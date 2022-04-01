Accessibility links

Ukraine

Destruction On The Road To Kharkiv Reveals Intensity Of Battle For Ukrainian City

Destruction On The Road To Kharkiv Reveals Intensity Of Battle For Ukrainian City

Burned-out Russian tanks, cars, and bodies littered a highway leading to the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. It reveals the intensity of the fighting that occurred there when Ukrainian forces launched counterattacks on occupying Russian troops. On March 31, RFE/RL reporter Roman Pahulych surveyed the destruction along the highway near the village of Mala Rohan just east of Kharkiv. (WARNING: Viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.)

