Far-Right Protesters Clash With Police In Kyiv
Police and far-right demonstrators clashed in the Ukrainian capital on March 9 as several hundred people gathered outside the presidential administration building in Kyiv to call for the arrest of figures implicated in an alleged military corruption scandal. The clashes occurred after a media investigation last week detailed purported embezzlement schemes in Ukraine's arms industry, including the apparent involvement of a factory controlled by President Petro Poroshenko.