News
Ukraine Joining NATO Is 'The Road To Peace' In Europe, Says Ukrainian Foreign Minister
Ukraine's top diplomat said Kyiv is fighting long-lasting prejudices and misunderstandings about the consequences of his war-torn country joining NATO -- and criticized Germany's former Chancellor Angela Merkel for blocking a membership bid 15 years ago. NATO membership would not lead to another or greater war with Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Politico and the German newspapers Bild and Die Welt. Rather, he said, NATO membership was "the road to peace." Ukraine doesn't expect to join NATO while the war is still going on, he said. "But after the war, it would be suicidal for Europe not to accept Ukraine as a NATO member."
More News
Belarus Leader Says He's 'Certain' Nuclear Arms Will Not Be Used
Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the Kremlin's staunchest ally in its war in Ukraine, said on June 30 that he was certain Russian tactical nuclear weapons deployed in his country would never be used. Lukashenka and Russian President Vladimir Putin have said some tactical weapons arrived in Belarus with more to be in place by the end of the year. After saying he was" more and more convinced that they must be stationed" in Belarus, Lukashenka added, "I'm certain that we will never have to use them while they are here. And no enemy will ever set foot on our land." To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AFP
Afghan Taliban Say Biden 'Acknowledged Reality' About Al-Qaeda
Afghanistan's Taliban government has seized on an off-the-cuff remark by U.S. President Joe Biden to underscore its claim that there was no Al-Qaeda threat in the country. Biden had said "all the evidence is coming back" and quoted himself around the time of the pullout in mid-2021 as saying, "Al-Qaeda would not be there" and "I said we'd get help from the Taliban," before adding, "I was right." On July 1, the Taliban regime's Foreign Ministry said, "We consider remarks by U.S. President Joe Biden about the nonexistence of armed groups in Afghanistan as acknowledgement of reality." It added a criticism of a recent UN report alleging that more than 20 armed groups are in Afghanistan.
- By AP
Tajik Man Who Allegedly Shot Two At Moldova Airport Is Wanted In Kidnapping Case In Tajikistan
A Tajik national who allegedly fatally shot two security officers at Moldova’s main international airport is wanted in his native country in relation to the kidnapping of a local bank official, Tajik authorities said. The General Prosecutor’s Office of Tajikistan named the assailant as Rustam Ashurov, saying he is a member of an “organized criminal group” that on June 23 kidnapped the deputy chairman of a Tajik bank in Dushanbe. The prosecutor’s office said that, after a criminal investigation was launched, Ashurov, 43, a resident of Dushanbe, fled to Moldova via Turkey “with the aim of going into hiding in EU countries.” To see the original story by AP, click here.
Six Militants Reported Killed After Raids In Northwest Pakistan
The Pakistani Army's press department says six suspected militants were killed in multiple shoot-outs in Tank and North Waziristan on June 29-30, although it was unclear what armed group the authorities were targeting. AP reported that the gun battles were sparked when security forces raided militant refuges in the areas, which are near the border with Afghanistan. A military statement said security troops were acting on credible intelligence on the militants' whereabouts, AP said. Authorities said a clear-out operation was conducted after the raids. To read the original Radio Mashaal story, click here. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Spanish Prime Minister Arrives In Ukraine To Show EU Support
On the day his country takes over the EU's rotating presidency, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in Kyiv on July 1 for a visit to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and demonstrate the bloc's ongoing support for Ukraine in the face of the 16-month Russian invasion.
Sanchez reportedly arrived via Poland. Sanchez posted a video from the train station in Kyiv, where he was met by a Ukrainian delegation.
"I convey all European solidarity to your government and parliament," he said.
"We will support the Ukrainian people until peace is restored in Europe."
To see the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
To see Sanchez's tweet, click here.
Lukashenka Urges Belarusians To 'Calm Down' Over Wagner Arrivals, As Tent Camp Springs Up In Belarus
Belarus's internationally isolated leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has urged Belarusians not to "worry" about the presumed arrival of Wagner mercenaries after their aborted mutiny in Russia, as satellite imagery emerged of a tent camp springing up in the east that RFE/RL's Belarusian Service estimates could house around 15,000 soldiers.
Lukashenka was speaking on June 30 ahead of Independence Day on July 3, telling the country that he's run with an iron fist for three decades, "Calm down."
Wagner mercenaries had been essential to Russia's war effort up until their boss Yevgeny Prigozhin led thousands of them in an apparent mutiny and march toward Moscow, complaining of army incompetence.
Lukashenka reportedly mediated between Prigozhin and President Vladimir Putin's regime at the height of the crisis on June 24, including offering haven for Prigozhin and an untold number of his fighters.
In his speech, he said of the Wagner transfers to Belarus that "this problem has been inflated."
Prigozhin heavily recruited among hardened criminals and other prisoners to fill the Wagner ranks.
"These are the most prepared people," Lukashenka said. "They say, 'There are prisoners.' Listen, all the soldiers who were convicted [of crimes] there [in Russia], they have already died, unfortunately. And one more nuance that they don't want to explain: Convicts were released from prisons in Russia only for the Russian front. Not a single person [from among the inmates recruited to fight in Ukraine] goes abroad."
Details of the Kremlin's deal with Minsk are unclear, but Prigozhin was thought to have traveled there on a private jet.
RFE/RL's Belarusian Service has obtained satellite images that show the construction of what looks like a new military field camp near the village of Tsel, in the Asipouitsky district of the Mahilyow region of eastern Belarus, less than 100 kilometers from the Russian border.
It is larger than most of the other known field camps in Belarus.
Belarusian officials have not disclosed its intended purpose.
The tent site is more than 100 kilometers north of the border with Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on June 30 said after consulting with security and intelligence officials that he had ordered the bolstering of defenses in Ukraine's northern military sector, which abuts Belarus.
Local residents said repair and construction work at Tsel began in June.
But as late as June 17, according to satellite imagery provided by Planet.com and published by RFE/RL's Belarusian Service, there were no traces of any future deployment there. No camp is visible in the satellite photo from June 24.
But images taken on June 27 show field tents and excavation pits, new facilities, and other signs of construction.
RFE/RL's Belarusian Service counted at least 303 tents that weren't at the site on June 24.
Dozens of rectangular objects that appear to be field tents for housing are visible, including on platforms next to older buildings.
There is no weaponry or other military equipment visible in the photos.
Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Lukashenka has allowed Russia's military to stage operations from Belarusian territory and recently permitted Russian tactical nuclear missiles to be stationed there.
On June 30, he said he was certain Russian tactical nuclear weapons deployed in his country would never be used. After saying he was" more and more convinced that they must be stationed" in Belarus, Lukashenka added, "I'm certain that we will never have to use them while they are here. And no enemy will ever set foot on our land."
Lukashenka increased his reliance on Putin and his international isolation when he unleashed a crackdown following a flawed presidential election in 2020 in which he asserted a victory to give him a sixth presidential term.
Thousands of Belarusians were detained and the opposition's leaders forced into exile or arrested alongside other strictures on the press, speech, and assembly.
Japan Says Russian Warships Spotted Near Taiwan, Okinawa Islands
Japan's Defense Ministry said late on June 30 that it had spotted two Russian Navy ships in the waters near Taiwan and Japan's Okinawa islands in the previous four days, following a similar announcement this week from Taiwan. Taiwan's Defense Ministry said on June 27 that it had spotted two Russian frigates off its eastern coast and send aircraft and ships to keep watch. Tokyo said last month that repeated Russian military activity near Japanese territory, including joint drills with Chinese forces, posed "serious concern" for Japan's national security. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Declares Rocker Grebenschikov, Former Rabbi, And Others 'Foreign Agents'
Russia's Justice Ministry declared veteran rock musician Boris Grebenshchikov, who currently resides outside of Russia, a "foreign agent" on June 30, two weeks after he was fined 50,000 rubles ($600) on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces. As Russia's intense crackdown on dissent since the Ukraine invasion began in February 2022, the ministry also listed as "foreign agents" a former chief rabbi in the capital, a Moscow city legislator, and two journalists, along with the Anglo-American School Of Moscow, St. Petersburg-based media outlet Bumaga, and online publication Sota.vision. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Battles Blaze On Amid U.S. Report Of Kyiv Press Toward Cease-Fire Talks 'By End Of Year'
Russian and Ukrainian forces were battling throughout eastern and southern Ukraine as Kyiv asserted a possible shift in the strategic balance, while a U.S. report hinted at Ukrainian hopes for a possible endgame that could lead to peace talks in the 15-month-old full-scale Russian invasion.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Ukraine's General Staff said in its early assessment on July 1 that its forces had engaged in around 20 battles against Russian troops the previous day.
It said Ukrainian forces had beat back Russian offensives in areas around Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka on June 30.
It also cited heavy aerial attacks from Russian forces in the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk and the southern Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions.
The Ukrainian General Staff said Russia's "main efforts" in the south were aimed at "preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops."
RFE/RL cannot confirm claims of battlefield developments by either side in areas of heavy fighting.
The Washington Post reported on June 30 that CIA Director William Burns recently visited Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and intelligence officials and to hear their "ambitious strategy to retake Russian-occupied territory and open cease-fire negotiations with Moscow by the end of the year."
The previously unreported trip coincides with a widely anticipated counteroffensive that Zelenskiy said has been "slower than hoped" but which Ukrainian officials claim has shifted the "strategic initiative" in the 16-month full-scale Russian invasion.
Malyar said on June 30 that Ukrainian forces were making gains "in all directions."
Kyiv has suggested that it still has not deployed the bulk of Ukraine's Western-trained forces and heavy equipment.
Burns' purported trip came shortly before the abortive mutiny on June 24 by Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his paid fighters, who have been essential components of Russia's invasion alongside hundreds of thousands of regular troops and conscripts.
Prigozhin and an untold number of those mercenaries have reportedly been offered haven in Belarus, prompting Zelenskiy to buttress Ukraine's defenses along its northern border.
Burns' trip was one of many he has made "regularly" to Ukraine since February 2022, an unnamed source told The Washington Post, in this case to share intelligence and pledge ongoing U.S. commitment to Ukraine's defense efforts.
The Washington Post and other media reported that Burns called Russian intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin after the mutiny to tell Moscow that the United States had no role in it.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has urged patience and said the “main event” in Kyiv's counteroffensive is still to come.
U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said this week that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is making steady progress, although perhaps not as rapidly as many in the West had anticipated.
On June 28, the United States announced a further $500 million arms package to bolster the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
In an interview published on June 30, Ukraine's top commander Valeriy Zaluzhniy complained that the perceived slow pace of Western weapons supplies "pisses me off." Speaking to The Washington Post, he pressed Kyiv's call for F-16 fighters pledged by its Western allies.
"I do not need 120 planes," Zaluzhniy said in an interview. "I'm not going to threaten the whole world. A very limited number would be enough."
CIA Director Called Kremlin To Assure U.S. Had No Role In Aborted Mutiny, Newspapers Report
CIA Director William Burns called Russian spy chief Sergei Naryshkin after last week's aborted mutiny in Russia to assure the Kremlin that the United States had no role in it, The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal reported on June 30. Burns' phone call with Naryshkin, the head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, took place this week and was the highest-level contact between the two governments since the attempted mutiny, The Wall Street Journal said. The boss of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, shocked the world by leading last week's armed revolt, only to abruptly call it off as his fighters approached Moscow. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Women To Be Allowed To Watch Games In Stadiums, Says Soccer Chief
Woman in Iran will be allowed to watch football matches in stadiums in the future, the head of the country's soccer association Mehdi Taj, said on June 30. Until now, women in Iran have only been allowed in the stands in a few exceptions, most recently at a friendly match against Russia. When and under what conditions women will be allowed to watch matches in stadiums was initially unclear. The country's archconservative clergy argued that women had no business in stadiums with fanatical male fans. Under pressure from soccer's world governing body, FIFA, the ban has been relaxed somewhat in recent years.
State Department Review Of 2021 Afghanistan Evacuation Critical Of Biden, Trump
A State Department report on June 30 criticized the handling of the 2021 U.S. evacuation operation from Afghanistan, saying decisions by U.S. President Joe Biden and predecessor Donald Trump to leave had "serious consequences for the viability" and security of the former U.S.-backed Kabul government. Adverse findings in the report also reflected on Secretary of State Antony Blinken -- without naming him -- including a failure to expand the department's crisis-management task force and the absence of a senior diplomat "to oversee all elements of the crisis response." The review contributed to a report released by the White House in April. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By RFE/RL
U.S. State Department Approves Sale Of Equipment, Services To Romania To Modernize 32 F-16 Jets
The U.S. State Department on June 30 said it has approved the potential sale to NATO ally Romania of equipment and services to modernize 32 F-16 aircraft. The deal, valued at $105 million, will be conducted by a third-party transfer from Norway. "This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national-security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe," the State Department said. The deal also must be approved by the U.S. Congress. To read the U.S. State Department statement, click here.
Anti-Government, Anti-Violence Protesters Block Key Highway In Serbia
Demonstrators rallying against violence and against the government took to the streets on June 30 and blocked highway E-75, a key traffic point near the capital, Belgrade, and in Novi Sad. Similar protests have taken place over recent weeks after two mass killings rocked Serbia in early May. Crowds have demanded the dismissal of the interior minister and heads of other government agencies. Government leaders have said they have taken substantial steps to reduce violence in the country, and pro-government protests have also been held in recent weeks. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Russian Media Watchdog Blocks Websites Linked To Wagner Leader Prigozhin
Russia's media watchdog Roskomnadzor has blocked the websites of RIA FAN, Politics Today, Economy Today, Neva News, and People's News online media outlets for their ties to the rebellious leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, after his aborted armed march to Moscow last week. The Neva News Telegram channel announced on June 30 that it had stopped operations without giving reasons for the move. Media reports say Prigozhin shut down his Agency of Internet-Investigations website. On June 29, the Prigozhin-linked YaRus social network announced its closure due to financial problems. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Moscow Court Extends Pretrial Detention Of Theater Director Berkovich
A Moscow court on June 30 extended pretrial detention until at least September 10 of theater director Yevgenia Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriichuk, who were arrested last month on charges of "justification of terrorism" in production of the play Finist -- The Brave Falcon. The play is about Russian women who married Muslim men and moved to Syria. Berkovich and Petriichuk maintain their innocence. If convicted, they may face up to five years in prison. Their play, first performed in December 2020, last year won Russia's Golden Mask national theater award. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Two Security Personnel Killed After Man Opens Fire At Moldova's Chisinau Airport
CHISINAU -- Two security forces members were killed when a man opened fire at Chisinau International Airport in Moldova after he was denied entry into the small southeastern European nation, authorities said on June 30.
Officials said the suspect, identified as a 43-year-old citizen of Tajikistan, was injured by security forces and arrested following a short standoff in which hostages were briefly taken.
The airport was evacuated and all flights were delayed at Moldova’s main airport.
“A 43-year-old citizen of Tajikistan was banned from entering Moldova for security reasons,” Prime Minister Dorin Recean said in a Facebook post. “While accompanying him to the transit area to be [put on a return flight] he shot dead a border guard and an airport security employee with a gun stolen from a border police employee.”
Recean said a passenger was also injured in the incident and is receiving medical treatment.
President Maia Sandu said that "state institutions are on heightened alert, police and law-enforcement bodies are mobilized throughout Moldova."
Moldova’s Internal Affairs Ministry said the two security personnel “lost their lives while performing their duties.”
Tensions have risen in pro-West Moldova following Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine, with fears that Moscow could expand the war to Moldova, where up to 1,500 Russian troops are based in the breakaway pro-Moscow Transdniester region.
The Moldovan government has been critical of Russian aggression in Ukraine, with Sandu saying in May 2022 that Crimea, the Donbas, and Kyiv are all part of Ukraine.
Moldovan security forces have sought to block potential Russian fighters from arriving in the country, although there was no immediate indication of the suspect’s intentions in traveling to Moldova. Media reports said the suspect arrived on a flight from Turkey.
Russian Activist Gets Prison Term For Throwing Molotov Cocktails At Recruitment Center
A court in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on June 30 sentenced antiwar activist Aleksei Gashev to 10 years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails at a military recruitment center in the city of Perm last year with his colleague Mikhail Sokolov. The court found Gashev guilty of treason, being a member of a terrorist group, and conducting a terrorist act. Sokolov was sentenced to 11 years in prison on the same charges last week. Since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, dozens of military recruitment centers have been targeted by arsonists. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Norwegian Court Cancels Acquittal Of Son Of Putin Confidant Yakunin
The Supreme Court of Norway has canceled the acquittal of Andrei Yakunin, the son of one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's longtime confidants, who was found not guilty in December of violating a Norwegian law that bars Russian citizens from flying drones in the country.
The Supreme Court on June 30 ruled that the flight ban for Russian nationals includes drone flights and sent the case back to the district court in Tromso.
Yakunin was arrested in October in Norway's Arctic region after he used two drones while sailing the Archipelago of Svalbard and along the coast of Norway.
Norwegian laws prohibit aircraft operated by Russian citizens and companies on Norwegian territory.
On December 7, the Nord-Tromso and Senja District Court ruled that flying a hobby drone is not covered by the ban and acquitted the 48-year-old businessman, who has Russian and British citizenship.
Prosecutors sought four months in prison for Yakunin and appealed the court's decision.
After the Supreme Court pronounced its decision on June 30, Yakunin expressed hope that a new hearing will again acquit him from the charges.
"I am confident that the Norwegian judicial system will eventually agree with the basic message I keep on repeating: It is no offense for a Russian-British (or any other) man/woman to fly a hobby drone in Svalbard," Yakunin said.
Andrei Yakunin's father, Vladimir Yakunin, was a longtime member of Putin's inner circle. He has been under U.S. sanctions since Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimea in 2014.
The 74-year-old businessman led Russian Railways for 10 years before he retired in 2015. British and Russia media reports said at the time that Vladimir Yakunin was dismissed due to his son's decision to apply for British citizenship.
In April, Andrei Yakunin said in an interview with Italy's La7 television channel that he is against Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by The Barents Observer
Officials In Kazakhstan's North Say Efforts To Recruit Locals To Russian Armed Forces In Ukraine Uncovered
Officials in Kazakhstan's northern region of Qostanai, home to a large ethnic Russian population, say they uncovered online efforts to recruit local residents to the Russian armed forces involved in the Kremlin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The regional Prosecutor's Office issued a statement late on June 29 reminding that participation of the Central Asian nation's citizens in military conflicts abroad is punishable by Kazakh law. The statement came amid reports of Kazakh citizens fighting on both sides in Ukraine. Kazakhstan has not recognized the Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine as Russian territories. To read the original story of RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Concerns Mount Over Health of Imprisoned Iranian Activist
The family of Iranian activist Manuchehr Bakhtiari is voicing serious concerns over his health following his brief transfer from prison to a medical facility on June 28.
Bakhtiari, who is currently held at Chubindar prison in the northwestern city of Qazvin, has been denied access to medical treatment for several months.
Bakhtiari became a prominent rights advocate after his son, Pouya Bakhtiari, was killed in a crackdown on protests in Iran in November 2019. He has been denied medical treatment for several months.
His transfer to a medical facility comes after his wife, Sara Abbasi, told the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) that his prostate disease has been progressing.
In a video released by the family on June 29, Bakhtiari is seen being escorted by multiple security personnel from Chubindar prison in Qazvin to a medical facility.
One of his hands is cuffed to one of the officers, and he is surrounded by a heavy security presence during the transfer.
The video also captures a poignant moment when Bakhtiari meets his elderly mother on a bench inside the medical facility. Despite being in a medical facility, Bakhtiari's handcuffs were not removed, even during his meeting with his mother.
The family has repeatedly raised alarms over Bakhtiari's health, warning that his life is in danger.
Despite doctors stressing the urgent need for Bakhtiari's hospitalization due to the progression of his illness, he was returned to prison after a few hours.
His brother, Mehrdad, shared a video of Manuchehr's transfer to the medical facility, stating, "On Wednesday, they brought my brother for a check-up, and we were able to see him after one year and six months."
The November 2019 protests during which Bakhtiari's son was killed saw thousands of citizens in more than 100 Iranian cities and towns protesting the government's sudden decision to raise gas prices.
The protests quickly turned political, with many chanting against the Iranian regime and its leaders.
The Iranian Human Rights Organization has confirmed the death of 324 citizens, including 14 children, in the 2019 protests, but Reuters estimated that the actual number of people killed was around 1,500.
The Islamic republic has a long history of harassing, arresting, and imprisoning the families of executed political prisoners and killed protesters.
In recent months, pressure has intensified on the families seeking justice for those killed in the November 2019 protests and during the current wave of nationwide protests triggered by the death in September last year of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody following her arrest for allegedly earing her Islamic headscarf improperly.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says more than 500 people have been killed during the recent unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Seven young protesters have been executed.
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan Accuses Powerful Army Of Crackdown, Failures
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has criticized Pakistan's powerful military for the harsh crackdown on his Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) political party in the aftermath of violent mob attacks on the military following his arrest last month.
Four military dictators have directly ruled Pakistan for nearly half of its 75-year history. The military has dominated weak civilian governments during democratic periods, which typically ended with military coups. Powerful army generals have created and dismantled political parties.
In a wide-ranging interview with RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, Khan, a former-cricket-star-turned-politician, said he saw the military's influence on Pakistan's political life as a key cause for the nuclear-armed South Asian state's continued weakness.
Khan, 72, argued that Pakistan needs to transition from a state dominated by security institutions into a democratic state focused on looking after the welfare of its 231 million people.
"Today we must realize that if we don't change, our future will be in danger," he told RFE/RL, adding that his country wouldn't be able to move ahead if it failed to "turn into a real democracy and uphold the rule of law."
On June 26, top military spokesman Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry announced that the army had dismissed three senior generals and punished scores of other officers for failing to prevent protests on May 9.
During the protests, mobs allegedly including many PTI supporters torched military and government buildings and attacked monuments celebrating fallen soldiers after Khan was briefly detained on corruption accusations that he says are politically motivated.
"The May 9 incidents have proved that what the enemies of Pakistan couldn't do was done by these miscreants," Chaudhry told journalists. He declared the violent protests as "highly condemnable, a black chapter in Pakistan's history and a big conspiracy against the country."
But Khan vehemently rejected his accusations, claiming in return that the military is waging "a revenge campaign" against the PTI.
He said that accusations that PTI is attempting to foment a mutiny within the army's ranks are part of a one-sided campaign by the military against the PTI.
"If the military disintegrates because of a mutiny, the country will be destroyed, too," Khan said, adding that orchestrating such a rebellion was unthinkable for him.
He said the PTI was facing an unprecedented crackdown in the aftermath of the May 9 events and accused the government. He accused the authorities of detaining over 10,000 PTI supporters, including its top leaders, and pressuring them to abandon his party.
Khan said that the authorities in Pakistan refuse to talk about the killing of some 25 PTI protesters on May 9.
He alleged that about 50 more PTI supporters received bullet wounds. Two people had their legs amputated while a third one was paralyzed for life following the military repression, he said.
"If you are launching a rebellion against the military, you need to have weapons and some planning to carry it out," Khan said, adding, "how could unarmed people rebel against the military?"
Khan's love-hate relationship with the military is decades-old. His PTI remained a one-man show until 2011, when rival opposition politicians alleged that the military bolstered the party's ranks by encouraging turncoat politicians to join Khan's campaign, dubbed the struggle to create a "New Pakistan."
Furthermore, political rivals accused the military of rigging the 2018 parliamentary elections in Khan's favor.
But his government's failure to tackle Pakistan's worsening economic crisis and to deliver promised governance reforms and performance ultimately led the military to withdraw its political support for the PTI-led government, by declaring itself "neutral."
This prompted Khan to accuse former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa of betrayal. He also blamed the military for orchestrating his downfall in a no-confidence vote in April 2022.
He told RFE/RL that his departure from power resulted in stalling an agreement that was in the works with the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), whose members have since staged a gradual comeback in Pakistan's tribal districts.
He said that after the Afghan Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, its government insisted that Islamabad take back some 40,000 TTP supporters including fighters and their families.
"You could either shoot them dead or rehabilitate them here [after bringing them back to the country]," he said of the tough policy choices he has as prime minister.
"We had arranged funds to resettle them," he said. "But our government was removed, and the new government has no time and understanding [to resolve this issue]."
The TTP insurgency's gradual expansion was also seen as a result of the Afghan Taliban's return to power. Its attacks on Pakistani forces increased dramatically last year after a cease-fire with Islamabad collapsed.
Protesters across the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa called on Islamabad to provide security as returning Taliban fighters asserted control in the volatile region.
Khan blamed the military and the current coalition government of Pakistan's major political parties known as the Pakistan Democratic Movement for bungling the delicate peace talks with the TTP.
"Unfortunately, all the government and the military establishment attention is on trying to finish off [Pakistan] Tehrik-e Insaaf [instead]," Khan told RFE/RL.
Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik Targets Himself, Others In Criminal Complaint To Challenge Central Authority
The combative leader of Bosnia-Herzegovina's Serb-majority entity announced on June 30 that he'd filed a criminal complaint against himself and a handful of other senior officials, including a member of the country's ethnically based presidency, in the secession-minded Serb's latest challenge to central authority in the beleaguered Balkan state.
Milorad Dodik, president of the Republika Srpska entity that makes up half of Bosnia, also said he'd filed a complaint against the speaker of the Bosnian parliament and dozens of lawmakers over legislation governing official powers.
Dodik's move is part of a years-long resistance to Bosnia's central authorities and is part of a showdown over a vote by Republika Srpska's assembly to suspend recognition of rulings by Bosnia's Constitutional Court.
The assembly's vote on June 27 was another in a series of steps orchestrated by Dodik and his Bosnian Serb allies to reject the power-sharing structures established for Bosnia in a peace deal to end a brutal three-year war following the breakup of Yugoslavia.
The so-called Dayton agreements in 1995 divided governmental, administrative, and other functions up along ethnic lines between majority Bosniaks, Serbs, and Croats.
The bill backed by the lower house of Republika Srpska's parliament still would require upper-house and entity-level presidential approval.
If it got such support, it could come into effect as soon as August in a serious blow to Bosnia's unified checks on centrifugal impulses.
The international community's high representative in Bosnia, German Christian Schmidt, could also annul the legislation under his UN-backed authority to ensure the functioning of Bosnia's civilian institutions.
The Constitutional Court could also strike it down once it is in force, but Dodik and his allies would almost certainly challenge its authority.
Dodik has led an increasingly inflammatory campaign for years to encourage support for his secessionist hopes from neighboring Serbia and from Russia.
Germany's Foreign Ministry said on June 30 that the Republika Srpska assembly's latest move to ignore Constitutional Court decisions "violated the letter and spirit of the country's constitution and with them the 1995 Dayton peace accords."
Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger warned that the vote was a "further serious step toward detachment from identification with the state as a whole" and said it "threatens the unity and territorial integrity of the country."
He also said it endangered the candidate status that the European Union granted Bosnia in December and "is contrary to the wishes and interests of all citizens of Bosnia-Herzegovina."
Dodik has filed legal attacks on himself before to try to deliver broader political messages. Eight years ago, he filed a criminal complaint against himself to mock opposition accusations of corruption against him.
In 2017, his son Igor filed a criminal complaint against himself as an alleged "accomplice" to his father in organizing banned Republika Srpska Day events.
With reporting by AFP
Ukraine Brings First Charges For Deporting Kherson Orphans
Ukrainian prosecutors on June 30 charged a Russian politician and two suspected Ukrainian collaborators with war crimes over the alleged deportation of dozens of orphans from the formerly occupied southern city of Kherson, some of them as young as 1 year old. They are the first suspects to be charged by Ukraine, which says more than 19,000 children have been illegally transferred to Russia or Russian-held territory, officials told Reuters. The charges brought by Ukrainian prosecutors follow a wider investigation carried out in cooperation with The Hague-based International Criminal Court, the chief prosecutor of which visited the Kherson Children's Home. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Interactive Map: Occupied, Militarized Crimea2
In Address To Nation, Putin Says Wagner Soldiers Who Took Part In Revolt Can Join The Army Or Go To Belarus3
All The Kremlin's Men: Russian Officials Drop Out Of Sight, Suggesting Post-Mutiny Purges4
Ukrainians Attempting To Enter Russia Face Days-Long Wait On Border5
Africa Or Death? Prigozhin Unlikely To Remain In Belarus For Long6
Crimean Beaches 'Nearly Empty' Amid Russian Military Buildup7
'Who Ends Up Getting Screwed In The End?': Relatives Of Wagner Fighters Seethe At Aborted Mutiny, Fate Of Loved Ones8
After Prigozhin's Mutiny, Russia's Elites Wait For The Fallout9
Ukraine Conflict: Veteran U.S. Commander Says 'Wars Aren't Won On The Defense, Wars Are Won On The Offense'10
'Mines Everywhere': Ukrainian Drone Unit Recounts Battle To Retake Donetsk Village
Subscribe