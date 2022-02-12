Ukrainians March In Kyiv Against Russian Aggression

Thousands heeded a call to put aside political differences and unite for the country’s independence as more than 100,000 Russian troops are amassed near Ukraine’s borders. Participants in the March of Unity sang the Ukrainian anthem in the center of the capital, Kyiv, and carried banners reading “Say No To Putin” and “Ukrainians Will Resist.” The march on February 12 came amid increasing warnings by the West that a Russian invasion could be imminent. While leaders are saying a diplomatic solution is still possible, about 30 countries are scaling down their diplomatic representations in Kyiv and advising their citizens to leave the country.