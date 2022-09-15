News
Zelenskiy Assesses Damage In Liberated Area As Russia Hits Ukrainian Water Facility
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has visited areas the Ukrainian military recaptured from Russian forces, says there is large-scale devastation in towns and cities there, while the major city of Kryviy Rih struggles to contain damage to its water system from Russian missile attacks.
Despite the devastation left behind by Russia's troops, Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of the newly liberated areas in the Kharkiv region, Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its regular intelligence bulletin on September 15.
Zelenskiy promised "victory" on a visit on September 14 to the recently liberated strategic city of Izyum in the east.
The visit came at a decisive moment in the six-month-old war, with Ukraine expelling Moscow's forces from swaths of the east.
"Our blue-yellow flag is already flying in de-occupied Izyum. And it will be so in every Ukrainian city and village," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.
"We are moving in only one direction -- forward and toward victory."
Later, in his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said Ukrainian troops advanced 110 kilometers in five days.
The British intelligence assessment suggested that Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the area west of the Oskil River in eastern Ukraine, abandoning high-value equipment that included capabilities essential to enable Russia's artillery-centric style of warfare.
The British bulletin also indicated that while some units retreated in relatively good order and under control, "others fled in apparent panic" during the Ukrainian blitz counteroffensive.
Separately, Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov told Ukrainian Channel 24 television that the ratio of personnel losses during Ukraine's counteroffensive was 1 to 9-10 in favor of Kyiv's forces. The information could not be independently confirmed.
In Kryviy Rih, the largest city in central Ukraine, with an estimated prewar population of 650,000, eight Russian cruise missiles hit a hydropower system on September 14, officials said.
Zelenskiy said in his daily video address released early on September 15 that the missile strikes hit the Karachunov reservoir dam. The water system had "no military value" and hundreds of thousands of civilians depend on it daily, he said.
The video, released after Zelenskiy's return to Kyiv from his visit to the liberated areas in the northeast Kharkiv region, came out later than his usual nightly address and followed word from his office that his car had collided with a private vehicle in Kyiv on its way back from the visit.
"The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found," presidential spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov said in a Facebook post early on September 15, without specifying what injuries Zelenskiy might have suffered.
The driver of the other vehicle received first aid from Zelenskiy's medical team and was taken away by ambulance, Nykyforov added. He added that the circumstances of the accident were under investigation.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Yerevan Reports Unconfirmed Truce With Azerbaijan As Armenians Demand PM's Resignation
A senior Armenian official has said that a cease-fire had been agreed with Azerbaijan after two days of heavy fighting linked to a decades-old dispute between the ex-Soviet Caucasus neighbors over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armen Grigorian, secretary of Armenia's Security Council, told Armenian television "Thanks to the involvement of the international community, an agreement has been reached on a cease-fire."
The announcement said the truce had been in effect for several hours. Armenia's Defense Ministry had earlier said that shooting in border areas had stopped.
However, there was no word from Azerbaijan about a truce to halt the deadliest fighting between the countries since 2020.
In Yerevan, thousands of people took to the streets late on September 14 to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, whom they accuse of appeasing Azerbaijan.
The seemingly spontaneous protest was apparently sparked by Pashinian's statement in parliament earlier in the day that he was ready to "make tough decisions for the sake of peace."
"We want to sign a document a result of which many people will criticize, curse, and declare us traitors," Pashinian said.
"The people could even remove us from power. We will still be happy if as a result of that [document] the Republic of Armenia gets a lasting peace and security on its 29,800-square-kilometer territory."
Pashinian did not elaborate on the contents of such a document.
On September 14, clashes erupted for a second day between Azerbaijan and Armenia as world leaders called for an immediate cessation in hostilities and international peace efforts intensified.
Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other for initiating the new rounds of cross-border shelling, which came a day after the deadliest clashes between the two Caucasus neighbors since the end of a 2020 war over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Pashinian on September 14 raised the number of ethnic Armenian troops killed in the recent clashes from 49 to 105, and Azerbaijan said it was ready to hand over the corpses of up to 100 Armenian troops to the other side.
Azerbaijan said on September 13 it had lost 50 troops. The Defense Ministry's press service did not give an update on casualties during a briefing on September 14 but said additional information would be provided.
Pashinian told parliament that Armenia had appealed to the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to help it restore its territorial integrity.
"Our allies are Russia and the CSTO," Pashinian said, adding that the CSTO pact states that an aggression against one member is an aggression against all.
The Azerbaijani military said two Azerbaijani civilians were killed in shelling of its positions in the Kalbacar and Lachin districts of Azerbaijan near the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Diplomatic efforts to calm the situation were under way on September 14.
Toivo Klaar, the special representative of the European Union for the South Caucasus, met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and expressed concern. Klaar noted that EU leaders had spoken by phone with Pashinian and Aliyev.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke by phone with the two leaders, while the State Department said Washington would "push for an immediate halt to fighting and a peace settlement."
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also urged the two sides to urgently de-escalate tensions.
Aliyev accused Armenia of provoking the attacks and said that Azerbaijan supported the peace agenda already begun by Brussels.
Baku and Yerevan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks and killed an estimated 6,000 people before a Russia-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control over parts of the region and seven adjacent districts.
Under the cease-fire Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers. Russia moved quickly to negotiate an end to the latest hostilities, but a renewal of the cease-fire has failed to hold.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders of other CSTO members discussed the situation on September 13, urging a quick cessation of hostilities. They agreed to send a mission of top officials from the security alliance to the area.
The first group of members of the CSTO mission will arrive in Armenia on September 15, said Vladimir Zaynetdinov, spokesman for the organization.
Putin is set to hold a meeting on September 16 with Aliyev in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where they both plan to attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a security grouping dominated by Russia and China.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and AFP
U.S. Warns Against Outside Efforts To Negotiate Release Of Americans Held In Russia
The U.S. State Department says efforts by private citizens to broker the release of Americans held in Russia could complicate the government's attempts to bring the U.S. citizens home.
The comments by spokesman Ned Price on September 14 came in response to questions about reports that former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, who runs a center that specializes in negotiating the release of prisoners and hostages, traveled to Russia this week.
Price indicated that any outside effort to help secure the release of detained Americans abroad should be fully coordinated with the department and that such attempts run the risk of complicating matters.
"We want to make sure that any outside effort is fully and transparently coordinated with us," Price said. "In this case we believe that any efforts that fall outside of that officially designated channel have the potential to complicate what is already an extraordinarily complicated challenge that we face."
Richardson held meetings in Russia this week, according to a source familiar with the matter quoted by Reuters. He was said to be working to gain the release of Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.
Price said Richardson's travel was not coordinated with the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.
The Kremlin had no comment on Richardson's trip.
"There were no meetings at the Kremlin," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. "I have nothing to tell you on this subject."
A spokesman for Richardson said he was unable to comment. The Richardson Center likewise said it could not comment, according to Reuters.
Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug-smuggling charges on August 4. Whelan was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in jail after being convicted of spying.
The United States in August said it has put forward a "substantial offer" on the table to secure the release of the two Americans.
Washington has offered to exchange Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner and Whelan, sources familiar with the situation have told Reuters.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Senators Move To Designate Russia State Sponsor Of Terrorism Despite White House Opposition
The U.S. State Department has said that the Biden administration is discussing new economic measures to penalize Russia for its invasion of Ukraine after two U.S. senators introduced legislation to label Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said on September 14 the department was discussing “analogous measures” to impose on Russia in place of those carried by a state sponsorship of terrorism designation.
Price made the comments after Senators Richard Blumenthal (Democrat-Connecticut) and Lindsey Graham (Republican-South Carolina), who have been advocating for the state sponsor of terrorism designation for months, introduced their legislation.
Price noted that President Joe Biden last week said he would not approve of such a designation. The White House said the consequences could delay food exports to parts of war-torn Ukraine and jeopardize deals to move goods through the Black Sea.
"We have to take into account the consequences, both the intended and the unintended. And that has led us to the approach we've taken here," said Price.
He said the State Department was engaging with Congress “on tools that would continue to have analogous implications for the Russian economy, for the Russian government, that would not have those unintended consequences."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on the West to label Russia a terrorist state, citing several deadly attacks on facilities like shopping centers and railway stations that killed numerous civilians.
Blumenthal and Graham held a news conference on September 14 to announce the introduction of legislation that would label Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.
"The need for this measure is more pressing now than ever before," Blumenthal said, citing the killings of civilians and other "brutal, cruel oppression" in Ukraine since Russia's invasion.
Graham said the designation would send a strong signal of support for Ukraine and to U.S. allies. He said it also would impose penalties on Russia and tightening sanctions.
It was not immediately clear when or whether their measure might come up for a vote.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Accuses Three Iranians Of Carrying Out Cyberattacks, Issues Sanctions Against Them
The U.S. Justice Department has indicted three Iranians whom it says used ransomware attacks against hundreds of victims in the United States, Britain, and other countries.
The indictment accuses the three men -- Mansour Ahmadi, Ahmad Khatibi Aghda, and Amir Hossein Nikaeen Ravari -- of launching cyberattacks against multiple targets between October 2020 and last month.
The men are accused of using ransomware attacks, which effectively hold victims’ data hostage while the hackers demand payments to have it returned. In some cases, the victims made the payments, the department said.
The alleged U.S. victims included local governments, a shelter for victims of domestic violence, a children's hospital, accounting firms, and electricity generating companies.
The victims were "targets of opportunity" whose computer systems were vulnerable to hacking, according to officials.
A senior Justice Department official told reporters that the indictment "does not allege that these actors undertook these actions on behalf of the government of Iran."
However, a separate U.S. Treasury Department announcement said the three were part of a larger hacking group tied to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
"This IRGC-affiliated group is known to exploit software vulnerabilities in order to carry out their ransomware activities, as well as engage in unauthorized computer access, data exfiltration, and other malicious cyber activities," the Treasury Department said in a statement announcing sanctions against the group.
According to the senior Justice Department official, who briefed reporters on the case on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the department, some of the victims were even in Iran.
The official said the activity, even if not directed by the Iranian government, exists because the regime permits hackers to largely operate with impunity. The government does not discourage residents from engaging in hacking as long as it is directed outside the country, the official said.
The sanctions were announced by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which said the three accused hackers are thought to be in Iran. They face little chance of being arrested, but the Justice Department official said the pending charges make it "functionally impossible" for them to leave the country.
The State Department also highlighted the case against the three men and said in a statement that its Rewards for Justice program was offering a reward for information on foreign malicious cyberactivity against U.S. critical infrastructure.
Reported ransomware payments in the United States reached over $590 million in 2021, compared to a total of $416 million in 2020, the Treasury Department said. The U.S. government estimates these payments represent just a fraction of the economic harm caused by malicious cyber activities.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Germany's Scholz Says Putin Still Believes Ukraine Invasion Correct Move
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn't changed his thinking on invading Ukraine.
"Sadly, I cannot tell you that the impression has grown that it was a mistake to begin this war. And there was no indication that new attitudes are emerging," Scholz told a press conference on September 14, a day after he held a 90-minute phone call with Putin.
A readout of the call said Scholz urged Putin "to find a diplomatic solution as soon as possible, based on a cease-fire, a complete withdrawal of Russian troops, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine."
He also emphasized the importance of ensuring safety around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which Russia currently controls. Shelling near the plant has raised fears of a major accident at Europe's largest nuclear station.
Scholz told the September 14 press conference that while he and Putin aren't on the same page when it comes to the war in Ukraine, among other issues, "it's correct to speak with each other and to say what there is to say on this subject."
Chinese President Visits Kazakhstan In His First Trip Abroad Since COVID-19 Pandemic
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Kazakhstan on September 14 on his first trip abroad since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev met Xi at the airport in Nur-Sultan and the two leaders held talks at the Aqorda presidential compound in the Kazakh capital.
Toqaev thanked Xi for choosing Kazakhstan as his first destination abroad since the pandemic, stressing that the Chinese leader's visit was made on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic between the two neighboring nations.
"In this short period of time, we established strong interstate ties. I sincerely thank you for your support of Kazakhstan's economic development and our international initiatives," Toqaev said.
Xi said that China supports Kazakhstan in regional and international matters.
"The Chinese government pays a significant attention to relations with Kazakhstan. No matter how the international priorities could change, we will continue to decisively support Kazakhstan in its defending of its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, firmly support your ongoing reforms to secure stability and development, [and] categorically stand against interference of any forces in your country's internal affairs," Xi said.
Xi is scheduled to leave Kazakhstan for the city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan, where he will participate in a summit of the China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) scheduled for September 15-16.
The SCO's members are China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, and Pakistan.
During the summit he is expected to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
China has not condemned the invasion but diplomatically supported Moscow’s efforts to start talks with Kyiv over what the Kremlin has called "disputed territories" that Russian troops now control.
Before Xi's visit, Kazakh authorities sent at least two activists to jail after they rallied in Nur-Sultan and Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, urging Toqaev to raise the issue of their relatives, who they say are being illegally held in custody in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang, with Xi.
Hours before Xi's visit, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi told RFE/RL that the issue of ethnic Kazakhs held in custody in Xinjiang will not be raised at the Toqaev-Xi talks.
https://www.azattyq.org/a/32032896.html
In late August, the United Nations issued a report saying China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang by "appalling treatment" of the region's indigenous people, including Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other mostly Turkic-speaking Muslim ethnic groups.
The report by outgoing UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet authoritatively cited "arbitrary and discriminatory detention" of Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang.
China says the camps are necessary to curb terrorism, separatism, and religious radicalism.
Kazakhs are the second-largest indigenous community in Xinjiang after Uyghurs. The region is also home to ethnic Kyrgyz, Tajiks, and Hui, also known as Dungans.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service
Data Shows Iranian Oil Exports Rise For Third Month In August
Oil-tanker tracking companies estimate Iran's oil exports increased for a third consecutive month in August.
Data company Kepler, which provides tanker tracking services, told RFERL's Radio Farda on September 14 that Iran's unsold oil reserves at on-land facilities decreased by 6 million barrels to 50 million barrels, while Iran's oil reserves on water also decreased to 93 million barrels from 107 million barrels.
At the same time, according to OPEC statistics, Iran's oil production has not increased in recent months. Reports indicate that in the past three months Iran has sold a significant amount of its stored oil reserves to China by offering higher discounts than Russia, thus greatly increasing export volumes.
Reuters reported that Iran offered a discount three times larger than Russia for oil sales to Chinese refineries for August. Iran has offered oil delivery for August at $11 below the price of Brent crude oil, which is $8 less than the price offered by Russia to the Chinese.
Following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine in late February, Russian oil was hit with sanctions by Western countries, forcing it to seek new markets.
To compensate for the drop in demand from traditional markets, Moscow has sought to increase exports to Asia by discounting its crude by about $30 per barrel in Asian markets, which was initially $10 per barrel more than Iran's discount to its Asian customers, especially China, according to Reuters.
The energy-cargo tracking company Vortexa says Iran's oil exports fell from over 1 million barrels per day in January to about 700,000 barrels in May but have rebounded in the past three months.
Iran’s main oil customer is China, and it incurs costs for circumventing sanctions and providing oil discounts to China. The exact amount of these costs is unknown.
Iran's economy has been devastated by years of harsh economic sanctions imposed by Washington after the United States withdrew from a deal with world powers aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear program. Tehran is now struggling to circumvent sanctions and sell oil.
Before the U.S. sanctions, Iran used to export 2.5 million barrels of crude oil and gas condensate per day.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belarusian Journalist Gets Lengthy Prison Sentence On Treason Charge
HRODNA, Belarus -- Belarusian journalist Dzyanis Ivashyn has been sentenced to 13 years and one month in prison on a high treason charge.
The Hrodna regional court in the country's west also ruled on September 14 that Ivashyn must pay a 4,800-ruble ($1,900) fine and compensation of 18,000 rubles ($7,120) to nine unspecified victims.
Ivashyn's trial started in mid-August behind closed doors.
Ivashyn was arrested in March last year by the Belarusian KGB and charged with high treason, though his colleagues say the arrest was connected with his publications about former Ukrainian Berkut members employed by the Belarusian police.
The arrest came amid a crackdown on independent journalists, opposition politicians, and rights activists following unprecedented mass protests challenging the results of an August 2020 presidential poll that announced authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka as the winner.
Rights activists and opposition politicians say the poll was rigged to extend Lukashenka's rule. Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Many of Belarus's opposition leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country, while Lukashenka has refused to negotiate with the opposition.
Belarusian human rights organizations have recognized Ivashyn as a political prisoner.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the police crackdown.
Uzbekistan Asks Kyiv For Details On Uzbek Nationals Detained While Fighting For Russia
The Uzbek Embassy in Kyiv has urged Ukrainian authorities to provide detailed information about two men in Russian uniform detained by Ukrainian armed forces in recent days after introducing themselves as Uzbek citizens.
The embassy said in a statement that it had sent a note to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry asking for "detailed and proven" information about two men shown in a video that circulated online in recent days.
In the video, Ukrainian soldiers are seen questioning two captured men who say they are Uzbek nationals and who had joined Russian troops taking part in Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"On this issue, we call not to distribute unconfirmed information about this video until all circumstances are fully investigated," the statement says.
The video in question was part of a September 10 report by Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov about Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian troops.
The two were part of a group of Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian troops. They say in the video that they are Uzbek nationals who resided in Moscow before joining a private paramilitary group in Russia.
Last month, the Uzbek Embassy in Moscow warned Uzbek citizens residing in Russia of serious repercussions for joining Russia's invasion of Ukraine, emphasizing that any form of participation in military activities on the territory of foreign countries is considered to be a mercenary activity that can be punished by up to 10 years in prison.
The Uzbek statement came after a television channel in Russia's Perm region broadcast a report in which the leader of the Uzbek diaspora in the region, Jahongir Jalolov, called on Uzbeks residing in Perm to create an Uzbek battalion named after the 14th century Turkic ruler Amir Timur. Jalolov said the proposed Uzbek battalion will join Russian military forces to fight against Ukrainians.
Russian media reported earlier that more than 40 military units of volunteers have been created in Russia's regions and ethnic republics.
Mother Warns Jailed Iranian Activist Mousivand's Health Deteriorating After Hunger Strike
The mother of jailed Iranian activist Behnam Mousivand has released a video warning that her son's physical condition following hunger strikes in prison is poor and asked for help from the international community and human rights organizations to pressure Tehran for immediate medical attention.
In the video, Mousivand’s mother quotes doctors as saying if her son does not receive care of within a day or two he will likely slip into a coma.
Mousivand's parents recently held a demonstration in front of the Rajaei-Shahr prison to protest against the lack of attention being given to their son's health.
According to reports from human rights groups, Mousivand launched the hunger strike after authorities at the notorious Evin prison prevented him from being transferred to an offsite medical center despite his deteriorating health condition, with the warden even threatening to transfer him to another prison.
The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) also warned about Mousaviand's state of health.
The CHRI on September 7 expressed concern about Mousivand's "precarious health situation," which is "raising fears of another preventable death in Iranian state custody due to the authorities' denial of proper medical treatment."
"Iranian authorities are subjecting Behnam Mousivand to a slow and deliberate death to silence his criticism of state policies," said CHRI Executive Director Hadi Ghaemi.
"If the international community does not publicly condemn Iranian authorities' killing of political prisoners, this will give them a green light to continue to pick them off, one by one, as just another means of silencing dissent," he said.
Mousivand previously went on a hunger strike in April after being beaten by prison guards for refusing to wear handcuffs and shackles while he was heading to receive medical treatment outside of the prison, where he is serving six years on convictions for "assembly and collusion against national security" and "propaganda against the system."
At that time, instead of transferring Mousivand to a health center for treatment, he was moved to a quarantine ward at Evin, on the northern edge of Tehran.
Mousivand, 35, has been arrested several times for his political activism.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia's Supreme Court Bans Islamic Renaissance Party Of Tajikistan
Russia's Supreme Court has banned the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT), officially recognizing it as a terrorist organization.
The court's representatives told Russian news agencies that the decision was made on September 14 at the request of the Prosecutor-General's Office.
Russian Prosecutor-General Igor Krasnov said in July during talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe that a request by Tajik authorities to recognize "some groups" as terrorist in Russia "had been looked into."
In its 2021 report on freedoms around the world, Freedom House said the "authoritarian regime of President Emomali Rahmon, who has ruled since 1992, severely restricts political rights and civil liberties."
"The political opposition and independent media have been devastated by a sustained campaign of repression, and the government exerts tight control over religious expression and activity," it added.
The IRPT, long an influential party with representatives in the government and parliament, was labeled a terrorist group and banned in Tajikistan in 2015.
Dozens of IRPT officials and supporters have been prosecuted and many of them imprisoned, drawing criticism from human rights groups.
Tajik authorities have been criticized for cracking down on dissent for years.
In 2014, the opposition movement Group 24 was labeled as terrorist and extremist and banned. In March 2015, the movement's founder, Umarali Quvatov, was assassinated in Istanbul, Turkey.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Turkey Cancels Visa-Free Travel For Turkmen Citizens At Ashgabat's Request
Turkey has canceled visa-free travel for Turkmen citizens at the request of the Central Asian nation's government.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the government's decision into law on September 13.
The Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in early September that it had asked Ankara to "temporarily" require visas for Turkmen nationals "to improve the system for regulating the stays of Turkmen citizens in the Republic of Turkey."
Many Turkmen citizens residing in Turkey said they see the move as an attempt to curb the presence of Turkmen human-rights activists in the country.
Before the change, Turkmen citizens could stay in Turkey without a visa for 30 days. However, it was easy for Turkmen to extend their legal stay in the country by obtaining work permits or long-term visas while in the country.
According to the Turkish State Migration Service, as of September 1 there were about 230,000 Turkmen citizens permanently residing in the country. However, unofficial sources say the number may be several times higher as there are many illegal Turkmen immigrants there.
The Turkmen Foreign Ministry's request came less than three months after a group of Turkmen nationals in Turkey filed a lawsuit against former Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov and other top officials of the isolated and tightly controlled Central Asian nation, accusing them of violating their human rights.
Last month, five Turkmen rights activists were attacked on the territory of the Turkmen Consulate in Istanbul as they tried to submit a letter addressed to President Serdar Berdymukhammedov to protest the human rights situation in the energy-rich former Soviet republic.
For many years, Turkmen citizens residing in Turkey have faced problems renewing their Turkmen passports and obtaining documents required by Turkish immigration authorities.
Turkmen nationals permanently residing in Turkey have also complained that they have been subjected to pressure by Turkmen authorities in Turkey.
Turkmenistan is one of the most repressive countries in the world.
In 2020, dozens of Turkmen activists residing abroad held protests in Turkey, the United States, and the European Union to urge the international community to pay more attention to the situation regarding human rights and civil liberties in Turkmenistan.
Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office Says No Russian Teachers Detained In Liberated Territories
KYIV -- The Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office has denied a statement by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk that Russian teachers in territories liberated from Russian occupying troops had been detained.
Ihor Belousov of the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office told Current Time that no Russian teachers were detained by Ukrainian armed forces in "de-occupied territories" of Ukraine.
Sources in prosecutor's offices in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions also told Current Time that no Russian teachers were arrested in the regions' districts retaken under Kyiv's control in recent days.
On September 12, Vereshchuk said Ukrainian forces arrested an unspecified number of Russian teachers who moved to Ukraine to teach a Russian curriculum at local Ukrainian schools in regions taken under Russian armed forces' control during Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in late February.
Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko also said Russian teachers were detained in the town of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on September 13 denied there were Russian teachers in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.
Russian Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov added that all Ukrainian teachers who collaborated with Russia-appointed authorities and chose to move to Russia from the region had been given assistance to do so.
The chief of Russia's Investigative Committee, Aleksandr Bastrykin, on September 13 ordered to launch a probe into reported detainment of Russian teachers in Ukraine.
Another Russian Executive Dies In String Of Strange Deaths Of Tycoons
The top manager at Russia's Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic (KRDV), Ivan Pechorin, has been found dead after media reports said last weekend that he fell out of a motorboat in the Sea of Japan close to the city of Vladivostok.
The KRDV said in a statement that Pechorin's body was found on September 12.
Pechorin's death is the latest in a string of mysterious deaths among Russian executives to occur shortly before or after Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
In early September, LUKoil, Russia's largest private oil company and one of the few corporate voices to oppose to the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, said its chairman, Ravil Maganov, had died in Moscow following a "serious illness," while local media reports said the 67-year-old tycoon had plunged to his death from a hospital window.
In May, Russian media reported that a former top manager of LUKoil, Aleksandr Subbotin, was found dead in the basement of a house in the town of Mytishchi near Moscow.
Weeks before that, Vagit Alekperov, the founder and co-owner of LUKoil, resigned after he and other Russian tycoons were hit by sanctions by Australia and the United Kingdom over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The same day, media reports said a former top manager at Russian gas giant Novatek, Sergei Protosenya, his wife, and daughter had been found dead in a rented villa in the town of Lloret de Mar near Barcelona.
Several other senior Russian businessmen and their families have also been found dead amid unclear circumstances since Russia started its full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
On February 8, KVRD Director General Igor Nosov died at the age of 43. The death was officially announced as caused by a stroke.
Two Karakalpak Activists Reportedly Detained In Almaty, Kazakhstan
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Two activists from Uzbekistan's Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan are reported to have been detained in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty.
Almaty-based Karakalpak activist Akylbek Muratov told RFE/RL on September 14 that two Karakalpak men, Koshkarbai Toremuratov and Jangeldi Jaksymbetov, were detained a day earlier.
"We have a Karakalpak diaspora center. One of its members witnessed how Jangeldi Jaksymbetov was taken away by a police patrol yesterday," Muratov said, adding that hours later men in civilian clothes who appeared to be Uzbek took Toremuratov from his apartment.
According to Muratov, Toremuratov's wife told him her husband telephoned her later saying he was told he faces charges of "damaging constitutional order" and the "preparation of materials damaging social order."
Muratov added that the two men's whereabouts are unknown.
Kazakh Interior Ministry spokesman Oleg Ivashenko told RFE/RL that he has "no information about the situation."
The reported detentions may be linked to mass protests in Karakalpakstan in early July after changes initiated by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev were proposed to the Uzbek Constitution. The changes included the removal of an article that guaranteed the right of Karakalpakstan to seek independence should its citizens choose to do so in a referendum.
The European Union has called for an independent investigation into the violent events in Karakalpakstan that, according to Uzbek authorities, left 21 persons dead.
Karakalpaks are a Turkic-speaking people of Central Asia. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming an autonomy within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
Retired Tajik Security Officer, Native Of Restive Badakhshan, Handed Prison Term
DUSHANBE -- A court in Dushanbe has sentenced a retired security officer and journalist who is a native of Tajikistan's Gorno-Badakhshan to seven years in prison amid an ongoing crackdown on activists from the volatile region.
Mamadsulton Mavlonazarov's relatives told RFE/RL that the Sino district court sentenced the 72-year-old, who is also known as Muhammadi Sulton, on September 13 after finding him guilty of public calls to forcibly change the constitutional order and insulting a law enforcement officer via media or the Internet.
One of the relatives called the sentence "too harsh" for an elderly person, whose guilt was "not proven." It remains unclear what the charges against Mavlonazarov, who was arrested in mid-June, stemmed from.
Mavlonazarov started his career as a journalist in the 1970s at a Soviet-era youth newspaper and later became an officer of the State Security Committee (KGB) in the Tajik Soviet Socialist Republic, where he served for more than 25 years.
In recent years, Mavlonazarov was very active on Facebook, writing posts that often criticized the government of the Central Asian country.
Some of his recent articles were critical of the government's so-called counterterrorist operation conducted earlier this year in his native Gorno-Badakhshan.
Deep tensions between the Tajik government and residents of the volatile region have simmered since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Protests are rare in tightly controlled Tajikistan, where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades.
The latest crackdown on activists in Badakhshan followed protests initially sparked by anger over the lack of an investigation into the 2021 death of an activist while in police custody and the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional Governor Alisher Mirzonabot and Mayor Rizo Nazarzoda of the capital, Khorugh.
The rallies intensified after one of the protesters, 29-year-old Zamir Nazrishoev, was killed by police on May 16, prompting the authorities to launch the "counterterrorist operation."
The escalating violence in the region has sparked calls for restraint from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan, and human rights groups.
Locals Jailed, Fined For Ukrainian Song At Crimea Wedding Party
A court in Ukraine's Russian-occupied region of Crimea has jailed and fined several local residents for playing a popular Ukrainian song, Chervona Kalyna (Red Viburnum), at a wedding party.
The Bakhchysaray district court said on September 14 that six people were either fined 50,000 rubles ($820) or sentenced to jail terms of between five and 15 days for using "a combatant song for Ukrainian nationalists" at a wedding party.
The court statement said that the text of the song contains words discrediting Russia's armed forces.
The song in question has turned into a patriotic song in Ukraine and is often used by Ukrainians and those who support them in their fight against Russia's unprovoked invasion.
Russia's state-run Krym 24 news agency said the owner of the Arpat restaurant in the Crimean city of Bakhchysaray, where the wedding party was held on September 10, was handed 15 days in jail, while a DJ and a woman who attended the wedding party were sentenced to 10 days in jail each. The bridegroom's mother received five days in jail from the court.
The agency also said that the bride's mother and the wife of the restaurant owner were ordered to pay 50,000 rubles in fines each.
Last month, a local DJ was sentenced to 10 days in jail for playing a video of a song by Ukrainian rapper Yarmak.
With reporting by Krym 24
Russian Opposition Politician Gets A Second 15-Day Jail Term
Russian opposition politician Leonid Gozman has been sentenced to another 15-day jail term after serving the same term on a charge of "equating" Soviet-era Russia with Nazi Germany.
The Tver district court in Moscow sentenced the 72-year-old Kremlin critic on September 14 after finding him guilty of writing in an online article in 2013 that the Soviet regime was no better than the regime that ruled Nazi Germany.
Gozman's first 15-day sentence was handed for a similar text of his article written in 2020. He was rearrested late on September 13 as he was leaving a detention center after finishing his term.
The law criminalizing equating the Soviet and Nazi regimes was adopted in 2021.
Gozman said at the hearing on September 14 that his health state worsened during his initial 15-day jail term. His lawyers insisted he cannot be jailed due to his health and provided the court with medical documents that confirmed it.
Gozman also said the case against him has been ordered, as the article in question that was written nine years ago was found by the investigators right after his initial 15-day jail term was approaching its end.
"The court is not only persecuting the opponents of the authorities but also defending murderers," Gozman said after the court's decision was pronounced.
After Gozman was rearrested, his daughter Olga Gozman posted a statement from her father on Facebook.
"I do not regret a single word I wrote.... I do not regret anything. I am confident that this darkness will go away. Do not lose hope!" Gozman’s statement said.
Gozman has openly protested Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Gozman was a co-chairman of the now defunct Union of Right Forces political party, and a top manager of OAO Unified Energy System of Russia and the Rusnano Group.
After Russia launched its war against Ukraine in late February, Gozman left Russia but returned to Moscow in mid-June.
Gozman was previously investigated on a charge of not reporting his second citizenship. He holds both Russian and Israeli passports. Under Russian law citizens are required to report other citizenships immediately after obtaining them.
Pope Warns Against Using Religion To Justify 'Evil' Of War Amid Russia's Conflict With Ukraine
Pope Francis has warned religious leaders from a variety of faiths that religion can't be used to justify the "evil" of war, a thinly veiled criticism of Russia's Orthodox Church, which has supported President Vladimir Putin during his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking at the Seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on September 14, Francis challenged those in the room to unite in condemning war and the religious justifications for it.
"God is peace. He guides us always in the way of peace, never that of war," Francis, who did not mention Russia or Ukraine specifically, said in an opening address.
Patriarch Kirill, who has voiced support for Putin and the invasion, was supposed to attend the conference, but backed out just ahead of it. A Russian Orthodox Church delegation, however, is attending the event.
"If the creator, to whom we have devoted our lives, is the author of human life, how can we who call ourselves believers consent to the destruction of that life?” Francis, who earlier this year warned Kirill against becoming Putin's "altar boy," asked.
"May we never justify violence. May we never allow the sacred to be exploited by the profane. The sacred must never be a prop for power, nor power a prop for the sacred!" the pontiff said.
Kirill did send a message to the congress, which was read out at the meeting, where he warned of problems caused by "attempts to build a world without relying on moral values."
He has criticized the West's secular mentality, and says the conflict in Ukraine was sown by foreign threats to Russia's borders, while depicting the conflict as a struggle against a foreign liberal establishment purportedly demanding countries hold "gay parades" as the price of admission to a world of excess consumption and freedom.
"These attempts have led not only to the loss of the concept of justice in international relations, but also to brutal confrontation, military conflicts, the spread of terrorism and extremism in different parts of the world," Kirill said in his message.
The congress in Nur-Sultan brings together Christians, Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus, and other faiths among the 100 delegations present to discuss the role of religion in the development of humanity in the modern world..
Von Der Leyen Says EU Cannot Appease Russia Over Ukraine, Putin Will 'Fail'
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the European Union must show "resolve, not appeasement" as it deal with Russia over its war with Ukraine.
Speaking at her annual state-of-the-union speech on September 14 in Strasbourg, France, von der Leyen said the bloc's solidarity with Ukraine was "unshakeable," and must remain that way.
"Never before has this parliament debated the state of our union with war raging on European soil," von der Leyen told the legislature, with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska seated as the guest of honor among lawmakers, many of whom were wearing blue and yellow, Ukraine's national colors.
"And I stand here with the conviction that with courage and solidarity, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will fail and Europe will prevail.... Europe's solidarity with Ukraine will remain unshakeable," she said, adding that she would pay a surprise visit to Kyiv later in the day.
Since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the bloc's 27 members have agreed on several rounds of crippling sanctions, hitting target from Putin and his family to the country's oligarchs and senior politicians.
"I want to make it very clear, the sanctions are here to stay. This is the time for us to show resolve, not appeasement," von der Leyen said.
Von der Leyen accused Moscow of manipulating Europe's energy markets to the point where they are no longer properly functioning anymore.
Some critics have pointed to a huge spike in energy prices and intermittent cuts to supplies as a sign that the sanctions on Moscow are causing more damage at home than in Russia.
But von der Leyen said Russia's financial sector was on "life support," while its industries and military were being crippled by an exodus of international companies in response to the war.
"The Russian military is taking chips from dishwashers and refrigerators to fix their military hardware, because they ran out of semiconductors. Russia's industry is in tatters," she said.
To damp the impact of soaring prices because of Russia's actions, von der Leyen said she would propose legislation to impose windfall levies on energy companies that could total more than 140 billion euros ($139.6 billion).
"In these times, profits must be shared and channeled to those who need it most," von der Leyen said.
To aid Ukraine, von der Leyen said the EU would open its single market to Ukrainian goods and in addition to the billions of euros in aid already given to Kyiv, she pledged another 100 million euros to rebuild schools destroyed by the heavy shelling by Russian artillery.
Fresh Skirmishes Reported At Tajik-Kyrgyz Border Leave At Least One Dead
Fresh clashes have erupted between Tajik and Kyrgyz border guards, leaving at least one dead, with both sides blaming the other for the violence along a disputed segment of the border between the Central Asian countries.
The Kyrgyz Border Guard Service said on September 14 that Tajik border guards fired at Kyrgyz guards at the Dostuk (Friendship) outpost in the Kak-Sai area of Kyrgyzstan's southern Batken region.
It was the second clash of the day, after Tajik border guards used mortars during a shoot-out near the village of Bulak-Bashi, wounding two Kyrgyz soldiers, they said.
Sources in the Tajik border guards told RFE/RL that one of its guards was killed and two wounded in the initial shoot-out early in the morning on September 14.
Tajik officials accused the Kyrgyz side of starting the shooting and shelling of Tajik border guards with mortars. Tajik officials did not give any details about casualties.
The flareup in violence comes a day before a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan and with clashes reported between other countries such as Azerbaijan and Armenia, and Russia and Ukraine.
RFE/RL correspondents report the two sides have started negotiations to resolve the dispute.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions and sporadic deadly clashes since the two countries gained independence three decades ago.
Kyrgyz and Tajik leaders are expected to attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan this week alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping as well as a host of other world leaders.
With reporting by Reuters
Zelenskiy Arrives In Liberated Izyum As Ukraine Works To Consolidate Gains In East
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has traveled to Izyum, one of the largest cities recently retaken from Russia in a lightning counteroffensive in the eastern part of the country.
The Ukrainian military in a statement on social media said Zelenskiy and military officials "took part" in a ceremony raising the Ukrainian flag over the liberated city, which was key for Russia's ambitions to capture the Donbas region.
Photos showed Zelenskiy greeting Ukrainian soldiers participating in the rapidly advancing counteroffensive.
Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on September 13 that Ukraine was in full control of more than 4,000 square kilometers of territory recaptured from Russian forces and stabilizing another 4,000 square kilometers.
"Our blue-yellow flag is already flying in de-occupied Izyum. And it will be so in every Ukrainian city and village," Zelensky said on Telegram.
"We are moving only in one direction -- forward and until victory," he said in a post on social media after his visit.
The Ukrainian military has pushed Russian forces out of hundreds of cities and towns in the northeast of the country, and Zelenskiy said the stabilization of the liberated communities was under way.
Zelenskiy also criticized Russia for missile strikes that hit a hydroelectric facility in Kryviy Rih, which he said was an attempt to flood the city and leave its people without water, electricity, heat, and food.
Russian troops fired eight cruise missiles at Kryviy Rih, hitting the facility, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior aide to Zelenskiy. No civilians were injured, and the damage caused is being repaired, he said.
He said the rockets were aimed at critical facilities with the goal of creating an emergency situation and panic among the population.
"They need our panic," Tymoshenko said. "That's why we don't panic."
Earlier on September 14, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who held a 90-minute phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 13, said Putin hasn't changed his thinking on invading Ukraine.
"Sadly, I cannot tell you that the impression has grown that it was a mistake to begin this war. And there was no indication that new attitudes are emerging," Scholz told a press conference on September 14.
The Kremlin, which has made little mention of the setbacks in recent days, vowed to continue fighting. It also said on September 14 that Putin had discussed getting Ukrainian grain to countries most in need in a telephone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The conversation "mainly focused on implementing the Istanbul agreements on exporting Ukrainian grain" from Black Sea ports, and the export of Russian food and fertilizer, the Kremlin said in a statement.
"Both sides emphasized the importance of meeting the needs, as a priority, of those in Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America who need food," the Kremlin said.
Guterres said he was hopeful a UN-brokered deal would be maintained and expanded to include Russian ammonia.
"To remove the obstacles that still exist in relation to the export of Russian fertilizers is absolutely essential," Guterres told reporters shortly after speaking to Putin.
"There are...talks in relation to the possibility of Russian ammonia exports through the Black Sea," said Guterres, adding that there was a "dramatic situation" on the world fertilizer market.
Facilitating Russia's food and fertilizer shipments is a central aspect of the deal brokered in July that also restarted Ukraine's Black Sea grain and fertilizer shipments. Russia has recently criticized the deal, complaining that its exports were still hindered.
A pipeline transporting ammonia from Russia to a Ukrainian Black Sea port was shut down when Russia invaded Ukraine. The United Nations is now trying to broker a resumption of those ammonia exports.
In Strasbourg, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said she would travel to Kyiv later on September 14. It will be von der Leyen's third visit to Kyiv since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Armenia, Azerbaijan Trade Accusations Over Recent Deadly Shelling As World Leaders Urge Halt To Violence
Clashes erupted again on September 14 between Azerbaijan and Armenia as world leaders called for an immediate cessation in hostilities and international peace efforts intensified.
Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of instigating new rounds of cross-border shelling, which came a day after the deadliest clashes between the two Caucasus neighbors since the end of a 2020 war over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on September 14 raised the number of ethnic Armenian troops killed in the recent clashes from 49 to 105, and Azerbaijan said it was ready to hand over the corpses of up to 100 Armenian troops to the other side.
Azerbaijan said on September 13 that it had lost 50 troops. The Defense Ministry's press service did not give an update on casualties during a briefing on September 14 but said additional information would be provided.
Pashinian told parliament that Armenia had appealed to the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to help it restore its territorial integrity.
“Our allies are Russia and the CSTO,” Pashinian said, adding that the collective security pact states that an aggression against one member is an aggression against all.
“We don't see a military intervention as the only possibility because there are also political and diplomatic options,” Pashinian told the parliament.
Armenia's Defense Ministry accused Azerbaijani forces of launching combat drones in the direction of the Armenian resort town of Jermuk overnight and renewing shelling with artillery and mortars in the direction of Jermuk and the village of Verin Shorzha.
As a result of shelling, six civilians were injured, four of whom were hospitalized, the Ministry of Health said.
Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Aram Torosian said the situation remained tense. In the late afternoon on September 14 “the enemy continued intensive rocket attacks along the entire border from Sotk to Goris, during which civilian settlements were also targeted, and attack drones were widely used,” Torosian said.
The Azerbaijani military said two Azerbaijani civilians were killed in shelling of its positions in the Kalbacar and Lacin districts of Azerbaijan near the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Diplomatic efforts to calm the situation were under way on September 14.
Toivo Klaar, the special representative of the European Union for the South Caucasus, met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and expressed concern. Klaar noted that EU leaders had spoken by phone with Pashinian and Aliyev.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke by phone with the two leaders, while the State Department said Washington would "push for an immediate halt to fighting and a peace settlement."
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also urged the two sides to urgently de-escalate tensions.
Aliyev accused Armenia of provoking the attacks and said that Azerbaijan supports the peace agenda already begun by Brussels.
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry echoed Aliyev’s statement, saying on September 14 that, despite the appeals of the international community, “Armenian armed forces continue attacks and provocations in the state border using artillery and other heavy weapons."
Baku and Yerevan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks before a Russia-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control over parts of the region and seven adjacent districts.
Under the cease-fire Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers. Russia moved quickly to negotiate an end to the latest hostilities, but a renewal of the cease-fire has failed to hold.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders of other CSTO members discussed the situation on September 13, urging a quick cessation of hostilities. They agreed to send a mission of top officials from the security alliance to the area.
The first group of members of the CSTO mission will arrive in Armenia on September 15, said Vladimir Zaynetdinov, a spokesman for the organization.
Putin is set to hold a meeting on September 16 with Aliyev in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where they both plan to attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a security grouping dominated by Russia and China.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and AFP
