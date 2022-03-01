Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Kyiv TV Tower Hit By Deadly Russian Air Strike

Kyiv TV Tower Hit By Deadly Russian Air Strike
Embed
Kyiv TV Tower Hit By Deadly Russian Air Strike

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:34 0:00

Ukrainian officials say a Russian air strike targeted the main TV tower in the capital, Kyiv, killing at least five people. They said the March 1 attack knocked out some broadcasts but left the structure standing. Several videos of the strike were posted on social media and RFE/RL recorded the aftermath. Kyiv's TV tower is located in the Babyn Yar district of the Ukrainian capital near a Holocaust memorial to victims of Nazi atrocities in World War II.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG