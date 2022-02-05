Accessibility links

Thousands March In Kharkiv Against Threat Of Russian Invasion

Thousands of residents of Ukraine's second-biggest city marched through the city center on February 5 carrying national flags to demonstrate patriotic spirit amid tensions with Russia. The Unity March ended at the central square, where the national anthem was played. The event follows President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's interview with The Washington Post in which he said that Kharkiv, a major industrial center 40 kilometers from the Russian border, could be the first city to be attacked by Russian forces.

