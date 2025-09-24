Accessibility links

Ukraine

Russia Strikes 3 Ukrainian Regions As Ukraine Hits Russian Refinery

Overnight Russian air strikes burned out apartments and hit civilian buildings in three Ukrainian regions on September 24. Firefighters rushed to put out blazes in a high-rise building in Kramatorsk while emergency services responded elsewhere. Ukrainian officials, in turn, said they hit Russian oil processing facilities in Salavat -- part of a growing campaign to attack distant petrochemical infrastructure, a key war revenue source for the Kremlin -- and the city of Novorossisk.

