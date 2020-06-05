Protest Against Ukraine's Interior Minister Causes Chaos Outside Parliament

Hundreds of protesters calling for the resignation of Ukraine's interior minister, Arsen Avakov, set off smoke bombs and fireworks in front of the parliament in Kyiv on June 5. Avakov, who was inside making a speech, has come under intense criticism in recent days. Critics say the minister has failed to rein in police abuses, bring about reform, or promote law and order in the country during his six years in office. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has thrown his support behind Avakov, calling him "a really powerful minister."