The Last Days Of Azovstal And The Fate Of Ukraine's Mariupol Defenders

A charity exhibition recently opened in Kyiv of photographs taken by Dmytro Kozatskiy of fellow soldiers holed up in the Azovstal complex under siege in Mariupol this spring. The images have become symbolic for many in Ukraine of resistance to Russia's invasion.

Kozatskiy, like many others who surrendered with the fall of Mariupol in mid-May, remains a prisoner in the area held by Moscow-backed separatists. His mother spoke to Current Time about her son's photos and what they meant for her as she hopes the Azovstal defenders won't be forgotten.