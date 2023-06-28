Accessibility links

Ukraine

Rescuers Hunt For Survivors After Deadly Russian Strike On Kramatorsk Restaurant

Rescue workers continued to search for survivors following a deadly June 27 Russian missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk. At least four children were among those who were killed when a crowded restaurant and shopping center was hit. A second Russian missile struck a village on the outskirts of the city. Numerous houses, shops, cafes, and other businesses were damaged near the place of impact in the city center.

