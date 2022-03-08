Kharkiv Resident Tearfully Calls For The Skies To Be Closed Over Ukraine, Because 'Our Children Are Dying There'

In an emotional interview with RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Kharkiv native Yulia Sukhovyeyeva has called on the world to close the skies over Ukraine in order to prevent shelling from Russian forces. Yulia is one of millions of Ukrainians fleeing the country to escape the war. Once she takes her child to safety abroad, she says that she plans to return to her hometown where her parents remain, and which is now being constantly attacked by the Russian forces.