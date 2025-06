Spontaneous willow woods and intense biodiversity have flourished in the wake of the Kakhovka Dam breach, caused by an explosion two years ago in Ukraine's Kherson region. Russian sabotage was suspected when the dam, a critical hydroelectric power source, burst on June 6, 2023, causing widespread flooding, deaths, and damage along the Dnieper River. Now the former reservoir may be home to a renewed natural bounty, say ecologists.