Rescuers Hunt For Survivors After Deadly Russian Strike On Kramatorsk Restaurant
Rescue workers continued to search for survivors following a deadly June 27 Russian missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk. At least four children were among those who were killed when a crowded restaurant and shopping center was hit. A second Russian missile struck a village on the outskirts of the city. Numerous houses, shops, cafes, and other businesses were damaged near the place of impact in the city center.