A Russian missile struck a five-story apartment building in the early hours of June 13 in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown of Kryviy Rih, killing at least 11 people and wounding dozens. Kryviy Rih Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said Russian missiles hit civilian and infrastructure targets. Those who survived lost everything in the rubble and fire. The local administration of the city in the Dnipropetrovsk region has declared a day of mourning for the victims.