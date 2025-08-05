Ukrainians Evacuated After Russian Attacks On Key Kherson Bridge

Residents of Kherson city's Korabelniy district have been scrambling to evacuate as fears grow of being cut off by Russian bombing. Glide bombs hit the main bridge connecting the island district with the main parts of the city on August 2. Continued air strikes have damaged the bridge further, but residents have found they are still able to cross for now. Rescuers have helped hundreds to reach relative safety on the northern bank of the Kosheva River.