Moscow, Separatists Claim Ukrainian Shelling Kills 40 Ukrainian Prisoners Of War
Unconfirmed reports by the Russian Defense Ministry and Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region claim that Ukrainian shelling killed at least 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war captured during the fighting for the port city of Mariupol.
The ministry said Ukraine struck a prison in separatist-held territory with U.S.-made HIMARS rockets on July 29, killing 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war and leaving 75 others wounded.
Daniil Bezsonov, a separatist spokesman in Donetsk, said on Telegram that at least 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 130 were wounded in the shelling of a prison in the town of Olenivka.
"The numbers may increase," he added.
There was no immediate comment from the Ukrainian authorities regarding the report, and the claim could not be independently verified.
The television channel Russia-1 showed what appeared to be destroyed barracks and tangled metal beds but no casualties could be seen.
The Ukrainian troops were taken prisoner after the fierce fighting for Ukraine’s Azov Sea port of Mariupol, where they holed up at the giant Azovstal steel mill for months.
They were then taken to prisons in Russian-controlled areas such as the Donetsk region.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and TASS
Eight Killed In Moscow Hostel Fire
Eight people died in a blaze in a 15-story hostel in Moscow overnight after a fire alarm malfunctioned, officials said July 29.
The fire erupted in the building in a southeastern district, an agency investigating criminal acts said, adding that four people were hospitalized.
Emergency services said the blaze broke out on the ground floor of the building, adding that the flames were doused soon after midnight and that more than 200 people were evacuated.
All those who died in the fire were migrants, TASS news agency quoted a senior emergency official as saying. Their citizenship is currently in the process of being established.
The senior emergency official told TASS that a fire alarm malfunctioned and that the people inside were trapped as all the windows had metal bars.
A criminal negligence case has been opened.
Fires occur quite often in Russian buildings because of poor maintenance, infrastructure, or negligence.
With reporting by AFP
Ukraine Pushes Attack In South As Russia Faces Troop Shortage In East
Ukrainian forces have stepped up their counteroffensive to regain lost territory in the south, as Russia launched deadly strikes in central Ukraine and near the capital amid reports that Moscow has been increasingly facing a shortage of personnel in the east.
Ukraine's military said its planes struck five Russian strongholds around the city of Kherson and another nearby city in the south, where it is concentrating its biggest counteroffensive since the start of the war, seeking to isolate the Russian troops in the area.
Ukraine has used Western-supplied long-range missile systems to badly damage three bridges across the Dnieper River in recent weeks, making it more difficult for Russia to supply its forces on the western bank.
The Kherson region, which borders Moscow-annexed Crimea, fell to the Russians soon after the the February 24 invasion.
Russian strikes on the central Ukrainian region of Kirovograd on July 28 killed five people and wounded 26 in the city of Kropyvnytskiy, officials said.
Near Kyiv, 15 people were hurt at a military base. Ukraine's northern and southern regions were also hit.
Russian missile strikes also hit the regions of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Mykolayiv, and Kharkiv. The attack on the Kyiv region -- the first in weeks -- hit a military unit in a village on the outskirts of the capital, according to Oleksiy Hromov, a senior official with Ukraine’s General Staff.
Fifteen people were wounded in the strikes, five of them civilians, Kyiv regional Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said.
Chernihiv regional Governor Vyacheslav Chaus reported that the Russians fired missiles from Belarus at the village of Honcharivska. The Chernihiv region had not been targeted in weeks.
There also has been heavy shelling along the entire front line in the eastern Donetsk region as Russian forces targeted Bakhmut and other cities. Three people died in Bakhmut, local officials said.
Britain's Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on July 29 that Moscow has been using mercenaries from the notorious Kremlin-linked Vagner Group in eastern Ukraine from the early days of the invasion alongside regular army units "in coordination with the Russian military."
Vagner, which is believed to be controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been involved in covert operations in Africa and the Middle East since 2015.
The use of mercenaries in overt military operations further undermines the Kremlin’s longstanding policy of denying links between private military contractors and the Russian state, British intelligence said in its report.
While the use of Vagner mercenaries in regular military operations was probably prompted by a "major shortage of combat infantry," British intel suggested that it is "highly unlikely" they would significantly influence the course of the war.
A U.S. lawmaker said on July 28 that more than 75,000 Russian soldiers -- about half the force sent by Moscow to invade Ukraine in February -- are believed to have been killed or wounded.
Representative Elissa Slotkin (Democrat-Michigan) who spoke to CNN after attending a classified briefing with officials from President Joe Biden's administration, said the figure was "huge."
Military casualties are a state secret in Russia even in peace time, and there are no updated official figures available on Moscow's military's death toll. The most recent CIA estimate was that 15,000 Russian forces had been killed in fighting and three times that number wounded.
Slotkin, who recently returned from a trip to Ukraine, said the next three to six weeks could be crucial for the direction the conflict would take.
"I think that what we heard very firmly from President Zelenskiy and reinforced today is that the Ukrainians really want to hit Russia in the teeth a few times before the winter comes, put them in the best position possible, particularly hitting them down south," Slotkin said.
U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith told RFE/RL in an interview that the Ukrainian military commanders can determine themselves the next steps in the counteroffensive, but NATO wants to hear which systems would be most useful.
“We will continue to do everything we can to support Ukrainian military on the ground and make sure that they have what they need so that they can prevail in this conflict and stop Russian aggression,” she said.
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, and AP
State Of Emergency In Moldova Extended For 60 Days
Moldova's parliament voted on July 28 to extend a state of emergency for 60 days after the government said it still needed special powers to deal with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita told lawmakers that there are continuing risks to energy and border security and the need to manage the flow of refugees from Ukraine.
"The risks for Moldova due to the war in Ukraine remain high. The government needs additional powers," she said. The extension will come into force on August 8 and continue through October 8.
Around 500,000 refugees have crossed the border since Russia launched the invasion in February. About 100,000 remain in Moldova.
Moldova's parliament voted two days after Russia's invasion to approve a temporary state of emergency and extended the measure in April and again in June.
Separately, Moldova’s Public Health Commission on July 28 recommended Moldovans wear masks to protect against the coronavirus not only in medical institutions but also in public transport, shopping centers, and shops. It made the recommendation based on an increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
The commission also recommended people take precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including vaccination. It said self-isolation in case of infection is also still recommended.
According to the data presented by the Health Ministry, 5,793 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered between July 18 and July 27, an increase of 72.7 percent compared to last week.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukraine Says Ship Carrying Stolen Barley, Flour Docked In Lebanon, Warns Beirut Against Purchase
Ukraine says a cargo ship carrying stolen Ukrainian barley and flour has docked in Lebanon, and its ambassador warned the country against purchasing stolen goods.
Ukrainian Ambassador Ihor Ostash met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun on July 28 about the cargo ship, a Syrian-flagged vessel that has been sanctioned by the United States.
"Lebanese authorities promised to conduct an investigation," the Ukrainian Embassy told the AP. "We hope they will take other legal actions."
According to the embassy, the cargo vessel Laodicea docked in the port of Tripoli. It is carrying 5,000 tons of flour and 5,000 tons of barley suspected of having been taken from Ukrainian stocks, the embassy said.
The ship traveled from a Crimean port that is closed to international shipping, the embassy said, according to Reuters.
Russia has previously denied the allegations that it has stolen Ukrainian grain. An official from the Russian Embassy in Lebanon told Reuters it could not immediately comment.
The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned the Laodicea in 2015 for its affiliation with the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad.
Ukraine has accused Russia of plundering grain and steel from its territory since Moscow invaded the country in late February. The Ukrainian Embassy in Beirut did not provide details on how the barley was purportedly stolen from Ukraine.
Marine Traffic, a website that monitors the traffic and location of ships at sea, confirmed that the Laodicea docked off Tripoli on July 28.
The Laodicea was initially heading to Syria but was rerouted to Lebanon for unknown reasons. It was not clear whether it is offloading the cargo in Tripoli.
Ukraine has promised to export wheat to Lebanon, which is currently experiencing a food security and economic crisis that has slowed imports of subsidized wheat. According to the World Food Program, about half the population of Lebanon is food-insecure.
Lebanon used to import about 60 percent of its wheat from Ukraine, but those shipments have been disrupted by Russia's invasion and the blockade of Black Sea ports.
Turkish, Russian, and Ukrainian military officials were working on July 28 with a UN team at a Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul under a deal agreed by the four parties last week to begin shipping grain.
UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said he was hopeful that the first shipment from a Ukrainian Black Sea port could set sail as early as July 29, but admitted that "crucial" details for the safe passage of vessels were still being worked out.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
U.S. Offers $10 Million Reward For Information On Russian Election Interference
The United States is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on Russian interference in U.S. elections.
The U.S. State Department announced the reward on July 28, saying it seeks information leading to the identification or location of any foreign person who knowingly engaged or is engaging in interference in U.S. elections, but it specifically mentions Russia’s Internet Research Agency (IRA), Kremlin-connected businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin and Russian entities and associates linked to him.
The United States previously identified the St. Petersburg-based IRA as having engaged in political and electoral interference operations and previously sanctioned Prigozhin for the interference.
“Beginning as early as 2014, IRA began operations to interfere with the U.S. political system, including the 2016 U.S. presidential election, with a strategic goal to sow discord,” the department said in a statement.
Donald Trump narrowly defeated former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.
Prigozhin is a Russian national who provided funding to IRA through the companies Concord Management and Consulting and Concord Catering, companies that he controlled.
“Concord sent funds, recommended personnel, and oversaw IRA’s activities through reporting and interaction with IRA’s management,” the State Department said.
Beyond Prigozhin, the department is seeking information on several other people listed as having worked in various capacities to carry out IRA’s interference operations targeting the United States.
They are accused of conspiring to defraud the United States by obstructing the functions of the government for the purpose of interfering with the U.S. electoral processes, including the presidential election of 2016, the department said.
The department said the reward offer is being made through the Rewards for Justice program and is part of the U.S. government’s wider efforts to ensure the security and integrity of U.S. elections and protect against foreign interference.
U.S. Denounces Hungarian PM Orban's Comments On Race
The United States denounced as "inexcusable" remarks by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warning against creating "peoples of mixed race."
U.S. envoy against anti-Semitism Deborah Lipstadt said she was "deeply alarmed" by the right-wing nationalist prime minister's "use of rhetoric that clearly evokes Nazi racial ideology."
Decades after the end of the Holocaust, it is "inexcusable for a leader to make light of Nazi mass murder," Lipstadt said.
State Department spokesman Ned Price read Lipstadt's statement to reporters during a briefing on July 28. Price added that Orban's remarks "are not reflective of the shared values that tether the United States to Hungary."
Orban triggered a wave of scathing criticism after he warned on July 23 against mixing with "non-Europeans" in a speech in Romania's Transylvania region, home to a sizable ethnic Hungarian minority.
He defended his comments earlier on July 28, saying they represented a "cultural, civilizational standpoint."
"It happens sometimes that I speak in a way that can be misunderstood...the position that I represent is a cultural, civilizational standpoint," Orban told a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer during a one-day visit to neighboring Austria.
In his July 23 speech at Baile Tusnad Summer University, Orban said: "We move, we work elsewhere, we mix within Europe, but we don't want to be a mixed race," a "multi-ethnic" people who would mix with "non-Europeans."
During the same speech, Orban also seemed to allude to the gas chambers used by the Nazis in Germany when criticizing a Brussels plan to reduce European gas demand by 15 percent following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
“For example, there is the latest proposal from the EU Commission, which says that everyone should be obliged to reduce their gas consumption by 15 percent. I don’t see how that should be enforced, although there is German know-how for this, from the past, I think,” Orban told the thousands-strong audience.
Hungary was the only EU member to oppose the gas-reduction plan, which passed on a majority vote this week.
A longtime adviser to Orban, Zsuzsa Hegedus, resigned on July 26, slamming Orban's speech as "a pure Nazi text," while Jewish community representatives voiced alarm.
Referring to Orban's speech as "stupid and dangerous," the International Auschwitz Committee called on the EU to continue to distance itself from "Orban's racist undertones and to make it clear to the world that a Mr. Orban has no future in Europe."
The speech reminds Holocaust survivors "of the dark times of their own exclusion and persecution," the organization's vice president, Christoph Heubner, said in a statement on July 26.
More than half a million Hungarian Jews were systematically exterminated during the Nazi Holocaust in World War II.
Heubner called on the EU and specifically on Austria's Nehammer to make a stand ahead of Orban's visit and distance themselves from "Orban's racist undertones."
Nehammer said on July 28 that the issue had been "resolved...amicably and in all clarity," adding his country "strongly condemned...any form of racism or anti-Semitism."
Austria is the first EU country to host Orban for talks since he won a fourth straight mandate in an April landslide.
The Hungarian premier has in the past targeted migrants from Africa and the Middle East, as well as NGOs that support them, restricting the right to seek asylum and putting up barriers at borders.
With reporting by AFP
Heavy Rains In Northwestern Iran Trigger Deadly Landslides, Flooding
Landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rains in northwestern Tehran have killed seven people, and the Red Crescent says the death toll could go higher.
Morteza Moradipour, the deputy of Iran's Red Crescent, confirmed on July 28 that the number of dead was seven in the region at the foothills of the Alborz Mountains, according to the Fars news agency. Fourteen people were missing and nine were injured.
The state-run IRNA news agency reported that rescue operations were under way at the site.
Heavy rains that fell in the early hours of July 28 caused flash floods and then landslides, state TV reported.
Qadratullah Mohammadi, head of the Tehran Fire Department, said in an interview with ISNA news agency that shops and businesses in the area have suffered heavy losses.
Elsewhere in the country, flash floods killed five people in the southeastern province of Sistan and in Baluchistan, while one person died in the town of Rudehen east of Tehran.
Authorities had warned residents of mountainous areas about heavy rains and possible floods.
Flash floods on July 23 in Iran's drought-stricken southern Fars Province killed at least 21 people and affected about a dozen villages.
With reporting by AP
Russian Court Sets August 19 For Hearing Into Shutting Jewish Agency
A Russian court has set August 19 for a hearing requested by the Justice Ministry, which wants to shut down the offices of the Jewish Agency for Israel, a group that helps maintain Jewish cultural identity in the country, as well as the immigration of Jews to Israel.
The Basmanny district court in the Russian capital on July 28 set the date for the proceedings, which Israel has warned could have a serious impact on bilateral ties.
Moscow has accused the organization of acting in contravention of Russian law, without providing details.
According to Russian media reports, the agency is accused of illegally collecting personal data from Russian citizens. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied reports that closing the agency is aimed at preventing a brain drain after many Russians left the country following the invasion of Ukraine.
The Jewish Agency for Israel, established in 1929, began working in Russia in 1989 and has assisted hundreds of thousands of Jews from all over the Soviet Union to immigrate to Israel.
The Israeli Integration Ministry says nearly 17,000 people have left Russia for Israel this year so far, more than twice as many as last year.
Closing the agency's Russian branch would not stop Russian Jews from moving to Israel, but it could slow down the process.
Some Israelis see the threatened shutdown as punishment for Israel's stance on Russia's war on Ukraine.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has taken a tougher stance over the conflict than Israel's former prime minister, Naftali Bennett, who stepped aside on July 1.
With reporting by dpa and TASS
Iran Reveals Plans To Build New Nuclear Research Reactor
Iran says it plans to build a new research reactor at its nuclear site in Isfahan Province, with construction set to start in the next several weeks.
"This is an entirely domestic project that will close the chain of research, evaluation, testing, and production of nuclear energy in Iran," Mohammad Eslami, head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency on July 28.
Eslami, who is also vice president in Iran, added that research into finding suitable locations for new nuclear sites, especially in the south of the country, has begun. He did not elaborate.
Western concerns over Iran's atomic program led to sanctions against Tehran and eventually a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers to curb the program.
However, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018, prompting Tehran to gradually break from compliance with the accord. Talks to restore the deal have been stalled since April.
Iran says its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes, but it is now enriching uranium to up to 60 percent purity -- its highest level ever and a short technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90 percent.
The International Atomic Energy Agency announced in June that 90 percent of Iran's most-enriched uranium has been transferred to the Isfahan Atomic Center, where the equipment for converting uranium gas into uranium metal is located.
Iran turned off the surveillance cameras at several nuclear facilities last month in response to a resolution from the IAEA board of governors demanding it cooperate with UN inspectors looking into undeclared nuclear sites.
The IAEA has warned several times that Iran needed only a few more weeks to produce raw material for a nuclear bomb.
With reporting and writing by Ardeshir Tayebi
Iranian Rights Group Says Prisoner Suffering From Mental Illness Executed
Iran Human Rights Organization says Mohsen Safari, who was convicted on narcotics charges, has been executed despite a doctor's diagnosis that he suffered from a mental disorder.
The rights group quoted Safari's relatives as saying on July 27 that he was executed at the request of the Counterintelligence Organization.
Safari was arrested in 2009 after being caught with heroin and later sentenced to death by the Islamic Revolutionary Court.
The family said the execution was carried out even though a doctor had diagnosed Safari as being bipolar and despite the fact that Article 149 of the Islamic Criminal Code states that if someone is "mentally disturbed" at the time of committing a crime "in such a way that they lack willpower or discernment," they are "considered insane and not criminally responsible."
Safari was reportedly transferred to solitary confinement ahead of execution twice in May but each time was returned to prison by order of a forensic doctor.
As of June 28, at least 239 executions had been recorded in Iran this year, including more than three a day over the past month, according to the Iran Human Rights Organization.
Some human rights sources, including the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), say more than 85 percent of executions in Iran are carried out "in secret and without official and public information."
The rise in the number of executions began last September after Ebrahim Raisi, an ex-head of the judiciary, became president and former Intelligence Minister Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei took over the judiciary.
Activists say that Iran is in the throes of a major crackdown as protests continue over living conditions in a severe economic crisis.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Russian TV Journalist Who Protested War On-Air Fined For 'Discrediting' Army
Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, known for her live on-air anti-war protest, has been convicted of "discrediting" the country's armed forces in social media posts condemning Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
"The evidence confirms Ovsyannikova's guilt. There is no reason to doubt its authenticity," the judge at Moscow's Meshchansky District Court said after a short hearing on July 28, in which Ovsyannikova had described the proceedings as "absurd."
The judge said the court was fining Ovsyannikova 50,000 rubles ($822) for her social media posts.
Earlier this month, Ovsyannikova staged a single picket against the backdrop of the Kremlin, unfurling a poster with the inscription, "Putin is a murderer. His soldiers are fascists," and photos of children killed in Ukraine. She was not detained at the time.
However, several days later, on July 17, she was arrested while at home in Moscow.
Ovsyannikova gained international recognition on March 14 when she burst onto the set of the Vremya news program on Russia's Channel One holding a poster reading in part “Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They are lying to you” in Russian. She also shouted in Russian, "Stop the war! No to war!"
Ovsyannikova was a producer with Channel One at the time of her protest. She was later detained and fined 30,000 rubles (about $500) by a court for calling for illegal protests.
Ovsyannikova resigned from Channel One and spent several months abroad, including in Ukraine, repeatedly expressing her condemnation of the war.
For three months, she trained at the German edition of Die Welt. In early July, the journalist announced her return to Russia.
Russia has stepped up detentions and prosecution of journalists, activists, and others who challenge the Kremlin line on its invasion of Ukraine. The government calls it a “special operation” and not a war.
Ukraine Appoints New Anti-Corruption Prosecutor After Long Delay
KYIV -- Ukraine has named a new specialized anti-corruption prosecutor after an almost two-year hiatus, a move Western countries have been pressuring it to make to stem graft many see as endemic to the country.
Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office, said in a post on his Telegram channel on July 28 that 35-year-old Oleksandr Klymenko will assume the post.
"The fight against corruption is a priority for our state, as our investment attractiveness and business freedom depend on its success," Yermak said.
Klymenko previously worked as an investigator in the national anti-corruption office and was nominated for the position of anti-corruption prosecutor in December.
The Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations had called for the appointment of another specialized anti-corruption official after Klymenko's predecessor, Nazar Kholodnytskiy, resigned in August 2020.
Kholodnytskiy had been embroiled in a scandal over allegations that he helped officials suspected of corruption evade prosecution.
The specialized anti-corruption prosecutor's office was established with Western backing following the Maidan Revolution in 2014 that ousted Viktor Yanukovych as president and led to conflict with Russia.
Transparency International last year rated Ukraine as the second-most corrupt country in Europe after Russia.
The announcement comes a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on the appointment of Andriy Kostin as prosecutor general.
In Zelenskiy's presence, Kostin signed the order appointing Klymenko as head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.
With reporting by dpa
'Total Control': RSF Condemns Spate Of Media Arrests In Tajikistan, Warns Of Persecution
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has condemned the arrests of four independent journalists in Tajikistan, accusing the government of the Central Asian nation of stepping up its persecution of the media.
The journalism watchdog said in a statement dated July 27 that the detention of Abdullo Ghurbati, a correspondent for the independent Asia-Plus news agency; Daler Imomali, a freelance investigative reporter; and two journalists who used to work with them, Zavqibek Saidamini and Abdusattor Pirmukhamadzoda, should be released immediately.
“As a result of the increase in censorship and defamatory practices towards the media, journalists risks imprisonment after every investigative story,” Jeanne Cavelier, the head of RSF’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk, said in the statement.
“The Tajik authorities must stop using spurious accusations to silence reporters critical of the government, and must release those they have detained,” she added.
Last month, police in Dushanbe arrested Imomali and Ghurbati, who focus on social and economic issues in the country. Imomali was charged with having links to banned organizations, tax evasion, and disseminating false information. Ghurbati is accused of assaulting a police officer.
Pirmuhammadzoda was detained in his hometown of Vahdat, 15 kilometers east of Dushanbe, on July 9. A day earlier, police in Vahdat arrested independent reporter Saidamini and charged him with participating in an extremist group.
According to prosecutors, the charge stems from Saidamini’s links to two banned opposition parties -- the Islamic Renaissance Party and Group 24. He has repeatedly denied supporting any political group.
The arrests are seen by some local experts as the authoritarian government’s attempt to control public opinion in the wake of Dushanbe’s bloody crackdown on protests in the restive Gorno-Badakhshan region in the country’s east.
“The authorities are trying to establish total control over public opinion in the country,” Nuriddin Karshiboyev, the head of the National Association of Independent Mass Media in Tajikistan (NANSMIT), an RSF partner, said in the statement.
“But there is no guarantee that the authorities will benefit from doing this. These actions will result in a negative reaction from the international community and will ultimately have a very bad effect on Tajikistan’s image,” Karshiboyev added.
Tajikistan strictly controls the media in the country and shows little tolerance for any criticism of government policies.
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, police harassed local journalists for merely questioning health officials who initially insisted there was no coronavirus in Tajikistan, despite abundant suspected cases.
The government has also shut down independent media outlets and restricted access to foreign-based Tajik-language online publications.
Tajik police routinely target family members of government critics who live abroad.
Tajikistan ranked 152 out of 180 countries in RSF's 2022 World Press Freedom Index.
Russian Media Regulator Moves To Annul Novaya Gazeta's Registration
Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor has filed a lawsuit in a Moscow court to revoke the registration of the independent Novaya gazeta newspaper, less than a year after its editor in chief, Dmitry Muratov, won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.
The lawsuit was filed in the Russian capital's Basmanny court on July 26. The judge has three days to make a ruling on the move against the paper, which began publishing in 1993 and was one of the most respected publications in post-Soviet Russia.
Novaya gazeta, one of the last of Russia's independent media, suspended operations inside the country in March after being forced to remove material from its website on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Some members of the paper’s staff left Russia after it stopped publishing and launched the newspaper Novaya gazeta.Europe from Latvia's capital, Riga. Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has blocked that website inside Russia as well.
Muratov has remained in Russia despite his vocal opposition to the conflict in Ukraine.
Shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Moscow quickly adopted a law criminalizing the dissemination of “false” information that “discredits the armed forces.” The law has been central to a massive crackdown against dissent over the war in Russia.
Roskomnadzor's latest move comes days after it blocked the website of the magazine Novaya rasskaz-gazeta -- also produced by Novaya gazeta staff -- for allegedly “discrediting the Russian armed forces.”
With reporting by Reuters
Russia Confirms Talks About Prisoner Swap, But No Deal Yet Involving Griner, Whelan, Bout
Russia has acknowledged that talks with the United States over a prisoner swap likely involving American basketball star Brittney Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout are ongoing, but no agreement has been reached.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said late on July 27 that Washington has made a “substantial offer” to Russia for the release of former Marine Paul Whelan and Griner, both of whom are being held in Russian jails on charges that the United States says are politically motivated.
He did not name Bout, a Russian arms trader currently serving a 25-year sentence in the United States after being convicted of conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens and providing aid to a terrorist organization, but CNN has quoted a source familiar with the situation as saying Bout, 55, could be part of the deal.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on July 28 that while "a concrete result has yet to be achieved," officials in Moscow hope "the interests of both parties" will be taken into account to allow for an agreement.
"The issue of the mutual exchange of Russian and American citizens in detention on the territory of the two countries was at one time discussed by the presidents of Russia and the United States," Zakharova said, a likely reference to talks between the two leaders before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
"They gave instructions to the relevant authorized structures to carry out negotiations. These are being conducted by the competent departments. A concrete result has not yet been achieved," she added.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed that statement, telling reporters on July 28 that "so far there are no agreements in this area."
Blinken said he expects to talk with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, about the issue, but gave no time frame for when such a discussion may take place.
U.S. officials and prominent athletes say Griner has been wrongly detained on drugs charges and is being used as a political pawn to secure the release of Bout or relief from sanctions imposed by Washington over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Kremlin has said the case against Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in basketball for the United States, has nothing to do with politics and that she should be tried for violating Russian laws.
The 31-year-old Griner was in court on July 27, where she testified that authorities who arrested her at a Moscow airport in February failed to provide an explanation of her rights and did not fully translate all that was said during her arrest after inspectors found cannabis oil in vape cartridges in her luggage.
She says it was medicinal cannabis for treatment of pain from injuries sustained during her basketball career. Medical cannabis remains illegal in Russia, and Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transporting drugs.
Whelan is a former U.S. Marine and private security consultant who was detained in December 2018, accused of espionage.
He denied the charges but was sentenced to 16 years in prison in June 2020.
Russia has signaled repeatedly its interest in exchanging detained U.S. citizens for Russians held in U.S. prisons.
U.S. Agency Signs Deal To Invest $237 Million In Kosovo's Energy Sector
Kosovo has signed a $237 million agreement with a United States government agency to boost its energy sector, promote women's participation, and boost development.
President Vjosa Osmani’s office on July 28 said the agreement with the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) was signed a day earlier in Washington.
Osmani said that the signing of the Compact Program will help solve urgent issues in the energy sector that the country is facing.
"The $236.7 million deal, which is the largest energy investment made in our country in decades, will help create flexibility and stability in the electric grid, enabling greater integration of renewable resources, as well as the development of skills that will contribute to increasing the participation and engagement of our women in the energy sector and in the labor market," Osmani said during the signing ceremony, where the executive director of the MCC, Alice Albright, was also present.
“Today, the U.S.A. through the MCC reaffirmed its steadfast support for our new republic and its willingness to help us advance further in terms of sustainable economic development,” Osmani said.
Kosovo, where energy production is mainly based on coal, is confronted with a deep crisis due to rising global energy prices, although it has so far only slightly increased the power price for consumers.
“This signing represents…our commitment to work together to build modern, sustainable energy solutions which will benefit nearly 2 million Kosovars,” Albright said.
Two years ago, the MCC implemented another $49 million program to support Kosovo.
Kosovo was an autonomous region of Serbia until an armed uprising in 1998-99 by the ethnic Albanian majority population triggered a bloody crackdown by Belgrade. A NATO bombing campaign to force Serbia’s troops out of Kosovo ended the war.
Belgrade refuses to recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence despite more than a decade of efforts in mediation from the European Union.
With reporting by AP
Court Fines WhatsApp, Snapchat Over Alleged Failure To Store User Data In Russia
A Russian court has fined the social media applications WhatsApp and Snapchat for their alleged failure to store local used data within Russian territory.
The court said on July 28 that as a result of the ruling, it was fining WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms, 18 million rubles, or about $300,000, and Snapchat 1 million rubles ($16,600).
The companies did not immediately comment on the decision, but in recent months Russian courts have fined Google, Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, and TikTok over the personal-data issue, as well as for refusing to delete content deemed to be banned by Russian laws.
President Vladimir Putin has accused social media platforms and other foreign-based tech companies of flouting the country's Internet laws, including a push seeking to force foreign firms to open offices in Russia.
Many critics say the push has nothing to do with "Internet integrity" and instead accuse the authorities of trying to quell dissent.
Based on reporting by TASS and Reuters
Members Of Alleged Israel-Linked 'Spy Network' Arrested In Iran
Iranian police have arrested the leader and four other members of a suspected espionage network that Tehran says has links to Israeli intelligence services.
The announcement was made in a statement on July 28 by the counterespionage organization of Iran's law enforcement unit.
In the statement, published by the semiofficial Iranian Labor News Agency (ILNA), authorities say the members of the network had been gathering "vital" information about Iran for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency in exchange for financial rewards.
The Israeli prime minster's office, which oversees Mossad, declined comment on the reported arrests.
The members of the group were also suspected of spreading anti-Iran slogans and propaganda, the statement said.
They received training in sabotage and armed operation, the statement said, without offering any proof.
Iranian authorities seized advanced electronic equipment, SIM cards, and mobile phones from the members, the statement said.
Iran has repeatedly accused archenemy Israel of alleged acts of sabotage at its nuclear research facilities, as well as cyberattacks and assassinations of nuclear scientists.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Made 'Substantial Offer' To Moscow For Release Of Americans, Blinken Says
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States has made a "substantial offer" to Russia for the release of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner, two Americans held in Russian jails on charges that the United States says are politically motivated.
Blinken did not offer details on the proposed deal when he disclosed it on July 27 at a news conference at the State Department. It was offered weeks ago and he said he expects to speak with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about it.
"I plan to raise an issue that's a top priority for us: the release of Americans Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner who've been wrongfully detained and must be allowed to come home," Blinken said.
"There was a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago to facilitate their release. Our governments have communicated repeatedly and directly on that proposal, and I'll use the conversation to follow up personally and I hope move us toward a resolution," he told reporters.
If the call takes place, it would be the first one-to-one contact between the two diplomats since a few days before Russia invaded Ukraine.
Griner is being held on drug-smuggling charges and testified at her own trial on July 27 in a courtroom outside Moscow. Whelan, a former U.S. marine, was detained in December 2018 and accused of espionage.
U.S. and Russian media have reported that the United States could seek the release of Griner and Whelan in exchange for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms trader currently serving a 25-year sentence in the United States after being convicted of conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens and providing aid to a terrorist organization.
Blinken would not comment on whether the deal offered to Moscow was a prisoner exchange involving Bout.
U.S. officials and prominent athletes say Griner has been wrongly detained and is being used as a political pawn to secure the release of the Russian or relief from sanctions imposed by Washington over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Kremlin has said the case against Griner has nothing to do with politics and that she should be tried for violating Russian laws.
Griner said earlier on July 27 in her testimony at the Khimki district court outside Moscow that authorities who arrested her at a Moscow airport in February failed to provide an explanation of her rights and did not fully translate all that was said during her arrest.
She said she was pulled aside at the airport after inspectors found cannabis oil in vape cartridges in her luggage.
Seated in the defendant's cage, the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star said she was provided with a translator, but he only said "sign this, sign that."
The interpreter “didn’t explain the content of the paper,” Griner said. “I didn’t know exactly what I was signing.”
In addition, she said she received neither an explanation of her rights nor access to a lawyer.
Griner, 31, said before she was arrested officers removed vape cartridges from her luggage, opened them, and sniffed their contents.
She explained that she had a doctor’s recommendation for medicinal cannabis for treatment of pain from injuries sustained during her basketball career. Medical cannabis remains illegal in Russia, and Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transporting drugs.
Griner, who was stopped at the airport while returning to play in the Russian league for the Yekaterinburg team, pleaded guilty earlier in the trial but denied she intended to break Russian law.
"I did not think of or plan to bring banned substances into Russia," Griner reiterated in her testimony on July 27.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in basketball for the United States, is currently is missing the 2022 WNBA season in which her team, the Phoenix Mercury, continues to keep her detention in the public eye and pressure the U.S. government to do more on her behalf.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Macron Says Russia's 'Imperial War' Is So Last Century
French President Emmanuel Macron said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is like a “war from the early 20th, even the 19th century," calling Russia "one of the last imperial colonial powers."
Macron made the comments on July 27 as he visited the former French colony of Benin in western Africa as part of an effort to reset France's relations with the continent, where many nations are former French colonies.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Benin President Patrice Talon, Macron said Russia acted like an imperial colonial power by deciding to invade a neighboring country to defend its interests.
“It’s a territorial war, the likes of which we thought had disappeared from European soil,” Macron said.
The French president also accused the Kremlin of launching "a new type of hybrid world war" by opting to make information, energy, and food into “military instruments placed at the service" of the war.
Referring to RT and Sputnik, Macron said Russia has caused disruption through "disinformation" and become "one of the countries to make the most forceful use of instruments of propaganda."
The French leader’s African tour coincides with a similar trip by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who on July 27 was in Ethiopia, where he urged a gathering of African diplomats not to back a U.S.-led world order.
He said countries have to decide whether to have a world in which the West, “totally subordinated to the United States,” feels that it “has the right to decide when and how to promote its own interests without following international law."
He told the gathering in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, that the West threw its principles "down the drain" when it imposed sanctions on Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"I don't have the slightest doubt that if need be, they will not hesitate to do the same in relation to any other country...which would irritate them," he warned.
Macron has spent time during his tour reflecting on French colonialism. In Cameroon on July 26, he said the archives on French colonial rule in Cameroon would be opened "in full" and asked historians to shed light on the period's "painful moments."
Based on reporting by AFP and AP
Iranian Foreign Minister Welcomes More Diplomacy On Nuclear Deal
Iran welcomes diplomatic efforts to resolve its nuclear dispute with world powers, state media quoted the Iranian foreign minister as saying a day after the European Union's top diplomat proposed a new draft text to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.
Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on July 27 that Iran “welcomes the continuation of diplomacy and negotiations."
Amir-Abdollahian, who spoke by phone with Borrell, added that the United States should now show that it also seeks a deal.
"The United States always states that it wants an agreement, so this approach should be seen in the agreement and in practice," he said.
Borrell said on July 27 that “now is decision time" if the parties that have been engaged in long-running talks in Vienna want to save the Iran nuclear deal.
Borrell said in an opinion piece published in the Financial Times that he has concluded that “the space for additional significant compromises has been exhausted." He said he has put a text on the table that addresses in detail the steps need to restore the agreement.
“This text represents the best possible deal that I, as facilitator of the negotiations, see as feasible,” he wrote. “I see no other comprehensive or effective alternative within reach.”
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna also commented about the deal on July 27, saying a return to full compliance with the agreement “is still possible but, for that, a positive response from Iran is needed as soon as possible.”
Iran and six world powers -- the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia, and China -- agreed in 2015 to the nuclear deal, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. The deal began to unravel after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the accord in 2018.
Based on reporting by Reuters
U.S. Basketball Star Testifies In Her Drugs Trial In Russia, Says Her Rights Were Not Fully Explained
American basketball star Brittney Griner testified on July 27 at her trial in Russia and said the authorities who arrested her at a Moscow airport in February failed to provide an explanation of her rights and did not fully translate all that was said during her arrest.
Griner spoke at a hearing at the Khimki district court outside Moscow, saying she was pulled aside at the airport on February 17 after inspectors found cannabis oil in vape cartridges in her luggage.
Seated in the defendant's cage, the U.S. Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star said she was provided with a translator, but he only said "Sign this, sign that."
The interpreter “didn’t explain the content of the paper,” Griner said. “I didn’t know exactly what I was signing.”
In addition, she said she received neither an explanation of her rights nor access to a lawyer.
Griner, 31, said before she was arrested officers removed vape cartridges from her luggage, opened them, and sniffed their contents.
She explained that she had a doctor’s recommendation for medicinal cannabis for treatment of pain from injuries sustained during her basketball career. Medical cannabis remains illegal in Russia, and Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transporting drugs.
Griner, who was stopped at the airport while returning to play in the Russian league for the Yekaterinburg team, pleaded guilty earlier in the trial but denied she intended to break Russian law.
"I did not think of or plan to bring banned substances into Russia," Griner reiterated in her testimony on July 27.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in basketball for the United States, is currently missing the 2022 WNBA season in which her team, the Phoenix Mercury, continues to keep her detention in the public eye and pressure the U.S. government to do more on her behalf.
U.S. officials and prominent athletes say Griner has been wrongly detained and is being used as a political pawn to secure the release of a Russian detained in the United States or relief from sanctions imposed by Washington over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Kremlin has said the case against Griner has nothing to do with politics and that she should be tried for violating Russian laws.
U.S. and Russian media have reported that the United States could seek the release of Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, detained in December 2018 and accused of espionage, in a prisoner exchange.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Will Increase Electricity Exports To EU As Russia Cuts Gas Supplies
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says his country will increase its export of electricity to the European Union and aim to become a guarantor of European energy security as Russia cuts gas flows to the bloc.
"We are preparing to increase our electricity exports to consumers in the European Union," Zelenskiy said on July 27 in his evening address to the nation.
"Our exports would not only allow us to increase our income in foreign currency but will also help our partners to resist Russian energy pressure," he said. Ukraine wants gradually to become "one of the guarantors of European energy security," he added.
The Ukrainian electricity grid was connected to the European network in mid-March, helping to keep supplies flowing despite Russia's invasion. Ukraine started exporting electricity to the EU via Romania in early July.
Germany's energy regulator said earlier that Russia's state energy giant Gazprom cut gas deliveries to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to about 20 percent of capacity as expected.
That put supplies through the Nord Stream 1 terminal -- a major artery for gas supplies to reach the European Union -- at about one-fifth capacity.
Russian state-controlled energy giant Gazprom had flagged the cut, with the Kremlin saying again on July 27 that it was due to "obstruction" of maintenance work caused by Western sanctions against Moscow for its February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
"We had counted on receiving one repaired engine from Siemens (Energy) as far back as May, but as of today we haven't got this engine," Gazprom's Deputy Chief Executive Vitaly Markelov told Rossiya 24 TV on July 27.
European officials have rejected Russia's excuses, accusing Moscow of weaponizing energy supplies and saying there was no technical reason for the disruption.
Reuters quoted a statement from Siemens Energy on July 27 saying that the turbine was in Germany "with all the necessary documents for the export of the turbine to Russia."
"What is missing, however, are the customs documents for import to Russia. Gazprom, as the customer, is required to provide those," it said.
Siemens's statement came a day after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told RFE/RL that the European Union won't give in to Moscow's energy "blackmailing."
She said Germany and the EU see Russia’s tactic as another attempt to divide the EU but that it will fail.
“We want to get independent 100 percent -- independence from fossil energy from Russia as fast as we can,” she said.
Zelenskiy on July 25 urged Europe to retaliate against Russia's "gas war" by boosting its sanctions against Moscow.
With reporting by AFP
New Case Filed Against Jailed Dissident Meysami For Supporting Protests Against Iran's Hijab Law
Jailed Iranian activist Farhad Meysami faces new charges over his criticism and hunger strike to protest against the threatened execution of Swedish-Iranian doctor Ahmedreza Djalali.
Mohammad Moghimi, Meysami's lawyer, told Radio Farda that his client refused to participate in a meeting over the case because he had not been given proper notification.
Meysami, a medical doctor, has been in prison since August 2018 after being sentenced to six years for supporting women protesting against the hijab law that forces them to cover their hair and bodies in public.
He was charged with “spreading propaganda against the system” and “gathering and colluding to commit crimes against national security,” as well as for “insulting Islamic sanctities” because authorities said he denigrated the hijab.
In May, Meysami went on a hunger strike to protest the possible execution of Djalali, a Brussels university professor with dual Iranian-Swedish citizenship. He ended the hunger strike after 145 days.
Djalali, who specializes in disaster relief, was arrested in 2016 during an academic visit to Tehran. Rights groups and the Swedish government have condemned his detention.
Authorities accused him of providing information to Israel to help it assassinate several senior nuclear scientists and said Djalali would be executed on May 21, but his wife said it did not take place.
Iranian authorities have not commented on the situation and while they have said the decision to execute Djalali was final, they said the country's judiciary was studying a request by his lawyers to delay the action.
Dozens of Iranian women and men have been beaten, arrested, detained, and prosecuted for their peaceful protests against the forced wearing of the hijab this year.
