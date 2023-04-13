News
Ukraine Urges Greater NATO Engagement On Black Sea Security
Ukraine’s foreign minister has urged the NATO alliance to be more active in the Black Sea region, saying the area is “instrumental for making the whole of Europe peaceful and future-oriented.”
Speaking by video link to a Black Sea security conference in Bucharest on April 13, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said it was time to turn the Black Sea into “a sea of NATO.”
Kuleba called on European countries to “address the common Russia problem together,” including by integrating Ukraine’s air and missile defenses with those of NATO members.
The foreign minister also urged NATO to accept his country and Georgia, also a Black Sea littoral state, as members. He said the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius should present “a clear plan on when and how Ukraine will enter.”
He also restated Kyiv’s position that peace is only possible in Ukraine if Russia withdraws from all Ukrainian territory, including the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Moscow has occupied since 2014.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov at a Moscow briefing rejected Kuleba’s comments about the Black Sea.
“This is a shared sea,” Peskov said. “It must be a sea of cooperation, interaction, and security for all its littoral states.”
On the ground, Moscow claimed on April 13 to have cut off Ukrainian troops in the eastern city of Bakhmut, where for months some of the bloodiest fighting since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022 has seen both sides take heavy casualties.
Kyiv has not commented on the reports, while the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said it remains "too early" to say Bakhmut has been surrounded.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who is currently in Washington, posted on Twitter that he had signed an agreement under which the World Bank would provide $200 million to repair Ukraine’s electrical grid, which has been badly damaged in recent months by Russian air strikes targeting its civilian infrastructure.
In Moscow, Russia’s Prosecutor-General’s Office opened an investigation into videos that appeared online purporting to show the beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by Russian troops. Prigozhin dismissed allegations that the executioners were Wagner fighters.
On April 12, Ukraine launched a probe of the video, while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the purported execution.
“We are not going to forget anything,” he said in a video posted on Twitter.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Police In Russia's Bashkortostan Investigate Deaths Of 18 Dogs
Police in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan are investigating the deaths of 18 dogs, including several puppies, which were found on April 12 in a forest near the city of Sterlitamak. Local activists blame the company Alisa, which is responsible for locating and taking care of stray dogs. Alisa's director, Flarit Nurgaliyev, rejected the accusations. In February, police in Russia's southwestern city of Astrakhan launched a probe into alleged financial fraud after investigating the operations of an animal shelter where some 60 dogs were found dead and mutilated two months earlier. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Norway Expels 15 Russian Diplomats As Russia Pledges 'Appropriate Response'
NATO member Norway has declared 15 officials of the Russian Embassy in Oslo to be “unwanted,” saying they were intelligence operatives acting under diplomatic cover.
The Norwegian Foreign Ministry said the April 13 expulsions came “in response to the changed security situation in Europe,” which has led to an increase in Russian intelligence activity. The Russians would have to leave Norway “shortly,” it added.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry told the state-run TASS news agency that “Russia will make an appropriate response.”
“The 15 intelligence officers have been engaging in activities that are not compatible with their diplomatic status,” Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said, although she insisted that Oslo was seeking “to maintain normal diplomatic relations with Russia.”
Huitfeld said the expulsions were necessary “to counter and reduce the scope of Russian intelligence activities in Norway,” adding that “Russia currently poses the greatest intelligence threat to Norway.”
"We want Russia to continue to have a functioning diplomatic mission in Norway, but we will not accept that diplomatic missions are misused for the purposes of carrying out covert intelligence activities," Huitfeld added.
The 15 officials account for about one-quarter of the Russian diplomats currently accredited in Norway.
The heightened tensions between Oslo and Moscow could complicate the work of the Arctic Council, an international forum for Arctic-region countries. Moscow currently holds the rotating chair of the organization, but Norway is scheduled to take the reins on May 11.
Amid soaring tensions between Russia and NATO countries over Moscow’s unprovoked February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, there have been a spate of diplomatic expulsions across Europe.
In the weeks following the invasion, about 20 European countries expelled more than 300 Russian diplomats. On April 5, 2022, Germany expelled 40 Russians, Italy 30, France 35, Denmark 15, and Sweden 3. Norway expelled three Russians at the time.
Nordic countries Finland and Sweden applied to join the NATO alliance in May 2022. Finland’s membership was formalized on April 4, more than doubling Russia’s land border with members of the north Atlantic alliance. Sweden’s bid is expected to be completed in the near future.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, The Barents Observer, and TASS
Navalny Aide Says Jailed Politician Suffering Health Issues After 'Suspicious Treatment'
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's health has deteriorated dramatically following what a senior aide called the suspicious "treatment" he was given by prison medical personnel for acute stomach pains the politician suffered while in punitive solitary confinement.
In a video statement on Twitter, Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said that. on April 7, an ambulance was called late at night to the labor camp where the Kremlin critic is imprisoned because he experienced excruciating stomach pains after he lost eight kilograms while serving 15 days in a punitive cell.
"There is no medical treatment provided to him. All medicine that his mom sends him by mail, the labor camp's authorities do not accept them and the parcels go back to the sender," she said.
"Every time we have to fight to make sure that some sort of medical assistance is provided for him, while the prison’s medical personnel inject unknown substances into his body, and refuse to tell us what these substances are," Yarmysh added, noting "we cannot rule out that now, as we talk, Aleksei is being slowly poisoned, slowly killed to avoid the public’s attention."
Fears over Navalny's health have been heightened in recent months as prison officials have placed him in solitary confinement for even minor infractions. The jailed opposition leader has spent more than100 days in punitive solitary confinement since August 2022.
Most recently, Navalny was put back in a punitive solitary cell for another 15 days on April 11, just three days after a previous stint had ended.
Navalny's lawyer Vadim Kobzev has warned that a prison guard had informed Navalny about a "provocation" involving a cellmate was being prepared against him and that Navalny’s defense team had informed Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova about the possibility.
Navalny, who suffered a near-fatal poisoning in August 2020 that he blames on Russian security operatives acting at the behest of President Vladimir Putin, was arrested on January 17, 2021, and later handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.
The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
Then in March last year, Navalny was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
- By Reuters
Russia Fines Wikipedia Owner Over 'Fake Information' About Ukraine Invasion
A Moscow court on April 13 fined the Wikimedia Foundation, owner of the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, 2 million rubles ($24,525) for failing to remove what the court termed "fake information" about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Interfax reported. The Wikimedia Foundation has been hit with a string of fines as Moscow pursues a drive to crack down on independent sources of information. Wikimedia has previously said information that Russian authorities have complained about was well-sourced and in line with Wikipedia standards.
Kyrgyz Court Annuls Decision Rejecting RFE/RL's Appeal Against Frozen Bank Account
BISHKEK -- The Bishkek City Court has canceled a lower court decision to reject an appeal filed by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, against the freezing of its bank account last year.
Judge Bolot Satybaldiev ruled on April 13 that RFE/RL's appeal must be reviewed by Bishkek's Administrative Court. He did not elaborate on his decision.
Last month, the Kyrgyz capital’s Administrative Court rejected RFE/RL's appeal without explaining the reasoning behind its ruling.
Kyrgyzstan's State Financial Intelligence (FChK) informed Radio Azattyk in early November that its bank accounts were frozen in accordance with the law on money laundering after a "flag was raised" by security services.
The move came days after the Central Asian nation's Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policies Ministry blocked Radio Azattyk's websites in Kyrgyz and Russian, citing RFE/RL's refusal to remove from the websites a video about deadly clashes along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in September, alleging that the video took the position of the Tajik side.
The video in question was produced by Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America.
In December, the FChK told RFE/RL that after a special inspection, the media outlet had been excluded from the registry of potential money launderers. However, RFE/RL's bank accounts remain frozen.
RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly has rejected accusations of biased reporting, saying the broadcaster "takes our commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found.
Dozens of media organizations, domestic and international rights groups, Kyrgyz politicians, and lawmakers have urged the government to unblock Radio Azattyk’s websites.
In early February, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the Kyrgyz authorities’ move to seek Radio Azattyk’s closure, saying the case poses “a major new obstacle to press freedom,” which it said is “under growing pressure” in Kyrgyzstan.
Thousands Of Iranians Send Letter To President Protesting Size Of Wage Increase
Thousands of Iranian workers have signed a protest letter sent to President Ebrahim Raisi against an increase that would see the minimum wage rise by only about half of the current inflation rate.
In the letter, which was signed by almost 20,000 workers, a request was made to immediately annul the increase and instead approve a new pay rise that would reflect rapidly rising prices.
A government resolution based on a decision of the Supreme Labor Council, which includes representatives from the government, employers, and workers, set the increase at 27 percent for minimum wage for workers after the Persian New Year on March 21.
The February inflation rate was 53.4 percent, while annual price growth in March was 63.9 percent.
While the Iranian president's office has yet to officially respond to the letter, Iranian media quoted the government's economic spokesperson as saying that there are currently no plans to change the size of the wage increase.
The new resolution raises the minimum wage for workers from 41,790,000 rials ($82) to 53,073,300 rials ($104). Inflation for the current year is projected to be in the range of 40 to 60 percent.
Hossein Habibi, a member of the board of directors of the High Council of Islamic Labor Councils, stated that the 27 percent wage increase is not in line with the first and second clauses of Article 41 of the Labor Law and is therefore illegal.
He also reported that workers have filed a complaint with the Administrative Justice Court.
Widespread protests have been held across the country against the wage increase resolution, including demonstrations by workers of the Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Agro-Industrial Complex and retirees of the Social Security Organization in the cities of Shush, Shushtar, and Ahvaz.
Unrest has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Adding to the dissent, the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly breathed new life into nationwide demonstrations, which officials have since tried to quell with harsh measures.
The activist HRANA news agency said that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakh Journalist Handed 15-Day Jail Term Over Unsanctioned Rallies
ORAL, Kazakhstan -- A court in Kazakhstan’s northwestern city of Oral has sentenced Luqpan Akhmedyarov to 15 days in prison over his participation in April 9 rallies protesting the results of parliamentary elections last month.
The court found Akhmedyarov, who is a Kazakh journalist and would-be candidate for office, guilty of violating regulations on holding public gatherings and sentenced him late on April 12.
Akhmedyarov pleaded not guilty.
Earlier on April 12, courts in the Central Asian nation's largest city, Almaty, sentenced opposition politician Mukhtar Taizhan and activist Alnur Iliyashev to 15 days in jail each on the same charges.
Akhmedyarov and Taizhan unsuccessfully participated in the March 19 balloting as independent candidates. The ruling Amanat party won a majority of seats in the elections, which many independent candidates and opposition activists called rigged, citing the improper counting of ballots and government pressure on public employees to vote for certain parties.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which had an observer mission present at the elections, noted after the vote that "limits on the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed fundamental freedoms remain and some political groups continue to be prevented from participating as political parties in elections."
While the voting "was organized in a smooth manner overall," the OSCE said "significant procedural irregularities were observed."
Days before the parliamentary elections, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev signed a law strengthening the punishment for individuals calling for mass unrest -- a crime authorities often equate with calls for spontaneous protests, which are illegal.
The amended law raised the maximum prison sentence for the offense to seven years from a previous three years, with the possibility of early release on parole excluded.
Opposition activists have complained for years that they have been not allowed to register political parties at the Justice Ministry.
Russia Ran 'Torture Center,' Committed War Crimes During Kherson Occupation, HRW Says
The Russian forces who occupied Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson from March until November 2022 ran a “torture center” and other similar facilities at which they unlawfully detained and tortured Ukrainian civilians, Human Rights Watch asserted in a report issued on April 13.
The New York-based rights monitor said the purported torture center was located on Teploenerhetykiv Street, while other detention centers were allegedly located in a municipal building, a local school, and an airport hangar. According to victims interviewed by HRW, the occupation forces beat prisoners, subjected them to electric shocks and painful stress positions, and threatened them with death or mutilation.
“Those responsible for these horrific acts should not go unpunished,” said HRW senior Ukraine researcher Yulia Gorbunova. “And the victims and their families need to receive redress for their suffering and information about those still missing.”
Moscow did not immediately respond to the report, but has stated in the past that its forces in Ukraine have not committed war crimes or targeted civilians, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
WATCH: Kherson residents say that Russian forces used a pretrial detention center to interrogate and torture locals. Some say they heard screams coming from the building. Current Time correspondent Borys Sachalko visited Kherson and spoke with people about what life was like under Russian occupation.
HRW interviewed 34 locals about the alleged abuse of civilians in a follow-up to a similar report issued in July 2022.
Interviewees said the civilians were abducted on suspicion of providing or expressing support for the Ukrainian military or government or for fighting against Russia-backed separatists in parts of eastern Ukraine. One woman reported being held hostage until her fugitive husband surrendered himself.
Russian forces also allegedly took at least three detained civilians with them when they withdrew from the area in the face of a November 2022 Ukrainian counteroffensive.
“The treatment of all Ukrainian citizens in occupied areas is increasingly alarming,” Gorbunova said.
WATCH: Serhiy Mak says he spent 25 days locked in the cellar of an office building in Kherson, southern Ukraine, where he was tortured by a Russian man nicknamed "The Specialist." Mak spoke to RFE/RL after Ukrainian forces liberated the city from Russian occupation.
HRW said many of the alleged acts amount to war crimes. The report notes that “all parties to the armed conflict in Ukraine are obligated to abide by international humanitarian law,” including the Geneva Conventions.
On April 4, the UN Human Rights Council overwhelmingly voted in favor of extending and expanding the mandate of an investigative body probing possible war crimes in Ukraine.
- By Current Time
Russian Court Sentences Shooter In Kazan School Attack To Life In Prison
A court in the city of Kazan has sentenced a man to life in prison for an attack on a school in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan in May 2021 that left nine people -- including seven students -- dead and prompted a tightening of the country's gun laws.
The court on April 13 sentenced Ilnaz Galyaviyev to life imprisonment for the shooting at high school No. 175 in Kazan.
Galyaviyev, who was 19 at the time of the attack, set off an explosion in the school before opening fire on students as they scurried to flee the building, some jumping from third-floor windows to escape the carnage.
Galyaviyev pleaded guilty to the charge of murder of two or more persons by methods dangerous to the public.
A motive for the shooting was not disclosed. Galyaviyev was found to be mentally ill after a psychiatric evaluation, though he had previously not been diagnosed with any disorder.
The shooting was the deadliest school attack in post-Soviet Russia aside from the infamous 2004 Beslan siege, which left hundreds dead, and stunned the country.
Less than two months after the attack, President Vladimir Putin signed into law a bill tightening gun controls.
The law raised the minimum age for buying hunting rifles and long-barreled guns from 18 to 21. It also put in place additional restrictions on owning weapons.
Previously, people convicted of serious crimes were barred from owning a gun. The new law says that anyone convicted or under investigation for the consumption of drugs can be denied a gun license.
Russians with two or more expired criminal records also can no longer receive a weapons license.
Galyaviyev used an officially registered weapon in the attack.
Shootings at schools and other educational institutions in Russia and other former Soviet republics were rare until recent years, when the numbers of incidents began to rise.
In April 2022, in Veshkaima, an armed man entered a kindergarten and killed two children and a teacher before shooting himself, while in September 2021, a mass shooting took place at the Perm State National Research University, which resulted in the death of six people.
Iran Executions Reach Highest Level Since 2015, Rights Monitors Say
Iran saw a “dramatic surge” in executions in 2022, human rights groups reported on April 13. Tehran executed at least 582 people last year, the highest figure since 2015, according to a report by the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) and France’s Together Against The Death Penalty. IHR’s director said international condemnation was restraining Tehran but added that Iran continues using executions to intimidate the public amid a major surge in anti-government protests since the death in custody of a young woman last September. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Controversial Tennis Complex For Djokovic-Organized Tournament Opens In Banja Luka
A tennis complex built in just six months in Bosnia-Herzegovina for a tournament organized by the family of world No. 1 Novak Djokovic officially opened on April 12.
The facility, burdened by irregularities during construction and criminal charges over the bidding process, opened in Banja Luka just ahead of the scheduled start on April 16 of the Srpska Open, which is expected to draw several top players from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tour, including top-seeded Djokovic.
Hundreds of people attended the opening ceremony, including members of the Djokovic family, Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, and Banja Luka Mayor Drasko Stanivukovic.
The government of Republika Srpska, one of Bosnia’s two entities, and Banja Luka, it administrative center, invested about 30 million Bosnian marks ($16 million) in the construction of the tennis complex, which has both outdoor and indoor clay courts, each with seating for several hundred people.
Transparency International in Bosnia in February filed a complaint against Banja Luka and the Republika Srpska government because money for the construction of the court was allocated to the Tennis Association in the form of a grant.
The complaint said the maneuver got around the legal procedure for seeking bids for construction projects.
Questions also were raised about the permit for the project. Construction began in November, but a permit was not issued until January and covered only preparatory work. The tennis complex received a valid building permit only a few days ago.
Authorities two weeks ago conducted searches in the Banja Luka City Hall, based on charges of abuse of official position against Stanivukovic and Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic.
The two were reported on February 9 by a member of the Republika Srpska National Assembly, Nebojsa Vukanovic, who has accused them of misusing budget funds for the construction of the tennis complex.
The Prosecutor-General's Office did not respond to RFE/RL’s request for information about the search, including whether a case had been opened.
Stanivukovic told RFE/RL in February that he assessed the construction of the tennis complex court to be in the national interest.
"You have to be brave to do things that are on the edge of legal norms but still in accordance with them and morally correct," he said.
Djordje Djokovic, brother of the tennis star and one of the principal organizers of the Srpska Open -- previously known as the Serbian Open -- visited the complex while it was under construction on several occasions but never commented on the criminal accusations or the lack of a building permit for construction.
"As far as we are concerned, we are the organizers of the tennis tournament. We do not deal with building permits or politics," he said at a press conference on March 7.
He founded the company Legacy International, a branch of his Belgrade-based company with the same name, in Banja Luka at the beginning of November.
The tournament is usually held in Belgrade but has been moved to Banja Luka for 2023 while the existing grounds in the Serbian capital are renovated.
The tournament, which is scheduled to run from April 16-23, is part of the ATP 250 series. Aside from Djokovic, other current and former ATP top 10 players registered are Andrei Rublev, Stanislas Wawrinka, and Gael Monfils.
With reporting by Milorad Milojevic
Navalny Possibly Being Slowly Poisoned By Pills, Says Associate
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny is in failing health because of a new suspected poisoning, a spokeswoman said on April 12. "We believe he is slowly being administered low doses of poison" in pills he is given without identification, Anna Veduta, a Washington-based vice president of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, told AP. Navalny fell ill on April 7 when he was released from a punishment cell after a 15-day stay in which he lost about 8 kilograms, Veduta said. Navalny said on April 11 he was put back in a punishment cell for another 15 days. To read the original story by AP, click here.
IMF Slashes Cash-Strapped Pakistan's Growth Outlook To 0.5 Percent
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slashed the growth outlook for cash-strapped Pakistan, forecasting the country's fragile economy will grow just 0.5 percent this year, down from 6 percent in 2022. The latest data on Pakistan's economy was released on April 12 by the IMF, which also forecast 27 percent inflation in the impoverished Islamic nation for 2023 and warned that unemployment will continue to rise. The country is struggling to avoid a default as it recovers from last summer's floods, which killed 1,739 people and caused $30 billion in damages. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Amid Russian Espionage Fears, Poland Sets Exclusion Zone Around Swinoujscie LNG Terminal
Poland will introduce a temporary 200-meter (656 feet) exclusion zone around its Swinoujscie Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) terminal starting on April 13, the interior minister said, citing concerns about Russian espionage. The exclusion zone for members of the public will not affect the terminal's operations, Poland's gas pipeline operator said of the plant located on the Baltic coast. A staunch ally of Ukraine and a hub for deliveries of weapons to Kyiv's armed forces, Poland says it has regularly found itself the target of Russian efforts to destabilize the country. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Jailed Iranian Activist's Lawyer Says Client Faces New Charges
Sahand Nourmohammadzadeh, who was detained during recent nationwide protests, faces two new charges of "spreading lies" and "disturbing public opinion," according to his defense attorney Hamed Ahmadi.
The new charges emerged after the release of an audio file in which Nourmohammadzadeh detailed his experience of torture during detention.
Nourmohammadzadeh told the BBC's Persian Service earlier this month that his initial trial lasted only seven minutes and he had been subjected to torture and mock executions throughout his arrest and imprisonment.
Following the release of the audio file, Nourmohammadzadeh was transferred to a solitary confinement cell at the Rajai Shahr prison.
Ahmadi told the Emtedad website that since his client's transfer to solitary confinement, he has had no news about Nourmohammadzadeh and that Rajai Shahr prison officials have denied any contact between the prisoner and his family or attorney.
Nourmohammadzadeh was arrested on October 4 during nationwide protests in front of his home in the Iranian capital of Tehran.
On November 7, Tehran's Revolutionary Court sentenced him to death on charges of "waging war against God through destruction and setting fire to public property, inciting to commit crimes against national security, and disrupting public order and tranquility by participating in gatherings."
However, after the country's Supreme Court ordered Nourmohammadzadeh's case to be referred to a parallel branch of the Revolutionary Court, his lawyer announced the cancellation of his client's death sentence on March 30. The charge of "waging war against God" against the political prisoner still remains.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 prompted tens of thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The Islamic republic's judiciary has executed four detained protesters in trials that lacked fair conditions, according to numerous rights groups. Furthermore, several reports have emerged detailing torture, violence, and sexual assaults against detainees taken into custody during the protests.
Human rights groups have decried the push for harsh sentences, noting that political prisoners in Iran are already deprived of many of their rights, including access to their chosen defense attorney.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Imprisoned Iranian-British National Raouf Slams Tehran For Taking Foreign Bargaining Chips
Iranian-British dual national Mehran Raouf, imprisoned at Tehran's Evin prison, has criticized Tehran's treatment of prisoners who hold foreign passports and accused it of using them as bargaining chips.
In a letter published on the activist HRANA news agency on April 12, Raouf said political prisoners, women's rights activists, environmental activists, and labor activists are held because of their differing beliefs and convictions, as well as for protesting against the oppressive policies and laws in the country.
Raouf, a labor activist who was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison in August 2021 for participating in the management of an "illegal group" and to eight months in prison for "propaganda activities" against the regime, said Iranian authorities deny dual-national prisoners their citizenship rights without valid reasons.
The 65-year-old also emphasized that temporary leave and conditional release are rarely granted to dual-national prisoners, and they are not eligible for Iran’s leader's recent amnesty order.
“This clear discrimination and oppression are not unfamiliar to us, who have lived under the rule of the Islamic republic for over 40 years," he wrote.
"Many of us, including political prisoners, women’s rights activists, environmental activists, and workers rights activists are imprisoned on charges of having different beliefs and opinions and protesting against wrong and dictatorial policies and laws. We stand in solidarity with the nationwide protests, demanding the unconditional release of all political prisoners."
In recent years, Iranian authorities have jailed dozens of dual nationals, including journalists, academics, and human rights defenders.
Rights activists accuse Iran of trying to win concessions from other countries through such arrests. Tehran, which does not recognize dual nationality, denies holding people for political reasons.
In February, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's ordered the pardoning of some prisoners as the government faces one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since the revolution in 1979 over the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged head scarf violation.
State media quoted Sadegh Rahimi, the deputy of the judiciary, as saying that in order to be pardoned, the accused must "express regret for their activities and give a written commitment not to repeat those activities."
Reports also indicate that Khamenei's amnesty order does not include dual-national prisoners and those accused of "corruption on Earth," a charge that many of those arrested in the recent nationwide protests over Amini's death are facing and which could carry the death penalty.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during the current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
In Tit-For-Tat Move, Russia Sanctions Another 333 Canadian Citizens
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on April 12 it had imposed sanctions against 333 more Canadian nationals -- including regional officials, lawmakers, politicians, and athletes -- "involved in unbridled Russophobia." The move comes a day after Canada imposed sanctions against 14 Russian nationals and 34 Russian companies, including persons linked to Wagner mercenary group. There are now 1,537 Canadian citizens and companies on Russia’s sanction list.
Several Kyrgyz Activists Jailed Over Border Deal Protest Moved To House Arrest
BISHKEK -- Several Kyrgyz activists jailed over their protest against a border demarcation deal with Uzbekistan have been transferred to house arrest.
A court in Bishkek on April 12 ruled that Gulnara Jurabaeva, Klara Sooronkulova, Asia Sasykbaeva, Ulukbek Mamataev, and Taalaibek Mademinov should be transferred to house arrest until at least June 20.
The Birinchi Mai district court also ruled that Chyngyz Kaparov, who was rushed to a hospital a day earlier with acute gallbladder issues, should also be transferred to house arrest after completing treatment.
The activists were among 26 rights defenders, journalists, and politicians -- members of the so-called Kempir-Abad Defense Committee -- who were arrested in late October 2022 after they protested against the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation deal.
Under the accord, Kyrgyzstan in November handed over the territory of the Kempir-Abad reservoir, which covers 4,485 hectares, to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares of land elsewhere.
Those arrested were charged with planning riots over the border agreement, which is more than three decades in the making.
Four activists -- Perizat Suranova, Orozaiym Narmatova, Nurlanbek Asanbekov, and Talantbek Eshaliev -- were transferred to house arrest earlier this year.
On April 10, one of the group's members, Ilgiz Shamenov, was transferred to a hospital in Bishkek over an unspecified medical condition.
In November 2022, the presidents of the two Central Asian nations, Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan and Shavkat Mirziyoev of Uzbekistan, signed the disputed deal into law after lawmakers in both countries approved it.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley, where borders of three former Soviet republics -- Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan -- meet, and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam have been against the deal saying Uzbekistan should continue to be allowed to use the water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan.
Putin Arrest Warrant 'Spanner In The Works' For South Africa
South Africa said on April 12 that an international arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine war was a "spanner in the works" ahead of a BRICS summit in the country in August. Pretoria, which has close ties with Moscow, has been faced with a diplomatic dilemma since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Putin in March. The Russian president is due to attend a summit of BRICS -- a bloc that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa -- in South Africa in August. But the host nation is a member of the ICC and would be expected to make the arrest if Putin steps foot in the country.
Controversial Memorial Ceremony Marking 'Day of Russian Volunteers' Held In Visegrad
A controversial memorial service marking the “Day of Russian Volunteers” was held on April 12 in the small town of Visegrad in eastern Bosnia, honoring Russians who died fighting on the side of Bosnian Serbs in the 1992-1995 Bosnian War. According to the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, Visegrad was subjected to "one of the most extensive and ruthless campaigns of ethnic cleansing" during the Bosnian conflict. The State Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation into the event commemorating Russian volunteers in 2021, but the case did not move forward. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Russian National Sofia Sapega, Who Was Jailed In Belarus After Forced Landing Of Jet, Agrees Extradition To Russia
MINSK -- Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen who is serving a six-year prison term in Belarus on charges related to civil disturbances that followed a disputed 2020 presidential election, has agreed to be extradited to Russia.
A spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Minsk, Aleksei Maskalyov, said on April 12 that Sapega had expressed her intention to a Russian diplomat who visited her in prison.
According to Maskalyov, Russian and Belarusian officials will work on the 24-year-old Sapega's extradition papers.
Sapega and her then-boyfriend, dissident blogger Raman Pratasevich, were detained after their commercial flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk in May 2021.
Sapega was accused of administering a channel on Telegram that published the personal data of Belarusian security forces. She was sentenced in May 2022.
Belarus said it had ordered the plane to land after an anonymous bomb threat. Evidence later revealed Belarusian officials conspired to fake the bomb threat as a pretense for diverting the plane so they could detain the two.
Pratasevich, who fled Belarus in 2019, worked as an editor at the Poland-based Nexta Live channel on Telegram, which extensively covered a violent crackdown on unprecedented protests in Belarus following an August 2020 presidential election that the opposition and Western governments say was stolen by authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has run the country with an iron fist since 1994.
Pratasevich is currently on trial. His two co-defendants, Stsyapan Putsila and Yan Rudzik, are being tried in absentia.
The three are charged with forming and leading an extremist group, insulting Lukashenka, plotting to seize power through unconstitutional means, discrediting Belarus, financing extremist activities, inciting social hatred, organizing mass unrest, conducting acts of terrorism, and other actions aimed at undermining national security.
Pratasevich made several appearances on Belarusian state television in 2021 that prompted the opposition and Western officials to accuse Lukashenka's regime of extracting video confessions under torture. They also called for his and Sapega's immediate release.
Lukashenka has denied stealing the election and has since cracked down hard on the opposition, whose leading members were either jailed or forced to flee the country, fearing for their safety.
Kazakh Police Detain Two Opposition Figures Over Rallies Challenging Election Results
Police in Kazakhstan have detained opposition politician Mukhtar Taizhan in the country’s largest city, Almaty, and journalist Luqpan Akhmedyarov in the western city of Oral over their participation in April 9 rallies protesting the results of parliamentary elections last month.
Taizhan and Akhmedyarov said on social media that police detained them on April 12 on a charge of violating regulations on public gatherings.
Taizhan was later sentenced to 15 days in prison after a court in Almaty found him guilty on the charge. Akhmedyarov's sentencing is pending.
Taizhan and Akhmedyarov took part in unsanctioned rallies in their respective cities on April 9, demanding that new parliamentary elections be held.
Both unsuccessfully participated in the March 19 balloting as independent candidates. The ruling Amanat party won a majority of seats in the elections, which many independent candidates and opposition activists said were rigged, citing the improper counting of ballots and government pressure on public employees to vote for certain parties.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which had an observer mission present at the elections, noted after the vote that "limits on the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed fundamental freedoms remain and some political groups continue to be prevented from participating as political parties in elections."
While the voting "was organized in a smooth manner overall," the OSCE said "significant procedural irregularities were observed."
Days before the parliamentary elections, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev signed a law strengthening the punishment for individuals calling for mass unrest -- a crime authorities often equate with calls for spontaneous protests, which are illegal.
The amended law raised the maximum prison sentence for the offense to seven years from a previous three years, with the possibility of early release on parole excluded.
Opposition activists have complained for years that they have been not allowed to register political parties at the Justice Ministry.
New Sanctions Imposed by U.S., Britain Target 'Facilitators' For Russia
The United States has imposed sanctions on more than 100 people and entities in a move aimed at further curbing Russia’s access to the international financial system through facilitators and their businesses.
The sanctions announced on April 12 by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) are in coordination with Britain, which also announced sanctions on individuals and companies accused of acting as "financial fixers" for Russian billionaires Roman Abramovich and Alisher Usmanov.
Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement the new measures targeted those helping the two prominent businessmen to avoid the full cost of sanctions that have been imposed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while the United States said its new sanctions apply to more than 120 entities and individuals across more than 20 countries, including facilitators of sanctions evasion.
"We are closing the net on the Russian elite and those who try to help them hide their money for war," British Foreign Minister James Cleverly said in a statement. "We will keep cutting them off from assets they thought were successfully hidden."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in his statement that the United States "will continue to take action against Russia and those supporting its war in Ukraine, including further implementing the G7's commitment to impose severe consequences on third country actors who support Russia's war in Ukraine."
OFAC said in a separate statement it imposed sanctions on Russian financial facilitators and sanctions evaders around the world, including in Turkey, Hungary, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates, and China.
The Hungarian individuals designated by the United States are three executives of the Budapest-based International Investment Bank and the bank itself.
The sanctions, which freeze any assets the individuals and entities hold in U.S. and U.K. jurisdictions and bar U.S. and U.K. companies and individuals from any dealings with them, come on top of multiple rounds of sanctions packages introduced since the invasion by the United States and its allies.
Blinken highlighted in his statement that the U.S. sanctions target two Russian entities that the U.S. State Department said have taken part in the "militarization and indoctrination of schoolchildren." The State Department named the two entities as the All Russian Children’s and Youth Military Patriotic Public Movement Youth Army and the State Budgetary Educational Institution of Additional Education of the Republic of Crimea Crimea Patriot Center.
The action also blacklists the Patriot Private Military Company, which the State Department says is associated with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and competes with the Wagner mercenary group, and the China HEAD Aerospace Technology Company, a China-based satellite image reseller that has provided satellite imagery of locations in Ukraine to entities affiliated with Wagner, Blinken said.
OFAC also targeted King-Pai Technology HK, which it said is a China-based supplier for multiple entities in Russia's military-industrial complex.
The U.S. sanctions also target five entities and one individual associated with Rosatom, which Blinken said is in response to Russia's use of energy exports, including in the nuclear sector, "to exert political and economic pressure on its customers globally."
Washington also imposed sanctions on Usmanov's company, USM Holdings, along with entities organized under it, the State Department said. This includes Russian mobile phone operator Megafon; Russia's biggest iron ore producer, Metalloinvest, including its Swiss-based and U.A.E.-based subsidiaries; the operator of the Russia-based Udokan copper project; and Usmanov's Uzbekistan-based cement producer Akhangarancement.
With reporting by Reuters
Belarus Extradites Father Of Russian Girl Who Drew Anti-War Picture
Aleksei Moskalyov, who was sentenced in absentia to two years in prison by Russia and deprived of his parental rights after anti-war drawings by his 13-year-old daughter drew attention to his online posts about the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, has been extradited to Russia, the rights group OVD-Info cited a Belarusian lawyer as saying on April 12. Moskalyov, 54, was detained last week in the Belarusian city of Zhodzina. His daughter was briefly held in a Russian orphanage before being handed over to her mother, who had long been separated from Moskalyov. Rights groups had urged Belarus not to extradite Moskalyov. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
