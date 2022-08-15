No Cash, No Medicine: Refugees From Ukraine's South Recount Life Under Russian Control

No reliable medicine, empty shops, and Russian flags everywhere. These are the impressions of Ukrainians who have managed to flee from life under Russian occupation in the southern region of Kherson. Having escaped to Zaporizhzhya, some said on August 14 they plan to stay with family in western Ukraine, while others are still working out their plans. Many of those passing through a transit hub for evacuees describe strip searches by Russian forces at check points. But Ukrainian government officials are commending those who have left war-torn Kherson, saying this is the only way civilians can keep safe as battles with Russian forces continue.