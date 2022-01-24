'I Hope It Won't Happen': Residents Of Eastern Ukrainian City On Possible Russian Invasion

Accessibility links

When asked about a possible Russian invasion, residents of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv say they are "ready," but "hope that it won't happen." In an interview with The Washington Post, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that, if there is an attack, Russia may try to occupy the industrial city located 42 kilometers from the border with Russia. Zelenskiy said this would signal the start of a "large-scale war."

