen Radev, who appoints the heads of key intelligence agencies, including the State Agency for National Security.
Bulgaria is a member of the European Union and NATO but has close historical and cultural ties to Russia.
Relations between the two countries have been strained since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Tears, Relief, Praise As Kazakh Plane Brings 166 People From Israel To Almaty
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- After days of delays leaving dozens stranded amid fighting between Israel and Hamas, an Air Astana aircraft that took off from Tel Aviv landed on October 11 in Kazakhstan's largest city with 166 people on board, triggering waves of tears, relief, and gratitude in the airport arrivals area.
Air Astana Vice President Adil Dauletbek told journalists in the waiting room of Almaty’s international airport that all 124 Kazakh citizens who were waiting in Tel Aviv to be repatriated made the flight, along with 42 nationals from other countries. Similar scenes played out at airports around the world.
"We were very afraid. I saw rockets and heard explosions. We were shocked. I wanted to go home," said a relieved Olga Rodina, who was in Israel to visit relatives, as she entered the arrivals area.
"Airlines didn't know what to do, whether to fly or not. Ours acted very quickly. Everything was very well organized.... There is no limit to our joy. After flying, we all hugged, kissed, and even cried because we were very afraid."
A Hamas incursion into Israel on October 7, backed by a barrage of missiles, has triggered an Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, a narrow sliver of land that is home to 2.3 million Palestinians, leaving hundreds of dead on both sides.
Almaty resident Zhanna, who came to meet her sister at the airport, told RFE/RL that just before the fighting broke out, her sister was in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, which has been repeatedly targeted by Hamas missile strikes in the past few days.
The Kazakh Embassy did "a very good job" in getting people out, she said after embracing her younger sister at the airport.
"We were 250 kilometers away from the border [with Gaza] when the war started. On our way to Tel Aviv, we saw explosions and tanks. I was so scared that my body became ice cold. We left our relatives [and] friends there, and we worry about them," the sister, who did not give her name, said.
Umit Zheldibai was in Israel to get medical treatment when the fighting broke out.
She says some Kazakh citizens who were with her in an unspecified city in Israel to get medical assistance were unable to leave the country due to their illnesses and pending surgeries.
"They are now hiding from missiles in the hospital's shelter," Zheldibai said.
Similar flights have been recorded across Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
Hungary said on October 9 that it had already brought back 325 people from Israel, while on October 11 Moldova said it has helped fly back almost 200 of its citizens along with about 400 other passengers, mostly Ukrainian and Israeli nationals.
Slovakia's Fico, Who Campaigned Against Further Ukraine Aid, Strikes Deal To Form Government
Slovakia's former Prime Minister Robert Fico reached a deal on October 11 with center-left and nationalist parties to form a new government that is expected to scale back the country's support for Ukraine. Fico, whose party Direction-Social Democracy (Smer) won an election on September 30 with pledges to halt military aid to Ukraine and criticism of sanctions on Russia, would lead a government that would also include ministers from the far-right SNS party and Hlas-SD, a breakaway party from Smer.
UN Finds Belarus's Incarceration Of RFE/RL Journalist A Violation Of International Law
The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has found Belarus violated international human rights law by imprisoning Ihar Losik, concluding that the arrest and detention of the RFE/RL journalist were "based solely on his journalistic activity and his exercise of the freedoms of expression and of association.”
The U.S.-based rights group Freedom Now revealed the move by the UN group, saying on October 10 that the conclusion was made in response to a legal petition it filed along with the international law firm Dechert LLP.
Freedom Now Legal Officer Adam Lhedmat welcomed the UN's conclusion, calling Losik's detention "wrongful" and "indicative" of the authoritarian ruler of Belarus Alyaksandr Lukashenka's "continued assault on the freedom of press in Belarus."
"Unfortunately, [Ihar] is just one of many journalists imprisoned in a country which has repeatedly used the judicial system to punish dissent. We call on the government to abide by the Working Group’s decision and release him immediately,” Lhedmat said.
Losik was arrested in June 2020 and sentenced to 15 years in prison in December 2021 on several charges, including organizing mass riots, incitement to social hatred, and several other charges that remain unclear.
The journalist has maintained his innocence and calls all charges against him politically motivated.
The husband of exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, as well as four other bloggers and opposition politicians and activists, were sentenced to lengthy prison terms along with Losik at the time.
In January 2023, Losik's wife, Darya, was sentenced to two years in prison on a charge of facilitating extremist activity. The charge stemmed from her interview with the Poland-based Belsat television channel that has been officially labeled as an extremist group by Minsk.
The couple's 4-year-old daughter, Paulina, is currently in the custody of Darya Losik's parents.
The U.S. State Department, U.S. Helsinki Commission, Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, U.S. Congressman Bill Keating, Lithuanian Seimas Speaker Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen, and the U.S. Agency for Global Media, among others, have called for Losik’s immediate release.
Finland Opens Probe Into Possible 'Intentional Damaging' Of Baltic Sea Pipeline
Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation said on October 11 that it had launched an investigation into “possibly intentional damaging” of a Baltic Sea gas pipeline running between Finland and Estonia.
The statement follows an announcement by Finnish authorities earlier this week that the damage to the Balticconnector pipeline discovered over the weekend was likely the “result of external activity.”
The National Bureau of Investigation said that it started gathering evidence from the point of the gas leak and its surroundings on October 10, and the purpose is to find out “what kind of possible external activity caused the damage and whether it was intentional damage,” it said in a statement, adding that the investigation is in its initial stage.
Estonian authorities are cooperating with the investigation, and President Alar Karis said earlier on October 11 that Estonia is demanding answers.
"We know that the cause is not nature, but probably human activity. Who, why and how? Negligence or intent? These questions have yet to be answered," Karis wrote in a post on Facebook.
The incident occurred a little over a year after the larger Nord Stream gas pipelines, a major conduit for Russian natural gas exports to Western Europe, were damaged by explosions. Denmark, Sweden, and Germany opened probes into the incident, which was deemed to be sabotage. The case remains unsolved.
Reuters quoted Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur as saying “it can clearly be seen” that the subsea gas pipeline and a telecommunications cable running parallel to it were damaged by “external activity” and the damage was “caused by quite heavy force.”
Investigators are not ruling out anything at this stage, he added.
“So what it is exactly, we have to specify yet, but at the moment it rather seems that it had been mechanical impact or mechanical destruction,” he said.
There has been little comment about the telecommunications cable and any fallout from the damage. The cable is in Estonia's exclusive economic zone, and Estonian authorities are leading the investigation into its damage.
The incident was first noticed on October 8 when Finnish and Estonian gas system operators noticed an unusual drop in pressure in the Balticconnector pipeline, after which they shut down the gas flow.
The repair will take at least five months, and a restart of gas transport will at the earliest happen in April of 2024, Finland and Estonia’s gas operators said on October 11.
Finnish authorities said earlier that they had identified the location of the outage in the 77-kilometer pipeline, but the cause of the damage was not yet clear and the investigation was continuing.
Estonian Navy Commander Juri Saska said the pipeline, which was encrusted in concrete for protection, looks like “someone tore it on the side.”
“The concrete has broken, or peeled off, specifically at that point of injury,” Saska told Estonian public broadcaster ERR.
Afterward, the Norwegian seismological institute (NORSAR) said it detected “a probable explosion" on October 8 in the Baltic Sea between Finland and Estonia, both NATO member states, where the gas pipeline leak was later detected.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that if the damage was proven to be due to an attack, it would be met by a “united and determined” response.
“If it is proven to be an attack on NATO critical infrastructure...it will be met by a united and determined response from NATO,” he said on October 11 before a meeting of alliance defense ministers in Brussels.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described news of damage to the Balticconnector as “disturbing” and said Russia was awaiting further information on the incident.
The Balticconnector pipeline runs across the Gulf of Finland from the Finnish town of Inkoo to the Estonian port of Paldiski. It is bi-directional, transferring natural gas between Finland and Estonia depending on demand and supply.
Commissioned in 2019, the Balticconnector has been the only gas import channel to Finland apart from liquefied natural gas (LNG) since Russian imports were halted in May 2022 following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Russia stopped supplying gas after Finland refused to pay in rubles, a condition imposed on “unfriendly countries” -- including European Union member states -- as a way to sidestep Western financial sanctions against Russia's central bank.
Most of the gas that was flowing in the Balticconnector pipeline before it was closed on October 8 was going from Finland to Estonia from which it was forwarded to Latvia, Estonia’s gas system operator Elering said.
Estonian consumers have been receiving gas from Latvia since the shutdown of the pipeline, Elering said.
Finnish gas operator Gasgrid said the Finnish gas system is stable and the supply of gas has been secured through a floating LNG terminal at Inkoo.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Death Toll In Russia's Missile Strike On Ukrainian Grocery Store Rises To 55
The prosecutor's office in Ukraine's Kharkiv region said on October 11 that two more women had been identified among those killed in a Russian missile strike on a grocery store and cafe in the Kupyansk district last week, bringing the number of dead to 55. On October 5, the missile hit the site in the village of Hroza where people were attending a luncheon commemorating a recently deceased person. The Security Service of Ukraine said on October 11 that two former Kharkiv region residents, brothers Dmytro and Volodymyr Mamon, are suspected of assisting Russia to coordinate the attack. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Imprisoned Belarusian Activist Zmitser Dashkevich Begins New Trial
Zmitser Dashkevich, a noted Belarusian activist who was not released from prison in July after finishing an 18-month term he was handed for taking part in 2020 anti-government rallies, went on a new trial on October 11, this time on a charge of "blatant disobedience to the order of penitentiary guards." If convicted, Dashkevich faces an additional one-year prison term. Dashkevich's wife, Nasta, is currently serving a parole-like three-year sentence for taking part in the 2020 rallies against the official results of the presidential poll that declared the authoritarian ruler of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the winner. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Kyrgyzstan Set To Introduce Visa-Free Visits For Some Chinese Citizens
Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Edil Baisalov told RFE/RL on October 11 that the cabinet had decided to allow Chinese citizens holding valid U.S., British, or EU visas, as well as residents of Hong Kong and Macao, to enter and stay in the country without visas for up to seven days. The move has yet to be approved by lawmakers. The announcement comes a month after another former Soviet republic, Georgia, said Chinese citizens can enter the South Caucasus nation without visas. In August, a third former Soviet republic, Kazakhstan, approved visa-free travel between Kazakhstan and China. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russian Oligarchs Get Citizenship From Dominica To Evade Sanctions, Investigative Group Says
The Russian investigative group Proyekt (Project) said on October 11 that several Russian tycoons obtained citizenship from the Caribbean island nation of Dominica to evade sanctions imposed on them by the West over their links to the Kremlin and Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. According to Proyekt, Russian oligarchs God Nisanov, Zarakh Iliyev, Omar Murtuzaliyev, Aleksandr Abramov, Vasiliy Anisimov, Mikhail Yanchuk, Roman Vasilenko, and Demyan Kudryavtsev in recent months received passports from Dominica, where a $100,000 investment into the country's economy qualifies a person for citizenship. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
With Zelenskiy At NATO HQ, U.S. Announces Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package For Ukraine
The United States said it would give Ukraine a new military aid package worth $200 million as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy traveled to NATO's headquarters in Belgium to press for more support for his war-ravaged country ahead of the onset of the cold season.
"I'm proud that the United States will announce its latest security assistance package for Ukraine, valued at $200 million," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said alongside Zelenskiy at the opening of a meeting of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format, which consists of some 50 countries that back Kyiv in its war against Russia.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Austin said the new package will consist of air-defense, rocket, and artillery ammunition as well as anti-tank systems, among other things, adding that Washington "will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."
Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told the Defense Contact Group that his country will deliver the first U.S.-made F-16 warplanes to Ukraine in the spring of next year. In August, Zelenskiy said Denmark had approved sending 19 of the advanced warplanes to Ukraine.
Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said after meeting with Zelenskiy that Belgium will send F-16s to Ukraine from 2025 and provide their maintenance.
"Belgium from 2025 on will be in a position to supply F-16s to Ukraine," De Croo told a news conference without elaborating on the number of planes Belgium intends to send.
Zelenskiy earlier on October 11 held talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during his first visit at the alliance's headquarters in Belgium since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Zelenskiy, whose visit also came ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers and a gathering of the NATO-Ukraine Council, said Ukraine needs more weapons to protect civilians, its energy infrastructure, and its food exports.
"What we are seeing now is that [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin is preparing once again to use winter as a weapon of war, meaning attacking the energy system, the gas infrastructure. We need to prevent that," Stoltenberg said after the meeting.
The NATO-Ukraine Council was established at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July and serves as a platform for exchanges during crisis situations and aims to promote deeper cooperation until Ukraine can fulfil conditions for NATO membership.
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is also to attend the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in the afternoon where he is due to present the alliance a list of Ukraine's priorities.
Britain's Defense Ministry on October 11 said the International Fund for Ukraine -- a group of countries including Britain, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden -- would announce in Brussels a 100 million pound ($122.70 million) package to support Ukraine's armed forces including equipment to clear minefields.
Zelenskiy on October 10 visited Romania, Ukraine's NATO neighbor, where he held talks in Bucharest with his counterpart, Klaus Iohannis.
Zelenskiy said the two sides discussed military aid for Ukraine, and that "there will soon be very good news about artillery and air defense" and confirmed that a center for training Ukrainian pilots on U.S.-made F-16 warplanes will be established in Romania.
He said the two sides discussed military aid for Ukraine and that "there will soon be very good news about artillery and air defense" and confirmed that a center for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s will be established in Romania.
On the battlefield, Russian forces have stepped up their attacks on Avdiyivka, an industrial town in the eastern region of Donetsk with a prewar population of around 31,000 people that has now shrunk to an estimated 2,000, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in their daily bulletin on October 11.
The Russians, with up to three battalions supported by tanks and armored vehicles, intensified offensive actions in the Avdiyivka, Tonenko, Keramik, and Pervomayske areas of Donetsk, the military said.
The head of the presidential administration in Kyiv, Andriy Yermak, reported "massive attacks by Russian artillery" on the strategically important Avdiyivka, located just north of the city of Donetsk, seized by Russian-backed forces in 2014.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa
Fresh 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake In Western Afghanistan Kills At Least One, Injures 120
At least one person was killed and 120 were injured by a fresh 6.3-magnitude earthquake in western Afghanistan on early October 11, days after a series of quakes at the weekend that reportedly killed at least 2,000 people.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the latest magnitude 6.3-earthquake occurred some 28 kilometers outside Herat, the capital of the province by the same name.
The ambulance service manager for Herat Regional Hospital, Abdul Zahir Noorzai, said at least one person was killed and 120 injured by the quake.
The aid group Doctors Without Borders said the Herat regional hospital received nearly 120 injured from the latest temblor. The group, also known by its French acronym MSF, said it sent additional medical supplies to the hospital and was setting up four more medical tents at the facility.
“Our teams are assisting in triaging emergency cases and managing stabilized patients admitted in the medical tents,” MSF said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The AFP news agency reported that patients were being treated in an outdoor courtyard at Herat Regional Hospital.
Ambulances were being sent to Herat's Rabat Sangi district, which reportedly bore the brunt of the latest earthquake.
According to the AP news agency, the new quake destroyed some 700 homes in Chahak village, which had not been affected by the tremors of previous days.
No deaths have been reported so far in Chahak as people have taken shelter in tents this week, fearing for their lives as tremors continue to rock Herat, the AP also reported.
No further details were immediately available.
The epicenter of the first earthquake on October 7 was some 40 kilometers northwest of Herat, which has 700,000 people in the city and the surrounding area. It was followed by at least three major aftershocks.
The USGS recorded the largest of the temblors at a magnitude of 6.3, with the latest aftershock coming about 30 kilometers northeast of the city of Zindah Jan, which has a population of about 70,000 people.
Taliban officials said at least 2,000 people were killed in the weekend earthquakes, but did not come up with a final official figure.
On October 11, the Taliban Public Health Minister Qalandar Ebad lowered the toll to around 1,000.
"We have over 1,000 people martyred from the first incident," Ebad told reporters in Kabul.
The World Health Organization has put the total number of people affected at more than 11,000.
Earthquakes are common in Afghanistan, where there are a number of fault lines and frequent movement among three nearby tectonic plates.
Afghans are still reeling from recent quakes, including the magnitude 6.5-earthquake in March that struck much of western Pakistan and eastern Afghanistan, and an earthquake that hit eastern Afghanistan in June 2022, flattening stone and mud-brick homes and killing at least 1,000 people.
Afghanistan is already suffering a dire humanitarian crisis, with the widespread withdrawal of foreign aid following the Taliban’s ousting the Western-backed Afghan government and taking over the country in August 2021.
Herat Province, on the border with Iran, is home to around 1.9 million people, and its rural communities have been suffering from a yearslong drought.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Erdogan, Putin Discuss Measures To Halt Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the war in Israel on October 10, with the Kremlin saying the focus of their phone call was on an immediate cease-fire and a resumption of talks. The Turkish presidency said the two leaders discussed measures to prevent increasing tensions and initiatives to deliver humanitarian aid. A Kremlin statement deplored the "catastrophic rise in the deaths among civilians," while saying the conflict can only be resolved on the basis of a "two-state" plan. The Turkish statement said Ankara would maintain its efforts to ensure calm in the region.
Germany Announces New Defense Aid Package For Ukraine Worth $1.1 Billion
Germany unveiled on October 10 fresh support package for Ukraine worth around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), its Defense Ministry said, adding that the program covered air defense, weapons, and ground vehicles. "Germany will continue to support Ukraine with what it needs most urgently -- air defense, ammunition, and tanks," German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said. "With this new 'winter package' we are further increasing the operational readiness of the Ukrainian armed forces in the coming months.
Bulgarian Police Arrest 12 Accused Of Illegally Exporting Goods To Russian Soldiers
Bulgaria has arrested 12 people who officials say were part of a criminal group illegally exporting goods to Russian troops in Ukraine. Deputy Prosecutor-General Maria Pavlova said on October 10 that the group exported "dual-use goods" -- products intended for civilian use that can also be used for military purposes -- in violation of sanctions imposed by the EU on Moscow because of its war against Ukraine. The exported goods included optical sights, binoculars, aviation radios, and computer software. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
UN General Assembly Rejects Russia's Bid To Regain Seat On Human Rights Council
Russia's attempt to regain its seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council has failed in the UN General Assembly, which handed the two seats on the council available to the East European regional group to Bulgaria and Albania.
The secret ballot on October 10 for the Human Rights Council's 2024-2026 term had been viewed as a test of Moscow's contention that it had support from developing countries weary of the West’s billions of dollars in support of Ukraine and despite fierce Western-led criticism over its brutal assault on its neighbor.
Russia won 83 votes, considerably less than 160 for Bulgaria and 123 for Albania.
"UN member states sent a strong signal to Russia's leadership that a government responsible for countless war crimes and crimes against humanity doesn't belong on the Human Rights Council," said Louis Charbonneau, UN director at Human Rights Watch (HRW).
Albanian Ambassador Ferit Hoxha said before the vote that the UN General Assembly had "an important choice" to "demonstrate that it is not ready to take an arsonist for a firefighter."
In April 2022, less than two months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the 47-member council over “gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights” by invading Russian troops in Ukraine. The U.S.-initiated resolution passed with 93 votes in favor, 24 against, and 58 abstentions.
U.S. Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood told the Security Council before the vote that it would be an "ugly stain" that would undermine the credibility of the UN if Russia were re-elected to the Human Rights Council "while it openly continues to commit war crimes and other atrocities."
Moscow’s UN ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, has accused the United States of leading a campaign to prevent Russia’s return to the council.
“The main phobia of our American colleagues today is electing Russia to the Human Rights Council,” Nebenzya told a Security Council meeting called by Ukraine to discuss last week’s strike by a Russian missile on a Ukrainian soldier’s wake in the village of Hroza that killed more than 50 people.
In the October 10 election, the only other competitive race was in the Latin America and Caribbean group in which Cuba, Brazil, and the Dominican Republic defeated Peru for the three seats available.
HRW had said Cuba didn’t deserve a place on the Council because of systematic rights violations, including the harassment, arbitrary detention, and torture of dissidents, but Cuba received 146 votes, the highest number among the four countries competing.
In the other regional races, which were not competitive, the Asian group put up China, Japan, Kuwait and Indonesia for four seats; the African group chose Burundi, Malawi, Ghana, and Ivory Coast for four seats; and the Western group has France and the Netherlands seeking two seats.
HRW called on General Assembly members to oppose the candidacies of Russia and China.
“Every day, Russia and China remind us by committing abuses on a massive scale that they should not be members of the UN Human Rights Council,” Louis Charbonneau, said in a statement on October 5.
HRW said Russian forces in Ukraine continue to commit “apparent war crimes, including unlawful attacks and mistreatment of prisoners, and crimes against humanity, including torture, summary executions, and enforced disappearances against civilians.”
The watchdog said China’s rights record should also disqualify it from the Human Rights Council, adding that discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity.
The Geneva-based Human Rights Council was created in 2006 to replace a commission discredited because of some members’ poor rights records. But the new council soon came to face similar criticism, including that rights abusers sought seats to protect themselves and their allies.
The council reviews the human rights records of all countries periodically, appoints independent investigators to examine and report on issues like torture, and situations in countries like North Korea and Iran.
In last year’s election, Venezuela, South Korea, and Afghanistan lost contested races, but countries, including Vietnam and Sudan, which have been accused of having poor human rights records, won seats.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Trial Date Set For Republika Srpska President On Charge Related To Effort To Ignore Envoy's Decisions
A trial date of October 16 has been set for Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, who is accused along with Milos Lukic, the head of Bosnia-Herzegovina's official legal gazette, of criminal offenses in connection with efforts to block the publication of decisions taken by international overseer Christian Schmidt. Dodik and Lukic were indicted last month after the National Assembly adopted laws attempting to circumvent Schmidt’s decisions. Lawyers for Dodik and Lukic say that the offense they face does not exist “because Schmidt is illegal." The court has rejected the claim as unfounded. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
'Probable Blast' Was Detected Near Damaged Baltic Sea Pipeline, Institute Says As Probe Launched
The Norwegian seismological institute (NORSAR) said it detected "a probable explosion" on October 8 in the Baltic Sea between Finland and Estonia where a gas pipeline leak was later detected.
The statement from the independent institute on October 10 came after Finnish authorities said the subsea gas pipeline and a telecommunications cable connecting Finland and Estonia have both sustained damage, which appears to have been caused by “external activity.”
“The damage to the underwater infrastructure has been taken seriously and the causes have been under investigation since October 8,” President Sauli Niinisto said in a statement.
“It is likely that the damage to both the gas pipeline and the telecommunications cable is the result of external activity,” he added without giving more details.
The NORSAR statement said its stations in Finland "detected a probable blast along the Finnish coast of the Baltic Sea" at 1:20 a.m. local time on October 8.
"The local magnitude of the event has been estimated at 1.0, which is much lower than the Nord Stream explosion detected in September 2022," the statement said. "Both location and magnitude estimates are associated with large uncertainties. Further analysis of the data is ongoing."
The statement referred to a series of blasts in September 2022 that ruptured three of the four pipelines that make up Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, major conduits for Russian natural gas exports to Western Europe. Denmark, Sweden, and Germany opened probes into the incident, which was deemed to be sabotage, but the case remains unsolved.
Finnish and Estonian gas system operators said on October 8 that they noticed an unusual drop in pressure in the Balticconnector pipeline, after which they shut down the gas flow.
Finnish authorities said on October 10 that they had identified the location of the outage in the 77-kilometer pipeline.
Niinisto said the cause of the damage was not yet clear and the investigation by Finland and Estonia was continuing. Estonia’s Navy told the Associated Press that it was conducting an investigation on the pipeline together with the Finnish military.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he had spoken with Niinisto “on damage to undersea infrastructure.” He said NATO was sharing information and “stands ready to support Allies concerned.”
Both Finland and Estonia are NATO member states, and the pipeline incident is likely to be put on the agenda of a NATO defense ministers’ meeting in Brussels this week.
The Balticconnector pipeline runs across the Gulf of Finland from the Finnish town of Inkoo to the Estonian port of Paldiski. It is bi-directional, transferring natural gas between Finland and Estonia depending on demand and supply.
Commissioned in 2019, the Balticconnector has been the only gas import channel to Finland apart from liquefied natural gas (LNG) since Russian imports were halted in May 2022 following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Russia stopped supplying gas after Finland refused to pay in rubles, a condition imposed on “unfriendly countries” -- including European Union member states -- as a way to sidestep Western financial sanctions against Russia's central bank.
Most of the gas that was flowing in the Balticconnector pipeline before it was closed on October 8 was going from Finland to Estonia from which it was forwarded to Latvia, Estonia’s gas system operator Elering said.
Estonian consumers have been receiving gas from Latvia since the shutdown of the pipeline, Elering said.
Finnish gas operator Gasgrid said the Finnish gas system is stable and the supply of gas has been secured through a floating LNG terminal at Inkoo.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Armenian PM Won't Attend CIS Summit, Move Seen As Snub Of Putin
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian will not participate in a summit of the Council of the Leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which is scheduled to take place in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, on October 13. The Kyrgyz presidential office said on October 10 that Pashinian informed Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov he was "unable to attend the gathering" during a phone call. The absence highlights a growing rift between Yerevan and Moscow, as Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the summit. Earlier Armenia announced that its troops are not taking part in the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty's ongoing military maneuvers in Kyrgyzstan.
Belarusian Authorities Detain Noted Historian, Daughter Of Late Leader Of Country's Tatar Community
Police in Belarus have detained noted historian Zaryna Kanapatskaya, the 45-year-old daughter of the late leader of the country's Tatar community, Ibrahim Kanapatski, amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent. Kanapatskaya was shown on state television on October 10 "confessing" to be a subscriber to "extremist" online sources and taking part in mass protests in 2020 against official results of a presidential vote, which saw the authoritarian ruler of the country, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, being declared the winner with the opposition saying the election was rigged. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Two Former Top Officials Of Ukrainian Defense Ministry Suspected Of Embezzlement
Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations (DBR) said on October 10 that its officers officially informed a former deputy defense minister and an ex-chief of a department at the ministry that they are suspected of embezzlement. The men's identities were not disclosed. According to a statement issued by the DBR, the men are suspected of embezzling 250 million hryvnyas ($6,780,000) allocated to purchase body armor. There was no immediate comment by the two men. In February, another former deputy defense minister was detained for allegedly lobbying for the purchase of low-quality ammunition for the armed forces.
Kyrgyz Authorities Shut Down 32 Mosques, 5 Religious Schools In Southern Batken Region
Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee of National Security (UKMK) said on October 10 that it had closed 32 mosques and five religious schools in the southern region of Batken as a result of a special commission checking the operations of 55 mosques and six religious schools in the region. The commission, consisting of officials representing the regional government, the UKMK, the Interior Ministry, the Emergency Ministry, the Health Ministry, the Grand Mufti's office, along with other state bodies and institutions looked into whether radical Islamic ideology and extremist views could be present in the work of the religious institutions. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Uzbek Blogger Placed In Solitary Confinement In Tashkent Detention Center, Mother Says
Imprisoned Uzbek investigative journalist and blogger Abduqodir Mominov was placed in solitary confinement for 10 days in a Tashkent detention center on October 9, less than two months after he complained that he was tortured in the facility by three law enforcement officials, his mother told RFE/RL. Mominov was sentenced to seven years in prison on August 4 on fraud and extortion charges that rights groups say are politically motivated. The 33-year-old critic of President Shavkat Mirziyoev has his own YouTube channel, Quzgu, with 247,000 followers. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Uzbek Service, click here.
