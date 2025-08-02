Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Kherson Farmers Battle Drones And Flames To Revive Iconic Watermelon Harvest

The Kherson region is known for its rich farmland and sweet watermelons. (file photo)
The Kherson region is known for its rich farmland and sweet watermelons. (file photo)

Even in the green farmlands of Ukraine's Kherson region, the threat of war is constantly hovering nearby.

Farmers harvesting watermelons in their fields recently had to run for cover, one carrying a child, when they spotted a kamikaze drone overhead.

And a farmer named Oleksandr saw some of his crops catch fire after what he believes was a strike by a drone carrying an incendiary device.

"We were driving around the field and saw a drone lying there. There's also a crater. The watermelons were damaged," he told Current Time. "We saw some kind of incendiary device. A yellow drone was lying there. It probably flew in and crashed."

"Maybe all these fires we've seen recently aren't accidental," he added. "Maybe they're from those drones."

Farming Under Fire: Russian Drones Strike Watermelon Fields In Ukraine's Kherson Region
Embed
Farming Under Fire: Russian Drones Strike Watermelon Fields In Ukraine's Kherson Region

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:46 0:00

The Kherson region, just north of Crimea, was occupied by Russian forces in 2022. But Ukrainian troops retook territory north of the Dnieper River later that year.

Oleksandr returned as soon as he could and restarted cultivating crops on his farm. "Right after the liberation of Kherson, we came to revive watermelon farming in the region," he said. "We were among the first to start up again so close to Kherson."

In Ukraine, watermelons are associated with Kherson, and the region's rich land is thought to produce the best fruit.

Farmers are now struggling to keep up with the demand from across the country for the region's produce.

"We're seeing a boom in Kherson watermelons. They've become extremely popular this year," said Dmytro Yunusov, the director of the agriculture department in the Kherson Regional Administration.

"Farmers have already increased the area of farmland they're using, and buyers have placed orders in advance for watermelons that haven't even grown yet."

Agriculture is thriving here, but residents fear that the fighting could encroach once again. Some farmers have sought out land farther from the front lines or abandoned the region altogether.

The drones buzzing over the watermelon fields are another reminder that no facet of Ukrainian life is free from the impact of the war.

  • 16x9 Image

    Andriy Kuzakov

    Andriy Kuzakov is a military correspondent for Current Time who has covered conflicts and events in Crimea, the Donbas, Nagorno-Karabakh, Liberia, Kosovo, and other locations. In peacetime, he has reported on international relations and politics from dozens of countries and covered summits and the UN General Assembly. He has been reporting from the front lines since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has been awarded Ukraine's Order of Merit (III).

  • 16x9 Image

    Current Time

    Current Time is the Russian-language TV and digital network run by RFE/RL.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

Recommended

XS
SM
MD
LG