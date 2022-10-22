News
Ukrainian Forces Target Russian Positions In Kherson, Claim Progress In Recapturing Towns
Ukrainian forces shelled Russian positions in the occupied and illegally seized southern Kherson region, targeting Moscow's resupply routes across the Dnieper River in apparent preparation for a full assault on Kherson city, one of the first urban areas occupied by Russia at the start of the invasion.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office said 88 settlements in the southern Kherson region and 551 settlements in the northeastern Kharkiv region have been “de-occupied,” while the Ukrainian forces' counteroffensive in the Kherson region moves ahead.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Zelenskiy’s office, reported the data on Telegram, broadcasting results since the Ukrainian military launched the counteroffensive several weeks ago in the Kherson direction and before that in the Kharkiv direction.
Zelenskiy added in his nightly video address on October 21 that the Ukrainian forces had shown “good results” in capturing Russian arms in Kherson.
Ukraine is trying to drive Russian forces in Kherson back east across the Dnieper. Russian soldiers on the western bank, where the city of Kherson is located, are reportedly close to being cut off from supply lines and reinforcements.
Natalya Humenyuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern operational command, said the Ukrainian military struck the Antonivskiy Bridge over the Dnieper in the city of Kherson during an overnight curfew Russia-installed officials put in place to avoid civilian casualties.
“We do not attack civilians and settlements," Humenyuk told Ukrainian television.
Ukrainian strikes made the Antonivskiy Bridge inoperable, prompting Russian authorities to set up ferry crossings and pontoon bridges to relocate civilians and transport supplies.
Russia has sent in thousands of recently mobilized troops to reinforce the defense of Kherson, the General Staff said earlier on October 21.
"Up to 2,000 mobilized Russians arrived in the temporarily captured Kherson region to replenish losses and strengthen units on the contact line," the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement.
"At the same time, the occupation authorities issued an order to prepare for the evacuation of the so-called 'banking institutions' and Russian medical workers and teachers," the statement said.
Russian-installed officials are trying to evacuate up to 60,000 people from Kherson for their safety and to allow the military to build fortifications.
Zelenskiy again on October 21 urged the West to warn Russia not to blow up a dam at the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant on the Dnieper River as this could flood settlements in the direction of Kherson.
Zelenskiy said Russian forces had planted explosives inside the dam, which holds back an enormous reservoir, and were planning to blow it up.
"Now everyone in the world must act powerfully and quickly to prevent a new Russian terrorist attack. Destroying the dam would mean a large-scale disaster," he said in his nightly address.
Zelenskiy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak tweeted that Moscow's "nuclear blackmail" had failed to intimidate Ukraine and its allies, so now the Russians "are trying to scare everyone by blowing up" the dam.
"Ukraine will not succumb to peace by coercion.... They won't break us. We will hit back even harder," Yermak wrote.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and BBC
Defense Minister Says 90 Percent Of Moldova's Military Equipment Is Outdated
A large part of Moldova's military equipment dates back to Soviet times and is in urgent need of replacement, Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii told RFE/RL, adding that the money allocated by the government for defense amounts to a small sum but is still important for its badly underfunded and underequipped army.
Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, was part of the Soviet Union until 1991, when it declared independence. It has a long border with Ukraine and has been hosting hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees since the start of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has some 1,500 troops in Moldova's Moscow-backed separatist region of Transdniester, a sliver of land sandwiched between Moldova proper and Ukraine.
"Some 90 percent [of our military equipment] is of Soviet origin and dates back to the 1960s to the 1980s.... You cannot modernize a ZIL-131 [military truck] or an antiaircraft system made in the 1970s," Nosatii said.
The pro-European government of President Maia Sandu accelerated its EU bid after Russia invaded Ukraine and in June was given candidate status alongside Ukraine.
Moldova's armed forces consists of 6,500 professional personnel, while 2,000 conscripts are being recruited annually for compulsory military service. The military also employs 2,000 civilians as auxiliary personnel.
Nosatii told RFE/RL that the 0.5 percent of the gross domestic product allocated for defense by the government -- roughly $25.5 million -- while small, is still very important for the implementation of modernization projects.
Nosatii also spoke about the equipment shortages that the Moldovan military faces because of insufficient funding.
The Defense Ministry covers only partially the contents of the so-called "emergency backpack" that contract soldiers, who account for the bulk of Moldova's armed forces, must have at the ready for unexpected situations, Nosatii said.
Nosatii, who was appointed in August last year as defense minister in Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita's reformist government, told RFE/RL that his ministry's current priority is to provide every member of the armed forces with one of these individual first-aid medical kits.
Moldova has been cooperating with foreign partners, including NATO, in its efforts to supply the first-aid kits to its military personnel, Nosatii said.
Besides the first-aid kit, the emergency backpack must also include personal items such as underwear, socks, gloves, a woolly hat, food, and a flashlight, Nosatii said, adding that the state can only partially cover the cost of such equipment.
"For example," Nosatii told RFE/RL, "if the state provides four T-shirts [for daily usage] but the backpack has to cover seven days of deployment, the remainder of three or more T-shirts must be bought by the soldier."
Nosatii said that supplying Moldova's small military with equipment has been a permanent underlying problem but that the ministry has obtained aid from Moldova's external partners.
"You can't demand that a soldier perform his duties when he doesn't have what he needs, when he's cold, lacks military equipment, or is forced to buy it himself," Nosatii said.
Military equipment donated by Moldova's Western partners this year consists of protective gear such as helmets, flak jackets, and waterproof and winter clothing.
Earlier this month, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht visited Moldova and said Berlin is prepared to provide drones and other military equipment to Chisinau.
Lambrecht also said the German Army is ready to provide military training to Moldova.
She said Berlin also realizes the importance of supporting Moldova in the wake of energy shortages stemming from the war in Ukraine.
Five 'Pocket' Candidates Line Up Against Toqaev In Kazakh Presidential Vote
Incumbent Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev will face off against five relatively unknown candidates -- including, for the first time, two women -- in an early presidential election slated for next month.
The Central Election Commission said that the six candidates had officially registered for the November 20 vote by the deadline on October 21.
The five candidates that will face Toqaev -- Nurlan Auesbaev, Meiram Qazhyken, Zhiguli Dairabaev, Qaraqat Abden, and Saltanat Tursynbekova -- are relatively unknown to the public, with many critics calling them "pocket candidates" who pose little threat to Toqaev's victory.
Most noteworthy among the candidates are Abden and Tursynbekova, who follow in the footsteps of Daniya Yespayeva, who became the first female to run for president with her bid in 2019.
Tursynbekova is a human rights activist who focuses on women’s and children’s rights. Abden is a member of the National Commission for Women's Affairs, Family, and Demographic Policy, a nonstaff adviser to Astana’s mayor on social issues, and a member of the capital’s public council.
Toqaev, who has tried to position himself as reform-minded, called the early presidential election on September 1 while also proposing to change the presidential term to seven years from five years. Under the new system, future presidents will be barred from seeking more than one term.
Critics say Toqaev's initiatives have been mainly cosmetic and do not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Nursultan Nazarbaev, who had run the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, chose Toqaev as his successor when he stepped down in 2019.
Though he was no longer president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of “elbasy,” or leader of the nation.
Many citizens, however, remained upset by the oppression felt during Nazarbaev's reign.
Those feelings came to a head in January when unprecedented anti-government nationwide protests. Those protests started over a fuel price hike and then exploded into countrywide deadly unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to share in the oil-rich Central Asian nation's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
In June, a Toqaev-initiated referendum removed Nazarbaev's name from the constitution and annulled his status as “elbasy.”
With reporting by zakon.kz and Tengrinews
Bosnian Court Convicts Seven Former Soldiers In War Crimes Case
A court in Bosnia-Herzegovina has convicted seven former soldiers and acquitted their commander for war crimes in the kidnapping and execution of 20 civilians during the war in Bosnia nearly 30 years ago.
The 20 civilians -- mostly Muslim men -- were tortured and killed by Serb paramilitaries after being removed from a train during the 1990s war.
The Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina on October 21 found the seven former members of a Republika Srpska army infantry brigade guilty and sentenced each to 13 years in prison for committing a war crime.
The incident started at the Strpci train station near the border with Bosnia on February 27, 1993. Armed Serbs stopped a train there and took off 20 passengers, mostly Muslims, and brought the men to Visegrad in eastern Bosnia, where they tortured and killed all of them, dumping their bodies in the Drina River.
All the victims were from the Muslim-dominated Sandzak area in western Serbia, which borders Bosnia.
The remains of only four victims have been found to date. A search for the remains of the others continues.
The seven former soldiers -- Obrad Poluga, Novak Poluga, Radojica Ristic, Petko Indic, Miodrag Mitasinovic, Dragan Sekovic, and Oliver Krsmanovic -- were found guilty of complicity in the crime.
Luka Dragicevic, the former commander of the infantry brigade the men belonged to, was acquitted.
Judge Vesna Jesenkovic said that the Bosnian Prosecutor-General’s Office did not prove that Dragicevic issued an order to torture and kill civilians.
"The prosecution proved that Dragicevic received reports or orders but did not prove how he later acted on those orders. No witness said that he informed Dragicevic about the event -- that is, about the killings of civilians," said the judge.
Bakira Hasecic, president of Women Victims of War, told RFE/RL that she was shocked when she heard that Dragicevic had been acquitted.
“Everything that happened happened under his command,” Hasecic told RFE/RL.
She also said that 13 years in prison for “such brutal murders of Serbian citizens” was “no punishment at all."
Miodrag Stojanovic, the lawyer who represented Dragicevic, said that justice had been served in his case but expressed “mixed feelings” about the 13-year sentences handed to the former soldiers, calling them “inappropriate” because it had not been confirmed that any of them did the shooting, though they did participate at some point in the transfer of the men.
Bosnia's 1992-95 war between its Croats, Muslims, and Serbs claimed around 100,000 lives.
Influential Kazakh Businessman In Hot Water Over Comment About Kazakh Language
ALMATY, Kazakhstan-- One of the most influential businessmen in Kazakhstan, Ramil Mukhoryapov, has found himself in the center of a controversy over a public comment that has been interpreted as an insult to the Kazakh language.
Mukhoryapov's statement at a meeting with Russian citizens who fled their homeland for Kazakhstan to evade the ongoing military mobilization sparked online protests in the Central Asian country, with calls for a boycott of his businesses and for him to offer a public apology.
The protests stemmed from Mukhoryapov's statement earlier this week when he said that people in Kazakhstan who speak to Russians in Kazakh, even though they can speak Russian, are "some kind nationalists" and "uncultured."
The online protests that followed included demands to delete his businesses’ applications from mobile phones. These include online shopping, food delivery, hairdressing, and travel apps linked to Mukhoryapov's Chocofamily holding group.
Some Internet users noted that only two of five websites for Mukhoryapov's companies offer services in Kazakh and Russian.
The 37-year-old Mukhoryapov, cited by Forbes as one of 50 most influential businesspeople in Kazakhstan in 2021, issued a video statement on October 20 offering apologies to "all who were affected by my words" and promising to improve his stumbling Kazakh.
His company also issued a statement saying that Kazakh will be added to all of its websites.
However, many Internet users in Kazakhstan refused to accept the businessman's apologies, demanding an investigation.
Language has been a sensitive issue for many years in Kazakhstan, where Russian continues to dominate in many spheres of everyday life more than three decades after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
While Kazakh is the state language, Russian is allowed to be used in official entities and organizations.
As Russia continues its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in February, the language issue in Kazakhstan has become even more sensitive. Russian propaganda has baselessly accused the Ukrainian government of "a genocide against Russian-speakers” as one of the justifications of its full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
U.S., Russian Defense Ministers Discuss Ukraine Invasion In Rare Phone Call
The U.S. and Russian defense ministers -- Lloyd Austin and Sergei Shoigu -- discussed the current situation in Ukraine in a phone call on October 21 that the Pentagon said was aimed at keeping the lines of communication open.
"Secretary Austin emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid the ongoing war against Ukraine," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement following the phone call.
Austin spoke separately with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksiy Reznikov, "to reiterate the unwavering U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine's ability to counter Russia's aggression," Ryder said in another statement later on October 21.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Defense said Austin initiated the call with Shoigu and said October 21 offered the best opportunity for the two sides to speak but did not explain why that was the case. She did not say whether any additional talks were scheduled between the two.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Telegram that "actual topics on international security, including the situation in Ukraine, were discussed."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States would maintain contacts with Russia but said that any broader diplomacy depended on President Vladimir Putin showing an interest in stopping the aggression.
"We have seen no evidence of that in this moment. On the contrary, we see Russia doubling and tripling down on its aggression," Blinken told a joint news conference with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.
Blinken pointed to Russia's recent attacks on power stations and other civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and the mobilization of troops who Blinken said were being treated as "cannon fodder that Putin is trying to throw into the war."
The fundamental difference in the war is Ukrainians are "fighting for their country, their land, their future. Russia is not and the sooner President Putin understands that and comes to that conclusion, the sooner we will be able to end this war," Blinken said.
The call was the second between Shoigu and Austin since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Their last call took place on May 13, a few days before a phone call between the chief of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, and his U.S. counterpart, General Mark Milley.
Relations between Moscow and Washington have sunk to new lows since the start of the invasion, with Russia accusing the United States of seeking to prolong the conflict by providing financial and military aid and with Washington imposing broad sanctions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that he saw "no need" for an in-person meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iranian Teachers Call Strike Over Crackdown That Has Killed Students
An Iranian teachers’ union has called for a two-day strike in response to the government's deadly crackdown on students participating in nationwide protests over the death of a young woman while in police custody for "improperly" wearing a head scarf, or hijab.
The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates called for a sit-in for October 23-24, saying that in response to reports of the deaths of some student protesters at the hands of state security forces and the arrests of many others for protesting, "we, the teachers, will show up at school on these two days, but we will refrain from attending classes."
The council said that instead of responding to the demands of the people, the government is creating scenarios and forcing confessions, and "they make the cause of death of the protesters appear to be congenital disease, suicide, and dog bites, while they expose the lives of the children and youth of this land to bullets."
The government has said Amini died on September 16 of "underlying diseases" while in custody, but eyewitnesses and her family say she was beaten during her arrest.
The government has met the protests with a brutal crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 215 people, including 27 children.
Striking workers have been reported in several cities in recent days, especially in southern areas where Iran's oil industry is located, one of the few sectors of the economy able to bring in money for the government.
In a statement published on social media, the truck drivers’ union in Iran asked its members to strike on October 21.
The Organizing Council of Oil Contract Workers in Iran says that more than 250 contractors have been arrested so far during labor strikes in recent days.
Meanwhile, protesters in various Iranian cities, including in Tehran, Tabriz, Mahabad, and Isfahan, have continued to demonstrate.
Videos published on social networks -- which have not been independently verified -- show security forces attacking protesters who gathered in Rasht on October 20.
Protesters also gathered in the Ekbatan neighborhood in the west of Tehran on the evening of October 20 and chanted slogans against Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
Meanwhile, Reza Pahlavi, the exiled former crown prince of Iran, stressed in a speech on October 20 addressed to the protesters that there is a need to form a "pluralist provisional government" for the transition from Iran's Islamic republic.
Pahlavi also addressed the Iranian Army, saying: "If you still cannot openly join your people, you at least have the responsibility to disrupt and paralyze the regime's repression apparatus."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukraine's Energy Minister Sees No Progress On Dicey Situation At Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
Ukraine's energy minister has told Reuters in an interview that he has seen no signs of a deal involving Russia, Ukraine, and the UN's nuclear watchdog on resolving the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.
Asked if he saw any progress, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko told Reuters in an interview published on October 21: "Not at this stage."
Russian troops have occupied the plant, Europe's biggest nuclear station, since shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in late February. The plant is still operated by its Ukrainian staff, but the situation is a source of international concern because of fears that repeated shelling near the plant could lead to a nuclear accident.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, which has observers at Zaporizhzhya, has sought a protection zone around the plant.
Halushchenko said he doesn't believe it will be possible to reach an agreement with Russia on such a move.
Asked at what point it would be too dangerous for Ukrainian staff to continue working at the plant, he said: "This point is a nuclear accident."
Such an evacuation could only happen "several hours before [a] real catastrophe," as Russia cannot substitute the thousands of Ukrainian staff at the plant, Halushchenko said.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Kazakhstan Calls For Freedom Of Choice, Instead Of Only Rubles, When Paying For Russian Gas
Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Aqsholaqov has called for freedom of choice in the matter of what currency to use when paying for Russian natural gas, rather than following Moscow’s demand for countries to pay in rubles only.
Aqsholaqov told reporters on October 21 that members of the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAES) should not be restricted to the Russian national currency in the payments, which were sparked by international sanctions against Moscow that cut it off from the global financial payment system because of the war in Ukraine.
"Our position has been that it must be up to the partners. It must be a commercial condition in bilateral agreements. When buying [Russian] gas, a side can choose any currency. It is about freedom to choose that currency," Aqsholaqov said.
Aqsholaqov added that Russia had proposed using the ruble as the currency for the future single market for oil and gas within the grouping that also comprises Armenia, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan. According to Aqsholaqov, the creation of such a market is currently under discussion.
In March, Moscow demanded that Western nations pay in rubles for Russia's energy supplies to avoid its assets being frozen by foreign banks and to reduce the U.S. dollar's role in global trade.
Three other members of the EAES -- Armenia, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan -- have said they are ready to pay in rubles for Russian gas deliveries.
While Kazakhstan, the second-biggest economy in the EAES, exports gas to Russia, it also imports to some parts of the country since most Kazakh oil and gas is found in western regions.
Based on reporting by Tengrinews and Arbat Media
Vienna Confirms Arrest Of Austrian National In Iran Amid Protests
Austria has confirmed that one of its citizens has been arrested in Iran amid a wave of protests triggered by the death of a young woman while in police custody for "improperly" wearing a mandatory head scarf, or hijab.
The Austrian Foreign Ministry said on October 20 that the arrest of the Austrian man was not connected to the demonstrations.
"According to the Iranian authorities, he is accused of a crime unrelated to the demonstrations that have taken place continuously since the death of Mahsa Amini," the ministry said in a statement, referring to the 22-year-old who died last month after being detained by the country's morality police for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), reported on October 19 that Iranian security forces have arrested a total of 14 foreigners, including American, British, Austrian, and French citizens, for their alleged involvement in anti-government protests.
Anger over Amini's death on September 16 has swept Iran, with demonstrations in cities across the country.
Iran has repeatedly accused outside forces of stoking the protests, though Tehran has not shown any evidence to back up its claim.
An Iranian-Austrian dual citizen, Masud Mosaheb, was already being held in Iran before the unrest. Iran has arrested dozens of foreigners and dual nationals in recent years, often on widely criticized espionage and security-related charges. Mosaheb was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2020.
According to Austria’s Kurier newspaper, the 75-year-old Mosaheb was detained in January 2019 while leading a delegation to Iran for an international medical project.
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is taking dual and foreign nationals into custody on false charges for the sole purpose of using them in prisoner swaps.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Czech Court Acquits Russian Charged With Taking Part In Moscow's Annexation Of Crimea
A court in Prague has acquitted a Russian citizen who was accused of taking part in Moscow's illegal annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014.
The Prague City Court ruled on October 20 that there wasn't enough evidence to prove Aleksandr Franchetti's involvement in organizing a criminal group and the illegal incarceration of 11 pro-Ukrainian residents of Crimea during the annexation of the peninsula.
Franchetti remains in custody because the court's ruling was appealed by prosecutors.
Franchetti was arrested in September last year at Ukraine's request. Kyiv accuses him of being an active participant in the events in Crimea in 2014 by joining paramilitary formations called North Wind and Crimea's Self-Defense. The two groups helped seize power lines and gas pipelines during the annexation.
Czech media reports said earlier that Franchetti was granted permanent residence in the Czech Republic in 2000 and has worked in the country as a fitness trainer.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 following the overthrow of Kremlin-leaning President Viktor Yanukovych a month earlier. Moscow sought to legitimize its annexation with a staged referendum that was dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
With reporting by iDnes and CTK
Despite Passing Of Deadline, Wife Of Jailed RFE/RL Journalist In Belarus Still In Custody
BREST, Belarus -- Authorities in Belarus have not released the wife of jailed RFE/RL journalist Ihar Losik even though the deadline for her preliminary detainment has ended.
Darya Losik's parents told RFE/RL on October 21 that their daughter remains in a detention center in the western city of Brest. They also said they are filing documents for possible guardianship of the Losiks' 4-year-old daughter, Paulina.
Losik was detained early in the morning on October 18 after police searched her home. The detainment was for 72 hours until her pretrial restrictions concerning an unspecified criminal case were decided by a court.
Since there was no decision on the pretrial restrictions, she was legally free to leave in the early hours of October 21. Her further detention at this point is considered illegal.
The BGM Telegram channel, founded by Darya Losik's husband, cited several other Telegram channels close to the government as reporting on October 18 that Darya Losik faces a charge over an interview with the Poland-based Belsat, which Belarusian authorities shut down and labeled extremist in July last year.
The United States has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Darya Losik, while RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has also demanded Darya Losik's immediate release and condemned her detainment.
Ihar Losik was sentenced to 15 years in prison in December last year on charges that remain unclear. The husband of exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, as well as four other bloggers and opposition politicians and activists, were sentenced to lengthy prison terms along with Losik at the time.
Losik and other defendants have insisted that the case against them is politically motivated.
Iran Warns Its Citizens To Leave Ukraine, Avoid Travel There
Iran's Foreign Ministry has advised its citizens to refrain from traveling to Ukraine "due to the escalation of military conflicts and the increase in insecurity in Ukraine."
The ministry said in a statement on October 21 that Iranians in Ukraine are advised to leave the country "in order to save their lives and safety."
Since Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the two sides have fought pitched battles in many region's of the country, especially in the east and south.
In recent weeks, Russia has launched a barrage of missiles and kamikaze drone attacks on cities across Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv.
The United States said on October 20 that Iran was helping Russia operate the drones.
The White House said Iranians had been on the ground in Crimea helping Russians target Ukraine with Iranian drones.
The Iranian statement did not mention the issue, but in a statement on October 21 outlining a phone call between Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, Tehran reiterated earlier comments that it "vehemently rejects claims that it has given Russia drones for use in the conflict in Ukraine."
Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
Prosecutors Seek Eight Years In Prison For Belarusian Journalist Syarhey Satsuk
MINSK -- Prosecutors in Belarus are seeking eight years in prison for an independent journalist on charges that many consider ungrounded and politically motivated as a crackdown on independent media and civil society continues in the country that has been run by the authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka since 1994.
Syarhey Satsuk's relatives said on October 21 that prosecutors asked the Minsk City Court to convict the chief editor of the Yezhednevnik (Daily News) website on charges of bribe-taking, inciting social hatred, and abuse of office.
Satsuk, an investigative journalist whom Belarusian human rights organizations have recognized as a political prisoner, was arrested in early December 2021 after police searched his home. It remains unknown what exactly the charges stem from as the trial that started on September 23 is being held behind closed doors.
Satsuk's relatives said the verdict and the sentence of the journalist are expected to be handed down on October 26 in an open court.
Satsuk is one of 28 Belarusian journalists who are currently in custody, many of whom have been jailed since an August 2020 presidential election where Lukashenka was officially announced as the winner.
Rights activists and opposition politicians say the poll was rigged. Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests over the results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries refuse to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and have imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
EU Leaders Discuss China Relations, Kyiv Aid, Sanctions On Iran For Involvement In Ukraine
European Union leaders met on October 21 for a second day in Brussels to discuss economic ties with China, providing further aid to Ukraine, and punishing Iran for supplying drones to Russia for use against Ukrainian civilian and infrastructure targets.
On the first day of the summit, the 27 EU leaders debated a common approach to the acute energy crunch that has engulfed the bloc since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
During the talks, Germany stuck to its refusal to cap gas prices, with a promise by the participants that they will keep on examining options to put a ceiling on costs as the only outcome of the talks.
The leaders will have a "strategic discussion" on their ties with China after the European Commission, the bloc's executive body, said earlier this week that the EU should view Beijing more as a competitor.
That comes ahead of the EU's first full summit with the ASEAN group of Southeast Asian countries planned for December 14.
On October 20, the EU imposed swift but limited sanctions on Iran for supplying drones for Russia's war in Ukraine.
Some EU countries want wider sanctions against Iran, and the summit will also condemn Tehran's use of force against protests sparked by the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman detained for "improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic headscarf.
Poland and the three Baltic states have also proposed more sanctions against Russia, including a ban on importing diamonds, but that is unlikely to be agreed on October 21 as any such decision would require unanimity among the 27 that so far has been lacking.
Based in reporting by AFP, dpa, and Reuters
Ukraine Claims Progress In Recapturing Towns As Counteroffensive In Kherson Continues
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office said 88 settlements in the southern Kherson region and 551 settlements in the northeastern Kharkiv region have been “de-occupied,” while the Ukrainian forces' counteroffensive in the Kherson region moves ahead.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Zelenskiy’s office, reported the data on October 21 on Telegram, broadcasting results since the Ukrainian military launched the counteroffensive several weeks ago in the direction of Kherson and before that in the direction of Kharkiv.
Zelenskiy added in his nightly video address that Ukrainian forces had shown “good results” in capturing Russian arms in Kherson.
Since early October, Ukrainian forces have captured more than 30 Russian armored vehicles, thousands of projectiles for tanks, and three artillery guns that will "help liberate our land," he added.
The claims could not be independently verified.
Russia has sent in thousands of recently mobilized troops to reinforce the defense of Kherson, the Ukrainian General Staff said earlier on October 21.
"Up to 2,000 mobilized Russians arrived in the temporarily captured Kherson region to replenish losses and strengthen units on the contact line," the General Staff said in a statement.
"At the same time, the occupation authorities issued an order to prepare for the evacuation of the so-called 'banking institutions' and Russian medical workers and teachers," the statement said.
Ukraine is trying to drive Russian forces in Kherson back east across the Dnieper River, which bisects the country. Russian soldiers on the western bank, where the city of Kherson is located, are reportedly close to being cut off from supply lines and reinforcements.
Ukraine has imposed an information blackout from the Kherson front, but Russian General Sergei Surovikin said this week that the situation in Kherson was "already difficult."
Ukrainian strikes made the Antonivskiy Bridge in the city of Kherson impassable, prompting Russian authorities to set up ferry crossings and pontoon bridges to relocate civilians and transport supplies.
Russian-installed officials are trying to evacuate up to 60,000 people from Kherson and to allow the military to build fortifications.
“The situation is really difficult,” the deputy head of Kherson’s Kremlin-installed regional administration, Kirill Stremousov, said in a video on Telegram. “Today we are preparing the city of Kherson as a fortress for defense and are ready to defend to the last.”
Other Kremlin-installed officials said Ukrainian shelling of a Dnieper River ferry crossing killed two journalists working for a local TV station that the Russians set up under occupation. At least two other people were reported killed and 13 wounded.
Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern operational command, confirmed that the Ukrainian military struck the Antonivskiy Bridge but said the strike took place during an overnight curfew that Russian-installed officials put in place to avoid civilian casualties.
Zelenskiy again on October 21 urged the West to warn Russia not to blow up a dam at the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant on the Dnieper River, as this could flood settlements toward Kherson.
Zelenskiy said Russian forces had planted explosives inside the dam, which holds back an enormous reservoir, and were planning to blow it up.
"Now everyone in the world must act powerfully and quickly to prevent a new Russian terrorist attack. Destroying the dam would mean a large-scale disaster," he said in his nightly address.
Russia has accused Kyiv of planning to destroy the dam. Ukrainian officials have called this a sign that Moscow might blow it up and blame Ukraine in a so-called false-flag operation. Neither side produced evidence to back up their allegations.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and BBC
Iranian Teachers' Union Calls For Two Days Of Mourning For Students Killed In Protests
A teachers’ union in Iran has announced two days of public mourning over the "unjustly shed blood of justice seekers and the heinous killing of Iranian students."
The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates said in a statement on October 20 that, during the “systematic repression” of recent anti-government protests, authorities have “so far taken the dear lives of a number of students and children in the most brutal way.”
The council had previously confirmed in a post on Telegram that 16-year-old Asra Panahi died following a raid by security forces on a girls' high school in Ardabil on October 13.
According to the council, Panahi died after Ardabil city officials took students from a high school to a pro-government demonstration and asked them to sing an anthem that praises Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
After the pupils resisted, the security forces attacked the students and beat many of them. Ten were taken to an unknown location, while seven others were injured. Panahi reportedly died in a hospital on October 14.
Iran has been roiled by unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students. It has also held several counterrallies to try and quell the dissent but to little effect as people continue to take to the streets across the country.
In a further sign of the crackdown, Atena Daemi, a civil activist, reported that a group of men from Evin prison was sent to the high-security Khorin prison in east Tehran. According to Daemi, this prison is known as the Slaughterhouse.
The men were transferred after a fire broke out over the weekend at Evin prison amid reports of an uprising.
Sources told Reuters that, two days before the fire, which killed at least eight people, a riot police unit arrived at the compound and began to patrol the corridors shouting "God is greatest" and banging batons on cell doors.
These sources said that the presence of the police began without any obvious provocation, and when the prisoners reacted to the behavior of the guards, their attack began.
State media originally reported eight inmates had died of smoke inhalation and 61 others were injured.
Lawyer Mustafa Nili said in a tweet on October 19 that Evin prison officials prevented Mohammad Khani, a political prisoner who was shot during the clashes, from being transferred to the hospital.
Meanwhile, protestors in various Iranian cities, including in Saveh, Kamyaran, Bukan, Arak, Tehran, and Dehgolan, continued their protests.
Videos published on social networks show students in western Iranian city of Sanandaj rallying on October 19, with chants of "Death to the Dictator,” a reference to Khamenei.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
Iranians In Crimea 'Directly Engaged' In Helping Russia Use Drones To Attack Ukraine, White House Says
Iranian personnel are "directly engaged on the ground" in Russian-occupied Crimea helping Moscow's forces conduct attacks on Ukraine with Iranian-made drones, the White House said on October 20.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Iran has sent a “relatively small number” of Iranians to Crimea to work as trainers and in tech support, while Russians are piloting the drones.
"Tehran is now directly engaged on the ground, and through the provision of weapons that are impacting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," he said.
"The United States is going to pursue all means to expose, deter, and confront Iran's provision of these munitions against the Ukrainian people."
He said the United States would also continue to “vigorously enforce all U.S. sanctions on both the Russian and Iranian arms trade."
There was no immediate reaction to the U.S. allegations from Tehran, which previously denied selling munitions to Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Tehran in July, and the United States said at the time that Russia was looking to purchase Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles to use in its war against Ukraine.
Kirby indicated the United States currently sees no need to continue trying to negotiate a revival of the nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers.
"We are way far apart with the Iranians in terms of a return to the deal, so we are simply not focused on that right now," Kirby said.
U.S. President Joe Biden had sought a return to the deal to provide international monitoring of Iran's nuclear program in exchange for a lifting of sanctions against Tehran. Talks on reviving the deal, abandoned in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump, have been stalled for months.
Tensions between the United States and Iran have been further heightened by Tehran's crackdown on protests following the death in September of a 22-year-old woman who was arrested for violating Iran's strict dress code requiring women to wear hijabs. Biden has condemned the crackdown.
Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Police Say Arson Suspected In Fire At Shelter For Ukrainian Refugees In Small German Town
A fire has destroyed a shelter for Ukrainian refugees in Germany’s northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Pomerania. Police said on October 20 that they are investigating the case as arson.
The 14 residents who lived in the shelter in the village of Gross Stroemkendorf along with three employees were rescued unharmed when the former hotel burned down on the night of October 19.
"As things stand, arson is suspected and a political motivation is assumed," the police said in a statement.
“This is terrible news. People who found shelter with us from [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war had to be rescued from the flames,” German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said.
“If arson is confirmed, it is an inhumane crime that will be prosecuted with all severity," she said.
A police unit in the nearby city of Rostock that looks into politically motivated offenses took over the investigation of the blaze from local police, who had already started looking into arson as the cause.
A swastika that was discovered on October 17 at the entrance area of the shelter was also being investigated. It was unclear whether the graffiti was connected to the fire, police said.
More than 1 million refugees from Ukraine, most of them women and children, have arrived in Germany since Russia invaded Ukraine almost eight months ago.
They initially were welcomed with warmth, and many German families opened their homes to shelter them.
More recently, a vocal minority has expressed hostility toward them and other foreigners arriving in the country.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and dpa
Jailed Navalny Says New Probe Launched Against Him Over Content On Associates' YouTube Channel
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says he has been officially informed by investigators that a new probe has been launched against him.
Navalny tweeted on October 20 that the probe was launched on charges of propagating terrorism, public calls for extremist activities, the financing of an extremist organization, and the rehabilitation of Nazism.
"[My] lawyers calculated that I may stay for up to 30 more years here [if convicted]," Navalny's tweet said, adding that the charges stemmed from the activities of his self-exiled associates' Popular Politics YouTube channel, which has criticized the Kremlin over Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Navalny has denounced the invasion, and earlier this month his organization said it would reopen its offices to fight against the Kremlin's mobilization.
"I am a genius of the underworld. Professor Moriarty is no match for me," he said sarcastically in a series of posts on Twitter, comparing himself to the nemesis of Sherlock Holmes.
"You all thought I had been isolated in prison for two years, but it turns out I was actively committing crimes," said Navalny, 46, who is able to post on Twitter through his lawyers and allies.
Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said Popular Politics was launched by Navalny's allies after he had already been in prison for a year.
"Well, what can I say to you now? Subscribe to Popular Politics," said the last in the series of tweets.
There was no immediate official confirmation of the new case from the Investigative Committee.
The new charges against Navalny came on the same day that a court in Moscow ordered TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova detained for just under two months, Russian state-run media reported. Ovsyannikova's lawyer said she and her daughter recently fled the country, so the court said the detention would begin upon her return.
It wasn't clear if she had any plans to return to Russia. Her lawyer, Dmitry Zakhvatov, said on October 17 that his client "had to leave Russia and is under the protection of a European state at the moment."
Ovsyannikova gained international recognition on March 14 when she burst onto the set of Channel One's Vremya news program holding a poster reading: "Stop the war. Don't believe propaganda. They are lying to you" in Russian. She also shouted: "Stop the war. No to war."
Ukraine-born Ovsyannikova was a producer with Channel One at the time of her protest. She was later detained and fined 30,000 rubles ($490) by a court for calling for illegal protests.
Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and other groups associated with the outspoken Kremlin critic, as well as his political movement, were declared "extremist organizations" by Russian authorities in June 2021 and disbanded.
Several of Navalny's associates have already been charged with the same offense.
Navalny was arrested in January last year upon his arrival to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
He was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole because of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March he was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Jailed Kazakh Dissident On Hunger Strike In Serious Condition
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Jailed Kazakh dissident Ermek Narymbaev, who started a hunger strike almost three weeks ago, is in very serious condition as his parents continue to urge for his immediate release.
Narymbaev's lawyer Zhanar Balghabaeva gave RFE/RL a letter from her client in which the 52-year-old dissident wrote that he wants his organs "be used to save lives and health of other people in case of my death."
"My organs, any parts of my body can be also used for science, research. I must be buried without mullahs (Islamic clerics)," Narymbaev's letter says.
Balghabaeva told RFE/RL that her client has lost 15 kilograms during his hunger strike, launched 17 days ago.
Narymbaev's father told RFE/RL that his son may die in prison and called on Kazakhs to urge the authorities to release him
Narymbaev (also known as Narymbai) has been jailed several times for his political views and is known as a staunch critic of the tightly controlled former Soviet republic's government.
In 2016, he fled Kazakhstan for Ukraine after receiving death threats from unknown individuals. Narymbaev said at the time that the threats were masterminded by Kazakh authorities to intimidate him.
He returned to Kazakhstan in February after unprecedented anti-government rallies shook the Central Asian nation in early January, leaving at least 238 people dead.
He was arrested upon his arrival in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, and sent to prison.
Authorities said that he must stay behind bars for 30 months to serve the remainder of a previous suspended prison term he was handed in 2015 on a charge of inciting hatred, which he called politically motivated.
Erdogan, Aliyev Open Another International Airport Near Nagorno-Karabakh
ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, have opened another international airport near Nagorno-Karabakh. It is the second airport to have been built there since Baku regained control over parts of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts in 2020.
The ceremony opening the new international airport in the southwestern city of Zangilan was held on October 20.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Aliyev, Erdogan said that there is an opportunity for Turkey to repair ties with Armenia, linking it with the normalization under way between Yerevan and Baku.
"The processes of normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia, between Turkey and Armenia, are interdependent," Erdogan said. "We must seize the opportunity which has opened."
Armenia and Azerbaijan have begun drafting the text of a peace treaty, and Erdogan earlier this month met Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian for talks in the Czech Republic.
Aliyev told the news conference that the unity of Azerbaijan and Turkey "sends a serious message to the region and the entire world as it is a factor of stability."
In October last year, Erdogan and Aliyev opened another international airport in the city of Fuzuli, the capital of the district with the same name adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh. It was among districts placed under Baku's control as part of a truce signed in November 2020 following a 44-day war between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces.
A Moscow-brokered truce ended heavy fighting in 2020 which saw thousands of casualties on both sides. Armenia lost control of parts of the breakaway territory and surrounding districts of Azerbaijan that it had held since the 1990s.
Armenian separatists retained control over most of Nagorno-Karabakh's territory, and some 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed in the region.
Azerbaijan is building a third airport in the regained territory, namely in the district of Lacin, which is expected to be completed in 2025.
The region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces after a separatist war in the early 1990s.
With reporting by AFP
Britain Says Russian Warplane Fired Missile Close To U.K. Spy Aircraft Over Black Sea
A Russian fighter jet last month released a missile near an unarmed British spy plane in international airspace over the Black Sea, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Parliament on October 20.
Wallace told lawmakers Russia had blamed the September 29 incident on a technical malfunction and British aircraft were now being accompanied by fighter jet escorts.
He said the U.K. suspended patrols following the incident and had voiced its concerns to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
"A reply by the Russian Minister of Defense on the 10th of October, stated that they have conducted an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and stated it was a technical malfunction of the SU 27 fighter," Wallace said.
"They also acknowledged that the incident took place in international airspace."
Britain "has shared this information with allies and, after consultation," Wallace said, adding that routine patrols have restarted.
Based on reporting by Reuters and The Guardian
Tajik Political Activist From Restive Gorno-Badakhshan Region Goes On Trial
DUSHANBE -- Faromuz Irgashev, a Tajik political activist and former lawmaker in the volatile Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), has gone on trial on charges rights groups call politically motivated.
Irgashev's mother, Olabegim Irgasheva, told RFE/RL that her son's trial started on October 19 in a detention center in Dushanbe and is being held behind closed doors.
The 32-year-old lawyer, who was arrested in May with several other activists in the wake of the deadly dispersal of protesters in GBAO, was charged with receiving illegal financial support from abroad, organizing an unsanctioned rally, and participating in the activities of a criminal group.
It is not known how he pleaded.
Olabegim Irgasheva said that in early August -- during her only meeting with her son since his arrest -- he asked her "not to turn to official channels to seek justice as it is useless."
"When I asked him about the charges he faces, he said he does not know anything about them," Irgasheva told RFE/RL.
Irgashev was a lawyer for the Commission 44 group, which was created in November last year in GBAO to facilitate a dialogue between regional authorities and anti-government protesters. The group's efforts led to the peaceful resolution of protests in the region.
In May, the protests in GBAO resumed as people demanded thorough investigation into the 2021 death of an activist while in police custody and the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional Governor Alisher Mirzonabot and Mayor Rizo Nazarzoda of GBAO's capital, Khorugh.
The rallies intensified after one of the protesters, 29-year-old Zamir Nazrishoev, was killed by police on May 16, prompting the authorities to launch a "counterterrorist operation."
Authorities violently dispersed the protesters, arresting dozens. Irgashev and at least six other members of Commission 44 were among those apprehended. Two of them were later sentenced to 18 years in prison each.
Relatives and human rights organizations have insisted the activists were illegally arrested, saying they were defending the rights of GBAO residents.
In August, Tajikistan's Supreme Court recognized Commission 44 as a criminal group.
On October 7, the Tajik Prosecutor-General's Office said 77 people were convicted and handed prison terms over their involvement in the GBAO protests, adding that dozens of others are awaiting their trials.
Deep tensions between the Tajik government and residents of the volatile GBAO have simmered since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has been criticized by international human rights groups for years over his disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic that he has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades.
EU, U.K. Announce Sanctions Over Iran's Drone Deliveries To Russia
The European Union and Britain have slapped sanctions on Iranian individuals and a weapons company that they say have supplied Iranian kamikaze drones to Russia that have been used in its wave of air strikes on Ukrainian civilian and infrastructure targets.
The names of Iranian drone maker Shahed Aviation Industries and three top Iranian military officials were published in the EU official journal on October 20, adding them to the sanctions blacklist.
Major General Mohammed Hossein Bagheri, the current chief of staff of Iran's armed forces, logistics officer General Sayed Hojatollah Qureishi and Brigadier General Saeed Aghajani, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards drone program, were sanctioned.
"After three days of talks, EU ambassadors agreed on measures against entities supplying Iranian drones that hit Ukraine," the EU's Czech presidency said on Twitter.
"The EU is also prepared to extend sanctions to four more Iranian entities that already featured in a previous sanctions list."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba saluted the announcement of EU sanctions in a message on Twitter.
"I welcome the EU's prompt action following my appeal on Monday (October 17) to impose sanctions on Iran for helping Russia kill Ukrainians and damage our energy infrastructure," Kuleba said.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on October 20 that Iran's support for Russia's war in Ukraine was "deplorable" as it sanctioned the senior military figures and the manufacturer.
"Today we are sanctioning those who have supplied the drones used by Russia to target Ukrainian civilians," Cleverly said. "This is clear evidence of Iran’s destabilizing role in global security."
Russian forces have launched successive waves of attacks since October 10 on Ukrainian civilian and infrastructure targets using suspected Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said during his evening address on October 19 that 233 Iranian Shahed drones have been destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses over the past 10 days.
Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on October 20 that Russia has carried out about 300 strikes on Ukraine's energy system over the past 10 days.
Russia claims it has no knowledge of its army using Iranian drones in Ukraine while Tehran has said the accusations are "baseless."
European Council chief Charles Michel welcomed the move as he hosted the 27 EU leaders at a summit in Brussels.
"We take swift action against Iran who supports Russia's war in Ukraine," he said.
"I welcome the EU Council decision to adopt in record time restrictive measures against those in Iran who provide military support to Russia," he said.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, said: "This is our clear response to the Iranian regime providing Russia with drones, which it uses to murder innocent Ukrainian citizens."
Ukraine's Western allies have said they will provide Kyiv with advanced air-defense systems to counter the Russian strikes.
In a briefing on October 20, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova repeated Moscow's aggressive criticism of the West for shipping billions of dollars worth of advanced arms to Ukraine to help Kyiv defend itself against Russia's eight-month military invasion.
Zakharova said the arms deliveries made the EU party to the conflict in Ukraine and that countries pumping Ukraine with weapons were "sponsors of terrorism."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
