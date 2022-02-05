News
Thousands of Ukrainians March In Kharkiv Against Russian Threat
KHARKIV, Ukraine -- Thousands of Ukrainians in a major eastern city near the border with Russia have taken to the streets to express national solidarity and a willingness to defend their homeland in the event of an invasion.
As many as 5,000 people took part in the February 5 demonstration in Kharkiv, an industrial city of 1.4 million that is home to tank, aircraft, and tractor factories,
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has identified Kharkiv, which lies just 40 kilometers from the Russian border, as a possible target of an attack.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Check out RFE/RL's new live briefing on the massive buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine's border and the diplomacy under way to prevent a possible invasion. Ukraine In The Crosshairs presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
"Some say that we will give up Kharkiv. We are part of Ukraine, we were born here, our children live here. We won't run away. We will build Europe here," Maryana Vorona, a volunteer who participated in the march, told RFE/RL.
Participants carried a 100-meter-long blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag through the streets as they shouted "Glory to Ukraine, glory to the heroes," a reference to soldiers who have died defending the country from Kremlin-backed separatists in two provinces in eastern Ukraine.
The eight-year war, which still simmers to this day in parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, has killed more than 13,200 people.
Now Russia has amassed more than 100,000 combat troops near Ukraine, raising concerns it could launch another, more devastating invasion.
Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, is considered more vulnerable to such an attack because of its close proximity to the border.
The march was organized by local political and nongovernmental organizations.
The local city council sought to block the protest amid concern over the spread of COVID-19 and provocations. However, a local court rejected the city council's request.
There were no reports of arrests or disturbances.
All Of The Latest News
U.S. Soldiers Begin To Arrive In Europe To Reinforce NATO Amid Russian Buildup
U.S. troops have begun to arrive in Europe as part of President Joe Biden's move to reinforce NATO amid concern over a Russia military buildup near Ukraine.
Biden earlier this week approved the deployment of 2,000 U.S.-based troops to Germany and Poland. He also agreed to send 1,000 U.S. soldiers currently based in Germany to Romania.
The first group of U.S. troops began arriving in Poland on February 5, Polish media reported.
"As announced, the first elements of the brigade battle group from the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army have arrived in Poland," a Polish military spokesman said on February 5.
About 1,700 service members, mainly paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division, will deploy from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland "over the next days," U.S. Army sources have said.
The first additional U.S. troops arrived in Germany on February 4.
Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine in what the United States has said could be a prelude to an invasion, something the Kremlin denies.
The U.S. decision to send additional troops to Europe is designed to show support to NATO allies and deter Russia from military aggression against its smaller neighbor, analysts have said.
NATO members Poland and Romania both border Ukraine.
The United States and its European allies are seeking a diplomatic solution to the crisis instigated by Russia, which is demanding sweeping security guarantees from NATO, including a promise Ukraine will never join the military alliance.
The West has rejected that demand, saying it violates core principles, including the right of sovereign nations to choose their own foreign policy.
The United States and Europe have told the Kremlin they will boost NATO's presence in Eastern Europe and impose massive sanctions on Russia in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.
With little progress so far in talks, the Biden administration announced last week it was putting 8,500 troops on heightened alert for possible departure to Europe.
They are separate from the 2,000 troops being sent to Europe now.
The United States has had tens of thousands of troops stationed in Europe since the end of World War II and can draw on them for any additional deployments to Eastern European allies.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia Slams RFE/RL With Demands To Remove Navalny Investigations
In a flurry of overnight notifications, Russian state media-monitoring agency Roskomnadzor threatened to block eight RFE/RL websites serving audiences in Russia, Ukraine, and Central Asia unless they immediately pulled down articles tied to corruption investigations by jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny.
Roskomnadzor sent more than 60 e-mail notifications demanding that content related to Navalny investigations be removed from RFE/RL's two largest websites for Russian audiences -- Radio Liberty and Current Time -- as well as RFE/RL's Russian-language sites for Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan, as well as local sites for Russia's Siberian, Volga-Ural, and Northwestern regions.
Among the content were corruption investigations related to the Black Sea "palace" of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin-linked businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, and other high-ranking figures in Russia's power structures.
RFE/RL was given 24 hours to remove dozens of articles, which Roskomnadzor says represent a violation of Russia's antiextremism and antiterrorism legislation.
RFE/RL will not comply with the demand, which RFE/RL President Jamie Fly condemned as an act of "political censorship."
"RFE/RL will not allow the Kremlin to dictate our editorial decisions. This is a blatant act of political censorship by a government apparently threatened by journalists who are merely reporting the truth," Fly said in a statement.
Roskomnadzor has made similar demands recently to more than a dozen Russian publications, including the newspaper Novaya gazeta.
Novaya gazeta said on February 3 that it had acted on the request and removed materials related to Navalny's "Putin's Palace" investigation as well as a report on the business activities of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's former son-in-law.
In their place, the newspaper posted a statement noting that the reports had been deleted at Roskomnadzor's request. It made no further comment.
The move comes just four months after Novaya gazeta Editor in Chief Dmitry Muratov was a co-recipient of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his "efforts to safeguard freedom of expression."
The Dozhd television channel said on February 1 that it too was ordered to remove six reports, while the Ekho Moskvy radio station said 34 articles were targeted. Several other media outlets said they received the notices as well.
Roskomnadzor explained the move by saying it was following last year's court decision labeling all of Navalny's groups and organizations as "extremist."
Navalny, an outspoken Kremlin critic, was arrested in January 2021 upon his return from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin -- accusations that Russian officials reject.
He is currently serving a 2 1/2-year prison sentence after violating parole during his recovery on embezzlement charges that he says were trumped up because of his political activities.
In June 2021, the Moscow City Court declared all organizations linked to Navalny "extremist," preventing people associated with Navalny and his network of regional offices across Russia from seeking public office.
The ruling against his organizations also carries possible lengthy prison terms for activists who have worked with them.
Human Rights Watch said in December that Russian authorities had "redoubled their efforts" over the past year to repress online freedoms, citing the blocking of tools used to circumvent censorship, expanding "oppressive" Internet laws, and pressure on tech companies to comply with "increasingly stifling regulations."
The latest move comes amid increasing pressure against RFE/RL and other independent media organizations and journalists who have been designated "foreign agents" by the Russian Justice Ministry. Nine of RFE/RL's Russian-language websites and 18 of its Russian-national journalists have been branded "foreign agents."
The company is currently facing over $13 million in assessed fines for declining to add a "foreign agent" label to most content for Russian audiences.
Fire Breaks Out At Russian Embassy In Manila
A large fire has broken out at the Russian Embassy in the Philippine capital, prompting the evacuation of employees and their families but causing no injuries, Russian and Filipino authorities said.
Investigators were trying to determine the cause of the hourslong fire, which started on the second floor of the embassy on the evening of February 4 and caused serious damage, the Philippine Bureau of Fire Protection said.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said all embassy employees were safely evacuated.
"There are no victims or injured. Employees and members of their families who were in the embassy were evacuated," the ministry said in a statement on February 5.
More than a dozen firetrucks helped to extinguish the blaze in the upscale, tightly guarded neighborhood in Manila where several embassies and diplomatic residences are located.
Based on reporting by AP and TASS
U.S. Restores Sanctions Waiver To Iran With Nuclear Talks In Final Phase
The United States has restored sanctions waivers to Iran to allow international nuclear cooperation projects, as indirect talks between Tehran and Washington aimed at salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal enter a critical phase.
The waivers were rescinded by the United States under former President Donald Trump, who pulled out of the agreement and reimposed crippling sanctions.
The U.S. State Department has sent a report signed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Congress explaining that restoring the waivers will help the talks in Vienna on returning to the deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
"The waiver with respect to these activities is designed to facilitate discussions that would help to close a deal on a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA and lay the groundwork for Iran's return to performance of its JCPOA commitments," according to the report, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.
"It is also designed to serve U.S. nonproliferation and nuclear-safety interests and constrain Iran's nuclear activities. It is being issued as a matter of policy discretion with these objectives in mind, and not pursuant to a commitment or as part of a quid pro quo," the report said.
The activities, according to the report, include the redesign of Iran's Arak heavy-water reactor, the preparation and modification of its underground Fordow facility for stable isotope production, and operations, training, and services related to its Bushehr nuclear power plant, among several other things.
The waiver was needed to allow for technical discussions that were key to the talks about a return to the deal, a senior State Department official said.
The official added that restoring the waiver was not a signal that the United States is on the verge of reaching an understanding to return to the deal.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on February 5 the U.S. move to restore sanctions waivers to Tehran was not enough and Washington should provide guarantees for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.
"The lifting of some sanctions can in itself translate into good faith," Amir-Abdollahian said in comments published by Iranian state media.
"While what is on paper is good, it's not enough," he added.
"We demand guarantees in the political, legal and economic spheres. Certain agreements have already been reached," he added.
"We did NOT provide sanctions relief for Iran and WILL NOT until/unless Tehran returns to its commitments under the JCPOA," State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Twitter on February 4.
"We did precisely what the last administration did: permit our international partners to address growing nuclear nonproliferation and safety risks in Iran," Price said.
The United States and Iran have held eight rounds of indirect talks in Vienna since April aimed at reinstating the pact that lifted sanctions against Tehran in exchange for significant restrictions on its sensitive nuclear activities.
There has been no formal announcement on when the ninth round would start, but expectations intensified that it could be next week.
After Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions, Iran gradually started reducing its commitments under the deal.
President Joe Biden has promised to rejoin the deal if Tehran returns to full compliance.
The latest talks in Vienna were "among the most intensive that we had to date," a U.S. official told reporters earlier this week, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The official added that there had been some progress in narrowing down the list of differences and that now is the time for political decisions.
With reporting by Reuters, AP and dpa
Montenegro's Pro-Serbian Government Collapses In No-Confidence Vote
Montenegro’s parliament has approved a motion of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic amid internal disputes within the coalition and between the government and parliament.
All opposition parties and a junior partner in the government, the United Reform Action (URA) movement, voted in favor of the motion against Krivokapic's government, which under the constitution will continue to serve until a new government is elected.l
The government was formed in December 2020 by the pro-Serbian Democratic Front, the Democrats, and the URA movement. Those parties won a slim parliamentary majority in elections in August 2020, removing the government of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of Milo Djukanovic after three decades in power.
Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic's URA movement joined Djukanovic's DPS and two social-democratic parties and other minority parties in supporting the no-confidence vote.
The pro-Serbian and pro-Russian Democratic Front and the Democrats called the URA movement's decision to back the no-confidence vote a "betrayal of the people's will" and "betrayal of the historic election victory over DPS."
The collapse of the government after only 14 months comes amid a political stalemate. Coalition partners were at odds over several issues, including the influence of Serbia and the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro's domestic affairs.
The small Balkan country is a member of NATO and has formally requested membership in the European Union. But the political stalemate stalled the necessary political and economic reforms as Montenegrins remain divided over the choice of joining the EU or seeking closer ties with Serbia and its ally, Russia.
Abazovic offered to form a minority government of limited duration, which would unblock European integration and prepare the conditions for fair elections.
Djukanovic's DPS announced that it would support that proposal.
The Democratic Front, the Democrats, most of the ministers from Krivokapic's government, and organizations close to the Serbian Orthodox Church are fiercely opposed to the future government being elected with the support of Djukanovic's party.
They prefer a government in which they would participate and that would prepare for elections. They have recently organized protests in several Montenegrin cities against the URA and Abazovic.
The Serbian Orthodox Church also issued a request to preserve the "victory from the previous elections" and not to enter into political arrangements with the parties of the former government.
Djukanovic led Montenegro to independence from Serbia in 2006 and defied pro-Russian voices to guide the country into NATO in 2017.
With reporting by AP
U.S. Tech Companies Say Hackers Behind 'Persistent Threats' To Ukrainian Organizations
A hacking team that Ukraine says is controlled by Russian intelligence has targeted a wide range of organizations in the country, according to cybersecurity research by two U.S. technology companies.
Microsoft said on February 4 that since October 2021 a group called Gamaredon had tried to obtain sensitive information from military, governmental, and nongovernmental organizations in Ukraine.
The report included a screen shot of one such attempt, which showed an e-mail embedded with malicious code disguised as an update from the World Health Organization on the COVID-19 pandemic.
The information from Microsoft came a day after cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks said that Gamaredon attacked a Western government entity in Ukraine in January. The report did not name the entity, and a company representative declined to comment further, according to Reuters.
Gamaredon is one of the most "active existing advanced persistent threats targeting Ukraine," the Palo Alto report said.
"Given the steps and precision delivery involved in this campaign, it appears this may have been a specific, deliberate attempt" to target a "Western government organization," a Palo Alto Networks spokesperson said in a statement.
The United States and other allies have sent military advisers and cybersecurity experts to Ukraine in recent months to help defend against hackers.
Relations between Western countries and Russia remain on edge due to more than 100,000 troops deployed near the border with Ukraine, prompting fears of war. Although it has denied that it plans an invasion, Russia is demanding sweeping security guarantees, including a promise that NATO never admit Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) in November said a team of Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers based in Crimea were behind Gamaredon.
Kyiv has previously accused Moscow of orchestrating large cyberattacks as part of a "hybrid war" against Ukraine, but Russia denies this.
The SBU said in March 2021 it had prevented a large-scale cyberattack by Russian hackers targeting classified government data.
A NATO spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reports by Microsoft and Palo Alto Networks, according to Reuters, which also said the Russian Embassy in Washington did not reply to a request for comment about Gamaredon, also known as Primitive Bear.
White House cybersecurity official Anne Neuberger said on February 2 that Russia could use cyberattacks as part of its efforts to destabilize and further invade Ukraine.
"We've been warning for weeks and months, both publicly and privately" of potential attacks, Neuberger said during a visit to her European counterparts.
With reporting by Reuters
EU Looks To Azerbaijan For Increase In Supply Of Natural Gas
The European Union's energy commissioner has visited Azerbaijan as part of an effort to diversify the continent's energy sources and reduce dependency on Russian gas.
Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on February 4 to discuss ramping up supplies.
"We want the volume of gas exported from Azerbaijan to Europe to reach 10 billion cubic meters," Simson said at a press conference after the talks.
Such an increase is important "against the backdrop of shortages and rising prices in the energy market," she said.
Officials from other European countries, Great Britain, and the United States were also part of Simson's delegation.
Simson and Aliyev met at the eighth ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor, a route bringing gas from the Caspian Sea to Europe.
Simson said Brussels had "strong bilateral" relations with Azerbaijan, calling it a "reliable energy supply partner," while Aliyev hailed a "new phase" in cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan in the energy sphere.
Aliyev said Azerbaijan exported 19 billion cubic meters of gas last year. This includes 8.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) to Turkey and 7 bcm to Italy. It also exported gas to Georgia, Greece, and Bulgaria.
Azerbaijan's proven gas reserves are 2.6 trillion cubic meters and the largest field is Shah Deniz, with 1 trillion cubic meters, he added.
After Simson met with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, the two issued a joint statement in which they "reaffirmed the strategic energy partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union based on shared goals of long-term energy security, security of supply and the green energy transition."
The recent global surge in gas prices has "highlighted the need for the diversification of supplies," the joint statement noted.
Escalating tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine have raised concerns about Russian gas flows to Europe, prompting the European Commission and the United States to investigate alternatives.
Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and some EU countries have expressed fears that Russia could suspend gas deliveries to Europe in the event of a conflict between Russia and NATO over Ukraine.
Some EU countries have said Russia has already orchestrated a strain in supplies with the aim of putting pressure on Western countries. Moscow denies this and accusations that it is planning an invasion of Ukraine.
Energy companies and governments also are cooperating with the Baltic states to prepare for a possible cut in Russian natural gas supplies.
Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte on February 4 told a news conference in Riga that companies and government institutions "are working closely together to prepare, at operational level, for surprises which would happen if gas supply would be used as a means of pressure against the European Union."
If the Russian gas supply gets interrupted, the Baltic states will rely on Lithuanian liquefied natural gas (LNG) and a Latvian gas storage, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said at the news conference.
"We are in a better shape than many European states," said Karins, adding that the storage reserves were "in a good state" due to a relatively warm winter.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
German Broadcaster Deutsche Welle Closes Moscow Bureau After Russian Ban
Deutsche Welle's (DW) operations in Russia have been closed a day after Moscow told the German broadcaster it was revoking accreditations following a move by Berlin that banned broadcasts by Russia's RT DE channel because it did not have a proper license.
DW said on February 4 that its correspondents in Moscow had stopped working and returned their credentials, as mandated by the Russian Foreign Ministry, even though the German broadcaster has a valid license. So far, the DW journalists have not been asked to leave the country, it added.
"It clearly came as a huge shock for all of us," said Irina Filatova, who works for DW's Russian service in Germany that was still broadcasting on February 4.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Check out RFE/RL's new live briefing on the massive buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine's border and the diplomacy under way to prevent a possible invasion. Ukraine In The Crosshairs presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
"We clearly expected some measures after RT was banned in Germany. But we never expected that these retaliatory measures by the Russian authorities would be so hard.... We never expected that our Moscow studio would be closed and all our colleagues working in Russia would lose accreditation."
The tug-of-war comes amid rising tensions between the West and Moscow over Russia's buildup of tens of thousands of troops in areas around the border with Ukraine. Germany, among many countries, has called on the Kremlin to de-escalate the situation by pulling its soldiers and hardware back from the border.
It also comes as Russia cracks down hard on independent media -- mainly local -- after the expulsion of several Western journalists.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on February 4 that Moscow was open to resolving the conflict, but would also escalate it if Berlin made any further moves.
The dispute began on February 2, when a German media regulatory panel ruled that RT DE must cease broadcasting its German-language programs in the country, reaffirming a ruling in December that said RT lacked the necessary license for the broadcasts.
RT claims a license it holds in Serbia for satellite transmission gives it the right to broadcast in Germany under a Council of Europe agreement to which both countries are party.
The next day, Russia announced its retaliatory measures, and added that moves will be initiated to start a procedure to officially label DW a "foreign agent" and to bar German officials and other individuals involved in the decision to ban RT's broadcasting in Germany from entering Russia.
Deutsche Welle has called the Russian move "absurd" and says it is being made a pawn "in a way that media only have to experience in autocracies."
Launched in 2005 as Russia Today, state-funded RT has continually expanded its broadcasts and websites in languages including English, French, Spanish, and Arabic.
The channel has been banned in several countries, including the ex-Soviet republics, now EU and NATO member-states, Lithuania and Latvia.
In the United states, it was required to register as a foreign agent, and British authorities have threatened to revoke its broadcasting license.
DW, a German state-owned broadcaster, has its service available in 30 languages, including Russian.
With reporting by Deustche Welle, TASS, Interfax, and RIA Novosti
Ex-German Chancellor Schroeder To Replace Nazarbaev Son-In-Law On Gazprom Board
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who is considered a friend of President Vladimir Putin, is expected to replace former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev's son-in-law Timur Kulibaev on the board of directors of Russian energy giant Gazprom.
Gazprom said on February 4 that its annual general shareholders meeting in late June will chose the board of directors, with the list of candidates already approved.
Schroeder, the chairman of the shareholders committee of Nord Stream AG, is on the list to replace Kulibaev, the chairman of the Kazenergy company.
Last month, Kulibaev, who has been a member of Gazprom's board since 2011, left the post of chairman of Kazakhstan's National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Atameken, following the deadly anti-government protests in the oil-rich Central Asian country in January that were blamed in part on the legacy of corruption that stemmed from Nazarbaev's regime.
Two other sons-in-law of Nazarbaev, Qairat Sharipbaev and Dimash Dosanov, have also been pushed out of top jobs at major state energy companies, QazaqGaz and KazTransOil, respectively, in the wake of the protests.
Several other Nazarbaev relatives have also lost top positions in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Protests in the remote town of Zhanaozen in early January over a sudden fuel-price hike quickly spread across the country and led to violent clashes in the largest city, Almaty, and elsewhere.
The protesters' economic discontent was quickly followed by broader popular calls against corruption, political stagnation, and widespread injustice.
Much of their anger appeared directed at Nazarbaev, who had ruled Kazakhstan since 1989 before handing over power to current President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev in 2019. However, he was widely believed to remain in control behind the scenes.
In his first-ever public criticism of Nazarbaev, Toqaev said that under his predecessor's leadership, many lucrative businesses and extremely rich people had appeared in Kazakhstan and that it was now time for ordinary people to receive what they deserved.
After the protests, Toqaev announced a new slogan -- "Let's build a new Kazakhstan together!" -- promising democratic reforms, higher salaries, affordable education, social allowances, and jobs.
On February 4, Energy Minister Bolat Aqsholaqov said Kazakhstan had asked foreign companies operating in its main oil fields to supply the domestic market so it can boost its refining industry and tackle the rising fuel prices that led to the deadly violence.
Kazakh officials say 227 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the unrest across the country.
Human rights groups insist that that number may be much higher, as scores of people remain missing, and that many peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were killed by police and military personnel following Toqaev's "shoot-to-kill-without-warning" order.
With reporting by Interfax, TASS, Tengrinews, and Reuters
Belarusian Businessman Vasilevich Released In Controversial Tax Evasion Case
MINSK -- Belarusian businessman Alyaksandr Vasilevich has left a courtroom a free man in a tax evasion case that many activists say was politically motivated because of his support for an opposition politician.
Judge Maryna Fyodarava on February 4 found Vasilevich guilty of the charge and sentenced him to three years in prison. However, she also ruled that he should be freed as he has already served 1.5 years in detention.
Further details of the trial and verdict are not known as the proceedings were held behind closed doors.
He was arrested in late July 2020 after he, along with several others, came to the building of the Belarusian Committee for State Security (KGB) demanding the release of Viktar Babaryka, a would-be presidential candidate who had been arrested for alleged corruption.
Vasilevich was sentenced to 14 days in jail for taking part in an "unsanctioned public event" and then rearrested in August 2020 and later charged with tax evasion.
In September 2020, human rights groups in Belarus recognized Vasilevich as a political prisoner.
Vasilevich is one of many Belarusians who have faced trials linked to mass protests against authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka following a controversial presidential election in August 2020, in which Lukashenka claimed reelection even though many Belarusians say the poll was rigged.
The protests were met with the sometimes violent detention of tens of thousands of people. Much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during the widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several nongovernmental organizations and media outlets.
The West, which has refused to recognize the official results of the presidential election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader, has imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime.
Danish Court Finds Three Iranians Guilty Of Spying For Saudi Arabia
A Danish court has found three members of an Iranian separatist group guilty of promoting terrorism in Iran and gathering information for an unnamed Saudi intelligence agency.
The court found that the three members of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA) gathered information about individuals and organizations in Denmark and abroad and on Iranian military affairs.
They were also found guilty of passing the information to a Saudi intelligence service.
The court said most of the proceedings were held behind closed doors because of the “relationship with foreign powers and for the safety of the accused and others.” The men pleaded not guilty, the court added.
The three men, aged 40 to 51 and including one Danish citizen, were not identified according to Danish rules and face up to 12 years in jail. The District Court in Roskilde, near Copenhagen, said a sentence would be announced next month.
The three were arrested in February 2020.
The case against the three men dates back to 2018 when one of them was the target of a foiled attack on Danish soil believed to be sponsored by Tehran in retaliation for the killing of 24 people in Ahwaz, southwestern Iran, in September 2018.
The Iranian regime, which considers ASMLA a terrorist group, formally denied the attempted attack in Denmark, but in 2020 a Danish court jailed a Norwegian-Iranian for seven years for his role in the plot.
The failed 2018 attack put the Danish Security and Intelligence Service on the trail of the trio's ASMLA activities.
Based on reporting by AP and AFP
YouTube Blocks Ukrainian Separatists' Channels
YouTube has blocked several channels operated by Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, commonly known as the Donbas.
Representatives of the separatists who call parts of the Donbas the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) said on February 4 that YouTube blocked channels of what they called the DPR's People's Police, the Luhanskinformcenter news agency, the LPR's State Television and Radio Company, and the press service of the LPR's People's Police.
In addition, YouTube also blocked the accounts of Ukraine's pro-Russian First Independent and UkrLive television channels.
The channel for Luhanskinformcenter was inaccessible on February 4, with a message saying it "has been terminated for violating YouTube's community guidelines" coming up on screen instead.
YouTube, which is owned by tech giant Google, has not commented on the move, which comes amid concerns about Russia's amassing of troops along the Ukrainian border, which has raised fears of a possible wholesale invasion of its western neighbor.
Some parts of the Donbas have been under the separatists' control since April 2014, shortly after Moscow illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula on the Black Sea.
More than 13,200 people have been killed in the ongoing military conflict in the Donbas.
Russia has provided military, economic, and political support to the separatists. Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, Moscow maintains it is not involved in Ukraine's domestic affairs.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Ukrainian Man Heads To Prison After Court In Crimea Rejects Appeal
A court has rejected the appeal of a 61-year-old Ukrainian national who was convicted of espionage in Russian-occupied Crimea last year.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on February 4 that Kostyantyn Shyring would begin serving his sentence immediately after losing his appeal against the 12-year prison sentence handed to him last year.
Russia has arrested dozens of people in Crimea and across Russia on charges that include espionage, extremism, and terrorism since it seized Crimea in March 2014, sending in troops and staging a referendum denounced as illegitimate by at least 100 countries.
Rights groups have said that, after imposing its control over the peninsula, Moscow aggressively moved to prosecute Ukrainian activists and anyone who questioned the annexation.
Shyring was arrested on the Black Sea peninsula in March 2020 and charged with collecting classified data on Russian military personnel in Crimea through an accomplice, a Russian woman who served in the Russian armed forces. The woman was handed an eight-year prison sentence in June.
Ukrainian authorities have called on the Russian authorities to immediately release Shyring.
Ukrainian Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova has condemned Shyring's conviction, calling it "an illegal action and the continuation of political repression by the occupying authorities against Ukrainians."
Russia also backs separatists in a war against Ukrainian government forces that has killed more than 13,000 people in eastern Ukraine since April 2014.
Based on reporting by TASS, the Kyiv Post, and Interfax
U.S. Slaps Belarusian Officials With Additional Sanctions For 'Repression' Of Athletes Abroad
The United States has introduced sanctions against Belarusian citizens who, according to the State Department, were involved in the "transnational repression" of Belarusian athletes abroad.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the move targets "multiple Belarusian nationals for their involvement in serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activity," without identifying the individuals affected by the sanctions.
"The United States condemns all such activity, including the attempt to forcibly repatriate Belarusian Olympian Krystsina Tsimanouskaya during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games last year," says the statement, which was dated February 3.
Tsimanouskaya’s ordeal is one of the most high-profile cases of Belarusian officials targeting athletes when Olympic team managers tried to force the sprinter to fly home from the Tokyo Games after she criticized them on social media.
She took refuge in the Polish Embassy in Tokyo after refusing the order and two days later boarded a plane to Europe, reaching Warsaw, where she now lives in exile.
Authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has directed an ongoing crackdown on dissent in Belarus since a disputed presidential election in August 2020 that he claimed to win. Thousands of people have been detained for protesting the outcome, which opposition leaders say was rigged, while many have left the country fearing for their security.
"This action is part of a comprehensive effort to prevent and respond to acts of transnational repression by any government targeting journalists, activists, and dissidents for abuse, bringing together diplomatic, law enforcement, and intelligence tools to deter repressive governments and protect targeted individuals and groups, including within the United States," the U.S. statement said.
It added that Washington continues to support the people of Belarus "and once again calls on the Lukashenka regime to end its crackdown on members of civil society, independent media, the political opposition, athletes, students, legal professionals, and other Belarusians."
The statement comes hours before the opening ceremonies of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which run from February 4 to February 20.
Germany's Scholz To Hold Talks In Moscow With Putin on February 15
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 15 amid a flurry of intense diplomacy prompted by Moscow's buildup of troops in areas on the border with Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the meeting during a press conference on February 4, saying the two leaders will hold "substantial" bilateral talks.
There was no immediate confirmation of the meeting by Scholz's office.
The German president is scheduled to hold talks in Washington with U.S. President Joe Biden.
Intelligence reports estimate Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border in what the West suspects is a prelude for an invasion.
Moscow denies any incursion is planned, but has been demanding guarantees on European security, including a pledge that Kyiv will never be admitted into the NATO military alliance.
Based on reporting by TASS and AFP
Russia, Ukraine Report Record Number Of Infections As Omicron Continues To Spread
Russia and Ukraine have both reported record numbers of COVID-19 infections as the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across Europe.
In Russia, new daily cases jumped to 168,201 from 155,768 a day earlier, the anti-coronavirus task force said on February 4, while the government coronavirus task force also reported 682 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Despite having several domestically developed jabs available, Russia has been struggling with low inoculation rates amid widespread vaccination skepticism among its population.
Meanwhile, Ukraine recorded a record daily high for the second day in a row on February 4, with the Health Ministry reporting 43,778 new infections over the past 24 hours. The previous high of 39,620 cases was reported on February 3.
The number of deaths was 174, according to the ministry.
Ukraine's total infections in the pandemic stands at 4.2 million so far, with 100,983 fatalities.
Russian Journalist 'Temporarily' Leaves Country Amid Threats From Chechen Leader
MOSCOW -- Journalist Yelena Milashina says she has decided to temporarily leave Russia amid death threats against her by the Kremlin-backed authoritarian leader of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov.
Milashina, who works for the Novaya gazeta newspaper, told the Dozhd television channel late on February 3 that her chief editor, 2021 Nobel prize winner Dmitry Muratov, and some "high-level sources" have insisted that she leave the country because the level of danger she faces is "high enough."
Milashina, who writes about human rights abuse in Chechnya, added that she will continue her work from abroad.
Kadyrov has openly called Milashina and a member of the presidential council on human rights Igor Kalyapin "terrorists," stressing that Chechen authorities "have always liquidated terrorists and their accomplices."
Kadyrov's close associate, a member of the Russian State Duma, Adam Delimkhanov, also threatened Milashina and Kalyapin earlier this week.
Novaya gazeta's leadership turned to the Investigative Committee, urging it to launch a probe against the Chechen leadership on a charge of inciting hatred and is awaiting a response.
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the persecution of the LGBT community.
Kremlin critics say Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses and violations carried out by Kadyrov because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
Chechnya went through two devastating post-Soviet wars and an Islamist insurgency that spread to other mostly Muslim regions in the North Caucasus.
With reporting by Dozhd
Russia, China Claim United Front Against NATO Expansion
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have called on the West to "abandon the ideologized approaches of the Cold War" as the two leaders showed their deepening "no limits" relationship amid a standoff between Moscow and the West over Ukraine.
Xi and Putin, who was in Beijing on February 4 for the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, met before the start of the festivities.
The joint statement, which noted the "friendship between the two states has no limits, there are no 'forbidden' areas of cooperation," came as Russia has amassed an estimated 100,000-plus troops near its border with Ukraine and is demanding European security guarantees, including a pledge that Kyiv will never be admitted into NATO.
With the crisis showing no signs of abating, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed in a call on February 4 that Western allies must deliver a "clear and consistent" message to Russia on the repercussions of any further invasion of Ukraine.
Johnson and Scholz also agreed on the importance of dialogue with Moscow and said they would seek to use all diplomatic channels available to bring an end to the current tensions.
"The prime minister and Chancellor Scholz underlined the need for allies to deliver a clear and consistent message to Russia, including on the repercussions of a further Russian invasion of Ukraine," a British statement said.
They also agreed to continue working together and with other international partners on a comprehensive package of sanctions, and Johnson stressed that those sanctions should be "ready to come into force immediately in the event of further Russian incursion into Ukraine," the statement said.
Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone on February 4 with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss the Russian military buildup and steps "to encourage Russia to pursue diplomacy over war and ensure security and stability."
Blinken reaffirmed the U.S. and its allies' willingness to "impose swift and severe consequences on Russia if it chooses to escalate," a State Department statement said.
Putin's trip to China marks his first in-person meeting with Xi since 2019 and comes as the two countries increasingly align their foreign policies.
China's relations with the West have also been increasingly tense over Beijing's human rights record, particularly the treatment of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang Province, its expansionist stance in the South China Sea, and its actions in Hong Kong.
Putin told Xi that Russia has prepared a new deal to supply China with 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas from its Far East as the turmoil over Ukraine threatens to derail the controversial Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline, which is expected to start seeing Russian gas supplies flow directly to Germany in the near future.
Flurry Of Diplomacy
As a flurry of diplomacy over the Ukraine crisis continues, the European Union warned Russia that it has put together a "robust and comprehensive" set of sanctions against Moscow if Russia invades Ukraine.
"We have prepared a robust and comprehensive package of financial and economic sanctions," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on February 4 in an interview with the Handeslblatt and Les Echos newspapers, adding that these included "capping access to foreign capital" and "export controls, especially on technical goods."
Von der Leyen said the pipeline was also part of the sanctions package. Whether the pipeline can go into operation depends "on Russia's behavior," she said.
"People close to Putin and oligarchs could, of course, be hit sensitively," von der Leyen added.
In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron, who on February 3 spoke by phone with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, announced he will travel to Russia on February 7 and to Ukraine on February 8.
Macron will discuss the Ukraine situation with the two leaders, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on February 4.
Zelenskiy on February 3 hosted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who offered to mediate in Kyiv's standoff with Moscow.
Erdogan said Turkey was "prepared to undertake its part in order to end the crisis between two friendly nations that are its neighbors in the Black Sea."
Erdogan is the latest leader of a NATO country to visit Kyiv amid heightened diplomacy to ease tensions over Russia's military buildup near its border with Ukraine.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg accused Moscow on February 3 of amassing some 30,000 combat troops and modern weapons in Belarus ahead of planned joint military drills later this month. Stoltenberg called Russia's deployment the biggest to Belarus since the end of the Cold War
Stoltenberg's announcement came after Washington said it would send thousands of troops to Europe to bolster NATO allies amid a continued standoff prompted by the massive Russian troop buildup.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
Winter Olympics Begin In Beijing Amid Western Boycott
The Winter Olympics have officially opened in Beijing amid efforts by China to shift attention away from concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and its human rights record.
Diplomats from the United States, Britain, Canada, Germany, Australia, and other countries boycotted the opening over China's human rights record, particularly the treatment of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang Province.
Chinese President Xi Jinping pronounced the Winter Games officially open at the lattice-clad arena, known as the Bird's Nest, that took center stage at the 2008 Summer Olympics.
At the opening ceremony, Xi hosted some 20 world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country denounced the boycott and attempts to "politicize sport."
Putin, who is seeking to bolster ties with China amid rising tensions with the West over Russia’s military buildup near its border with Ukraine, hailed Russia's "model" relations with Beijing in a phone call with Xi in December, calling his Chinese counterpart a "dear friend."
Xi and Putin met ahead of the ceremony and released a joint statement voicing China and Russia's opposition to NATO's further expansion while also criticizing Washington's "negative impact on peace and stability" in the Asia-Pacific region.
Other leaders attending the opening ceremonies were Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.
World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres were among leaders of global institutions attending the ceremony.
Tickets were not sold to the public because of the pandemic.
Acclaimed Chinese film director Zhang Yimou presented a "totally innovative" show but conceded that the pandemic and freezing weather limited its scale compared to his opening ceremony production for the 2008 Summer Olympics in which 15,000 performers took part.
Beijing becomes the first city to host a Summer and a Winter Olympics. But the selection of Beijing for the Winter Games has come under criticism because of the lack of natural snow. Outdoor events will be held almost exclusively on artificially made snow.
Beijing also has had to contend with the coronavirus. The country where the virus emerged in late 2019 has pursued a zero-COVID-19 policy nationwide and has attempted to adopt the same approach to the Olympics.
The nearly 3,000 athletes and tens of thousands of support staff, volunteers, and media representatives must exist inside a vast "closed loop bubble" that separates all event personnel and athletes from the public. Everyone inside the "bubble" must undergo daily tests and wear a mask.
Despite the precautions there already have been nearly 290 COVID-19 cases in the bubble, including an unknown number of athletes.
Despite the controversies International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach sent a positive message on the eve of the opening ceremony.
"China is now a winter sport nation," he said. “We're writing a new chapter of sports history together."
With reporting by AFP, dpa, and Reuters
U.S. Says New Intelligence Shows Russian Plans To Create Pretext For Invading Ukraine
The United States has obtained intelligence indicating that Russia has formed a plan to stage a false attack, which would serve as justification for an invasion of Ukraine, according to the U.S. State Department and U.S. officials quoted in news reports on February 3.
The officials said the plan was revealed in declassified intelligence shared with Ukrainian officials and European allies in recent days.
The plan potentially included videos showing a staged attack depicting the graphic aftermath of an explosion, including equipment appearing to belong to Ukraine or allied nations, said an unidentified official.
"This video, if released, could provide Putin the spark he needs to initiate and justify military operations against Ukraine,” the official said. This would include the possibility of having separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine invite a Russian intervention.
The U.S. deputy national-security adviser, Jonathan Finer, said in an interview that the U.S. didn’t know for sure Russia would take such a route, "but we know that this is an option under consideration."
Finer told U.S. broadcaster MSNBC that it would involve actors playing mourners and corpses to represent bodies of people purportedly killed.
State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed that U.S. intelligence has gathered the information. He told reporters that the United States is publicizing it to lay bare the extent of Russia's destabilizing actions toward Ukraine and to dissuade Russia from continuing what Price said was a dangerous campaign.
Officials did not release any direct evidence of the plan or say how they learned of it because they did not want to risk compromising their sources and methods. It also was not clear that senior Russian officials had approved the operation.
A British government official quoted by The New York Times said the United Kingdom had done its own analysis of the intelligence and had high confidence that Russia was planning to engineer a pretext to blame Ukraine for an attack. The details of the intelligence, the official said, are “credible and extremely concerning.”
The allegation is the latest by the U.S. and Britain that Russia is plotting to use a false pretext to go to war against Ukraine after amassing more than 100,000 troops near its border with its neighbor.
In December the White House accused Moscow of developing a “false-flag” operation to create pretext for an invasion, and Britain recently named Ukrainians it accused of having ties to Russian intelligence officers plotting to overthrow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, MSNBC, and The New York Times
Brussels Will Have Little Recourse If Hungarian Elections Aren't Free And Fair, EU Official Tells RFE/RL
The European Commission’s vice president for values and transparency says the bloc is likely to have no room to take action if Hungary's elections in April fail to meet democratic standards.
Speaking to RFE/RL on February 3, Vera Jourova said she hopes the elections will be free and fair, "but if you ask me whether there will be some action taken after the elections if they proved to be undemocratic or unfair, I don't see any way of doing something concrete."
Jourova said Hungary is presenting a unique situation for the 27-nation bloc “because we have always respected the leaders who have come out of the elections as the winners -- but I have to add democratic elections.”
Hungarians head to the polls on April 3 in what is expected to be a tough test for Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his right-wing Fidesz party, who have been in power since 2010. Recent polls suggest a close race against opposition candidate Peter Marki-Zay, behind whom multiple opposition parties agreed to unite.
The 58-year-old Orban has turned Hungary into a self-styled "illiberal democracy" with tightened controls on media and civil society groups that have put the country at odds with European Union headquarters in Brussels.
Orban has said Fidesz's strong mandate at the voting booths in previous elections empowered him to rewrite laws, including the constitution.
His critics say his often controversial moves have turned the country away from the democratic norms that are considered a cornerstone across the European Union.
Jourova said the rules for the EU and for its member states have been designed with the understanding that there will always be free and fair elections.
“The organization of elections falls under [the] absolute competence of the member states so we are not ready for such situations,” she said.
Asked whether the situation made her feel powerless, she said she had mixed feelings but would always defend the balancing of powers in the EU.
While member states commit to respect, promote, and protect democratic principles at the moment of joining the EU, “we lived in a very naive illusion that no state will ever deviate from these principles.”
She nevertheless hopes the elections will be fair and notes that there will be monitors present and attention from foreign media.
“I would really like to see the winner who will be able to say honestly, 'I have won free and fair elections,'” she said.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ray Furlong
Russian Newspaper Removes Investigative Materials By Navalny's Team At State's Request
MOSCOW -- The Russian newspaper Novaya gazeta says it has acted on a request by authorities and has removed investigative materials produced by the team of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny that suggest corruption among the country's top officials, including President Vladimir Putin.
Novaya gazeta said on its Telegram channel on February 3 that it had removed materials related to Navalny's investigative report about an extremely luxurious palace allegedly built for Putin near the Black Sea resort city of Gelendzhik last year, as well as a report on Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's former son-in-law's business activities.
The move comes just four months after Novaya gazeta's editor in chief, Dmitry Muratov, was a co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his "efforts to safeguard freedom of expression."
In place of the materials, which resonated deeply through Russian society in 2021, the newspaper posted a statement noting that the reports had been deleted at the request two days earlier by media watchdog, Roskomnadzor. It made no further comment.
The Dozhd television channel said on February 1 that it too was ordered to remove six reports, while the Ekho Moskvy radio station said 34 articles were targeted. Several other media outlets said they received the notices as well. There was no immediate word on any other outlets following Novaya gazeta's move.
Roskomnadzor explained the move by saying it was following last year's court decision labeling all of Navalny’s groups and organizations as extremists.
Dozhd's chief editor, Tikhon Dzyadko, called Roskomnadzor's move "an act of censorship" that does not make any sense as all the materials the media outlets had used were available at many other websites across the country and are openly accessible to the public.
Roskomnadzor’s request came four days after a documentary about Navalny won two top awards at the Sundance Film Festival in the United States. The competition recognizes independent filmmaking.
Navalny, an outspoken Kremlin critic, was arrested in January last year upon his return from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin -- accusations that Russian officials reject.
He currently is serving a 2 1/2-year prison sentence on embezzlement charges that he says were trumped up because of his political activities.
Last June, the Moscow City Court declared all organizations linked to Navalny as extremist, preventing people associated with Navalny and his network of regional offices across Russia from seeking public office.
The ruling against his organizations also carries possible lengthy prison terms for activists who have worked with them.
Russia Bans Deutsche Welle In Response To German Court Decision On RT DE
Russia says it is shutting down the operations of Deutsche Welle (DW) in response to the closure of Russia's state-controlled RT DE earlier this week, a move the German broadcaster called "absurd" as it vowed to continue broadcasting.
The Foreign Ministry in Moscow said in a statement on February 3 that it was canceling the accreditation of all staff at DW's Russian bureau, as well as halting all broadcasts by the media outlet on Russian territory. It added that these were the "first stage" of measures aimed at the German company, with the following steps "to be published in a timely manner."
The statement also said that measures will be initiated to start a procedure to officially label DW as a "foreign agent" and to bar German officials and other individuals involved in the decision to ban RT's broadcasting in Germany from entering Russia.
Deutsche Welle said it was being made a pawn "in a way that media only have to experience in autocracies."
"We formally protest against this absurd reaction of the Russian government and will take legal action," Deutsche Welle Director Peter Limbourg said in a statement.
The announcement came a day after a German media regulatory panel ruled that RT DE must cease broadcasting its German-language programs in the country, reaffirming a ruling in December that said RT lacks the necessary license.
It also comes amid rising tensions between the West and Moscow over Russia's buildup of tens of thousands of troops in areas around the border with Ukraine. Germany, among many countries, has called on the Kremlin to de-escalate the situation by pulling its soliders and hardware back from the border.
Though Moscow denies any ill intent saying it can place its troops anywhere it likes on Russian soil, many fear the amassing of so much military might along the border could be a prelude to a new incursion into Ukraine by Russia.
Hours before the statement on Deutsche Welle, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the German decision to ban RT broadcasting in Germany "nothing but an infringement on freedom of speech."
Also on February 3, Russia’s envoy at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Aleksandr Lukashevich asked the OSCE representative on freedom of the media, Teresa Ribeiro, to react to what he called "this egregious situation."
German media regulators opened proceedings after RT claimed a license it holds in Serbia for satellite transmission gives it the right to broadcast in Germany under a Council of Europe agreement to which both countries are party.
The commission’s ruling on February 2 said RT DE needed a license that conformed with Germany's State Media Treaty, and that RT could not replace it with a different license. The commission said transmission of RT DE was "prohibited because it does not have the necessary broadcasting license."
Launched in 2005 as Russia Today, state-funded RT has continually expanded its broadcasts and websites in languages including English, French, Spanish, and Arabic.
The channel has been banned in several countries, including the ex-Soviet republics, now EU and NATO member-states, Lithuania and Latvia.
In the United states, it was required to register as a foreign agent, and British authorities have threatened to revoke its broadcasting license.
DW, a German state-owned broadcaster, has its service available in 30 languages, including Russian.
With reporting by TASS, Interfax, and RIA Novosti
Russian COVID Cases Break Daily Record Again
Russia has reported yet another record daily number of COVID-19 cases as the extremely contagious omicron variant spreads across the country, authorities said.
New daily cases jumped on February 3 to 155,768, up from 141,883 a day earlier.
The government coronavirus task force also reported 667 deaths in the previous 24 hours.
Despite having several domestically developed jabs available, Russia has been struggling with low inoculation rates amid widespread vaccination skepticism among its population.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Thousands Of Russian Intellectuals, Activists Urge Kremlin To Avoid 'Immoral' War With Ukraine2
'State Of Explosion': Leaked IRGC Document Warns Of Rising Discontent In Iran3
New World Order Or Hidden Power Struggle? Experts Assess The Future Of Chinese-Russian Relations4
'Jewish Taliban' Being Forced To Leave Bosnia5
Tajikistan's Pressure On 'Informal Leaders' Of Gorno-Badakhshan Angers Locals In Restive Region6
Moldova's Eurovision 'Train' Song Speeds Off Track Over Unification Reference7
Tracking Down Advanced Russian Weaponry In The Eastern Ukraine Conflict Zone8
The Baroness Who Photographed 1950s Iran9
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs10
A Young Bulgarian Mother's Hospital Wait Was Filmed. And Then She Died.
Subscribe