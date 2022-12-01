Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Ukrainian Man Spends Months Digging Through Rubble To Find His Dead Friend

Ukrainian Man Spends Months Digging Through Rubble To Find His Dead Friend
Embed
Ukrainian Man Spends Months Digging Through Rubble To Find His Dead Friend

No media source currently available

0:00 0:04:49 0:00

A Ukrainian man spent months digging through the wreckage of an apartment block to find the body of a close friend from his school days. Pavlo Holub lives in Izyum, and he carried out this work during the six-month Russian occupation of the town before it was liberated by Ukrainian forces in September. During this time, Holub says he was also ordered by a Moscow-appointed official to bury 17 Ukrainian soldiers in a mass grave.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG