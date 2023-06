A Ukrainian minister has expressed "disbelief" over the number of shut or unusable bomb shelters in Kyiv following an initial inspection across the capital. It came after the death of three civilians -- including a 9-year-old girl -- who were unable to access a closed shelter on June 1. On Telegram, the minister of strategic industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin, said only about half of the 1,078 shelters examined were usable.