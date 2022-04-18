News
Explosions Reported In Kyiv And Lviv, As Mariupol Resistance Said To Be Hindering Russian Advance
Multiple explosions were reported in the capital, Kyiv, and in the Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk regions early on April 18, as Russia’s invasion of the country continues.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Media outlet Suspilne reported that two people were wounded in the Dnipropetrovsk attacks.
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy said there had been five “powerful” missile strikes on the city in Ukraine's west. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties in Lviv.
A Lviv resident was quoted by the AFP news agency as saying that they could see thick clouds of grey smoke in the sky above some apartment blocks. The mayor wrote on Telegram that rescue services were at the site.
In Kyiv, Reuters reported a series of blasts on the left bank of the Dnipro River. There were no immediate comment by local authorities.
Britain’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, has said the continuing siege of the port city of Mariupol in Ukraine’s southeast is tying up Russian forces and slowing their advance ahead of a planned major offensive in eastern Ukraine.
“Concerted Ukrainian resistance has severely tested Russian forces and diverted men and materiel, slowing Russia’s advance elsewhere,” the ministry said in its regular updates on April 18.
It said Russian “commanders will be concerned by the time it is taking to subdue” the city, where the last pockets of resistance were still holding despite intense Russian attacks.
WATCH: The port city of Mariupol was home to 400,000 people before Russia's invasion. It has been under siege by Russian troops and under constant shelling for more than 50 days. The city has been reduced to rubble, amid claims by Russia that it now has near complete control. Thousands of civilians are believed to have died and tens of thousands remain trapped in the city.
The city has been devastated by weeks of Russian pummeling that have caused “significant” civilian casualties and destroyed “large areas of infrastructure.”
The ministry accused Russia of using similar tactics of all-out war on civilian areas that it deployed in Chechnya and Syria, despite Moscow’s claims at the start of its unprovoked invasion that “Russia would neither strike cities nor threaten the Ukrainian population.”
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Zelenskiy Speaks With IMF Chief As Ukrainian Officials Press Need For Financial Aid
WASHINGTON -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he has spoken with the chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about his country’s financial situation and its plans for postwar reconstruction efforts.
In a tweet on April 17, Zelenskiy said he had “discussed with IMF Managing Director [Kristalina] Georgieva the issue of ensuring Ukraine's financial stability & preparations for postwar reconstruction.”
“We have clear plans for now, as well as a vision of prospects. I’m sure cooperation between the IMF & Ukraine will continue to be fruitful," Zelenskiy said.
Retweeting Zelenskiy’s comments, Georgieva said that “continued economic support by Ukraine’s partners is essential to lay the foundations for rebuilding a modern, competitive Ukraine.”
Georgieva is a Bulgarian economist who has also served as the World Bank’s chief executive and acting president.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is scheduled to attend meetings with the IMF and World Bank officials in Washington this week to seek additional funds for Ukraine, which has seen its economy nearly collapse following the unprovoked February 24 invasion by Russian troops.
Shmyhal on April 17 called on Western nations to provide his country with additional financial aid, along with weapons and ammunition.
"Only half of our economy is working," he told ABC, adding that Ukraine faces a monthly budget deficit of $5 billion.
Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and central bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko are scheduled to join Shmyhal in Washington and take part in a roundtable on Ukraine hosted by the World Bank on April 21.
World Bank President David Malpass said last week that the Washington-based organization is preparing a $1.5 billion support package for Ukraine.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Zelenskiy Invites Macron To Visit Ukraine: 'I Want Him To Understand...This Is Genocide'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he has invited French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Ukraine to see evidence that Russian forces have committed "genocide," a term Macron has avoided using.
"I talked to him yesterday," Zelenskiy told CNN in an interview recorded on April 15 and broadcast on April 17.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
"I just told him I want him to understand that this is not war, but nothing other than genocide. I invited him to come when he will have the opportunity. He'll come and see, and I'm sure he will understand," Zelenskiy said.
Macron is in the midst of a heated election campaign against far-right politician Marine Le Pen. The second round in the vote is set for April 24.
The Ukrainian leader said he also believes that U.S. President Joe Biden should visit the country at some point, although the White House has said there are no immediate plans for the 79-year-old president to make the potentially risky journey.
"I think he will" come, Zelenskiy said. "But it's his decision, of course, and about the safety situation, it depends. But I think he's the leader of the United States, and that's why he should come here to see."
The White House is reportedly considering sending other top officials to Ukraine, such as Secretary of State Antony Blinken or Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Biden on April 13 said his administration will decide on the matter soon.
A growing list of European leaders have visited Kyiv in recent weeks, with the most high-profile being British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Johnson traveled to the Ukrainian town of Bucha, where officials said hundreds of civilians were "simply shot in the streets" by occupying Russian forces.
After his visit to the devastated town outside of Kyiv, Johnson said evidence of a massacre by Russian troops "doesn't look far short of genocide to me."
With reporting by CNN, dpa, and AFP
Pope Decries 'Senseless' War In Ukraine, Expresses Fears Of Nuclear Conflict
Pope Francis pleaded for peace in the "senseless" war in Ukraine and in other armed conflicts around the world in his Easter Sunday address from the central balcony of St. Peter's Square.
"May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of this cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged," Francis said on April 17.
Applause erupted from many of the crowd of some 100,000 people in the Vatican square and on a nearby street when he mentioned Ukraine.
Francis denounced "the flexing of muscles while people are suffering" and pleaded, "Please, please, let us not get used to war."
The pontiff did not mention Russian President Vladimir Putin by name for the decision to launch the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
In a reference to potential nuclear war, Francis quoted from a manifesto written by philosopher Bertrand Russell and physicist Albert Einstein in 1955: "'Shall we put an end to the human race, or shall mankind renounce war?'"
This year, April 17 marks Easter on the Western Christian calendar. In the Eastern Orthodox church -- followed by many in Russia and Ukraine -- the day marks the start of Holy Week, with Easter coming on April 24.
The pope also prayed that God grant "reconciliation for [Burma], where a dramatic scenario of hatred and violence persists," and for Afghanistan, which is facing a humanitarian crisis since last year’s takeover by the Taliban.
Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Iran Confirms Centrifuge Facility Relocated To Underground Site Over Security Concerns
Iran has confirmed it relocated a centrifuge facility to its underground Natanz nuclear site, days after the UN atomic watchdog said it had installed surveillance cameras to monitor the new workshop at Tehran's request, Iranian media reported.
The machines, which were moved from Iran’s now-closed Karaj nuclear site, will be used to make centrifuge rotor tubes and bellows, crucial parts for the devices that spin at very high speeds to enrich uranium gas. It raises questions about Iran's plans for the manufacturing of advanced centrifuges.
Iranian state media quoted the spokesman for the country's atomic energy organization, Behrouz Kamalvandi, as saying authorities had moved the operation to a safer place over security concerns.
Iran’s centrifuge facility in Karaj was targeted in what Iran described as a sabotage attack in June. Natanz itself has twice been targeted in sabotage attacks that Iran has blamed on Israel.
Tehran has since been seeking to ensure greater security for such sites.
The sprawling Natanz site includes a commercial-scale enrichment plant that is underground, which could offer some protection from any potential air strikes.
“Unfortunately, because of a terrorist operation that took place against Karaj, we were obliged to intensify security measures under which we moved an important part of the machines and transferred the rest to Natanz and Isfahan,” said Kamalvandi.
Isfahan is the location of another Iranian nuclear facility.
Last week, the International Atomic Energy Agency said it had installed cameras and removed seals from machines at the new workshop in Natanz at the request of Iranian authorities.
There is concern that Iran could be closer to being able to construct an atomic weapon if it chose to pursue one.
Iran is now enriching with hundreds of advanced centrifuges, some of them enriching to a purity of up to 60 percent, close to the 90 percent that is weapons-grade. That is far above the 3.67 percent cap imposed by the 2015 deal between Iran and major powers, and the 20 percent it had achieved before the deal.
Iran insists it has no plans to make nuclear weapons.
Talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna to revive the deal have stalled. The deal collapsed four years ago when former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States and imposed crushing sanctions on Iran. In the meantime, Iran has vastly expanded its nuclear work.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Once-Captured Ukrainian Mayor, Lawmakers Attend Pope's Easter Vigil At Vatican
The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Melitopol -- currently occupied by invading Russian forces -- and three Ukrainian lawmakers attended an Easter Vigil homily at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.
Pope Francis directly addressed Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov and lawmakers Maria Mezentseva, Olena Khomenko, and Rusem Umerov in his homily on the night of April 16-17.
“In this darkness of war, in the cruelty, we are all praying for you and with you this night. We are praying for all the suffering. We can only give you our company, our prayer,’’ Francis said.
He added that “the biggest thing you can receive: Christ is risen,” speaking the last three words in Ukrainian.
The pontiff did not refer directly to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, but he has called for an Easter truce in order to reach a negotiated peace.
Francis invoked “gestures of peace in these days marked by the horror of war” and said that while “many writers have evoked the beauty of starlit nights, the nights of war, however, are riven by streams of light that portend death.”
Fedorov was abducted on March 11 by Russians troops, triggering protests there and calls by Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskiy for his immediate release. He was released five days later.
Fedorov and the Ukrainian lawmakers have been visiting European capitals seeking more aid for Ukraine as it struggles against the Russian invasion of their country.
The pope is due to say Mass in St. Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, April 17, and then deliver his twice-a-year Urbi Et Orbi (To The City And The World) message and blessing.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Zelenskiy Vows Strong Resistance In Eastern Ukraine As Desperate Mariupol Teeters
As the defense of Mariupol teetered on the verge of collapse, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed that his forces would put up determined resistance to the expected large-scale Russian offensive in the east of the country.
"We will not give up our territory," Zelenskiy told CNN in an interview conducted on April 16 and broadcast on April 17.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Zelenskiy said there was no guarantee Russian forces would not try again to take the capital, Kyiv, should its military be successful in the east of Ukraine, adding that the outcome of the war could be decided in the Donbas region, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland.
“This is why it is very important for us to not allow them, to stand our ground, because this battle...it can influence the course of the whole war," Zelenskiy told CNN. "Because I don't trust the Russian military and Russian leadership."
"That is why we understand that the fact that we fought them off and they left, and they were running away from Kyiv -- from the north, from Chernihiv and from that direction -- it doesn't mean if they are able to capture Donbas, they won't come further toward Kyiv."
Russian forces faced tougher-than-expected resistance from Ukrainian troops and civilians in and around the Kyiv area, forcing them to retreat and refocus their efforts on expected attacks in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Russian troops continued to pound Mariupol after claiming they had cleared the urban area of Ukrainian soldiers and had surrounded the remaining troops in a massive steelworks plant.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has vowed a “fight to the end” amid the ruins of Mariupol and said the strategic port city "has not fallen," despite claims by the attacking Russian forces.
Shmyhal told ABC on April 17 that the "city still has not fallen. There's still our military forces, our soldiers. So they will fight to the end."
Shmyhal said that Kyiv wanted a diplomatic solution "if possible," but said, "If the Russians wouldn't like negotiations, we'll fight to the end, absolutely. We will not surrender. We won't leave our country, our families, our land. We will fight to the end."
Shmyhal again pleaded with the West to send more weapons and ammunition to aid Ukraine’s forces. He also urged nations to send additional financial aid. Ukraine is experiencing a "huge humanitarian catastrophe" and needs further help "to save our economy for future recovery," he said.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said that about 2,500 Ukrainian troops remain at Azovstal, a claim that could not be independently verified. Ukrainian officials did not mention any numbers for the city defenders.
WATCH: The port city of Mariupol was home to 400,000 people before Russia's invasion. It has been under siege by Russian troops and under constant shelling for more than 50 days. The city has been reduced to rubble, amid claims by Russia that it now has near complete control. Thousands of civilians are believed to have died and tens of thousands remain trapped in the city.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on April 17 that the defenders of Mariupol have tied up significant Russian forces encircling the city. She described Mariupol as a “shield defending Ukraine.”
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Ukraine and Russia have failed to agree on humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and wounded Ukrainian troops from Mariupol.
"We have not been able to agree...about cease-fires on evacuation routes. That is why, unfortunately, we are not opening humanitarian corridors today," Vereshchuk said on her Telegram account on April 17.
If Russia's capture of Mariupol is confirmed, it would be the first major Ukrainian city to fall since Moscow’s unprovoked war began on February 24.
WATCH: A Ukrainian woman has given RFE/RL a detailed account of how she was raped by a Russian Army soldier. To protect her privacy, we have pixelated her face and we are not disclosing her name. Ukrainian police have been informed of the case.
Capturing Mariupol would allow Russian forces in the south, which came up through the illegally annexed Crimean Peninsula, to fully link up with troops in the Donbas region, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland and the focus of the anticipated Russian offensive.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said in its regular bulletin that Russian forces continue to redeploy combat and support equipment from Belarus towards eastern Ukraine, including locations close to Kharkiv and Severdonetsk.
Russian artillery continues to strike Ukrainian positions throughout the east of the country, where Russia plans to renew its offensive activity, the ministry said. But it pointed out that even though Russia’s operational focus has shifted to eastern Ukraine, Russia’s ultimate objective remains the same.
“It is committed to compelling Ukraine to abandon its Euro-Atlantic orientation and asserting its own regional dominance,” the ministry said.
At least five people were killed in a series of Russian artillery strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, local officials said on April 17. Maksym Khaustov, chief of the Kharkiv region's health department, said the strikes had sparked fires and blown roofs off of buildings throughout the northeastern city.
Oleh Syneyhubov, the governor of the region, said on his Telegram channel that 31 people had been injured in the attacks.
AFP journalists reported hearing two incoming blasts and witnessed five fires in residential areas in the center of Kharkiv, which had a prewar population of 1.4 million people.
Separately, Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region, said at least two people were killed and four injured on April 17 in the shelling of the eastern town of Zolote.
Local media reported an explosion in the capital, Kyiv, though Deputy Mayor Mykola Povoroznyk said air-defense systems had thwarted Russian attacks.
A Russian missile attack damaged infrastructure in the Kyiv suburb of Brovary, Ukrainian officials said. Mayor Ihor Sapashko warned that there may be interruptions in water and electricity supplies as the result of the attack.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the military has used precision-guided air-launched missiles to attack the ammunition plant in Brovary overnight.
He said that other Russian air raids also destroyed Ukrainian air-defense radars near Severodonetsk in the east and several ammunition depots elsewhere.
Missile attacks continued in the region around the southern city of Mykolayiv, according to regional Governor Vitali Kim, while officials in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said Russian strikes had killed at least five civilians on April 17.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, and AFP
Zelenskiy Urges World To Take Russia's Nuclear Threat Seriously
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned in an interview with CNN that the international community should take seriously the threat that Russia could use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
"Not only me -- all of the world, all of the countries have to be worried," Zelenskiy told the network on April 16.
The remarks follow comments by CIA Director Bill Burns, who said the threat of Russia potentially using nuclear weapons in Ukraine could not be taken lightly, although the U.S. spy agency had not yet seen any signs of specific concern.
Speaking in English, Zelenskiy said that human lives mean nothing to Moscow.
As to the possible use of chemical weapons by Russia, Zelenskiy stressed the importance of being prepared for any eventuality.
"But that is not a question for Ukraine, not only for Ukraine but for all the world, I think," he added.
In a speech on April 14, Burns said that "given the potential desperation of President [Vladimir] Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they've faced so far, militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons."
The Kremlin said it had placed Russian nuclear forces on high alert shortly after it launched its unprovoked war on Ukraine on February 24, but the United States has not seen "a lot of practical evidence" of actual deployments that would cause more worry, Burns added.
"We're obviously very concerned. I know President [Joe] Biden is deeply concerned about avoiding a third world war, about avoiding a threshold in which, you know, nuclear conflict becomes possible," Burns said.
Based on reporting by Reuters, dpa, CNN, and AFP
Russian Navy Admiral Meets With Crew Of Sunken Moskva Cruiser
Russia's state-run TASS news agency says that the head of the Russian Navy has met with the crew of the sunken missile cruiser Moskva and said members would continue their service in the navy.
The Russian Defense Ministry released a short video showing Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov and two other officers in front of some 100 sailors on a parade ground.
The ministry did not say when the meeting took place.
Russia acknowledged on April 14 that the Moskva had sunk, attributing the disaster to an ammunition explosion.
Ukraine said it hit the vessel, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, with at least one Neptune missile.
Moscow said all of the 500 crew members were rescued after the April 13 blast. Ukrainian officials said some of those on board the ship had died. Neither side has provided evidence to support the claims.
The U.S. military agreed with the Ukrainian version of the ship’s sinking.
"We assess that they hit it with two Neptunes," a senior Pentagon official said in a briefing with reporters on April 15, calling it a "big blow" for Moscow.
The strikes were believed to have caused casualties, but it was difficult to assess how many, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS
Ukraine Court Orders Pro-Russian Politician Medvedchuk Held Without Bail
A Ukrainian court has ordered that Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of a pro-Russian political party, be held without bail following his recapture by Ukrainian special forces on April 12.
In the April 16 Lychakiv court proceedings, prosecutors noted that Medvedchuk had been arrested and placed under house arrest on January 10 but was discovered to have escaped on February 26.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on April 12 posted a photo on Facebook of a disheveled Medvedchuk -- who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin -- in handcuffs as he announced his capture.
Zelenskiy later proposed swapping Medvedchuk for prisoners of war being held by Russian forces.
The Kremlin rejected Kyiv's offer, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling reporters that "Medvedchuk is not a Russian citizen and has nothing to do with the special military operation [in Ukraine]." He added, though, that Moscow would "undoubtedly follow the fate of Medvedchuk."
Moscow refers to its unprovoked February 24 invasion of Ukraine as a “special military operation.”
Medvedchuk, who led the Opposition Platform-For Life party, which advocated close ties to Russia, was arrested last year on charges of treason and terrorism financing.
The 67-year-old Medvedchuk denies the charges and calls them politically motivated.
Medvedchuk, who tapped Putin to be the godfather of his child, is one of the nation’s wealthiest individuals, with a fortune estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars, including energy assets in Russia.
Ukraine sanctioned Medvedchuk in February 2021, freezing his assets, and took off the air three television stations it said belonged to him for promoting Russian propaganda.
With reporting by Reuters
German Delivery Of Heavy Weapons To Ukraine Allowed Under International Law: Justice Minister
The German justice minister says the delivery of tanks and other heavy weaponry to Ukraine would not -- by international law -- constitute his country’s entry into the war against Russia.
Justice Minister Marco Buschmann told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper in an interview published on April 16 that international law does not label the delivery of weapons as an entry into war.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Therefore, if Ukraine “exercises its legitimate right of self-defense, supporting it by supplying weapons cannot lead to becoming a party to the war," said Buschmann.
The published comments come a day after the German government said it plans to release more than 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in military aid to Ukraine following complaints by Kyiv that it is not receiving heavy weapons from Berlin.
A government spokeswoman told AFP that Berlin has decided to raise its international aid globally in the defense sector to 2 billion euros -- with “the largest part being planned in the form of military aid in favor of Ukraine.”
The funds for Ukraine are to be used for Kyiv to make military purchases, German officials said.
Political tensions between Germany and Ukraine have risen in recent days after Kyiv rejected a proposed visit by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who acknowledged "errors" in a too conciliatory policy toward Russia in the past when he served as foreign minister.
Many German politicians and citizens have debated how deeply the country should get involved in assisting Kyiv with military aid in its battle against the unprovoked attack by Russia.
Western nations, led by the United States, have been stepping up the delivery of weapons to Kyiv’s forces amid desperate pleas by Ukrainian leaders.
Germany has already provided hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid to Ukraine during the conflict.
Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz has not yet made a definitive public comment on the possibility of sending heavier weapons such as tanks, helicopters, and planes to Ukraine, even as cries calling for such aid have grown from within his center-left coalition.
Scholz has come under criticism in Germany for his hesitancy to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine, although Berlin has participated in Western sanctions against Russia and has stopped certification on the $12 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline built to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany.
With reporting by Welt am Sonntag and dpa
Serbian Court Moves Crime Boss Saric To Jail, Citing Flight Risk Before Retrial
BELGRADE -- A Serbian judge has ruled organized crime boss Darko Saric be remanded in custody for one month, canceling his house arrest over fears he may try to leave the country or tamper with evidence ahead of his retrial.
The judge said at a pretrial hearing on April 16 that Saric may "hide or flee and become inaccessible to the judicial authorities" as he awaits further court proceedings.
Saric is charged with organizing a group to smuggle drugs and launder money.
He was convicted in 2018 and handed a 15-year prison sentence for organizing the group. But a Supreme Court ruling in June 2021 allowed Saric to leave prison for house arrest because it found procedural issues in the handling of his case.
The criminal organization Saric organized was accused of smuggling almost six tons of cocaine from South America to Europe in 2008 and 2009.
The Supreme Court did not question the evidence brought against Saric at the original trial that convicted him, but the crime boss has maintained his innocence.
Johnson, Other Top U.K. Officials Banned From Entering Russia
Russia says it has banned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Minister Liz Truss, and several other cabinet ministers over British measures aimed at isolating Moscow over its unprovoked war against Ukraine.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on April 16 that the measures, which have been adopted in coordination with the United States, the European Union, and other allies, were "strangling" the domestic economy.
The statement lists 13 British officials in total, including former Prime Minister Theresa May, and warns it will be expanded "in the near future."
The Western sanctions, adopted since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24, have been imposed on Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin and his family, as well as Russian companies and oligarchs who are seen as close to the country's leadership.
Zelenskiy Threatens To Break Off Talks As Russia Claims Control Of Mariupol
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has threatened to break off talks with Moscow should Russian forces wipe out the remaining Ukrainian soldiers trapped in Mariupol as Moscow claimed it had taken control of the besieged and battered port city after a weeks-long battle.
The Russian Defense Ministry on April 16 said it had cleared the Mariupol urban area of Ukrainian troops and had trapped a few remaining fighters in the Azovstal steel plant, according to Russian state-run media.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman was quoted by Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency as saying that Ukrainian forces have lost a total of 4,000 troops during the long fight for the city -- a battle that has caught the world’s attention for its brutality.
Casualty figures from both sides have proved impossible to independently confirm during the conflict, which began with Russia's unprovoked invasion on February 24.
Ukraine has not commented on the latest Russian claims but in recent days has indicated the situation in Mariupol was desperate, with deaths mounting among the trapped civilian population and many experts predicting the city would soon fall to the Russians.
In an interview published earlier on April 16 with Ukrayinska Pravda, Zelenskiy warned Russia against committing atrocities against Ukrainian soldiers in the city.
"The elimination of our troops, of our men [in Mariupol] will put an end to any negotiations,” he said.
"That will bring an impasse as we don't negotiate on either our territories or our people," he added.
Peace talks have taken place between the two sides since Russia's invasion began, with little or no progress.
Ukraine says tens of thousands of people are believed to have been killed in Mariupol, a strategic city that has seen some of the worst fighting of the war.
Reports early on April 16 said heavy fighting continued in several parts of Mariupol as Ukrainian troops attempted to fend off Russian soldiers who have been bolstered by reinforcements in recent days.
"The situation is very difficult [in Mariupol]," Zelenskiy said early in the day. "Our soldiers are blocked, the wounded are blocked. There is a humanitarian crisis.... Nevertheless, the guys are defending themselves."
As the battle for the ruins of Mariupol appeared to be near its bloody end, air-raid sirens could be heard in many other parts of Ukraine on April 16, including in Kyiv, after Russia said it would seek revenge on the capital for what it claimed, without evidence, was Ukrainian targeting of Russian border towns.
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said at least one person was killed and several others wounded in early morning attacks.
"For those Kyivites who left and are already thinking of heading back to return to the capital, I ask you to refrain from this and stay in safer places," Klitschko said in a message on his Telegram channel.
Russian troops have faced tougher-than-expected resistance -- both from the Ukrainian military and from ordinary citizens -- forcing them to retreat from areas in the north and to focus on eastern and southern regions of Ukraine, including Mariupol.
In his nightly address to the nation, Zelenskiy said the success of Ukraine's military and that of international sanctions against Russia will determine how long the war will last.
"The success of our military on the battlefield has been really significant. Historically significant. But it's still not enough to clear our land from the invading forces," he said.
"The sanctions against Russia are very serious, economically painful. But it is not enough to starve Russia's military machine. We need to promote stronger, more destructive sanctions. This will determine how long this war will last," he added.
Russia's warning to inflict more damage on Ukraine came a day after it suffered a symbolic defeat with the loss of its Black Sea fleet flagship, the Moskva, which sank while being towed to port on April 14 after suffering heavy damage under circumstances that remain in dispute.
“The number and the scale of missile attacks on objects in Kyiv will be ramped up in response to the Kyiv nationalist regime committing any terrorist attacks or diversions on the Russian territory,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said.
The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (RNBO) has rejected Russia’s accusations about the attacks on Russian towns, calling them "an attempt to ignite anti-Ukraine hysteria in Russia."
Kyiv did claim, however, to have hit the Moskva with Neptune anti-ship missiles early on April 14, while Russia said a fire broke out on the ship, causing an explosion.
The U.S. military agreed with the Ukrainian version.
"We assess that they hit it with two Neptunes," a senior Pentagon official said in a briefing with reporters on April 15, calling it a "big blow" for Moscow.
The strikes were believed to have caused casualties, but it was difficult to assess how many, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The official added that the United States had observed survivors being recovered by other Russian vessels in the area. Russia said the Moskva's crew was evacuated to nearby ships.
Meanwhile, the United States and its Western allies continued to pile pressure on Moscow over its campaign.
The German government said on April 15 that it plans to release more than 1 billion euros in military aid for Ukraine.
The move comes amid criticism from Ukraine and some EU partners such as Poland and the Baltic states that Germany has not done enough to send armaments to Kyiv.
Russia's Foreign Ministry on April 16 said it was banning British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Minister Liz Truss, and several other cabinet ministers over British measures aimed at isolating Moscow and crippling the country's economy.
WATCH: A Ukrainian woman has given RFE/RL a detailed account of how she was raped by a Russian Army soldier. To protect her privacy, we have pixelated her face and we are not disclosing her name. Ukrainian police have been informed of the case.
In Russia, the Federal Security Service (FSB) has asked the government to increase funding for troop funeral services and tombstones.
The FSB asked for a 17 percent increase for funeral services, according to documents recently posted to a government website.
The UN refugee agency said as of April 16 that 4,836,445 million Ukrainians had left the country since the Russian invasion -- up by 40,200 from the previous day’s total.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Pro-Russian Right-Wing Serbs Hold Another Demonstration In Belgrade
Thousands of people waving Russian and Serbian flags and carrying pictures of Russian President Vladimir Putin marched through Belgrade on April 15 to protest Serbia's support for Russia's suspension from the UN Human Rights Council.
The demonstration, organized by the far-right anti-immigrant group the People’s Patrol, gathered at the monument to Russian Tsar Nikolai II in the center of Belgrade and from there walked to the Russian Embassy chanting, "Serbs and Russians -- brothers forever," "No NATO," and, "Crimea is Russia, Kosovo is Serbia.”
They lit torches and threw smoke bombs in front of the building of the Serbian presidency, shouting slogans against President Aleksandar Vucic. Law enforcement officers took no action.
The protest was also supported by the right-wing movement Dveri, which is entering the Serbian Parliament with 10 seats won in elections on April 3.
The organizers of the protest demanded that the government in Belgrade "immediately stop all proceedings against Russia in international organizations."
Serbia has voted against Russia three times in favor of UN resolutions condemning its invasion of Ukraine but has been explicit in supporting only decisions that do not relate to sanctions. Serbia voted to exclude Russia from the UN Human Rights Council on April 7, joining 93 members of the 193-member General Assembly voting in favor of suspension.
The protest on April 15 was the latest held in Belgrade in support of Russia’s war against Ukraine. A March 13 demonstration, also organized by the People's Patrol, featured several dozen vehicles marked with a Z -- symbol of the Russian Army in Ukraine -- and Serbian and Russian flags cruising the city's streets.
Protests in support of Russia were also organized on March 4 and March 24 in the center of Belgrade. They drew thousands of participants, who chanted slogans of support for Russia as they walked to the Russian Embassy.
Mariupol Women's Soccer Team Escapes Besieged Ukrainian City
Good Friday Text Co-Written By Ukrainian, Russian Women Replaced After Ukrainian Archbishop Calls It 'Offensive'
A text co-written by a Ukrainian woman and a Russian woman and set to be included on April 15 at a Good Friday procession in Rome was scrapped after a Ukrainian archbishop called it incoherent and offensive.
The participation of the two women in the candlelight Way of the Cross service had already been criticized by Ukrainian officials, with no response from the Vatican, but a decision was made to replace the text they wrote -- a meditation speaking of death, loss of values, rage, resignation, and reconciliation despite the bombings.
Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of Ukraine's Byzantine-rite Catholic Church, said the text was "incoherent and even offensive, especially in the context of the expected second, even bloodier attack of Russian troops on our cities and villages."
The traditional Way of the Cross procession at Rome's Colosseum became embroiled in controversy earlier this week when the program showed that the two women, who work together at a Rome hospital and are friends, would take part.
The candlelight service consists of the 14 stations of the cross that trace events leading to the condemnation, death, and burial of Jesus. Participants who carry the cross from one station to the next often reflect world events in their meditations.
Shevchuk initially complained about their inclusion, saying it was inopportune because it did not "take into account the context of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine."
Ukraine’s ambassador to the Holy See, Andriy Yurash, joined the archbishop in objecting to the Vatican’s plan to include them, saying it projected the idea of reconciliation at a time when Ukraine is being ravaged by a war unleashed by Russia.
Prior to the procession, the original text of their meditation of some 200 words was replaced with two sentences: "Faced with death, silence is the most eloquent of words. Let us all pause in silent prayer and each one pray in their hearts for peace in the world."
The crowd of several thousand people fell silent for about as long as it would have taken to read the original, longer meditation.
Francis, 85, watched the procession sitting on white chair. It was the first time the procession had been held since before the pandemic.
In his own final prayer, the pope asked God to allow "adversaries to shake hands so they can taste mutual forgiveness, to disarm the hand raised by a brother against a brother, so that concord can spring from where there is now hate."
Pope Francis, wearing red vestments to symbolize the blood of Jesus, presided earlier at a Good Friday service at the Vatican, recalling the last hours of Jesus’s life on Earth.
The service is one of the few events at which the pope does not deliver a homily, which was delivered by Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa.
"This year, we celebrate Easter not to the joyful sound of bells, but with the noise in our ears of bombs and explosions not far from here," Cantalamessa said, referring to the war in Ukraine.
Paraphrasing the biblical peace call to "beat your swords into plowshares and your spears into pruning hooks," Cantalamessa spoke of beating "missiles into factories and homes."
Good Friday is the most solemn day of Holy Week, which culminates in Easter Sunday. The holiday falls on April 24 this year for Orthodox Christians.
Francis will lead an Easter Vigil Mass in the basilica on April 16 before saying Mass in St. Peter's Square on April 17, and then delivering his twice-yearly Urbi et Orbi (To the City and the World) message and blessing.
While Francis has denounced the February 24 invasion and attacks on Ukraine as a “sacrilege,'' he has refrained from naming Russia as the aggressor, although references to Russian Vladimir Putin have been clear.
The pope is pressing for negotiations to cease the fighting and bring peace and has offered to go to Ukraine if his presence could further the cause of peace.
Speaking to Italian television station RAI, the pontiff reiterated his pacifist stance.
"We live according to an idea where we kill each other because of the need for power, for security, for many things," Francis said. "I understand governments that buy weapons. I understand them, but I don't approve of it."
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Russia Adds Prominent Journalists, LGBT Activists To Registry Of 'Foreign Agents'
The Russian Justice Ministry has added several journalists, including some who have collaborated with RFE/RL, and two LGBT rights activists to its registry of foreign agents.
Two prominent journalists -- Yury Dud, who has a popular YouTube channel, and Roman Dobrokhotov, editor in chief of the investigative website The Insider -- are among those added, the ministry said on April 15.
The Insider has already been added to the registry and fined for not labeling its content as produced by a foreign agent. Dobrokhotov has said the website would not mark its materials with the disclaimer because The Insider is registered in Latvia and is not obliged to follow Russian law.
The Justice Ministry on April 15 also added political cartoonist and satirist Sergei Yolkin, whose drawings have been published regularly by RFE/RL, and political analyst Yekaterina Shulman to the registry.
Journalists Karen Shainyan, Aleksei Semyonov, and Kirill Kruglikov were also added. Semyonov and Kruglikov have collaborated with RFE/RL’s Russian Service.
The two LGBT activists are Maria Sabunaeva, head of the Psychological Service of the Russian LGBT Network, and feminist Regina Dzugkoeva.
"The Kremlin's assault on the truth appears increasingly desperate," RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said in a statement. "It is clear that the Putin regime is worried about their ability to continue to hide the truth. Despite these designations, we are redoubling our efforts to ensure the Russian people have access to independent information."
The registry now includes 142 entities and citizens. Those on the registry must meet several requirements, including financial reporting and an obligation to label all posts on social media with a disclaimer. Violations are subject to administrative and criminal liability.
The Justice Ministry, in keeping with its usual practice, did not report the reasons for adding the journalists and activists to its list. Many of them have recently spoken out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Dud recently published the documentary film A Man In Time Of War about how Russians in Budapest are helping Ukrainian refugees.
Shulman said this week that she has left for Berlin on a scholarship from a German foundation. Yolkin, who has been known since 1999 for sharp and popular cartoons mocking Russian politics and targeting social problems in Russia and other former Soviet republics, said on April 13 that he is in Bulgaria.
"The future is foggy," he wrote on Facebook.
Russian Soldier And Wife Discussing Rape Of Ukrainian Women Identified By RFE/RL
The identities of a Russian soldier and his wife who discussed the rape of Ukrainian women in a phone call have been revealed following an investigation by RFE/RL.
The investigation found that Roman Bykovsky, 27, and his wife, Olga Bykovskaya, whose maiden name is Pinyasovaya, were the couple behind the shocking call that has fed fears of mass rape of Ukrainian women by Russian soldiers.
During the call, which Ukrainian security services in the Kherson region in the country’s south said they intercepted before publishing it earlier this month, a woman can be heard giving permission to a man to rape Ukrainian women.
“Yes, I allow it. Just wear protection,” the woman says between laughs.
Reporters from RFE/RL's Russian Service and Schemes, a joint investigative project run by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, received the telephone numbers of the participants in the infamous call from sources in Ukraine’s security services and used the numbers to find the social media accounts of Bykovsky and his wife.
Born and raised in Oryol, Russia, a town about 350 kilometers southwest of Moscow, the Bykovskys moved to Crimea a few years after Russia seized the peninsula from Ukraine.
Social media posts by Bykovsky’s mother, Irina Bykovskaya, show that he is a member of Russia’s armed forces.
When contacted by RFE/RL, Bykovsky confirmed his identity and said he was in Sevastopol, the Crimean port where Russia's Black Sea fleet is based. However, he denied he was the man on the call.
Olga Bykovskaya confirmed her husband was in Sevastopol, saying he was wounded and being treated in a hospital when RFE/RL contacted her.
Neither would answer any more questions.
Despite Bykovsky's denial, his voice and that of his wife match those heard on the call intercepted by Ukrainian security services, RFE/RL and Schemes reported.
No one has accused Bykovsky of rape and no charges have been filed against the couple.
While they may have been joking during their call, the publication came amid a growing number of allegations by Ukrainian women that they had been raped by the invading Russian soldiers.
In a report published on April 3, New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) documented the first reported rape allegations. Many more followed after Russian forces withdrew from towns around Kyiv.
On the same day as the HRW report, U.K. Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons called rape an element of Russia's unprovoked war campaign.
"Though we don't yet know the full extent of its use in Ukraine, it's already clear it was part of Russia's arsenal," Simmons wrote. "Women raped in front of their kids, girls in front of their families, as a deliberate act of subjugation."
Rape is a war crime and soldiers accused of such acts could face an international court if captured. Their commanders are also criminally liable if they knew acts of rape were happening and did nothing to stop them.
Russia has not responded to Ukrainian allegations about rape specifically. But Russian officials have denied that Russian forces in Ukraine have targeted civilians or committed war crimes, despite mounting evidence to the contrary.
Russia Expels 18 Members Of EU Mission In Moscow In Retaliatory Move
Moscow has expelled 18 employees of the European Union's delegation to Russia in retaliation for the expulsion of 19 Russians from Brussels earlier this month, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"Eighteen employees of the EU Delegation to Russia have been declared 'personae non gratae' and will have to leave the territory of the Russian Federation in the near future," the ministry statement on April 15 said.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said it had summoned the EU ambassador to Russia, Markus Ederer, and informed him of the retaliatory measures.
"The Russian side declared that the EU is responsible for the consistent destruction of the architecture of bilateral dialogue and cooperation that had taken decades to form," the ministry said.
The EU diplomats must leave Russia as soon as possible, the ministry added.
The European Union decried the decision as unjustified.
"The European Union deplores the unjustified, baseless decision of the Russian Federation to expel 18 members of the Delegation of the European Union to the Russian Federation," the EU's diplomatic service said in a statement.
"There are no grounds for Friday's decision by the Russian authorities beyond being a pure retaliatory step. Russia's chosen course of action will further deepen its international isolation," it said.
The EU on April 5 declared the 19 Russian diplomats personae non gratae for "engaging in activities contrary to their diplomatic status" and ordered them to leave host nation Belgium.
Western nations have expelled dozens of Russian diplomats over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and Russia has said that it will respond to all such expulsions.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Ukrainian Woman Tells Of Rape By Russian Soldiers
Mother Urges Release Of Captured Briton In Ukraine, Wants Him Treated 'With Humanity'
The mother of a British man who has been reportedly captured by Russian troops while fighting in Ukraine has called for him to be treated with "humanity" and released.
Russian television late on April 14 broadcast images of a young man handcuffed and with a cut on his forehead, saying that his name was Aiden Aslin.
Aslin's mother, Ang Wood, told the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph that she knew it was her 28-year-old son because of his distinctive tattoo.
"Aiden is a serving member of the Ukrainian armed forces, and as such is a prisoner of war and must be treated with humanity," she was quoted as saying by the newspaper. She holds Russian President Vladimir Putin "to the terms of the Geneva Convention," she added.
"It already looks like he has been beaten up. It is time now for the British government to get involved and help secure Aiden's release because he is still a British citizen," she said.
There was no immediate reaction from Britain's Foreign Ministry.
"I'm in bits. My son will be scared, just as we are," Wood told the Telegraph.
The newspaper reported that Aslin joined the Ukrainian military in 2018 and bought a house in Ukraine to start a family with his fiancee. The Telegraph said he previously fought alongside the Kurds against the extremist group Islamic State (IS) in Syria.
Based on reporting by AFP and dpa
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Say They Seized Tanker With Smuggled Fuel In Persian Gulf
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said on April 15 that they had seized a foreign ship in Persian Gulf waters loaded with what they described as smuggled diesel, the government news agency IRNA reported.
The ship's seven crew have been detained, IRNA said, quoting a public relations official for the guards.
It wasn’t clear when the ship was seized. Its origin and the nationality of the crew was also not clear.
Iran, which has some of the world’s cheapest fuel prices due to heavy state subsidies and the fall of its currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling.
Last week, Iran announced its seizure of a foreign boat carrying over 220,000 liters of smuggled fuel and the arrest of its 11 crew members, without giving further details.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia Blocks Websites Of The Moscow Times, Radio France International Over Ukraine War Coverage
Russia's communications regulator has blocked access to the Russian language website of The Moscow Times and the website of Radio France International (RFI).
The Moscow Times said on April 15 that its Russian-language website was blocked after it published what authorities call a false report on riot police officers refusing to fight in Ukraine.
The publication said Russian Internet providers had already started to block its Russian-language site. It published a notice from Russia's communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, which said its site was now blocked.
RFI also appeared in Roskomnadzor's database of blocked websites. The station's English, French, and Russian-language websites could not be accessed in Moscow, according to the AFP news agency.
The site has featured a series of hard-hitting reports about Russia's invasion of Ukraine this week.
France Medias Monde, a state-owned holding company in charge of French international broadcasting, said it will continue to look for ways to distribute RFI reports in Russia.
"We will continue our work, mobilizing all technical solutions to continue making our content accessible to the Russian people," France Medias Monde chief executive Marie-Christine Saragosse said in a statement.
Russian authorities have blocked a number of independent media outlets and publications in their attempts to control coverage of the country’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, state regulator Roskomnadzor ordered all media outlets to only use data and information provided by Russia's official sources when covering the war. It also directed media outlets to describe events in Ukraine as a "special military operation" and not a war or an invasion.
Several Russian media outlets have chosen to suspend operations rather than face heavy restrictions on what they can report. The Kremlin has also blocked multiple foreign news outlets, including RFE/RL.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
North Macedonia Expels Six Russian Diplomats
North Macedonia has declared six Russian diplomats personae non gratae for violating diplomatic norms and ordered them to leave the country, the Foreign Ministry said on April 15.
“These individuals were carrying out activities that are contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and will have to leave the territory of the Republic of North Macedonia in the next five days," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The Russian Embassy said the allegations were "completely unfounded" and warned of "serious consequences."
"The Russian side will take measures, not necessarily symmetrical, but meaningful as an answer to this step," the embassy said on Twitter.
It is the second expulsion of Russian diplomats from North Macedonia since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Last month, five Russian diplomats were ordered to leave North Macedonia for what Skopje described as “inappropriate” diplomatic activities.
In 2021, North Macedonia expelled two Russian diplomats in separate incidents.
Two years before that, a Russian diplomat was expelled for "domestic security reasons" and in solidarity with Britain over the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England.
With reporting by AFP
