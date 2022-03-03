Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Church Feeds Armed Volunteers In Kyiv

Church Feeds Armed Volunteers In Kyiv
Embed
Church Feeds Armed Volunteers In Kyiv

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:23 0:00

Parishioners at a church on the outskirts of Kyiv prepare food to support volunteers defending the Ukrainian capital. Viktor, a priest with the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, organizes the work with local women. They prepare traditional meals while singing patriotic Ukrainian songs. The food is given to the Territorial Defense forces, armed volunteers overseen by regional authorities. "In difficult times, Ukrainians are very capable of getting organized," Father Viktor says.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG