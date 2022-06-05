Explosions Rock Ukrainian Capital As Intense Fighting Continues In Donbas

For the first time in several weeks, explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, overnight, Ukrainian officials say.

“Several explosions in the Darnytskiy and Dniprovskiy districts of the capital,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram on June 5, adding that rescue workers were at the scenes.

Klitschko said one person had been injured but no fatalities had been reported. The cause of the explosions was not specified.

Although air-raid sirens are regularly heard in the city, there have been no strikes there in the last few weeks, ever since Russia withdrew its forces from the area to concentrate its military effort on the eastern Donbas region and southeastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, intense fighting continued in the eastern city of Syevyerodonetsk, in the Luhansk region. Ukrainian forces on June 4 reported retaking some parts of the city that had been controlled by Russia.

At least 11 civilians were reported killed in the Luhansk region on June 4.

“The situation in Syevyerodonetsk, where street fighting continues, remains extremely difficult,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his daily address on June 4.

He added that there were "constant air strikes, artillery and missile fire" across the area.

Syevyerodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk refuted Russian claims that some Ukrainian forces were withdrawing from the city, saying on Telegram that "our soldiers have managed to redeploy, build a line of defense."

"We are currently doing everything necessary to reestablish total control” of the city," he said.

Fighting was also intense in the nearby city of Lysychansk.

Russian shelling left three people dead in the Black Sea port of Mykolayiv, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said on June 4.

In the neighboring Donetsk region, fierce fighting continued as well with several missiles striking Donetsk city late on June 4.

In Ukraine's southern Odesa region, a missile hit an agricultural storage unit, wounding two people in the morning on June 4, the regional administration's spokesman wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine announced on June 4 that four foreigners fighting for Kyiv had been killed in battle.

Russia has stepped up its offensive to take further ground in areas where Moscow-backed separatists already have a foothold as Western countries rush to get weapons to Ukraine.

The United States earlier this week approved another $700 million in military aid for Ukraine, including four powerful rocket systems that can destroy heavy artillery as far away as 70 kilometers.

Ukraine said on June 4 that self-propelled Norwegian howitzers had now been deployed to the front lines.

In an interview with state media on June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that his army has been "cracking" Western armaments like "nuts."

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council and one of Putin's closest allies, warned the same day that Moscow could target western cities if Ukraine uses rocket systems supplied by the United States to carry out strikes on Russian territory.

The Biden administration said on June 1 that it received assurances from Ukraine that it would not use the new U.S. rocket systems to target Russian territory. The administration said it could send additional rocket systems as needed.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on June 4 that Western countries will discuss further aid to Ukraine at a meeting in Brussels on June 15.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.