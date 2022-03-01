Ukrainian officials say a Russian air strike targeted the main TV tower in the capital, Kyiv, killing at least five people. They said the March 1 attack knocked out some broadcasts but left the structure standing. Several videos of the strike were posted on social media and RFE/RL recorded the aftermath. Kyiv's TV tower is located in the Babyn Yar district of the Ukrainian capital near a Holocaust memorial to victims of Nazi atrocities in World War II.