Defiant Ukrainian Seizes Back Flags From Russian Soldiers

A Ukrainian man was filmed seizing back Ukrainian flags which had been confiscated by Russian troops in the southern city of Kherson on March 2, and then waving them in front of a row of Russian tanks parked on the central square. The show of defiance came amid disputed Russian claims it was now in full control of the city on the seventh day of their invasion of the Ukraine. In a video posted on social media voices of local residents can be heard chanting with the protester the traditional patriotic slogan “Glory to Ukraine!”