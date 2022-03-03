Church Feeds Armed Volunteers In Kyiv
Parishioners at a church on the outskirts of Kyiv prepare food to support volunteers defending the Ukrainian capital. Viktor, a priest with the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, organizes the work with local women. They prepare traditional meals while singing patriotic Ukrainian songs. The food is given to the Territorial Defense forces, armed volunteers overseen by regional authorities. "In difficult times, Ukrainians are very capable of getting organized," Father Viktor says.