Ukrainian Energy Giants Ready For Increase In Russian Attacks Ahead Of Winter

Ukraine’s largest energy companies are fortifying their infrastructure to protect against Russian attacks. Kyiv anticipates that Moscow will once again intensify strikes on its energy sector as temperatures fall. Speaking with RFE/RL, Ukrainian energy providers say they've built multiple levels of protection and stockpiled gas to help ensure energy supplies during the cold winter months, but blackouts are still expected.

