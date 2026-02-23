Accessibility links

'Not AI': Ukraine Fights To Debunk Russia's Battlefield Claims

Russia's military claimed to have taken the city of Kupyansk while Ukraine insisted it remained under Kyiv's control. Then Moscow claimed a nearby town, prompting a Ukrainian officer to post videos of himself walking there, which in turn set off Russian accusations that his post was AI-generated. The area around Kupyansk in Ukraine's northeast is still a battleground, but like many frontline zones there's little movement in either direction as the war moves into its fifth year.

